April 15th – Worldwide Regression Day!

First Annual Worldwide Group Regression Day!
Join Quantum Healers around the world on Sunday April 15 and experience a group regression live or online. Various venues and locations live and online available from individual practitioners will be offered. We are currently gathering information from participating Quantum Healers who are members of our Directory and Support Forum Community.
If you are a Quantum Healer and wish to offer your own event on April 15, please visit our Support Forum Event Category for more information.
If you are an individual interested in participating or joining in on a group regression, please check the following page in the coming days.
https://www.quantumhealingpractitioners.com/wrd
April 15 is the birthdate of world renouned regressionist, Dolores Cannon (1931-2014.) Happy Birthday Dolores, we celebrate your life and your world changing work!
Worldwide Regression Day
April 15th 2018 – All Time Zones
You are invited to join us!
Please note- You need not do anything to prepare for a group regression except to make sure to bring an open mind. You need not send in any of your own personal questions to the facilitators. In a group regression, you bring your own questions and concerns and intentions to yourself! 🙂
Worldwide Regression Day was created to celebrate all pioneers of regression consciousness exploration with a particular nod to the incomparable Dolores Cannon, whose birthday was April 15, 1931.
EVENTS:
Candace Craw-Goldman hosts Allison Coe
12:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
Online Zoom Webinar (500 max participants)
REGISTER HERE-
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C0WNADQkT3K22lqQx_8U9A
Simultaneously Streaming LIVE to Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/quantumhealingandbeyond/
Language-English
Candace Craw-Goldman hosts Pamela Aaralyn
3:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
Online Zoom Webinar (500 max participants)
REGISTER HERE-
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yKnF7y4URrGtf2Bh5H3ARQ
Simultaneously Streaming LIVE to Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/quantumhealingandbeyond/
Language-English
Chrysilla Lewies
Online
10:00am London Time GMT 0
Email [email protected]
Phone (+44)78556432445
Website (or Directory page listing) https://www.devinetransformation.com/events
Language: English
Laura Bogen
In-person Group in Jacksonville Beach, FL1:30pm EST
Personal: [email protected]
Biz: [email protected]
www.soultrekexperience.com
Language: English
Christine Shanesy
ONLINE Group Regression, via Zoom
Beginning promptly at 2:00pm CST for 1 hour
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.soul-connections.org
Language: English
Catherine Wyatt
Online
TIME: 1:00pm CST
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1+ (713) 969-8600
Website (or Directory page listing): “>https://www.catherinewyattqhht.com/events-1”>https://www.catherinewyattqhht.com/events1
Language: English
Erma Tidon
Online
TIME: 3:00pm-5:00pm PHT (Philippine Time)
CONTACT INFORMATION
Email [email protected]
Phone (+63)9084350331
Website (or Directory page listing) http://www.timeforhealing.ph/workshops.html
Language: English
Nicole Brandt
ONLINE -Facebook Live
TIME: 10am (US Central Time zone)
CONTACT INFORMATION
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 308-293-4216
Website https://www.facebook.com/events/192104684730460/
Language: English
Kelly Hart
ONLINE
TIME: pacific time zone
Email [email protected]
Phone 509 990 8123
Language English
Zora Ryban
In person
TIME: 4pm Mountain Time
Email [email protected]
Phone 403-560-0537
https://www.quantumhealingpractitioners.com/zoraryban
Language English
Tracey Riopel
410 Molino De Aqua , Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. 1:00 PM
Phone. 322-223-9634
Email: [email protected]
Website or Link: https://www.quantumhealingpractitioners.com/traceyriopel
Language: English
La Donna Permenter
In-person or online in the Jacksonville area of north Florida (32223)
Eastern time zone: 12:00 pm
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 904-370-3386 call or text
Website: yoursoulrecovery.com
or directory: https://www.quantumhealingpractitioners.com/ladonnapermenter
Language: English
Elizabeth Desrochers
Individual Sessions by Appointment
Las Vegas, NV, USA
(401) 447-3671
04/13/2018 – 04/16/2018
Elen Clulow
I can’t participate on the day but will do an in person workshop on the 14th instead.
2pm ti- 4pm at Heaven on Earth in Brampton Cumbria UK.
email :[email protected]
www.elenclulow.co.uk
Phone: 01697741675.
It will be done in English
Candace Stubblefield
Online
12 Noon Pacific Time
Email [email protected]
Phone 2098101944
Website: http://candacestubblefiel.wixsite.com/stubblefield-qhht
Language English
Julia Balaz
Online: Zoom 5pm Irish Time https://zoom.us/meeting/register/3fb074b19e28ca3dc5b9141539e44ee6
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +353862344592 www.quantumhealingjourney.ie
Language: English
Arrington Fraser
ONLINE Group Regression, via Zoom
Beginning promptly at 7:00 PM (Pacific Time)
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (650) 919-4040
Website: https://arringtonfraser.com/events.html (must register through this link to receive entry)
Language: English
Michael Garber and Ron Amit
Join via Zoom Conference or LIVE on FB
Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/463474561
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/garberflow
Time: 3-5PM PST
Email: [email protected]
Language: English’