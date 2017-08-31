Cobra Interview on Victory to the Light with Rob Potter

Note: I am sorry sound file was not done correctly we must remove we will put sound up again in a few days.

Introduction

Hello there, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to another special edition of the Victory of the Light Radio Show.

I’m your host, Rob Potter. I’m broadcasting from here in Los Angeles from inside the home of Eduardo Hernandez the Head of the Leadership Group of Prepare for Change. He’s kindly allowing me to do this interview from here.

As most of you know, I’m headed off to Bolivia and Peru tomorrow, which will be the 20th of August, and I’ll be doing the Eclipse Meditation from in Bolivia. And then we’re going on a nice tour with Luis Mostajo Fernando Martaens, who will be establishing some programed contacts with the benevolent masters and guides for our group. I’ll be sharing some of this information with you about this trip when I come back.

I am also going to ask for a volunteer to translate some very special information from Spanish into English for us. Please contact me by email to [email protected] and I will get back to you as soon as possible.

Cobra Interview

So without further ado, I’d like to acknowledge Cobra. I want to thank him for coming on the show today.

And as most of you know, I’ve worked closely with Cobra for years. He has wonderful intelligence and is revealing a lot of great information. I support Cobra. I believe he’s honest, ethical, transparent and true in his mission. I support his inside information.

I don’t always know about everything that’s going on there and a lot of stuff we have to take on faith, but based on Cobra’s intentions, I want you all to know I support that information.

One more thing I’d like to mention before we start the Cobra interview is, I’ve been working with the Sadala Orphanage in Tanzania. http://www.sadalaorphanage.org

Christopher Kala has created the Sadala Orphanage and I will be having an interview with him soon.

Please keep an eye out for that. They’ve fallen on some desperate times. They’re looking for some money for food right now, and I hope you guys will all take a look at the link on my Website and please be as generous as you possibly can.

The link is on the front page of my website. Please click on this link www.thepromiserevealed.com and there’s ways to contact Chris and to make donations for the children.

And I’m really hoping there’s someone out there who has come into a large amount of money who could actually make a bequeath of $400 to $500 a month. That’s how much it takes to feed the 35 or so children and widows who help him take care of the children in his wonderful effort there in Tanzania The Sandala Orphanage.

I’ve noticed Prepare for Change and other people are supporting orphanages as well. I think it’s a worthy cause. If any of you out there in our listening audience can reach out there to the best of your ability we will appreciate it. You know, even small amounts can help there.

So thank you very much for helping. Thank you so much for listening.

Interview

Rob Potter: Okay, ladies and gentlemen, this is another special edition of the Victory of the Light Radio Show, and we’re here with Cobra. Welcome to the Victory of the Light, Cobra. It’s honor to have you here again.

Cobra: I’m very glad that we are making this interview right now just before the Meditation.

Rob: Yes, the Meditation is in two days, folks. So I do have a question. This will be coming after your Meditation. I’ll be doing my meditation from Bolivia, and everyone else is going to be doing theirs . . .

I know a lot of people are traveling to get in the path of the eclipse.

And, of course, a lot of the Prepare for Change people and people who follow Corey Goode are in Mt. Shasta now up there preparing for it.

Can you tell us what type of things we can expect if we are successful in this Meditation?

Cobra: Okay, this is exactly the question I was instructed not to answer, because many things are possible. But if I release too much before the Meditation, that could influence the course of events, because, of course, the other side could try to prevent some of it.

So I would just say that I will definitely have good news in my report after the Meditation is over.

That I can guarantee.

And the extent and type of good news depends to a certain degree if we reach the critical mass or not.

And also there are other cosmic factors involved.

Rob: Yes, I understand. This interview won’t come out until afterwards, but we’ll look forward to hearing that information from you.

I’m kind of curious, without the light forces and this type of stuff, this type of meditation, If this Special meditation was not happening, what type of effects is normally associated with a full solar eclipse ? Historically and cosmically speaking under the conditions on the Earth?

Cobra: A solar eclipse is usually a moment of decision and a moment of exposure. So people who use that moment to make free will decisions get more powerful in whatever they do, and the rest of the people just get triggered in whatever they have inside, because everything gets exposed.

The energies of the solar eclipse are very strong. And especially for those who are located inside the eclipse path, this is a very strong experience.

And if they are able to handle their subconscious issues, this can be an uplifting experience. If they are not, then this can be a little bit more challenging.

So solar eclipses are always turning points one way or the other.

Rob: Well, that’s very interesting news. I appreciate that.

Now, I’ve never asked you this in public, but I’m quite sure that you’re aware of the book called “The Lion’s Path”. I was familiar with this book . . . I believe it was the late ’70s or early ’80s it came out. Is that correct?

Cobra: I think it was around that time, yeah.

Rob: Yeah, anyway, folks, this book “The Lion’s Path”, of course, talks about various energetic, I guess we could call them, time points, or windows of opportunities, or portals, that come at various times and certain astronomical conditions.

This book also talks about how the pineal gland is actually mutating.

We recently had a Lion’s Gate Portal, as some people call it. Cobra, can you comment on this book and the recent lunar eclipse that was timed in the Lion’s Path, and this book in general, and the connection to Sirius that has recently been amplified with this eclipse path? The lunar eclipse that we previously had.

