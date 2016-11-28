Can Vaccines Be Tied Into Social Engineering, Artificial Intelligence And Transhumanism?

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



A Neuro-Musculoskeletal Specialist MD Explains

By Catherine J. Frompovich

Before I drop some rather shocking vaccine information on readers relative to Artificial Intelligence [AI] and Transhumanism, and how most of today’s technologies are structured toward programming the human brain/mind to become a part of AI, let me just say that when I studied human nutrition, pregnant women were advised not to take any sort of medications, including aspirin! What’s happened that today, mothers-to-be are shot up with several vaccines?

A well-qualified and learned physician, Dr Graham Downing, who is a Neuro-musculoskeletaland Functional Medicine consultant in the UK, was interviewed on The Richie Allen Showposted November 24, 2016 where he dropped scientific information about how vaccines work in pregnant women, their fetuses and in vaccinated infants. Those disclosures are something no one would want not to know, I think, as Dr Downing’s statements about the published science involved point to why so many vaccines apparently are being invented and will be mandated for all humans.

Here’s a hint: Vaccines may be part and parcel of the New World Order’s agenda for Artificial Intelligence and Transhumanism!

As Dr Downing points out, vaccinating pregnant women induces and/or creates inflammation in their bodies and also increases the risk of releasing inflammatory markers in their fetuses/infants. Such releases include phenotypes [the set of observable characteristics of an individual resulting from the interaction of its genotype with the environment (1)].

Aren’t vaccines an environmental health hazard chock full of neurotoxic ingredients, e.g., ethylmercury (Thimerosal), aluminum, formaldehyde/Formalin, and other chemicals e.g., sodium borate, detergent, polysorbate 80, inset cells, human fetal cells (diploid), [7] etc.? That sounds more like a HazMat situation, or even a toxic waste dump, rather than some prophylactic to improve immunity!

Furthermore, Doctor contends that from vaccines there’s an increase in inflammatory cells, which also are elevated in the fetal brain where cytokines release glutamates. The prefrontal lobes and the limbic system, which involves human emotions, are affected in fetuses from pregnancy vaccines administered to moms-to-be.

According to Dr Downing, vaccines damage the front part of the brain! Aluminum, aka aluminium, a vaccine adjuvant in four formulations, prohibits glutathione production which is needed for detoxification. Furthermore, a pharmaceutical-created-enzyme-deficiencyprevents detoxification capabilities for baby. Purkinje cells in the brain also are damaged.

Additionally, pregnancy vaccines create physiological distress in pregnant women along with impacting the developing right hemisphere of the male fetus. Gross motor skills in male fetuses are impacted negatively, which coincides with more males being diagnosed with Autism. The right hemisphere of the brain controls social skills. “The research is there.”

Another ‘tool’ in the AI project is computers, the computer tablet, and their games ostensibly designed to be addictive! They decrease the frontal brain activity, according to Dr Downing. All those computer games on phones and iPads ‘inadvertently’ have a ‘designed or accidental purpose’ in addition to being entertainment. Those computer games apparently decrease frontal lobe and the anterior cingulate cortex activity, creating “a mess in the brain,” he says.

One of the scary points Dr Downing makes is that cell phones are creating social problems by messing with human brains. [Microwaves cause electromagnetic frequencies that impact the human brain greatly and their damage is called non-thermal adverse health effects, I offer.]

Small children, who are two and three years old using computers-games apparently experience increases in dopamine, a brain neurotransmitter, according to Dr Downing. Psychopaths have high dopamine!

How does the Artificial Intelligence Agenda fit in?

Is AI a deliberate agenda or is it for corporate profits, Dr Downing asks. Dr Downing says there are five year and fifteen year goals for AI. The fifteen year goal is to have AI run everything, including humans! You have to listen to his comments about that aspect—one word: “frightening!” To ‘authentic’ his remarks, Doctor cited a report issued by the White House, “A Federal Vision for Future Computing: A Nanotechnology-inspired Grand Challenge.” Here’s what that 15-page report is about:

Create a new type of computer that can proactively interpret and learn from data, solve unfamiliar problems using what it has learned, and operate with the energy efficiency of the human brain. [3] [Basically, it’s an artificial brain to replace the human brain. Also, they want to create a newsoul for humans, too!]

