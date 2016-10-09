BREAKING: Wikileaks Releases Emails Exposing Clinton & Podesta’s Knowledge of Extraterrestrial Intelligence

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



As you might have already heard, last Tuesday Wikileaks’ Founder Julian Assange promised thousands of more leaks regarding corruption and secrecy inside of US politics. He’s already published a number of startling revelations, including the Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails that exposed a rigged Hillary Clinton campaign, her ties to ISIS, the real reason for the invasion of Libya, and much more.

The latest set of leaks deal with John Podesta, who is the chairman of the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign. He’s also former councillor to Barack Obama’s presidency, as well as Bill Clinton’s former White House Chief of Staff.

Assange released 2000 more emails, and some of them include talks of extraterrestrial intelligence.

New Leaks

New leaks are now showing that John Podesta was in contact with Apollo 14 astronaut, Dr. Edgar Mitchell (1940-2016), who was the 6th man to walk on the moon.

Unfortunately, he passed away earlier this year in February. You can read more about him later in the article. Although we did not have the pleasure of meeting him, we definitely consider him a legend for several different reasons.

The email, from Dr. Mitchell, reads as follows:

“Dear John, Because the War in Space race is heating up, I felt you should be aware of several factors as you and I schedule our Skype talk. Remember, our nonviolent ETI from the contiguous universe are helping us bring zero point energy to Earth. They will not tolerate any forms of military violence on Earth or in space. The following information in italics was shared with me by my colleague Carol Rosin, who worked closely for several years with Wernher von Braun before his death. Carol and I have worked on the Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, attached for your convenience.”

You can read the rest of the email straight from Wikileaks here, and also download the documents attached on the website.

A week before the email above, Mitchell sent this:

“Dear John, As 2015 unfolds, I understand you are leaving the Administration in February. It is urgent that we agree on a date and time to meet to discuss Disclosure and Zero Point Energy, at your earliest available after your departure. My Catholic colleague Terri Mansfield will be there too, to bring us up to date on the Vatican’s awareness of ETI. Another colleague is working on a new Space Treaty, citing involvement with Russia and China. However with Russia’s extreme interference in Ukraine, I believe we must pursue another route for peace in space and ZPE on Earth. I met with President Obama’s Honolulu childhood friend, US Ambassador Pamela Hamamoto on July 4 at the US Mission in Geneva, when I was able to tell her briefly about zero point energy. I believe we can enlist her as a confidante and resource in our presentation for President Obama. I appreciate Eryn’s assistance in working with Terri to set up our meeting.”

As you can see, Mitchell and Podesta were clearly in contact with each-other and had also planned a Skype session.

It seems Mitchell had big plans and meetings in the works.

As far as ‘Carol Rosin,’ (first email) and her story with Wernher von Braun, this is a very telling interview below, by Dr. Steven Greer, founder of The Disclosure Project, a movement that has brought forward hundreds of whistleblowers, like Dr. Rosin, with verified credentials.

As far as the “zero-point” comments, you can read some of our articles on that here.

John Podesta, Extraterrestrials & Why You Shouldn’t Be Shocked

In 2014, Podesta tweeted that his biggest regret was not being able to secure the disclosure of (still) classified UFO documents. (source)

He’s also gone on record stating that:

“I’m skeptical about many things, including the notion that government always knows best, and that the people can’t be trusted with the truth. The time to pull the curtain back on this subject is long overdue. We have statements from the most credible sources – those in a position to know – about a fascinating phenomenon, the nature of which is yet to be determined.” John Podesta (taken from Leslie Kean’s 2010 New York Times bestseller, “UFOs: Generals, Pilots, And Government Officials Go On The Record,” where Podesta wrote the forward)

Here’s a video of him making more remarks at a press conference held at the national press club years ago.

Clearly, prior to this Wikileak , we already knew something was up.

Hillary Clinton, UFO’s & The Rockefellers

To the left is a picture of Hillary Clinton and Laurence Rockefeller

The book you see Hillary Clinton holding is titled Are We Alone? It was written by Paul Davies, a well respected American physicist who has held professorships at various universities. Most of his research has been in the area of quantum field theory.

The book ponders the ramifications of contact with intelligent extraterrestrials. The picture was also published by the New York Times not long ago.

You can view all of the documents to and from Laurence Rockefeller to various people regarding this initiative HERE. They were obtained through the Freedom of Informaiton Act by various researchers, including the Paradigm Research group, who was responsible for the recent Citizen Hearing on Disclosure about UFOs. You can read more about that HERE.

It’s also noteworthy to mention here that Harvard University psychologist and Pulitzer prize winner Dr. John Mack had a great interest in the UFO/extraterrestrial phenomenon. He is most noted in ufology for his book titled Abduction: Human Encounters with Aliens.

His work was heavily support by Lawrence Rockefeller, as a report published in the US National Library of Medicine states:

His disparate personas—from esteemed professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School to social activist and believer in alien abductions—were as incongruent as the extraordinary assemblage of his supporters, who included venture capitalist Laurence Rockefeller and attorney Daniel Sheehan, best known for his defence of left-leaning causes. (source)

I just want to make it clear that Laurence Rockefeller maintains an obvious interest in this subject, and that the “Rockefeller initiative” was indeed a real one, as illustrated by the documents linked above.

Daymond Steer, a journalist at the The Conway Daily Sun, brought up the topic of Unidentified Flying Objects with Hillary, “I think we may have been visited already, we don’t know for sure.” She also told Steer that her campaign chairman, John Podesta (also former councillor to Barack Obama and White House Chief of Staff for the Clinton Administration), has encouraged her to pursue the subject.

