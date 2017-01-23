10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

There were so many changes and developments this last week I had to e-mail them all to myself so I wouldn’t forget what they were.

First we have some very interesting news about both Barbara and George Bush being hospitalized with breathing problems.

“Both President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush are now in a Houston hospital and will not attend Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. The 92-year-old former president on Wednesday was moved to intensive care at Houston Methodist Hospital after being admitted on Saturday, his office said in a statement.”

I’d like like to note that many reporters around them are saying that they are ‘doing fine’ and ‘everything is going well’ in the ICU. Well I am employed at a hospital and can tell you that generally only very sick people go to the ICU. There are different levels of care that one will receive depending on the admitting diagnosis and ICU is the most intense and is reserved for those needing a great amount of care.

So unless this is a smoke screen of some kind, which it very well could be given Ben’s intel about these Cabal people being on house arrest, I don’t really find their hospital visit as ‘going okay’ very convincing.

The events involving these two work in tandem with the Queen and Prince Philip coming down with a ‘cold’ which resulted in their canceling of a trip to Sandringham last week which I also doubted.

Then we have an interview from Drake Bailey on The Quantum Shift Radio show hosted by Dr. Sam Maguzzi the other day which had some interesting intel and information. They discuss current events, the election and other topics of interests as it pertains to our present situation:

Then we have brave whistle-blower Chelsea Manning having her prison sentence commuted down to 7 years so her release date will end up being May 17th this year. It is unfortunate that it will be another 5 months until she is released as she shouldn’t even be there in the first place. For those who don’t know here is a small excerpt from RT about what she blew the whistle on:

“Manning faced up to 90 years in prison for passing on more than 700,000 Iraq and Afghanistan battlefield reports and State Department diplomatic cables to WikiLeaks while working as an intelligence analyst in Iraq in 2010. She was later arrested in Iraq in May of that year. She also leaked ‘Collateral Murder’ video, which shows a US helicopter attack in Baghdad in which at least nine non-combatants were killed, including a Reuters news photographer and his driver.”

Then we had the CIA, due to publish pressure, create an online database titled CREST to access nearly 13 million documents they declassified a while back but were only accessible on 4 computer terminals at the National Archives in College Park, Maryland. Many have gone through these files and found information pertaining to MK Ultra, UFO sightings, the STARGATE Program among other damaging information about the CIA’s operations.

I personally went through and searched for things about E.T.s and found a document titled ‘My First Contact with Friends from Space‘. It is a single-paged document, number 7 of 18 but there are no others in this collection. Upon further research I found that it was possibly referring to a book originally written in German. When I searched for the German version I found a link that I translated into English and to my surprise it contained a moderate-sized amount of information of a person getting information about ETs, high-technology and other related topics. Here is a link to the PDF (in German).

One of the most important pieces of information to be released this week was the coverage of PizzaGate on CBS News with reporter Ben Swann. He took a rational, responsible and factual approach to this topic and right out of the gate various media websites attacked him. Behold, disclosure and exposure in all of its wonderful glory:

In an amazing verification of this story Wikileaks brought more attention to it by Tweeting the following:

9:49 PM – 17 Jan 2017

This would suggest that the Wikileaks team knew that this story would eventually break and was waiting for the opportune time to promote it.

I would also like to reiterate a Tweet from Wikileaks from a couple weeks ago about getting the public ready for even more information and data releases:

4:48 PM – 31 Dec 2016

Will we see more horrors like what we saw in the Podesta e-mails? I say most likely as the people still need to be awakened from their deep sleep and the daily distractions of The Matrix. Besides what about all those e-mails that were found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop right before the election?

Now onto some more huge news the Clinton Global Initiative will be shut down and its employees laid off as of April 15th this year. I don’t know that much about this organization but I do know the Clintons were using their foundation to launder money and to utilize it for Pay-To-Play schemes involving world leaders and corporate interests.