Cobra: Actually, yes, the lunar eclipse happened on the 7th of August, and it was actually part of the Lion’s Gate Portal this year.

And actually this lunar eclipse started the process that will culminate in the solar eclipse.

And in this year especially, this process is very strong, because the timeline that connects them, the point of the lunar eclipse this year and the solar eclipse this year in August, is very strong.

So whatever is happening now in those 14 days is accelerating preparation. And the energies of Sirius, which came – Sirius star system – which came during the lunar eclipse, are now preparing the way for more intense and stronger galactic energy that will come during the solar eclipse.

So this is all part of a greater plan, part of a deeper process.

Rob: So it seems as though some of these, I guess we can call them, astronomical alignments, are coming faster and faster. It seems like with these two right here, we’re getting some, I guess, very positive opportunities for the light workers to accelerate their bodies and become more positive so that we can have the Event.

Is that what’s happening?

Cobra: Actually, the whole time between the lunar and solar eclipses is dedicated to that process. So we are getting through a very intense purification process, both individually and collectively, and this is preparing us for the next stage both individually and collectively.

We are actually manifesting phenomena of unity consciousness during this Meditation. And certain, I would say, very highly evolved cosmic forces have noted that.

And this will individually and collectively drastically accelerate the Ascension process. This as much as I can say at this point.

Rob: Okay. I’d like to . . . I’ve got a couple healing questions that people have asked me. We know you’re not a doctor, but you have a great insight into the metaphysical aspects of healing and the physical as well. And I’ve got a couple questions on this, so I thought I would ask.

In regards to lasik surgery on the eyes, is that harmful, or should people wait for the technologies to be released at the time of the Event?

Cobra: It’s not extremely harmful, but it does affect eyesight in a certain way. For example, if you look at stars at night, your experience might not be exactly the same as before. So there might be certain, I would say, side effects which are not drastic, but can be a little bit worrying sometimes.

And it’s up to you if you wish to wait or you wish to go ahead. It’s your own individual choice.

And, again, it’s very good to be informed before you take that kind of step anyway.

Rob: Okay. Can you suggest some natural methods to help people with depression? Now, the pharmaceutical company has those. I always encourage people to use, you know, like sunlight, nature walks, breathing exercises. And, you know, I love having a Cintamani stone on the crown chakra, shoot a laser and a Violet Wand, or some of your Tachyonized crystals, and combine them with invocation and meditations.

But can you suggest maybe nutrition or anything that you feel for people, or suggestions, who are suffering from unexplained waves of depression?

Cobra: Okay, basically, everything you have suggested is good and can help, but the core of the issue is suppressed emotions. And those suppressed emotions are also artificially kept there with scalar technology. So people who are addressing those suppressed emotions, healing them, they will get rid of depression.

Of course, if you want to break the habit, if you want to break the cycle, it’s very good to relocate for a certain short period of time, get some healing, and then return back to your original location. That can help a lot.

Rob: Great suggestions. Also, do you have any suggestions for nerve pain, like in the lower legs or extremities, that is caused by disc problems? Are there any nutrition supplements or anything else that you can suggest to heal this problem?

Cobra: There are Russian doctors which can very effectively heal many nerve pain that is associated with the spine. So there is very effective, I would say, manual medicine techniques that can actually remove that pain completely.

And they are known in Russia. They are known in countries associated with Russian Eastern Alliance, but they are almost non-existent in the Western world, because, of course, the Rothschild’s medical, and the Rockefeller . . . sorry, the Rockefeller medical cartel did not want to make those available to people.

So if you search a little bit more, if you have any Russian friends, ask them about it and most likely they will know about this.

Rob: Okay. If you have a chance, maybe you can send me a link, and we could post that, but I’ll take a look and see what I can do.

We also have a question in regards to, not necessarily health, but DNA manipulation. Now, I understand that this has been going on for thousands of years, and we, of course, hear of Zacharia Sitchin, Enil and Enki, they did not create the human race. I believe they negatively affected the human race with their manipulation.

Can you talk about how this manipulation has been done? And can you describe what manipulation, some of the bullet points, for the last 30,000 years has been the most detrimental? And can we reverse this on our own before the Event?

Cobra: Okay, this is a very broad subject. I will just say that it has been going on for a much longer time than just 30,000 years. Actually, genetic manipulation started almost 1 million years ago when the dark forces from the Orion star system came to this planet in Atlantis. And this genetic manipulation was quite extensive and was done by many races.

There was also, I would say, good, positive races that wanted to repair human DNA, and they have also added to this process in a positive way.

So now we have human DNA which actually needs a lot of healing, and most of this will be done after the Event, which is actually the moment when advanced technology that is required for that will be released. I don’t see this happening before the Event, really, because it’s quite a complex situation.

Rob: Yes, I was kind of curious, and I’m interested in how the manipulation took place. Were certain people in the light groups taken up and their DNA altered, and then their successive bloodlines were altered? Or how is this done that affected . . . Did the bad guys abduct certain people and do the manipulation? Or how was this manipulation done? Is it done individually, or in groups, or how is it, I guess, actually done?

