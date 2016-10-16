The Beginning is Near — Intel & Current Events Compilation

29 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

It is becoming very obvious that we are on the brink of experiencing a grand event (The Event). I am following many sources very closely and spend most of my time researching current events and intel from various places on the web.

If you are new to The Event and would like more information, I have summarized the whole situation in a post I wrote a little while back and have created documents to print and share with reliable links to the information.

Now we heard from Cobra a while back that just before the planetary breakthrough, Turkey might have been the trigger for a short but intense military escalation,which did happen in July when the positive military there attempted to take over the government. This endeavor unfortunately failed and the post-coup consequences are still being felt. However, I want to bring attention to what was written which was about the breakthrough occurring after this attempted coup.

We have also heard from Corey Goode’s information that there was going to be a big event that would get everyone’s attention. He mentioned that he wasn’t sure what it would be but an example would be something having to do with the financial system. Which is part of The Event but if we are following what’s going on with this year’s presidential election, it is anything but normal mudslinging..

Could the Alliance be using the election to deliver the truth to everyone? Is it very possible as the election concerns everyone of the world as, for the time being, the United States is a superpower and whatever happens here has big consequences in other countries and it is broadcast through almost all the mainstream media avenues. It is everywhere. So this would be a very opportune time to dump some damaging and incriminating evidence about the candidates, who are actually just pre-selected puppets by the Cabal.

We have been hearing about the internet having a killswitch where if the Alliance were to do a type of grand public data dump on the web the Cabal could just knock out service for many people in a short time if not instantly. Recently, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange had garnered much excitement about his October 5th announcement outside the Ecuadorian embassy with the following tweet:

The time was scheduled for 11PM where I lived and I thought that was a bit odd but just went to bed and thought I could watch it the next morning. When I went to check out what he had announced it was reported throughout the mainstream and alternative media that there was no big leak. Now, what was even more interesting was that there was a massive outage in internet service during the exact time of his speech as seen in the picture below:

Did the Alliance utilize Julian as bait to reveal the Cabal’s internet killswitch? It could be. If this was the case, it was extremely successful because we are, at the time of this writing (10/16/2016), on data dump number 9 from Wikileaks and the information contained has been totally amazing if you ask me. In case you may have missed it, there was a couple of e-mails to John Podesta from Astronaut Edgar Mitchell about the space war and wanted to find a good time to discuss disclosure and release zero point (free energy) to the public:

It is important to remember that the Alliance has to work in very intense secrecy so the Cabal does not interfere with their plans. But if you read between the lines in these events, you can spot them.

Let us also remember one of Cobra’s recent posts where he wrote the following:

“This is the last escalation of the Galactic Wars before the final liberation of our Solar System and the final removal of darkness from the Universe.”

We are seeing many commercials that feature extra-terrestrials, which is congruent with the intel that we are getting which is that there is a plan to roll out disclosure and condition society in order to be ready for when the big D happens, the big D of course, for those that don’t have a dirty mind, is Disclosure and The Event.

Just recently we had the Iraqi Transport Minister announce that their “new airport will be built on the site of a 7,000-year-old alien interplanetary spaceship launcher.”

“The atmosphere throughout Dhi Qar is positive….When the Sumerians settled here, they knew full well that the atmosphere here was suitable for flying to outer space. It was from here that the Sumerian spaceships took off towards the other planets.”

Then we have a big announcement on October 12th which was featured on The Guardian about a breakaway civilization called Asgardia. The founder Igor Ashurbeyli and a team of top scientists have asked humanity to join this new society by signing up through the website. They originally asked for 100k people but at the time of this writing the number is up to 336,472.

Igor had this to say just recently on the Asgardia website:

“In only 40 hours since I have announced the birth of the new space nation Asgardia one hundred thousand people from more than two hundred countries on Earth have applied to join. And 4 days later we are already more than 300 000 people. I would like to welcome and thank you personally. Now we are continuing the registration aiming to bring together one million people. Soon we will become a member of the UN.”

Now I would like to go into this in more detail, especially about the name, Asgardia. When I read this name I got so excited! In the television show Stargate SG-1 the team meets a race of beings called the Asgard. They were responsible for the stories that we know of involving the viking, Thor. The being that the SG-1 team would have continuing encounters with was named Thor.

The Asgard are a race of extremely advanced and benevolent beings which look like what we know as the Greys.

We have heard from whistle-blowers like Corey Goode that shows like Stargate SG-1 had a lot of leaked information and intel in it. This is one validation of this.