This can no doubt be the result of the hard-work of the Alliance and Resistance behind-the-scenes. These Luciferian people are going down in a blaze (something they’d probably enjoy) of glory. Glory for us to watch anyways. =]

More good news includes the California drought finally ending or being near ending with loads of much-needed rainfall to our country’s main location for growing our food. David Wilcock will be talking about this more in his upcoming article as it is a great breakthrough for us in regards to the amount of power the Cabal wield[ed].

Here is a quote from his comments on Benjamin Fulford’s intel post last week:

“One “sneak preview” of the new article that is HIGHLY significant is it is POURING rain in California right now. We are experiencing something they are calling an “Atmospheric River,” and are in the second of what will probably be four waves. This may have been the result of benevolent weather manipulation. The “polar vortex” that descended over all of America may well have created an energetic low-pressure zone that allowed the users of this technology to laser in this “atmospheric river” to just where it was desired. I have watched California drying and dying every year since about 2010, definitely by 2011. The meterologists even called the weather system a “Ridiculously Resilient Ridge,” since every single time a storm tried to come in it was blocked by the same zone off the coast of California. This was an attack against all of America. The hope was to depopulate the planet and punish America in particular for its work to rebel against the Cabal. No water means no crops, which means no food, which means mass starvation. I have watched animal populations go way down and there are dead plants and trees everywhere. It has been horrible and there are constant signs warning you about a severe drought and water restrictions. Therefore, the fact that we are getting so much water that it could completely end the drought is another very tangible, physical metric that the Cabal is, in fact, being defeated. This technology to control weather uses microwaves and it is simple to understand. The point is that whatever stations the Cabal was using to do this have obviously now been overtaken and are in the hands of the Alliance. All this off-the-books stuff can be overtaken without anyone knowing. It does seem the Alliance is doing as much as it possibly can to defeat the Cabal before making a world announcement. Very exciting.”

More proof that the Cabal is in a losing tailspin is the successful launch of the second rocket from Space X this week. According to Cobra and his sources the Cabal blew up the last one in order to delay the progress of the public space program:

“Exactly 67 minutes after the eclipse was over, the Chimera group has used a scalar beam weapon from one of their UAV craft to destroy Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 in order to create a delay in the surface space programs that attempt to break the quarantine status for planet Earth… Elon Musk is the visible representative of a certain positive SSP faction and in his latest statement he hinted at extraterrestrial involvement in Falcon 9 explosion…”

There is also a move in the Middle-East to indict Rothschild puppet Benjamin Netanyahu and/or force him to resign based on the following information of 2 investigations:

Police are investigating Netanyahu over suspicions related to two separate issues. In the first, said to be the smaller case, Netanyahu is suspected of receiving favors and gifts from a number of wealthy businesspeople, one of whom appears to be cosmetics tycoon and philanthropist Ronald Lauder, who has also been questioned by police. The second investigation is the one that is being teased as a possible larger-scale bombshell, but very few details have been made public as yet.

I would also like to share a couple of videos. The first being of someone filming possible flashes coming from the Sun. I’ll let you decide what to think. It is very exciting if it’s real. It’s almost like the sun is about to…sneeze?

The second video comes from China where once again the citizens recorded and reported that they may be seeing through another dimension/reality/Density and viewing a large city with tall buildings. This was reported in the past and the buildings actually appear to be similar in the present and past images and videos.

One more thing I’d like to share with you all was something that just came out via mainstream news source Sputnik about the European Space Chief saying we will establishing moon colonies ‘rather soon’:

“The European Space Agency (ESA) director called a human colony on the Moon ‘more or less fact’ in a Wednesday press conference in Paris due to the enormous amount of work being poured into a Moon village by numerous space agencies. At present, numerous teams are competing for Google’s $30-million prize to be the first to land a privately-owned spacecraft on the moon. The current front-runner is Moon Express, which has raised $45 million to meet the Google challenge.”

This is all I have for now. We should anticipate more events about to occur but I wanted to document these now as it seemed like a large amount of things that I thought needed to be saved and all in one place and to give people hope that we are in the throws of the final breakthrough. Much love as always everyone and Victory of the Light! <333

Source: Truth Earth

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!