Cobra: It was done similarly to what the medical cartel has done now with vaccinations. Everyone was obliged to take certain so-called ‘treatments’ in so-called ‘healing temples’ in Atlantis, and this is where DNA was manipulated with Atlantis technology.

And people were actually not exactly forced to go there, but it was advised strongly against not going there. So if somebody was not going there, there were repercussions. And the vast majority of the human population went through that process at a certain point in Atlantis.

Rob: Okay, that’s interesting. That makes sense.

And you had mentioned that some of these older vaccination technologies . . . Like, I’m 60, so when I was born they gave me . . . When I was a little older, I think I must have been like 5 or 6, or when I got to school . . . I remember we had big long lines for vaccinations in the ’60s where they gave it to us.

Now, you had mentioned before that, I think, this is outdated technology. Or have the light forces done something to nullify that? Was that correct?

Cobra: They can do many things to nullify that, but this will be nullified after the Event. The other aspect of this is that vaccination technology was used, or shall I say misused, in the last few decades to put biochips in the human body. And, again, almost everybody on the planet was affected by this.

And those biochips have been removed already by the Resistance Movement. So they are not existing in human bodies any more.

Rob: Wow! That’s great news. So the physical biochips . . . The Resistance used their technologies to everyone who had it and actually zapped it, or destroyed it? Or just removed it? Huh?

Cobra: They used certain advanced technology to remove this, and this is the reason – one of the reasons – why we have this awakening right now, because one layer of the Matrix is gone. And it’s now easier for people to awaken.

Rob: Yes, that’s important. I luckily have not received vaccinations since that time. We know vaccinations are causing autism. Are they still putting biochips in those now?

Cobra: No, not any more. Actually, this started after World War II. The biochips were developed in Nazi Germany by Siemens Company and were . . . This program started in 1945 and was very extensive in the 1950s and ’60s, actually.

Rob: Okay, good. So, I guess, we don’t have to worry about that although the vaccinations still have negative repercussions due to the adjuvants and all the things the put in there – the mercury and formaldehyde. Is that correct?

Cobra: Yeah. That’s correct. Yes.

Rob: Okay, thank you. We did receive recently from your notes that you had okayed, which were not exactly correct, I think was a thing there, but about your Ascension Conference that you recently had in Taiwan, I think it was.

And I’m curious if you could share – I didn’t want to ask about everything in the conference – but you talked about a vortex support field map. Was this kind of a map of the primary ley line points of the light forces that could help transform people? Or could you talk about this map?

Cobra: No, it was something completely else, and I would rather not talk about it in this short interview because I would prefer that people go to the conference and experience it by themselves. It’s a very deep subject.

Rob: Will you be having more Ascension conferences?

Cobra: It depends on the planetary situation.

Rob: Okay. Another question I have received from many people. You have consistently said you wouldn’t be coming to the states again. I guess things are a little hot these days, but are there any plans or any possibilities for you to possibly make it to the United States for conferences in the foreseeable future?

Cobra: Most likely this year, no, but in the future, who knows. Again, it depends on how things develop.

Rob: Okay. Well, I’d like to invite you. We could have a beautiful one in Mt. Shasta if you ever do decide to come here.

Now, I also have a note here about Elon Musk’s Boring Company. I went to some of those links, and I thought that was pretty cool. Obviously, the government has this technology, so in a sense this is kind of like, I guess, not a soft . . . I guess, I’d call it soft disclosure, that this technology already exists and that there’s the capability of hyper speed transport that is available to us.

The question I want to ask is, will existing transport systems used by the secret government program be available for public use after the Event?

Cobra: Actually, yes, part of this infrastructure will be put into public use. The particle tube is suitable because soon more advanced technologies will soon be introduced. But in the transition period after the Event, why not? Certain parts of that infrastructure will be put into public use.

Rob: With Elon Musk’s company, I mean, will they be revealing that they can make tunnels . . . you know, forget the European tunnel that took forever and probably the finances siphoned off. But maybe you can confirm or deny this, but Phil Schneider and some of that boring tunnel equipment was said to create tunnel tracks seven miles a day. Was that correct in some instances?

Cobra: Yes. Actually, this was the secret, I would say, ‘Breakaway Civilization’ program that built military underground bases, especially in the continental United States, and they had boring technology that could reach seven miles per day, yes. They had that.

Of course now, the negative military does have this any more, but the positive light forces have much faster technology, actually. They build . . . Usually now, the Resistance Movement has to build something underground. They can build very complex structures in a few days when there is a need, and recently they have done so in Antarctica.

Rob: Wow! That’s fantastic. It’s good to know, folks, and you can research some of this stuff on your own on the Internet.

I want to ask you a question here. Is the loving attention paid by the good guys to Toplet Bomb Condensate and this primary anomaly, I guess, top quark? Is that continuing to be successful?

Cobra: Yes, absolutely.

Rob: And at the success of this, this would take away the last, I guess, roadblock that we hear from the Galactic Confederation as far as the safety of the Event. When that is completely removed, the Event could take place at any time. Is that correct?

Cobra: When the Black Stone and all Toplet bombs are removed, the Event should happen. I don’t see any other reason, any other blocks, that could prevent the Event.

