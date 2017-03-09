Antarctica: Naval Officer Tells Us Exactly What He Saw

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A truly shocking and astonishing video on extremely strange events in the Antarctic. A naval officer tells us what he remembers, including seeing a huge opening in the ice in a no-fly area they were crossing with a medical emergency on board.

Then he ferried a group of scientists who had disappeared for two weeks, and has specifically been warned not to refer again to this subject. As he put it, “they looked scared.” When they returned to McMurdo, their gear was isolated and they were flown back to Christchurch, New Zealand in a special plane.

He discusses what he saw and experienced in detail. This is the most provocative story about what is going on in Antarctica ever presented anywhere.