Guess who’s involved?

Collaborating Agencies: Department of Energy (DOE), National Science Foundation (NSF), Department of Defense (DOD), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Intelligence Community (IC) [3]

What does that tell you?

However, Dr Downing says that Stephen Hawking [4] supposedly is afraid of Artificial Intelligence: “potentially more dangerous than nukes.” And we will allow that to happen to us and our children?

How about “artificial intelligence for autistic kids”!

Ostensibly and according to Dr Downing, today’s humans are an obsolete version of Silicon Valley’s dream of what humans ought to be. Do you consider yourself obsolete?

You can hear Dr Downing’s scientific discussion about vaccines, pregnancy and the Artificial Intelligence—Transhumanism agenda on the “Unborn Babies Being Prepared for AI and Transhumanism through Vaccines and Medicine” show in this video.

William Casey, former CIA Director (1981), supposedly said, “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” If that were a prognostication of sorts, then what do you think about pregnant women mandated to receive vaccines; 24-hour-old neonates being injected with the Hepatitis B vaccine; and 2, 4 and 6-month-old babies receiving up to nine vaccines at one time in view of what Dr Downing says about brain damage from vaccines?

‘Vaccines are safe’ is the fraudulent-science-prone CDC and FDA’s mantra.

Why has autism, first reported in 1943 as Kanner syndrome [5], skyrocketed from one in 10,000/15,000 in the late 1970s to one in 68 [1 in 68 children ( 1 in 42 boys and 1 in 189 girls)] according to the CDC’s 2014 statistics? Recall what Dr Downing said about the brain’s developing right hemisphere in male fetuses and their gross motor skills when their pregnant mothers received vaccines.

“There is a great deal of evidence to prove that immunization of children does more harm than good.” – Dr. J. Anthony Morris, Former Chief Vaccine Control Officer, US FDA “The only safe vaccine is one that is never used.” – Dr. James A. Shannon, MD, Former Director, National Institutes of Health (1955-1968) “The incidence of asthma has been found to be five times more common in vaccinated children.” – The Lancet, 1994. [6]

Why is the U.S. Congress stonewalling on its oversight duty concerning HHS, CDC and FDA regarding toxic vaccines and validly-documented, whistleblower-proven, scientific fraud at the CDC [8], and not rescinding the “get out of jail free” card it gave to vaccine makers in 1986? In this short video, there’s more discussion about CDC fraud.

William Casey, former CIA Director (1981), supposedly said, “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” If that were a prognostication of sorts, then what do you think about pregnant women mandated to receive vaccines; 24-hour-old neonates being injected with the Hepatitis B vaccine; and 2, 4 and 6-month-old babies receiving up to nine vaccines at one time in view of what Dr Downing says about brain damage from vaccines?

‘Vaccines are safe’ is the fraudulent-science-prone CDC and FDA’s mantra.

Why has autism, first reported in 1943 as Kanner syndrome [5], skyrocketed from one in 10,000/15,000 in the late 1970s to one in 68 [1 in 68 children ( 1 in 42 boys and 1 in 189 girls)] according to the CDC’s 2014 statistics? Recall what Dr Downing said about the brain’s developing right hemisphere in male fetuses and their gross motor skills when their pregnant mothers received vaccines.

“There is a great deal of evidence to prove that immunization of children does more harm than good.” – Dr. J. Anthony Morris, Former Chief Vaccine Control Officer, US FDA “The only safe vaccine is one that is never used.” – Dr. James A. Shannon, MD, Former Director, National Institutes of Health (1955-1968) “The incidence of asthma has been found to be five times more common in vaccinated children.” – The Lancet, 1994. [6]

Why is the U.S. Congress stonewalling on its oversight duty concerning HHS, CDC and FDA regarding toxic vaccines and validly-documented, whistleblower-proven, scientific fraud at the CDC [8], and not rescinding the “get out of jail free” card it gave to vaccine makers in 1986? In this short video, there’s more discussion about CDC fraud.