Rob: I’m wondering, about the AI or Yaldaboath head plasma field, is this directly related to the Black Stone quark?

Cobra: Yes, yes, of course. It’s like a symbiosis that is happening between the two.

Rob: So this movement will basically remove the Yaldabdoath head.? Are there other actions, or is this the primary force that’s driving that?

Cobra: Actually, that’s all interconnected. You have various aspects of the same situation. You have the Yaldabaoth entity, you have the toplet bombs, and you have the Black Stone. And they all intermingle in various ways.

Rob: You had mentioned that the Secret Space Program has kind of announced they wanted to create a defense system for the Earth, which is because the Chimera and the Archons are becoming quite fearful of Galactic Federation motherships showing up.

You had said that if there was any confrontation, it would be short and spectacular, which is obvious to me that the Galactic Confederation can nullify any technology that the Earth has building these space programs.

My question is, do you think this could take place before the Event?

Cobra: This will . . . If this takes place, this will take place very shortly before the Event, but it’s very unlikely. Most likely, the bad guys don’t want to have an open display . Then it’s game over and would actually accelerate their final defeat. So they are trying to avoid this at any cost.

Rob: And the good guys would not be showing themselves, generally speaking, in the motherships.

They’re constantly cloaked at this point in time. So they’re not going to be showing themselves to the general public unless it IS the Event. Would that be a good summarization?

Cobra: Yes, exactly.

Rob: Okay, thank you. I have some questions about the Chimera and the Archons. Can you tell us what is the state of the Chimera and Archons? As the light forces proceed to the Victory of the Light, can you tell us what their thoughts or conditions or the general state of their, I guess, mental – I don’t know if they have emotional bodies or . . . What is their feeling right now?

Are they fearful? Are they concerned? Obviously, they’re seeming quite desperate.

Cobra: The Chimera was not concerned until very recently, because they were absolutely sure that nobody can take them down. But in the last few months, they show more and more signs of worry and concern, and they are making technical mistakes because of that.

So they are not . . . Their plan is no longer perfect. They are making mistakes which will lead to their ultimate defeat.

Regarding the Archons, they know for a few years already they are not as sure as they were. And their strategy is simply to unleash as much negativity as possible before they go down. They do not have an exit strategy at this point, so basically what they’re doing, they’re trying to instill as much damage as possible before they are removed.

Rob: Who is higher on the, I guess, bad boy chain – Archons or Chimera?

Cobra: Chimera.

Rob: And can you give us the numbers, if they’re known, of the numbers of Chimera that exist, I’ll say, in the solar system? Or have they been removed from the solar system and are only located in this planet, or are they in the Kuiper Belt?

Cobra: Okay, I would say that most of them are definitely on this planet, and it’s a very small group – less than a few hundred people at this moment.

It’s a very small group, but a very dangerous group because they have access to all those exotic quark weaponized technologies. And this is the only reason they still exist.

Rob: Okay. Are these Chimera comprised of Dracos or the Reptilians? Are these more human looking like Andromedans and, I guess, breakaway Pleiadeans, or whatever, are comprising this group?

Cobra: Draco and Reptilians are nowhere near the top of the food chain. Chimera is actually an Andromedan humanoid race which looks more like humans. They’re part of a humanoid evolution, but they are extremely negative because they went through a lot of cosmic anomaly. You could say “fallen angels” in a human body. This is how you could describe them.

Rob: Are these Andromedans from the Andromedan constellation or the Andromedan galaxy?

Cobra: Andromedan galaxy, but you need to understand that the Andromedan galaxy is huge. And they are absolutely not the same Andromedans that Alex Collier has contact with.

Rob: Of course not. Yeah.

Cobra: Just to make that clear. Yeah.

Rob: Yes, that’s good. We want to . . . We definitely want to make that clear.

I want to ask about the Archons. What are their numbers and their mental condition? You mentioned they already know that defeat is possible.

Can you share about their numbers? Are they still on the surface of the Earth in those, I guess, Black Nobility families, or spread out about the planet? How many of them are there would you say?

Cobra: I would say a few hundreds on the physical plane in the Black Nobility families and a few thousands on the, mostly on, the plasma plane and the lower etheric and astral plane.

They are aware the game is over, and, as I’ve said, they want to unleash as much chaos and negativity as possible before they are gone.

Rob: Okay. When you say “in the lower astral”, these are disembodied spirits that are still existing on the Earth, but not in incarnation?

Cobra: Yes, so-called “unholy spirits” or “demons” or anything of that nature – entities that have been chosen darkness and are existing on those planes. But they are losing power daily, especially now that we are approaching this Meditation. They will lose quite much of their power through this process.

Rob: Thank you. I think we have mentioned sometime, probably over a year ago, you had said that some of these, I think, Chimera were hiding inside of some sort of an anomaly in the Kuiper Belt and hiding from the light forces. Is that still going on, or has this been . . .

Cobra: Oh, no, this is gone. This actually happened quite a lot, and this has been cleared up.

Rob: Okay. Well, that’s very good news.

