Dr. Paul LaViolette — Will a Superwave Arrive in 2017? (RECOMMENDED)

December 29, 2016

An earlier posting (http://etheric.com/the-date-revealed-at-garabandal-for-the-coming-world-miracle/), discussed the revelation of Garabandal and attempted to infer the date of the miracle that the four young girls were told would affect the whole earth. I had narrowed the possibilities down to two years: 2017 and 2020. Based on hints left by one of the surviving girls, I had inferred that the “miracle” is to occur between April 8th through the 16th, hence during easter holy week. Of the two years, I had chosen 2020 as a more likely possibility, based on the recurring miracle at St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox church in Milano.

A number of people who have responded to the posting, however, believe that the true date will instead be in 2017. One person has suggested it will occur in May of 2017. The 2017 date coincides with the prediction of Jake Simpson, a black project whistleblower who claims that a wave of energy will impact the solar system in that year causing a major global catastrophe. In our Project Camelot interview, Kerry Cassidy suggested to me that the event Simpson was referring to might be a galactic superwave, whose arrival I had long been saying is much overdue. See interview excerpt here:

Dr. Paul LaVioletter — The Galactic Superwave Will Hit by 2017

For the entire interview click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oURVtGKW420 (embedded below)

Superwave: Project Camelot interviews Dr Paul LaViolette

Also Bob Dean another black project whistleblower who was interviewed by Project Camelot also points to 2017 as a significant date, although he speaks of Earth encountering a planet (e.g., Planet X).

So, it is up to you to decide how much faith to place in these various predictions. But it may be a good idea for one to be prepared in 2017, just in case. If a superwave were to strike this coming year, the Starburst Foundation will go into high gear to help out in any way possible to inform people about the situation. But since there could be an internet outage associated with this, it could be difficult to get the word out. At this point I can offer the following advice. The first indication of the super wave’s arrival would be the impact of a gravity wave which would affect the whole planet, triggering earthquakes. Immediately afterward the high energy cosmic rays would begin arriving and a bluish white star will begin to appear in the sky at the location of the Galactic center. One should not delay to seek shelter at once in a cave or underground tunnel to escape the radiation hazard. It would help to be prepared with a bag full of clothes and supplies that you could grab on a moment’s notice. Remember to meditate or pray and to stay calm as there could be unusual psychological effects associated with the passage of the superwave. The solar system will be bathed in negatively charged particles which will produce a negative mass gravitational potential (gravity potential hill), whereas normally we have been used to being surrounded by a positive mass gravity potential (gravity potential well) produced by the Galactic core and Sun. This G potential flip could produce noticeable psychological/mental effects.

The first three days will be the worst since the barrage will be most intense during that period. After that one might venture outside if the radiation intensity is sufficiently low. A geiger counter would come in very handy. Hopefully by that time there will be people around who will have some information on the degree of the radiation hazard. It would also help if you have access to a solar powered home that is off the grid. Be aware that the Sun could become aggravated during the event and could produce excessive flares which could have more lethal effects than the superwave.

For more about superwaves read the postings on the sidebar of this webpage or read books available here such as Earth Under Fire or Galactic Superwaves.

About Dr. Paul LaViolette

Paul A. LaViolette, PH.D, is author of Secrets of Antigravity Propulsion, Subquantum Kinetics, Earth Under Fire,Genesis of the Cosmos, Decoding the Message of the Pulsars, Galactic Superwaves and their Impact on the Earth, and is editor of A Systems View of Man. He has also published many original papers in physics, astronomy, climatology, systems theory, and psychology.

He received his BA in physics from Johns Hopkins, his MBA from the University of Chicago, and PhD from Portland State University. He is currently president and director of the Starburst Foundation.

He has served as a solar energy consultant for the Greek government and also has consulted a Fortune 500 company on ways of stimulating innovation. Research he conducted at Harvard School of Public Health led him to invent an improved pulsation dampener for air sampling pumps. Related work led him to develop an improved life-support rebreather apparatus for protection against hazardous environments and for which he received two patents.

Dr. LaViolette is the first to predict that high intensity volleys of cosmic ray particles travel directly to our planet from distant sources in our Galaxy, a phenomenon now confirmed by scientific data. He is also the first to discover high concentrations of cosmic dust in Ice Age polar ice, indicating the occurrence of a global cosmic catastrophe in ancient times. Based on this work, he made predictions about the entry of interstellar dust into the solar system ten years before its confirmation in 1993 by data from the Ulysses spacecraft and by radar observations from New Zealand.

He also originated the glacier wave flood theory that not only provides a reasonable scientific explanation for widespread continental floods, but also presents a credible explanation for the sudden freezing of the arctic mammoths and demise of the Pleistocene mammals. Also he developed a novel theory that links geomagnetic flips to the past occurrence of immense solar flare storm outbursts.

He is the developer of subquantum kinetics, a novel approach to microphysics that not only accounts for electric, magnetic, gravitational, and nuclear forces in a unified manner, but also resolves many long-standing problems in physics such as the field singularity problem, the wave-particle dualism, and the field source problem, to mention a few.

Moreover based on the predictions of this theory, he developed an alternative cosmology that effectively replaces the big bang theory. In fact, in 1986, he was the first to cast doubt on the big bang theory by showing that it makes a far poorer fit to existing astronomical data when compared to this new non-expanding universe cosmology.

The subquantum kinetics cosmology also led him to make successful predictions about galaxy evolution that were later verified with the Hubble Space Telescope.

Dr. LaViolette is credited with the discovery of the planetary-stellar mass-luminosity relation which demonstrates that the Sun, planets, stars, and supernova explosions are powered by spontaneous energy creation through photon blueshifting. With this relation, he successfully predicted the mass-luminosity ratio of the first brown dwarf to be discovered. More recently, his maser signal blueshifting prediction has found confirmation following publication of the discovery of a blueshift in the Pioneer 10 spacecraft tracking data.

In addition, Paul LaViolette has developed a new theory of gravity that replaces the deeply flawed theory of general relativity. Predicted from subquantum kinetics, it accounts for the electrogravitic coupling phenomenon discovered by Townsend Brown and may explain the advanced aerospace propulsion technology utilized in the B-2 bomber.

He is the first to discover that certain ancient creation myths and esoteric lores metaphorically encode an advanced science of cosmogenesis. His contributions to the field of Egyptology and mythology may be compared to the breaking of the Rosetta Stone hieroglyphic code. For a partial listing of these discoveries click here: Mythology Insights.

He is also the co-developer of the Gray-LaViolette feeling tone theory which explains how the brain/mind forms creative thoughts. This has led to a new understanding of how the brain functions and to a novel approach in education.

Paul LaViolette also briefly worked as a patent examiner in the U. S. Patent Office. The Patent Office Society “Unofficial Gazette” ran an article about his being newly hired. During this period he was responsible for expanding civil rights law to cover cases where an employer has terminated an employee on the basis of his scientific beliefs. For more information read the following EEOC case description posting whose content has been approved by Paul LaViolette.

A list of Paul LaViolette’s published predictions and their subsequent verification pertaining to his superwave theory and his subquantum kinetics theory.

Letters of support about his research findings.