Other countries citizens can sue for vaccine damages; why has Congress disenfranchised U.S. citizens of our rights to legal redress for health damages under U.S. product liability laws? Good question?!

Lastly: “social engineering” of vaccines and the false meme being constructed around them

November 21, 2016, New York University’s Langone Medical Center in NYC held its “Confronting Vaccine Resistance: Strategies For Success” conference, which Dr Suzanne Humphries, MD, of “Dissolving Illusions” fame attended, took notes and graciously shared with the VAXXED production crew’s Polly Tommey. Dr Humphries contends the conference was about “social engineering of medical professionals” regarding the forcing of vaccine mandates upon parents and those who question vaccines.

The conference panel included pro-vax luminaries like Paul Offit, MD, co-inventor of a rotavirus vaccine; Senator Richard Pan, MD, the propelling force behind California’s draconian SB277; and Dorit Rubenstein Reiss, PhD, pro-vaccine acolyte [9] among others who waxed profusely about how to ‘sell’ vaccines—or should I say—force vaccines onto parents, especially those who have questions and take more of pediatricians and doctors office time!

After watching the 45 minute video of Dr Humphries’ debriefing of that conference, I think she may have been describing what may literally have been a ‘tar and feather anecdotal fest’ about those who question the supposed safety and fraud in vaccines.

By the way, Dr Humphries says that the medical term “herd immunity” has been nixed in favor of “community immunity,” which they are pushing to have 99 percent of the population conform to!

However, what many question is the FACT that medical doctors who have gone through the indoctrination process of medical school; earned their ‘stripes’ and degrees; passed the rigors of internship; and have pushed and injected vaccines experience a complete change of mind and heart to the point where, after being confronted by well-informed parents about the dangers of vaccines, even issue letters of apology to their patients. Here’s one from Dr Rachael L Ross, MD, PhD.

Even the CDC had to issue an ‘apology’ of sorts about the flu vaccine. In 2014 the warning went like this

How many readers know about or have seen the apology that CDC whistleblower William Thompson, PhD, sent to none other than Dr Andrew Wakefield, which is most revealing?, I’d say:

“I apologize again for the price you paid for my dishonesty.” [To which Dr Wakefield replied:] “I forgive you completely and without any bitterness.” [Dr William Thompson’s reply:] “I know you mean it and i am grateful to know you more personally.” Text message between Dr. Andrew Wakefield and Dr. William Thompson, Aug 27, 2014

http://truthbarrier.com/2014/09/02/breaking-news-cdc-whistleblower-text-messages-to-andy-wakefield-study-would-have-supported-his-scientific-opinion/

Now, please take in and enjoy Dr Suzanne Humphries’ exceptional debriefing about the NYU ‘social engineering’ vaccine conference. Note what’s said about Measles around 36 minutes on the timeline.

Just for the record: I, and just about every child in the 1940s when I was in grade school, contracted all the childhood communicable infectious diseases: Measles, German measles, Chickenpox—the ones I lived through, as did every child in school, on the block where I lived and never was there any scare tactic by the medical profession about death from Measles or any of the other ‘childhood diseases’! Moms knew how to treat those diseases without antibiotics and the pharmaceuticals available today. Do you believe that?!

As a matter of fact, mothers took their children to homes where kids had those diseases for ‘parties’ so their children could be exposed to them, contract them and get them over with during childhood, as they would “fine tune” the immune system and provide life-long immunity [not financially profitable for Big Pharma], plus females could pass along those benefits to their fetuses/children! Not so today, since the mandated vaccines ‘castrate’ the immune system so everyone who’s been vaccinated needs to get booster shots [profitable for Big Pharma], per the mandated schedules of the CDC and FDA!

What a rasher of scientific bull and scare tactics has been served up to the medical community, gullible-believing parents, and legislators who enjoy Big Pharma’s lobbying gifts, but obviously don’t realize the harm they are doing to their constituents by accepting, endorsing and promoting deliberate scientific fraud [10-11] ginned up by the vaccine industry apparently everywhere.