We’ve discussed privately, you and I, the book called “The Brotherhood of the Third Degree”. And I have one question relating to this book and some of your intel. And I want to give a little background of this for the audience. You can look this up. This is “The Brotherhood of the Third Degree”. And this book describes actually two twin flames back in the time of Napoleon when St. Germain was very active in Versailles . This relates to some of Cobra’s recent posts – but there was a doctor who was asked to work on one side of the war between Napoleon and Wellington. And his twin flame, I believe, was on the other side.

And they had special gifts. They were mentally telepathic. They were receiving information of intel between the generals on both sides and feeding information to St. Germain in regards to some of these pivotal conflicts that would affect humanity.

And it seems that in the past history the Great White Brotherhood and the Ascended Masters at crucial points will see to it that certain outcomes take place.

Now, in this book, it talks about the Great White Brotherhood and the forces of light arresting one of the couriers that was carrying “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion”. This courier was captured and then was told he would be released if he took an oath not to talk about it or anything. If he did, he would be struck dumb and blind.

And, of course, he said he would not tell that he had been captured and when he tried to tell his masters what happened he was struck dumb and blind.

The question I have for you, is you had mentioned in one of your posts in regards to the new Atlantis and the light forces and the various light groups and centers that had been carrying the light after the sinking of Atlantis. I believe you talked about the Eastern Mediterranean and the Azores. And, of course, we have the Cathars and the Templars.

You also mentioned Jesus and Mary Magdalene as being continuation of these light force centers and sources of information and the Truth. But you had also mentioned the Priory of Sion as being one of these.

Can you talk about the difference between the Priory of Scion and The Elders of Zion? Was the Priory of Scion hijacked like the Freemasons and turns into this group that created the Protocols? Or could you elaborate on that narrative?

Cobra: That group is completely unrelated to The Protocols of Zion. And that group is a very interesting group because members of both Dark and Light have entered this group, and they knew that.

The purpose of that group was for the Light . . . the attempt of the light forces to heal the Dark, to transform the Dark. And in certain circumstances, that was successful.

If you check the history of that particular secret society, you will find that certain key people that have shaped human history were part of that particular group.

Rob: Can you share with us any of the names of the people that created the Protocols od Zion? That was kind of a Rothschild creation. Is that correct?

Cobra: The Protocols is a completely different story as it was connected to the Rothschilds, which were, actually, the creators of the Zionist movement in a way.

Rob: Yes. Can you share, possibly, any of the positive names from the – I think it was the – 1700s that were associated with the Light and Dark melding there in The Priory of Zion?

Cobra: Yes, I can actually. Leonardo DaVinci was a part of the group. Isaac Newton was part of the group. There were some famous alchemists like Nicolas Flamel was part of the group. And all of those were working for the Light.

And there were also some other people that I would not wish to mention which were active in the 19th century that were influenced in Central Europe quite much, but their work is not very well known at this time. Actually, they have preserved certain mysteries connected to the Goddess in Central Europe in the time of Napoleon.

Rob: Wow! So this is great news. So the Priory of Sion is kind of like light forces meeting the Dark where the light forces is definitely trying to influence a positive change in some of these darker plans that are taking place.

Very interesting. It has gone on for hundreds of years now, yeah?

Cobra: This was going on for at least five or six . . . at least five hundred years now.

Rob: Well, there you have it, folks, some of the inner workings of the planetary political situation where the Light meets the Dark, kind of like in the dark crystal or in your coffee with cream. Okay. So let’s move on here.

Another thing I had question I had to ask you,. In the PFC interview recently, you mentioned a story that, I think Lynn spoke about, was that the Vedas had come from a group inside, I guess, a white- skinned group from inside Russia as being 60~70% correct.

Now, I’m kind of curious, Fred Bell had mentioned that the Rishis that are mentioned in the Rig, Yajur and the Sama Veda, are actually referring to the Pleiadians. Can you share the wealth of spiritual knowledge that comes from India?

I guess it’s a mixture of many different sources, probably including some very advanced ET contacts that have remained hidden in their teachings have remained intact.

Can you comment on the wealth of spiritual information that India and the sources of exactly where this comes from?:

Cobra: Actually, what you said is correct, because the Vedas themselves are a mixture, and part of this came from old legacy of Atlantis. Part of this came from Pleiadian sources. Actually, the seven

Rishis are the seven stars of the Pleiadians.

And, actually, the other part of this came from Archon mind-programming. So Vedas are a curious mixture of truth and disinformation, like everything else on the planet.

Rob: Well, I guess, that doesn’t come as a surprise. I have a followed the contacts from the Alpha Centauri group by the being Soltec from the old school contacts of George Hunt Williamson, and the early UFO contactees of the ’50s, who were having much more physical contact with the space family, kind of like you and Alex and other people that are having repeated physical contacts. It seemed to be much more common then in the 50’s.

And they had talked about a lot of this technology that they had, and it included looking through every strata of matter, and, ladies and gentlemen, the good guys have a technology . . . They can see anything the dark guys do.

So my question to you, Cobra, is, at some point, after the Event, or when these arrests take place, in order to heal people, will they be sharing with us some of these direct recordings of these events so that if you go, “I don’t believe that”, will they show us Akashic Records’ videos, or how will some of this, you know, offensive and horrible stuff be released to the public so it’s not just Hearsay! You know most people may think it’s just a spin or made up.

