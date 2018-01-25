Billionaire couple linked to Clinton Foundation Haiti “relief” were murdered in their home (Video)

By Alex Christoforou

Two deaths were reported at the home of Canadian billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife Honey on Dec. 15th 2017.

Toronto police said their deaths are being treated as suspicious.

The Gateway Pundit has an update on the story, reporting that Canadian officials announced on Friday that the billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman were murdered in their home in December.

For the past month officials called their deaths a murder-suicide. The couple was found strangled in their Toronto home. Haaretz is reporting it was a professional contract killing.

The New York Post reports…

The billionaire husband and wife found hanging side-by-side in their posh Toronto home last month were both murdered, according to a bombshell report citing a team of private investigators on Saturday.

Multiple killers played a role in the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman — contrary to the widely-circulated murder-suicide theory initially leaked by law enforcement, sources told CBC News, citing a parallel probe by a team of investigators hired by the couple’s family. A real estate agent who was selling the $5.4 million home had discovered pharmaceutical mogul Barry, 75, and Honey, 70, dead on Dec. 15.

The Gateway Pundit further reports that Barry Sherman founded Apotex pharmaceutical company. Apotex supplied generic drugs to the Clinton foundation in Haiti and Rwanda.

Apotex also donated medicines and supplies to Clinton Foundation Puerto Rican relief efforts in 2017.

This article (Billionaire couple linked to Clinton Foundation Haiti “relief” were murdered in their home (Video)) was originally published on The Duran and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Clinton Body Count Grows Again? Jewish Canadian Billionaire Couple Honey and Barry Sherman Were Murdered, Report Says

A second autopsy has reportedly uncovered new information relating to the cause of the Shermans’ death, casting the previous suspicion of murder-suicide into doubt

By Haaretz

Canadian Jewish couple Barry and Honey Sherman were murdered in December in what hired private investigators called a professional, contract killing, The Toronto Star reported on Saturday.

According to a source close to the investigation, the conclusions drawn by a team of experts hired by the Sherman family cast doubt on the prior assumption that the couple’s death in December had been a murder-suicide. indicating instead a double-homicide.

A top forensic pathologist who carried out a second autopsy uncovered the existence of rope marks on the victims’ wrists, suggesting that they had at some point been tied up, the report said. No ropes or similar materials that could have caused the marks were found near the bodies, further increasing suspicion.

The sources that provided the information for the report were not identified as they were not authorized to discuss the case.

Meanwhile, Toronto police have not released any further comments on the incident beyond their prior classification of the death as “suspicious.”

The week after the couple was found dead in their Toronto home, the Sherman family criticized the police for allegedly circulating rumors that the couple’s death was a murder-suicide.

This article (Clinton Body Count Grows Again? Jewish Canadian Billionaire Couple Honey and Barry Sherman Were Murdered, Report Says) was originally published on Haaretz and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Via Stillness in the Storm.

