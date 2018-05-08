Another Astronaut Shares His Thoughts On Extraterrestrial Visitation & The Origin of The Human Race

155 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

The list of astronauts who have shared their knowledge and beliefs about UFOs and intelligent extraterrestrial civilizations that are or have been visiting our planet is extensive, and growing. Apollo 14 astronaut Dr. Edgar Mitchell, for instance, once told us there “have been crashed craft, and bodies recovered,” and Dr. Brian O’Leary told the world there is “abundant evidence that we are being contacted.” Still more, like Gordon Cooper and Story Musgrave, have all made some interesting remarks about this topic.

Also joining them is a long and growing list of hundreds, if not thousands of high ranking military personnel, political figures, academics, and many more.

On top of this, we have hundreds of thousands of pages released by multiple governments that document these cases. Although we may not know exactly what is going on, we know something is.

All of this information that’s leaked over the past few years has also provoked a response from mainstream media outlets, which used to criticize and ridicule the subject. Now, they are taking corrective measures to bring more credibility to this topic, if poorly.

This has been seen with recent citizens hearings about UFOs, as well as celebrities like Tom Delonge creating awareness initiatives in conjunction with people from major corporations and intelligence agencies.

Take the founder of Bigelow Aerospace, for example, who is one of many who has shared his knowledge about the fact that we are not alone, and that we are being visited.

This subject has been swept under the radar by so many people, for so long, yet suddenly we’ve had this burst of information that’s made it clear to most that something is going on here.

The more popular this subject gets, the more it enters the mainstream arena, and the more we need to put our critical thinking caps on.

For years, governments and intelligence agencies have had a very heavy interest in this subject. All of the mainstream organizations created to investigate this phenomenon, like NICAP and MUFON, originate from the intelligence and defence community. This is a common trend with regards to mainstream initiatives dealing with the UFO/extraterrestrial subject.

The point is, our government and mainstream media routinely deceive us about important topics. Yet people look to them as reliable sources of information, even though mainstream media has direct connections to the intelligence community and is controlled by a small group of financial elite with very specific agendas.

There is news transpiring every day that should be making headlines and never does. Instead we are fed propaganda and lies, which is made even more clear by how often international media in other countries shares information that contradicts what is presented to us here in the West. The latest example would be Vladimir calling out the Syrian chemical weapons attack as a false flag.

This is why the solution is not to censor information or deem it as “fake news,” but rather to have open discussions, teach people how to think critically, and examine sources for ourselves. We need to decide for ourselves what is real news, not let authority figures seeking personal gain and profit, often through military action, do it for us.

So, when it comes to the UFO/extraterrestrial topic, why should we expect anything less than more misinformation?

This type of thing has been seen within our media, and even academia, to sway or persuade a perception.

“Behind the scenes, high ranking Air Force officers are soberly concerned about UFOs. But through official secrecy and ridicule, many citizens are led to believe the unknown flying objects are nonsense.” Former head of CIA Roscoe Hillenkoetter (source)

While we’ve had many astronauts share their experiences, others are quick to dismiss any talk of UFOs, saying they have not personally come across any evidence to suggest that the phenomenon is real. This is quite confusing, and brings into question the possibility of two campaigns happening at the same time — one of ridicule, and one of misinformation.

What He Said

In the interview below, Al Worden shares his beliefs about extraterrestrials:

We are the aliens, but we just think they’re somebody else, but we’re the ones who came from somewhere else. Because somebody else had to survive, and they got in a little space craft and they came here and they landed and they started civilization here, that’s what I believe. And if you don’t believe me, go get books on the ancient Sumerians and see what they had to say about it, they’ll tell you right up front.

His comments differ significantly from Dr. Edgar Mitchell’s, who said he “happens to be privileged enough to be in on the fact that we are not alone on this plant ” and that we have “been visited many times.”

As far as humans coming from space, Worden astronaut is not the only one who has brought forth this theory. You can read more about that in the article linked below.