How will this be released to the public? Are there any plans for this that you are aware of?

Cobra: Yes, of course. There are recordings, and some of those are very disturbing, that are in the possession now of the Resistance Movement. And some of those recordings have been put on the computers of major news agencies on the planet that can be triggered by a special access code which is known by the Resistance. And this can be made public at any moment that is appropriate.

And those recordings will be used and some of them will be aired publicly when the trials happen, when the truth and reconciliation committees begin to work, and when the actions of the Cabal will be evaluated.

So some of those recordings will be made public, but they are very disturbing. So it will not be extensive, because the public can process only so much. But it will be enough to convince everybody that what was happening was true, and everybody will be able to put what was happening into perspective.

Rob: Were these recordings taken by insiders or through the ET technology that I mentioned?

Cobra: Those recordings were taken place by advanced ET technology.

Rob: Okay, as I thought.

Can you tell us, what is the situation in Syria right now? Is there any good news or is it still a quagmire of political and Archon-derived suffering? And what is the future? What is the forces planning now in that situation? Is it being cleaned up?

Cobra: Yes, there is much progress. Since our meditation for Syria in the spring, there has been much progress. Actually, the whole area of Syria and Iraq, when there is this huge vortex that is partially still under control of the Islamic state, much of this has been liberated.

Mosul in Iraq has been liberated. Large areas of land in Syria have been liberated. There was much progress in the last few weeks.

So now there are only two small enclaves of unliberated territory in Syria right now, and those two areas are getting smaller and smaller. And, actually, may people who have run away from Syria because the situation there was intolerable, are returning back to their homes because in certain parts of Syria, life is getting back to normal.

Rob: Well, that’s good news, and my prayers go out to the people of Syria. They have gone through a tremendous amount of suffering at the hands of the Cabal. The innocent people of the Islamic religion are not all bad, and I just hope that this healing can take place soon. It’s pretty crazy out there.

I have another question: Can you tell us the situation with Putin and Trump? I hate to bring up Trump. I see him as a narcissist, an elitist – you know, obviously, a huge ego.

I think what got him into there was his complete lack of experience in politics that people were wanting someone who wasn’t an insider. And this worked for him and against him.

My question is, is he running any serious relationship towards working with Putin, who we see as a good guy, towards change, or is he just like a blind man running around out there reaching his hands out and spouting off? Ha, ha.

Cobra: Basically, what’s happening here is he’s a man without a solid international policy, and he acts on his impulses combined with what he gets from his advisers. There are two groups that are fighting for his attention – the good guys and the bad guys.

Sometimes he listens to one group and sometimes he listens to the other group. So it’s a mixed situation, and the light forces are trying to do whatever they can to steer this whole situation towards the Light.

Rob: Okay. Can you talk about what’s going on in the Ukraine a little bit, and the Soros situation there? Has that been resolved? Are there still issues going on there? Have they brought any of those

Khazarian forces there to justice? What is the situation there? Is that still volatile?

Cobra: It is still volatile. It has not been resolved, but it is not as bad as it was a year or two ago. So I would say the situation is very slowly improving.

Rob: Okay. My Venusian source, and this is not like an ET that lives up in space and comes down.

This is one who has come here like Omnec Onec, although in a different form, and is working as very telepathic with the masters and does a lot of work in information among certain groups.

And they indicated to me that their intel was similar to what Ben Fulford said. They didn’t say what might happen is good. They weren’t saying it’s a great plan. However he said that Fulford had mentioned that there may be a war triggered with Korea, with Russia and the U.S. and China supporting this limited war to bring out the bad guys.

I was told by him that it’s very possible – they are working towards this – and there may be a lot of fear generated, such as, you know, duck and cover scenarios for Hawaii, or something like this.

Whether it’s true or not, it would probably cause a lot of fear, and they said that, of course, no nukes would be allowed. And he said just prepare that may happen.

Can you please comment on that situation and your intel, as far as you’re allowed to at this point?

Cobra: Basically, according to my intel, the situation is a little bit different. There is a possibility of a limited war in North Korea, but the purpose of this would be to . . . Actually, the regime in North

Korea is very, and extremely, suppressive.

That war would be engineered to destroy that regime and set the people free. And this can happen before the Event. So I would say there are certain interest groups in various countries that want to take that regime down and that is a possibility that this will happen.

And that would be a short and intense war, but without many casualties. And that would not spread to other regions. It would be limited to North Korea.

Rob: Wow! That’s good. So that actually sounds like the positive militaries of these groups would do this to liberate the people of Korea. My heart’s gone out to them when I just . . . when you see the crazy stuff going on there.

Cobra: It’s not exactly like that. There are various other agendas there, that some people want to grab the resources. It’s a mixed agenda. It’s not just to liberate the people. It’s more like to liberate the people and grab their resources, improve their standard a little bit and pose as the good guys and grab the country’s gold. Something like that.

Rob: Ha, ha, ha. Okay. Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss, with a kinder, gentler machine gun hand, as Neil Young used to say. So, anyway, I guess that’s good and bad news there.

