Disclosure Presentations From Laura Eisenhower, Michael Salla, Niara Isley & More!

Newly released full video presentations from the Eclipse of Disclosure conference last Summer. If you were unable to attend the event on Mount Shasta now is you chance to see the presentations!
Laura Eisenhower – Eclipse of Disclosure – Mt. Shasta 2017
Laura Eisenhower presentation at the “Eclipse of Disclosure” event in Mount Shasta, California 8/21/17
Jordan Sather
Jordan Sather presentation at the “Eclipse of Disclosure” event in Mount Shasta, California 8/21/17
Dr. Michael Salla – Secret Space Programs
Dr. Michael Salla presentation at the “Eclipse of Disclosure” event in Mount Shasta, California 8/21/17
Niara Isley – Consciousness Initiative
Niara Isley presentation at the “Eclipse of Disclosure” event in Mount Shasta, California 8/21/17
The Event Chronicle Editor’s Note: Niara Isley has an excellent book titled “Facing the Shadow, Embracing the Light: A Journey of Spirit Retrieval and Awakening“. I highly recommend this book if you’re interested in learning more about the Secret Space Program.
Disclosure Consciousness: How Truth Changes Us and the World w/Justin Deschamps
Justin Deschamps presentation at the “Eclipse of Disclosure” event in Mount Shasta, California 8/21/17
Soul Transformation Through Tarot Archetypes – Eclipse of Disclosure – Teresa Yanaros
Teresa Yanaros presentation at the “Eclipse of Disclosure” event in Mount Shasta, California 8/21/17
Vivian Davis – Disclosure Support
Vivian Davis presentation at the “Eclipse of Disclosure” event in Mount Shasta, California 8/21/17
For more Information https://www.fulldisclosureproject.org