April 15th – Worldwide Regression Day!

First Annual Worldwide Group Regression Day!

Join Quantum Healers around the world on Sunday April 15 and experience a group regression live or online. Various venues and locations live and online available from individual practitioners will be offered. We are currently gathering information from participating Quantum Healers who are members of our Directory and Support Forum Community.

If you are a Quantum Healer and wish to offer your own event on April 15, please visit our Support Forum Event Category for more information.

If you are an individual interested in participating or joining in on a group regression, please check the following page in the coming days.

https://www.quantumhealingpractitioners.com/wrd

April 15 is the birthdate of world renouned regressionist, Dolores Cannon (1931-2014.) Happy Birthday Dolores, we celebrate your life and your world changing work!

Start Time

04/15/2018 11:11 am

End Time

04/15/2018 1:11 pm

Worldwide Regression Day April 15th 2018 – All Time Zones

You are invited to join us!

April 15, 2018 our Quantum Healing Practitioner Community members will be holding live and online group regressions across the world!

What is a “regression” and why would anyone want to experience one? We use the term regression because it is a relatively well-known word that describes a certain type of consciousness exploration. Regressions are usually facilitated by a quantum healing practitioner who leads you into a guided meditative experience that can bring about memories of other lives, other worlds or metaphoric stories that can inform. Often these experiences are wonderful ways to gain knowledge about your emotional, mental, physical or spiritual self and reflecting upon these explorations can bring significant meaning, understanding and valuable insight. Group regressions in particular are an excellent way to explore if you are new to this experience.

If you would like to experience a regression take a look at the list below for a practitioner near you, or you can contact anyone on our Directory who offers Past Life Regressions, Beyond Quantum Healing (BQH) or Dolores Cannon’s method of QHHT® and see if they are available for a private session or holding a group event on that day.

Please note- You need not do anything to prepare for a group regression except to make sure to bring an open mind. You need not send in any of your own personal questions to the facilitators. In a group regression, you bring your own questions and concerns and intentions to yourself! 🙂

If you are a member of our Directory and the Original Quantum Healing Support Forum Community, you can list your public group event right here on this page!

If you are a Service-to-Others Practitioner of any kind who also would like to participate click this link to Join Us , before April 15.

Please note that this page will be updated frequently all the way up until April 15, 2018 as our Practitioners send us the relevant information about their own events.

Worldwide Regression Day was created to celebrate all pioneers of regression consciousness exploration with a particular nod to the incomparable Dolores Cannon, whose birthday was April 15, 1931.

EVENTS:

Candace Craw-Goldman hosts Allison Coe

12:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Online Zoom Webinar (500 max participants)

REGISTER HERE-

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C0WNADQkT3K22lqQx_8U9A

Simultaneously Streaming LIVE to Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/quantumhealingandbeyond/

Language-English

Candace Craw-Goldman hosts Pamela Aaralyn

3:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Online Zoom Webinar (500 max participants)

REGISTER HERE-

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yKnF7y4URrGtf2Bh5H3ARQ

Simultaneously Streaming LIVE to Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/quantumhealingandbeyond/

Language-English

Chrysilla Lewies

Online

10:00am London Time GMT 0

Email [email protected]

Phone (+44)78556432445

Website (or Directory page listing) https://www.devinetransformation.com/events

Language: English

Laura Bogen

In-person Group in Jacksonville Beach, FL1:30pm EST

Personal: [email protected]

Biz: [email protected]

www.soultrekexperience.com

Language: English

Christine Shanesy

ONLINE Group Regression, via Zoom

Beginning promptly at 2:00pm CST for 1 hour

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.soul-connections.org

Language: English

Catherine Wyatt

Online

TIME: 1:00pm CST

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1+ (713) 969-8600

Website (or Directory page listing): “>https://www.catherinewyattqhht.com/events-1”>https://www.catherinewyattqhht.com/events1

Language: English

Erma Tidon

Online

TIME: 3:00pm-5:00pm PHT (Philippine Time)

CONTACT INFORMATION

Email [email protected]

Phone (+63)9084350331

Website (or Directory page listing) http://www.timeforhealing.ph/workshops.html

Language: English

Nicole Brandt

ONLINE -Facebook Live

TIME: 10am (US Central Time zone)

CONTACT INFORMATION

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 308-293-4216

Website https://www.facebook.com/events/192104684730460/

Language: English



Kelly Hart

ONLINE

TIME: pacific time zone

Email [email protected]

Phone 509 990 8123

Language English

Zora Ryban

In person

TIME: 4pm Mountain Time

Email [email protected]

Phone 403-560-0537

https://www.quantumhealingpractitioners.com/zoraryban

Language English

Tracey Riopel

410 Molino De Aqua , Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. 1:00 PM

Phone. 322-223-9634

Email: [email protected]

Website or Link: https://www.quantumhealingpractitioners.com/traceyriopel

Language: English

La Donna Permenter

In-person or online in the Jacksonville area of north Florida (32223)

Eastern time zone: 12:00 pm

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 904-370-3386 call or text

Website: yoursoulrecovery.com

or directory: https://www.quantumhealingpractitioners.com/ladonnapermenter

Language: English

Elizabeth Desrochers

Individual Sessions by Appointment

Las Vegas, NV, USA

(401) 447-3671

04/13/2018 – 04/16/2018

Elen Clulow

I can’t participate on the day but will do an in person workshop on the 14th instead.

2pm ti- 4pm at Heaven on Earth in Brampton Cumbria UK.

email :[email protected]

www.elenclulow.co.uk

Phone: 01697741675.

It will be done in English

Candace Stubblefield

Online

12 Noon Pacific Time

Email [email protected]

Phone 2098101944

Website: http://candacestubblefiel.wixsite.com/stubblefield-qhht

Language English

Julia Balaz

Online: Zoom 5pm Irish Time https://zoom.us/meeting/register/3fb074b19e28ca3dc5b9141539e44ee6

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +353862344592 www.quantumhealingjourney.ie

Language: English

Arrington Fraser

ONLINE Group Regression, via Zoom

Beginning promptly at 7:00 PM (Pacific Time)

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (650) 919-4040

Website: https://arringtonfraser.com/events.html (must register through this link to receive entry)

Language: English

Michael Garber and Ron Amit

Join via Zoom Conference or LIVE on FB

Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/463474561

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/garberflow

Time: 3-5PM PST

Email: [email protected]

Language: English’