I have spoken recently with Sheldan Nidle, who is an old friend of mine from 18 years ago, or, gosh, probably longer now. Well, yes, I guess it’s like 20-something years ago when he was talking about things in ’95 before the Archon invasion.

Cobra: Okay, if you have a chance to speak to him in the next two days, please ask him to mention the Meditation.

Rob: Yeah, that’s a good idea. I could maybe give him a call and see if he could make a post on that.

He does have a good following.

I’m hoping to have him in Shasta and we have agreed in principal for him to come to my Mt. Shasta conference next year although the details have not been worked out.

But the question I have is because he has a different take on the financial reset – and I keep saying that my experience and feeling has been that you’ve been pretty accurate, and I really don’t see a financial reset taking place with all of the chaos. It would be too much ego and grabbing going on.

My Venusian, the male contact, had indicated to me that Sheldan Nidle did have contact with Sirians and is pretty accurate in most of his information.

Sheldon seems to feel, from his contacts, and I don’t pretend to know exactly how his telepathy goes. I wouldn’t dare to judge it, but I can vouch that he’s a genuine, sincere contactee. And he seems to think that this revaluation, or reset, something could take place before the Event.

Are there certain elements that would make this possible or would you disagree or comment on that possibility?

Cobra: Okay, first I would need to say, yes, he did have a contact with the Sirians. That is true. But for the other part of this, no, the reset cannot happen before the Event, because the Cabal would prevent it. They will simply not allow it. They will hold control over the financial system until they are taken down. They will not release that.

There is no way around here, and the Cabal needs to be removed for the reset to happen. There is no other way.

Rob: Yes, and I have another question here, because when I look at the finances and everyone’s minds all jacked up over money, we’re all so programmed with the system – and not only programmed, but hounded and pounded by the financial system.

In America, more and more people are losing their homes and becoming homeless and desperate, a lack of real healthcare, and things of this type of situation that are driving a lot of people.

And when I think of a financial reset, and people hearing about a cashless society, with all of the propaganda that they’ve heard on how many television shows, with those guys and the Bloomberg Report and all of the let me just say, BS that’s taking place in the financial system.

Can you tell me how the light forces . . . I mean, say the Event takes place and, boom, they reboot and they say they have a new financial system. I mean, are there plans to release qualified educational videos or a plan that how this transition can take place before the Event?

Because I mean, how can the system go up and running in two days with no one with any background or understanding of a universal economic system? Do they have a bullet point plan that is prepared that will take people through this process intellectually so that they can understand and not resist this new system?

Cobra: We will go through a transition, so at the moment of the Event the transition will start. We will not just jump into the new advanced society. There will be a certain transitional period through which people will be educated through the mass media, and everybody will understand what they are going through, and the choices they are making.

So it’s not just that suddenly somebody pushes the button and everything is changed. Certain things will change, but the basic rules of commerce, of business transactions, will stay the same for a certain period of time.

It is simply that the good guys will be controlling the banking system, not the bad guys.

And then, gradually, this will be transformed as human beings gain more understanding of the true nature of consciousness.

Rob: Okay. I have . . . We’re getting towards the end here. I have a final question.

I think we confirmed this before. You would agree that Angela Merkel was Hitler’s daughter?

Cobra: She is connected to that family, yes, and she’s connected to the Rothschilds.

Rob: Okay. Because I had a telepathic contact sometime years ago, that I felt like it was one very rare telepathic communication, but the guides and they told me to look up pictures of her and Eva Braun, Hitler. I realized she’s got Hitler’s chin.

I remember I saw a picture once of Hitler in South America after the war with a little blonde-haired baby that was playing with Hitler and Eva Braun. anyway.

So I looked at one of your posts, you talked about Merkel and the Kalgeri plan to destroy Europe. Can you share a little bit about this? Is this part of the Muslim terrorist invasion that’s going on? Is part of that plan to pit the various European cultures against each other?

Cobra: That plan is simply to destroy the European civilization. And the idea was to put near-Eastern and also North African countries into crisis so people will flee from there to Europe, and in that mass of migrants, you can . . . actually, they have hidden tens of thousands of people that are not refugees. They are actually militants.

And those have been infiltrated into Europe with the purpose of assimilating into European culture and then destroying it from within.

The light forces are aware of this plan and are counteracting this plan and will do certain things that this will not become reality.

Rob: I forget if I’ve asked you this previously, but can you confirm there are stories that there are underground bunkers and tunnels were some of these militants are living and are alleged to be trained or be mind-controlled, or whatever, to come on the surface of the planet and wreak havoc and in the United States as well? Are any of these stories true?

Cobra: Actually, unfortunately, yes, those things have been built. But the Resistance Movement is taking care of the situation, and this is no longer an issue. But there were extensive underground cities built, especially in Germany, for that purpose.

Rob: Was this part of Project Doom?

Cobra: It was not part of Project Doom, but it was connected.

Rob: Okay. I guess last . . . well, not the last. I’m going to leave it on a positive note, but I have to address this because we’ve had another spate of crazy people with knives in Finland, and, of course, some guy got away after killing and injuring, I think, over 120 people. That’s true. I mean, we’ve seen the videos.