More On The Astronaut In The Wikileak Email, Dr. Edgar Mitchell

“Yes there have been crashed craft, and bodies recovered… We are not alone in the universe, they have been coming here for a long time.” Dr. Mitchell (source) (source)

Dr. Edgar Mitchell was a man of many experiences. For one, he was the 6th man to walk on the moon. He was a former Navy Captain, author and lecturer. His academic background includes a Bachelor of Science from Carnegie Mellon University, a Postgraduate Science degree from the U.S. Naval School and Doctor of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics from MIT. He received honorary doctorates in engineering from New Mexico State University, the University of Akron, and and ScD from Embry-Riddle University as well as many other honours and awards.

“Read the books, read the lore, and start to understand what has really been going on here, because there is no doubt that we are being visited.” (source)

He was the founder of the Institute of Noetic Sciences, and the co-founder of the Association of Space Explorers. Clearly, a man who has been around, and had contact with a number of people at NASA, the military, and within academic field.

Dr. Mitchell is seen below giving an interview for the Sirius Documentary. A documentary created by Dr Steven Greer from the Disclosure Project (also mentioned above) and filmmaker Amardeep Kaleka that highlights the reality of the UFO/extraterrestrial phenomenon and the technological implications of it. Keep in mind, change doesn’t come from technology alone, it comes from us as well.

In this this interview, Dr. Mitchell testifies to the reality of of UFOs and an extraterrestrial presence behind the phenomenon.

“I happen to be privileged enough to be in on the fact that we have been visited on this planet, and the UFO phenomenon is real.” (source)

Below is a great clip from his (also deceased) colleague, former NASA astronaut and Princeton physics professor, Dr. Brian O’leary , taken from the THRIVE documentary.

Can We Trust UFO Disclosure From The Government?

It’s a sad state of affairs when we believe nothing until it has been confirmed by the government, the president, or the media. Mainstream media tells us what to think and what to feel, what is real and what is not. As a result, a lot of important information does not reach the general public, which is not only a shame but downright dangerous, clearly demonstrating our inability to think for ourselves.

A growing number of people are starting to see through the facade, however, and losing faith in information that Western governments and mainstream media put forth. A great example is the so-called ‘war on terror,’ the validity of which many people have begun to question. It is now becoming clear that this war is based on false premises meant to justify the invasion of other countries and a heightened national security state. (You can read more about this topic and ‘false flag’ terrorism here).

There are countless examples, and reputable journalists have also come forth emphasizing this fact. You can see some examples here. The CIA’s operation ‘mockingbird‘ has never really stopped.

It’s clear that the majority of people distrust their government, so why should we be any different when it comes to UFOs? If we can count on anything, it is that these elite groups will manipulate the truth of events around the world for their own purposes. Don’t get me wrong — the UFO phenomenon is undoubtedly real, but we should be wary of any ‘official disclosure’ when it arrives. We can’t rely on official sources to offer up the whole truth, or a truth unpolluted by corporate and other agendas.

For more information on UFO’s & Extraterrestrials, you can check out the exopolitics section of our website. There you will find many articles that touch and source various documents and information about the phenomenon, because the above isn’t even a tidbit.

What Could This Mean?

The biggest possible implication is to look inward at ourselves, and as one human race start taking the necessary steps to ‘repair’ the planet. Perhaps some type of realization like this could bring humanity closer together in some sort of way? Perhaps our species is at a critical point in its development, and ET contact plays some sort of role in that realization?

That doesn’t mean “ET is here to save us,” it simply means that it’s time to look at the bigger picture. I personally do not think all of this is happening during a time when our planet and the way we live on in clearly needs to change, bit time. To me, it’s not a coincidence.

If you’re a student of “UFOlogy” you probably know that many UFO sightings started to occur when we started to detonate nuclear weapons..

Another necessary action we must take is need to rid ourselves of the dogma that’s plagued this topic for years. The religious interpretation of extraterrestrials must be discussed, given the fact that there are so many religious people on our planet, and so does the depiction given to us by pop culture.

Those are only two of many other topics, as I am sure you can imagine.

It’s clear to me that many of these “UFOs” are indeed extraterrestrial space craft, given the speeds they travel and the maneuvers they perform. I’m no the only one, there are now thousands of “experts” in various fields around the world sharing the same belief.

It is my thesis that flying saucers are real and that they are space ships from another solar system. I think that they possibly are manned by intelligent observers who are members of a race that may have been investigating our Earth for centuries. Herman Oberth, one of the founding fathers of rocketry and astronautics (source)

Theodor C. Loder III, Phd, Professor Emeritus of Earth Sciences, University of New Hampshire, writes in a paper he made public in 2011: (source)

“Intelligent beings from other star systems have been and are visiting our planet Earth. They are variously referred to as Visitors, Others, Star People, Et’s, etc…They are visiting Earth now; this is not a matter of conjecture or wistful thinking”

Sightings of strange objects in the sky have been recorded for a very long time, and military encounters with these objects is common and usually result in the disappearance or evasive action of the UFO.

The point is, I do not think there will be an “alien” invasion, if that were to happen it would have already taken place.

It’s nothing to be afraid of, but something that’s inevitable, a necessary step for the growth of the human species to continue moving forward in our never-ending quest for knowledge and truth. There is probably so much more to discover, and approaching this thing from a state of fear is completely useless.

It’s time to educate ourselves.

The more this comes into the mainstream, the more we are going to have to talk about it, which is why we are trying to create CE news.

One thing is for certain, we really need to get our “stuff” together here on planet Earth, and from all my research into those who have experienced this type of thing, it’s not just obvious to us, but to some of “them” as well.

Our species has so much potential, we can really create a world where every living thing can thrive, because that’s what we were meant to do.

