Cobra: Cintamani Grid

22 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Cobra

Since my last Cintamani update, the Cintamani grid on the surface of the planet was strengthened significantly.

Two pieces were strategically positioned on certain key points in Antarctica:

Many pieces are now being positioned on the ocean floors and in the caves worldwide.

Dedicated teams are positioning Cintamani stones in flower of life grid patterns in the most important key vortex points on the planet, such as Long Island:

Chengdu:

And many others, especially in east Asia.

Since the first flower of life grids were completed in early 2017, east Asia has experienced a drastic increase of cloudship phenomenon:

http://news.abs-cbn.com/trending/04/26/17/viral-pastel-hued-clouds-appear-in-zamboanga-del-sur

Those cloudshps are cloaked motherships of the Galactic Confederation which create ATVOR pillars that descend down into the buried Cintamanis and purify the primary anomaly.

[More Rainbow Clouds here.]

Cintamani grid around the planet is one of the major tools for manifesting the planetary Light grid. Whenever a Cintamani stone is planted in the soil somewhere around the planet, a huge angelic being is anchored in that spot, creating an energy vortex miles in diameter:

When the critical mass of those angelic beings are anchored around the planet, the head of the Yaldaboth entity begins to dissolve. An update about the status of the dissolution of the head of the Yaldabaoth entity will be possible after mid-June when certain operations of the Light forces will be completed.

Cintamanis are also being positioned into many dancefloors around the planet, facilitating the Contact experience with the positive ETs within the mainstream rave culture:

http://sothisunborn.blogspot.com/2017/03/an-open-call-across-space.html

http://sothisunborn.blogspot.com/2017/05/organik-festival-mission-report.html

Your own personal cintamani is your own conduit of the energies of Compression Breakthrough when the Event happens.

Stones that are positioned into the soil worldwide are part of the planetary Cintamani grid that will be the planetary conduit for the energies of Compression Breakthrough when the Event happens.

I have been guided to prepare another batch of Cintamani stones. They are available here:

http://www.cintamani.space/Cintamani.html

A limited quantity of Cintamani stones was put on StratoProbe 5, a nearspace vehicle which was launched by my team. StratoProbe 5 has reached a maximum altitude of about 21 miles (34 km) and the photos it took at that altitude clearly show the curvature of the Earth:

These Cintamani stones contain cosmic energies from beyond the Veil and they are available here:

http://www.cintamani.space/Nearspace.html

Victory of the Light!

This article (Cobra: Cintamani Grid) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.