That’s not completely a false flag event, I would imagine, and I’d like you to confirm both of those as false flags. But I don’t know, are the numbers correct? Can you comment on that . . . those recent false flags that have put fear into the people through media?

Cobra: Okay, it is up to you how you define a false flag, but I would say that many of those events are true. These are not actors playing. There are real people dying in there.

But the purpose of those events is for the Archons, as I have mentioned before, to create as much suffering as possible before they are taken down. And this is why we have so many of those events being portrayed in the mass media.

Those events are created precisely to create fear. Those events are created to be filmed and to be transmitted through the mass media.

Some of those events ARE staged with players, but some of those events are real and people are really suffering.

Rob: Right. These are mind-controlled assets that are triggered, and there are probably support assets around it, but it is absolutely real.

I’m kind of curious, since we’ve last talked, I haven’t had a chance to ask you about the Manchester situation. To me, I never saw any evidence of this explosion. There was like one picture of people in a hallway they kept putting up and promoting info about all of these people who allegedly died . . . Was that a real event? Or was that pretty much manufactured?

Cobra: This one was pretty much manufactured.

Rob: Okay, thank you. That was my intuition on that. Now, let’s get to the positive.

Cobra, more and more people are realizing their own inherent power. You have a beautiful post up – and folks, I recommend you go back to one of Cobra’s reports, a recent one, on the Ascension Conference. And if you read those notes, the gentlemen who talked about the I Am Presence invocation, and the powers of manifestation which is also very important.

Fred Bell and his Pleiadians’ contact with Semjase, who Cobra also has had contact with, and I presume I’ve had contact with . That one memory I had when I was beamed up into the ship. I can never fully remember!, I will not say I remember everything. I know certain things happened there.

However the power of manifestation with the Pleiadian technology of crystals and pyramids and Cobra’s tachyons, is very important.

Semjase said the power of the quartz crystal is a perfect synthesis of spirit and matter in zero time. She said when used properly crystals can act to amplify of our thoughts.

So if you utilize crystals, Tachyonized crystals, and, I believe, Cintamani stones – you can confirm this for me, Cobra – the power of manifestation can be enhanced with crystals.

Fred recommended that you do your manifestation visualization process on a daily basis. In some of the pyramids systems Fred Bell and I created we used the crystals and pyramids as a capacitor to work with a full moon and the new moon.

And he said that during the new moon, you begin a process of visualization of what you’d like to occur.

So you think it, you feel it, you visualize it, you imagine the smell, and you repeat this process. He recomended at the same time, and he recommended at night when the astral plane is asleep. When everyone is asleep in your area, you can do a lot of metaphysical manifestation work.

So I want you to go to Cobra’s last interview, I read the I Am Presence, the manifestation, the clearing of crystals, the gentleman had transcribed much of your protocols. There’s some great information in that post.

Cobra, is there anything you would like to add to the sharing of the manifestation of the Victory of the Light with the people in regards to that information that you shared at the conference?

Cobra: You have mentioned the first and second step. You mentioned the decision. You have mentioned the visualization part, but there is also the physical action part. That’s the third part.

So repeating those three steps will manifest anything. That’s an extremely condensed version of the law of manifestation. Of course, I can speak about this for many hours or even days, but we don’t have much time here, so this is something that needs to be trained.

I will speak about this for sure in my future conferences if they will still be needed, because people need to practice this and get better at this, and we will be more powerful as a collective.

Any group that will try to oppress us, we are gaining a level of unity that was never experienced here, and we are also gaining a level of power that was never experienced before. So we are on a very good road to complete victory.

Rob: Well, there we go, folks. We’ve got to leave it on a positive note, telling you about the invocation of the I Am Presence – and with your heart and soul and your feellings and to take action.

Clearly, in some of the manifestation directions that we used to give to people was to . . . some people . . . I want to . . . You know, they were thinking mundane things – “I want a new car” – youknow. So we told them, “Go out to the car dealership, get a manual, put a picture inside the pyramid systems and to sniff a piece of carpet and to visualize a new car smell and do that and . . .”

One person actually . . . They did not get a new car, but they were able to go in, and they got a lease return at a great, great rate, an affordable thing, and they felt that that manifestation process is real.

And remember it’s over time, right? Cobra, it’s not just something you, “Oh, I visualize this”, and then you go out and you’d have a really bad day cussing in the car. You have to maintain a high vibration throughout this manifestation process. Correct?

Cobra: You have to maintain your decision. Even if something goes wrong, do not give up. Never give up. Just continue.

Rob: There you go. Never give up the Victory of the Light.

Cobra, thank you, once again, for coming on the Victory of Light Radio Show and sharing your wealth of knowledge and insight of the world situation and the metaphysical questions. I appreciate it very much.

Cobra: Okay, thank you for inviting me here and Victory of the Light.

Rob: Victory of the Light, folks. I’d like to thank Chris Spell, my sound editor, Sam Ritchie, who’ll be doing the transcribing, and the people at the Pyramid One Network, John Allen and Bob Charles, for this opportunity to serve you.

So, once again, tune into my radio show. In the future, we’ll have more information very soon.

Victory to the Light.

This article (Cobra Interview on Victory to the Light with Rob Potter) was originally published on The Promise Revealed and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.