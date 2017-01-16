David Wilcock: Ancient Ruins in Antarctica Announced & New Intel on C2C (+ Show Notes)

72 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

Note: I am not going to add or supplement the information from this interview with any other sources or intel. I will just be providing notes from this interview and won’t be adding anything else.)

(Additional Note: As I wrote below the first video I used was taken down. I found another that starts and ends at the same place, give or take a second.)

David Wilcock just did an interview last night (1/13) with Jimmy Church filling in this time on Coast to Coast Radio. Now I’m not sure if this is video should be allowed to be up or not but someone uploaded it anyways and I will share it here until it is flagged or taken down or what have you. I will post it below along with some notes. I included the mostly major portions of the information released here. The interview runs from 6:34 – 1:54:38. The video starts at 6:34 so you don’t have to look for it.

I’d like to thank David and everyone else in the awakened community and all of those unseen people in the intelligence community for continuing to push forward with this information and this movement despite threats and other negative greetings as a result of this work. We will be victorious and there are noticeable signs that this is really happening. Much love everyone <333

They discuss the following information:

PizzaGate revelations are a big problem for the ‘elite’

Hillary implicated in the PizzaGate scandal

Britain ahead of the curve about exposing ‘Elite’ Luciferian-related child abuse

Election was a choice between two unacceptable candidates

Alliance now stronger than the Cabal

Alliance made up of majority of personnel of 15 intelligence agencies according to Dr. Steve Pieczenik

Alliance doing active clean-up phase and Cabal will be completely removed and taken out before we hear anything about it

History of fall of empires and fascist regimes shows that positive coups just happen and that they don’t talk about it before it happens

PizzaGate information was result of positive forces in U.S. intelligence services

Cabal knows they botched 9/11, it didn’t go exactly as planned

Teams that were suppose to plant fake WMDs didn’t put them there as planned because they were killed

Cabal were aware they would be exposed

Cabal needed a get-out-of-jail-free card in case tribunals were started

Cabal factions refusing to surrender mostly living in underground facilities

Some of these bases are in Antarctica

Marines ordered to take out/kill these people if they don’t surrender

Some Marines were in shock to see some of these people as Reptilian-looking humanoids fighting alongside regular humans

Most of this clearing is already mostly done

We wouldn’t recognize most these people if we saw them

Ending of California drought significant sign of change of power

Cabal plans on announcing Antarctic ruins once when they are in the midst of war crimes tribunals

Many bodies found in Antarctic ruins, bodies with elongated skulls being removed

David being authorized by U.S. gov’t which is under mostly Alliance control to release information;

All major U.S. military aircraft carriers have been brought back to port

All being restocked and re-outfitted with technology that would have been released in 100 years, but is being loaded up now

Includes three different types of drone that look like a quad-copter

Floating aircraft carriers will apparently be released

Buzz Aldrin’s health issue was the result of being taken on a craft over 200,000 miles away which was the back of the moon in 7 minutes

Craft was a triangular and black that took off from Antarctica

He did see the ruins also

Many Cabal members have been defeated or have surrendered

Many people have disclosed information on film and films will be played once all of this comes out

Pete Peterson given 6 inch thick stack of briefing documents which will be handed over to David soon who will share it with us when the time is right

Timeline given for things to start happening is very imminent

Source: Truth Earth

From David Wilcock’s Facebook Page:

David Wilcock: Ancient ruins in Antarctica were just announced, with new intel, on Coast to Coast AM last night with Jimmy Church as guest host.

The biggest new development is that Pete Peterson independently validated many very specific details of new intel that Corey Goode told me in private conversations after we published Endgame II.

In the middle of this call, three days ago now, he got interrupted by a call he “had to take,” which became three while we were off the phone. I thought he had gotten in trouble for telling me all of this.

Instead, his own people were telling him that not only was it OK for him to tell me all of this, and for him to leak it, they wanted him to tell me the OTHER things that he was holding back.

This is a huge story and the radio show is just a teaser of all the new intel that will be released in ENDGAME III. Sadly, Corey’s computer got hacked and it destroyed all his notes for the update.

He is now on a much-needed vacation and I will have to write the update based on all these new developments. You can go to the Coast page on our show and read more details about it for now.

We are going to transcribe this one for a later article, but if you are a Coast subscriber the audio is available for download. It is very exciting to see how all of this will play out!

Never before have I seen such intense correlation between multiple insider accounts and corresponding public media releases. That’s what it will take an article to explain soon enough.

Source: David Wilcock — Facebook

Antarctica & Atlantis

Friday, January 13, 2017

Author, lecturer, and researcher of ancient civilizations, David Wilcock joined Jimmy Church (email), filling in for George, for a discussion on recent discoveries indicating Antarctica may actually have been Atlantis. Wilcock says he is in contact with “at least two insiders who directly advise Presidents of the United States” who have been steadily feeding him “Cosmic Top Secret” information for many years. He claimed that this information is not revealed to Presidents because they could slip up or be forced to tell the public what they know. He believes that there is a global power struggle going on that has reached a critical stage and made many elites start to scramble for safety.

Wilcock observed that the last few months of 2016 saw many stories about interest in and trips to Antarctica by individuals such as Buzz Aldrin and John Kerry. He says that there are military bases under the ice in caves that were constructed by the Nazis in 1939 and where they also discovered the ruins of an advanced civilization. He has been told that there are also three “motherships” from an alien civilization which crash landed 55,000 years ago that are now being excavated out of the ice. Wilcock believes these facts will be revealed to the world soon, and that he and others will be used to get the population acclimatized to the presence of aliens that have interbred with the human race and now comprise the bloodlines of the elites who subjugate the rest of the population.

***

In the latter half, Wilcock stayed on the show for the first hour of Open Lines. Caller Chris asked about a “black Jesus” that Wilcock described in one of his books. Wilcock said that in the 1970s, and man appeared in Africa who was performing miracles and gaining a following which was ended when he was ambushed, killed, and dismembered, but that he later appeared to his tormentors and said that “more like him” would appear in the future. Thomas in California asked how to directly contact benevolent ETs. Wilcock replied that a combination of dream work, meditation, and an awareness of synchronicities is needed and that he would describe the process more thoroughly in his next book.

In the last hour of Open Lines, Rick called from Florida to say that he believes alien life forms would not likely resemble us. Jimmy countered with his option that “we are all stardust” and his feeling that all intelligent life would probably evolve along a narrow path. Charles in Los Angeles believes that aliens can “get here in seven minutes” from the Sirius B star system and that is where Jesus came from. Allson from California asked Jimmy what he thought of Donald Trump’s presidency. He replied that we probably “have an ally here” because he could not keep any UFO disclosure secret to himself. Frank called from Alabama to relate his near death experience and that he saw the “doors of heaven, not the gates of heaven.”

Source: Coast to Coast