References:

[1] https://www.google.com/?gws_rd=ssl#q=phenotype

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Purkinje_cell

[3] https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/federal-vision-for-nanotech-inspired-future-computing-grand-challenge.pdf

[4] http://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/ai-could-destroy-humans-stephen-hawking-fears-should-you-worry-1.2864576

[5] http://simonsfoundation.s3.amazonaws.com/share/071207-leo-kanner-autistic-affective-contact.pdf

[6] Quotes from Doctors Regarding Vaccination

http://vaccine-injury.info/

[7] http://www.cdc.gov/VACCINEs/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/B/excipient-table-2.pdf

[8] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EdCU2DfMBpU

[9] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dorit_Rubinstein_Reiss

[10] http://vaccines.news/2016-03-07-fraud-continues-to-run-rampant-in-the-vaccine-industry-as-officials-turn-a-blind-eye-on-big-pharmas-criminal-activities.html

[11] http://www.vaccines.news/2016-04-05-chinas-vaccine-infrastructure-found-to-be-run-by-criminals-and-fraudsters-just-like-the-vaccine-industry-in-the-usa.html

Resources:

Graham Downing, MD

www.myurbandoctor.com

Brain Damage/Death from Vaccines is NOT Rare

http://vaccine-injury.info/

Gardasil Vaccine: Spain Joins Growing List of Countries to File Criminal Complaints

https://healthimpactnews.com/2014/gardasil-vaccine-spain-joins-growing-list-of-countries-to-file-criminal-complaints/

Victims of HPV Vaccine in Japan Will Sue State and Vaccine Makers

http://www.thevaccinereaction.org/2016/04/victims-of-hpv-vaccine-in-japan-will-sue-state-and-vaccine-makers/

Legal Precedent in Colombia: Landmark decision for HPV vaccine survivor

http://sanevax.org/legal-precedent-colombia-landmark-decision-hpv-vaccine-survivor/

India: Supreme Court HPV Vaccine Controversy Continues

http://sanevax.org/india-supreme-court-hpv-vaccine-controversy-continues/

Gardasil: 32 Complaints filed in France

http://sanevax.org/gardasil-32-complaints-filed-france/

Febrile Convulsions after Flu Shot: CSL denies responsibility [Australia]

http://sanevax.org/febrile-convulsions-after-flu-shot-csl-denies-responsibility/

MMR Vaccine Takes a Hit in Italian Court

http://sanevax.org/mmr-vaccine-takes-a-hit-in-italian-court/

17 Years of Litigation Yields 3 Million Euros for Vaccine Injury Victim [France]

http://sanevax.org/17-years-of-litigation-yields-3-million-euros-for-vaccine-injury-victim/

Parents sue after Quebec teen dies following Gardasil injection [Canada]

http://sanevax.org/parents-sue-after-quebec-teen-dies-following-gardasil-vaccination/

Catherine J Frompovich (website) is a retired natural nutritionist who earned advanced degrees in Nutrition and Holistic Health Sciences, Certification in Orthomolecular Theory and Practice plus Paralegal Studies. Her work has been published in national and airline magazines since the early 1980s. Catherine authored numerous books on health issues along with co-authoring papers and monographs with physicians, nurses, and holistic healthcare professionals. She has been a consumer healthcare researcher 35 years and counting.

Catherine’s latest book, published October 4, 2013, is Vaccination Voodoo, What YOU Don’t Know About Vaccines, available on Amazon.com.

Her 2012 book A Cancer Answer, Holistic BREAST Cancer Management, A Guide to Effective & Non-Toxic Treatments, is available on Amazon.com and as a Kindle eBook.

Two of Catherine’s more recent books on Amazon.com are Our Chemical Lives And The Hijacking Of Our DNA, A Probe Into What’s Probably Making Us Sick (2009) and Lord, How Can I Make It Through Grieving My Loss, An Inspirational Guide Through the Grieving Process (2008)

Catherine’s NEW book: Eat To Beat Disease, Foods Medicinal Qualities ©2016 Catherine J Frompovich is now available



Image Credit

Source: Activist Post

Related:

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!