Cobra: Short Situation Update

By Cobra

Clearing of the Chimera group continues. The remaining plasma toplet bombs are still the main obstacle that needs to be removed before the Event can be triggered.

Mjolnir is hitting the surface of the planet in a way that can not be disclosed here. The only thing I can say is that AN conversion has been added recently as an additional wavelet function to Mjolnir technology that will assist in breaking the hostage gridlock on the surface of the planet:

http://recreatingbalance1.blogspot.com/2016/05/an-conversion.html

Since the activation of beta timeline on January 27th, all intel about the surface operations has gone deep black. This means that the Light forces are NOT releasing any critical intel about surface operations to anyone, and you will not be able to receive any reliable intel updates about surface operations (except from a few bread crumbs here and there) anywhere on internet, the reason being that the Light forces do not wish to betray their new meta-strategy for planetary liberation.

Certain aspects of the plan for the Event have changed, whereas certain aspects have remained the same. Rest assured that you will receive critical intel regarding your role in the Event operations as the Event approaches, when needed and when necessary.

“Social dynamics” articles that have appeared on my blog since the implementation of the new timeline have left certain people confused, even leading to speculation that original Cobra has been replaced with a clone. Nothing could be further from the truth. Those “social dynamics” articles are fully aligned with the plan, and more “social dynamics” articles will follow.

Behind the scenes, I am involved with a certain project that is crucial for planetary liberation and requires most of my time, energy and resources. For that reason my blog posts for the surface population are currently a little bit less frequent, emails get answered a bit more slowly and business orders get processed with a slight delay.

Thank you for your understanding.

Victory of the Light!

This article (Short Situation Update) was originally published on The Portal and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