Recently we had an interesting executive order come out of the White House which had ordered various departments and people to begin preparations for damages that could be caused by solar weather and events:

“By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and to prepare the Nation for space weather events“

What we are hearing from sources like Cobra, Corey Goode and David Wilcock, is that there is going to be a grand solar event that changes our reality on a quantum level. In David’s research he discusses how over 30 different ancient cultures and texts talk about this event which is suppose to happen in the time that we are in right now. It is positive but what we hear from Corey is that the Cabal is afraid of it and has different ideas as to what it will do but they don’t want to be around when it happens which is why we are getting reports that the Cabal is pouring into their underground bunkers and bases in Antarctica.

The following is from Cobra about the coming wave/solar event:

“In the center of our Galaxy, there is a huge double star, the source of Light and life for this Galaxy, the Galactic Goddess, the Pleroma, the Galactic Central Sun. It breathes and pulses with a regular rhythm, each heartbeat taking 26,000 years to complete. Every time the Galactic heart beats, the Galactic center sends a wave of highly charged physical and non-physical particles throughout the Galaxy. “ This Galactic heart beat has entrained the precession of the Earth axis to align with the 26,000 year cycle” “This energy will completely clear the primary anomaly and the plasma octopus entity around the Earth, which was called Yaladaboth in Gnostic teachings” “We are approaching a Galactic wave right now and it will culminate in the Event.” http://2012portal.blogspot.com/2015/07/galactic-wave-of-love.htmlsolar” It is important to understand that the Event is an active interaction between our global consciousness and the Galactic Center and that Galactic energies are coming to us based on our ability to receive them. This is why it is so important for as many people to awaken as soon as possible.”

The negative ETs have been trying to leave the planet as well as they know they can’t be here when this solar event takes place. But they will be. 🙂

Now on to the financial front of things. Cobra has already relayed to us in previous interviews that nothing very big would be happening until the The Event happens in regards to the financial system. If we follow what’s going on though, we can see that there is an obvious amount of panic and extreme distress among those working with big banks and in the stock market.

We keep hearing over and over “it’s gonna crash, anytime now!” The reason they are saying this is because one of the biggest banks in the world in Germany, Deutsche Bank, which, I might add, is supposedly the most economically responsible country in Europe, is experiencing a total meltdown and collapse. As the saying goes, if Europe sneezes, the U.S. gets a cold. And this applies to the financial system.

Deutsche Bank has hundreds of trillions of dollars worth of bad derivatives AKA bets, mostly in oil, and all it would take is for a certain amount of people to stop paying their debts and the entire system would collapse. At least, this is my understanding of how the financial system works. Since we are in a global great depression, this is exactly what’s happening. No one has any money, everyone is broke.

Recently Deutsche Bank made big headlines as they have been ordered by the Department of Justice to pay a 14 billion dollar fine which resulted in the stocks taking a dive, yet again. The CEO of course is saying that the bank is fine and that they don’t need a bail-out. Of course, the German chancellor and allegedly Hitler’s daughter Angela Merkel has publicly announced there will be no bail-out for DB. The bank really needs a bail-out and is probably doing much worse than is being admitted but the German government cannot possibly do this or they would look absolutely hypocritical as they forced Greece to pay back their debts to them during their crisis, which is actually still on-going.

Deutsche Bank has also recently announced it will be firing 10,000 workers in the coming years, but don’t worry, everything is juuuust fine.

It appears that the financial crash we are currently watching in real time is actually being guided and will continue until the final breakthrough. This is what we are hearing from various sources. There is nothing to fear as everything that is happening here is being overseen and watched by very high density beings.

Now into Geopolitics. The anti-Russian news stories being put out by the mainstream media has gotten exponentially worse and with more hate than ever before. WWIII is playing out as we speak in Syria through proxy mercenary armies and the Cabal is losing miserably with Russia and its galactic advisers working tirelessly to finish them off and the Cabal trying to take the whole world down with them.

Cobra has mentioned in his most recent update:

“Regarding current escalation of tensions between Russia and USA, Putin has received a tactical plan from the Pleiadians how to avoid a global war.”

The Cabal doesn’t know what to do with itself in Syria since Russia showed up. The U.S. recently broke off all diplomatic ties with them in a poor attempt to paint Russia as the aggressor, but as usual, Putin and his right-hand man Lavrov handled everything very diplomatically and carefully. Hilariously, John Kerry has now decided to restore ties with Russia and began talks about Syria.

So this is it everyone, the last stretch before duality ends forever in the Universe. We are watching it happen right now in real time. We all have front row seats to the spectacle of all spectacles. There is nothing to be afraid of. We are about to be free and I have provided much evidence to this conclusion. The Cabal is desperate as we can see by their actions on the world stage. It’s not over yet but we are closer than we have ever been. Thanks for reading and much love as always!

Victory of the Light!

Source: Truth Earth

