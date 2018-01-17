Folks, There is Some Effed Up Stuff Going on Right Now…

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



These were also called “meteors” by the Pentagon. Folks, THIS IS F*****ING “Independence day” stuff.

By Jim Stone

January 17, 2018

Too many “meteors”

There is something going on in space. This morning there was a video of what the Pentagon declared to be a meteor, and it was obviously spacecraft flying back and forth. It was caught on a security camera a woman had set up at her house. I don’t know why I did not save it, and now the video is gone from Youtube.

All I can do is describe it. There were five different spacecraft that appeared to be friendly to each other flying back and forth at about the same altitude. They appeared to be above the atmosphere at night, with the sun reflecting off of them brightly. They faded in and out, which would indicate that they were doing manouevers in space with the craft reflecting more or less sunlight depending on which way they were turned. It was OBVIOUS UFO activity. I did not think the video would be banned, but it got banned. I did not save it. Too bad.

The bottom line is that all the reports of meteors, where everything, no matter how much it can’t be a meteor being called one, have to be B.S. There is something going on in space right now, and I’d bet it is related to the missile alarm in Hawaii. That particular event is too well documented to have been anything other than a sub based missile launch, my question is, how exactly did the missile (or missiles) actually get destroyed?

Due to the fact that I don’t have an answer for exactly how the missiles were shot down, I’m not going to make any statements, but I will say there is without question open and active UFO activity going on right now that needs to be looked into. They could be ours. We all know a lot of tech is hidden but the behavior of the UFO’s in the video that is now deleted did not make it look like people were controlling them, they instead appeared to be operated by an intelligence that functions differently than ours does.

The title of the video was “Meteorite? I don’t think so” recorded at 8:08 PM (just perfect for having spacecraft be in the sun in space after the sun has set on the ground) on January 16 and it is completely expunged from Youtube now. There’s little question the Pentagon considered it a sensitive issue. Maybe it was our stuff up there and the pentagon did not want video of it circulating but I think there’s more to this than that.

It is also important to note that it was widely observed, this particular woman saw it along with many others, went home, and checked her security video to see if any of her outdoor cameras caught it, and one caught it perfect.

EVEN WEIRDER, the video was posted by Lucky Puppy and if you look at that channel you’ll really scratch your head, it was posted by a super high class dog sanctuary, NOT any sort of UFO hoaxer! There’s no freaking way the video was a hoax.

It originally had this description:

Around 8:08pm, January 16, 2018, everyone in our community and nearby communities (more than 60 mile radius) reported seeing a bright flash of light in the sky and many people heard a loud BOOM. II thought it was lightening and thunder and then I started thinking… that’s silly, it’s like 10 degrees outside and clear. I called my daughter, who was driving home and she saw it too and she also saw a bright light, like a beam of light in another direction. I checked our outdoor security cameras and this is what I found…. –Let me tell ya, I love living in the country but this creeped me out a little bit. I’m just glad all my kids here have 4 legs and LOTS of teeth. LOL What do you think it is. To be clear, I, personally, don’t believe in aliens.

My comment: It is one of two things. Alien spacecraft, or black budget spacecraft, operating in space just after dark with the sun hitting them. The craft were operating in a way that made it obvious they were for deep space, not any kind of crap that uses rockets that we already know about. Video DELETED. Gee, I wonder why.

I think it might be safe to say that there is a nuclear war on the horizon, someone knows about it, and it won’t be happening without interference.

UPDATE: NEW EVIDENCE!!! WITH VERY GOOD REASON I REPEAT: ISRAEL IS NOW SHORT A DOLPHIN 2 SUBMARINE AND ANYONE WITH A DIFFERENT STORY IS FULL OF IT.

READ IT AND WEEP ISRAEL, YOU’RE AS GOOD AS BUSTED.

QUESTION: What nation could launch a nuclear warhead at the United States and get away with it? Come on folks, put your thinking cap on. Waiting . . . . . . waiting for an answer . . . . . . waiting . . . . . . .OH, I GOT IT!!!! ISRAEL!!!!!

They needed their false flag and world war 3 to shut Trump down now that he’s the Orkin man after the critters. HEADS UP FOLKS, IT MAY BE GETTING HOT OUTSIDE YOUR WINDOW SOON.

You had better make sure you can at least keep a light on, I did not post that nifty little oil lamp for no reason. HERE IS THE REASON:

Pacific Command detected a missile, those systems DO NOT EVER SCREW UP, which means they shot it down, and it took them 38 minutes to confirm they destroyed the sub and another missile would not be launched, as I reported all along.

I had heard about this transmission going out during a ball game but did not know anyone documented it. Well, it got documented. The earlier post from an anonymous sailor is SPOT ON, I strongly suggest you read it again:

And now, ever since this happened, the MSM, other officials, and even the lower forms of alt media are trying to debunk it. Problem – the captures are real, and the only nation on earth that could have caused it and gotten away with it is Israel.

NHK MISSILE WARNING A PROBABLE HOAX TO COVER FOR HAWAII

Japanese broadcaster NHK released a warning that North Korea had launched a missile at Japan. Probably on purpose to cover for Hawaii

NHK could be compared to ABC News and is not part of the national emergency system. Having them issue a false alert could easily be arranged for a “me too” scenario after what happened in Hawaii. I’m not buying it, no other broadcasters issued an alert, no sirens went off at military bases and no texts were sent to people’s cell phones. This event was only a headline grabber to make people think GEE, MAYBE SOMEONE DID JUST ACCIDENTALLY PUSH A BUTTON IN HAWAII. I am NOT buying it.

My take on what happened with NHK is that Japanese media is as evil as American media and they are working hand in hand now to salvage a false flag prospect over the next few days. The attempt in Hawaii failed, but there are thousands of missiles and nukes, and NHK doing this is going to help salvage prospects of having the public believe a back up plan that has probably now been put into place.

Many are concerned about a big event in the next few days

There are stories going around the web which are spreading rightful concern over whether or not a massive false flag is going to be triggered on the U.S. mainland to prevent Trump from draining the swamp, now that it really is underway. Keep in mind that there have been many prediction dates in the past, but the big difference this time around is that there are indictments actually being issued for uranium one, indictments that are threatening to ravage the heart of the shadow state.Anyone with three milliwatts or more of brain power ought to be able to add this situation up, and see a cause for concern. Yesterday a cryptic meme about various types of poisoning that would work against Trump circled the web, and gave specific details on how to make various poisons quite easily, with the encouragement to try to get it into Trump’s food. It was worded in a way that made it a clear deep state threat and not just an idiot in a basement. It appeared to have been issued by the inner circle. I searched for it today and can’t find it anywhere.

Obvious other concerns are out there, such as nuclear attacks on the mainland but no one has anything solid on any specific threat. I believe we narrowly avoided one recently in Hawaii – Keep an eye on Israel’s subs for that, time alone will tell.

Be prepared.

UPDATE: THE SIRENS AT HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, PEARL HARBOR, AND OTHER BASES WENT OFF, AND THEY ARE NOT HOOKED UP TO THE EAS. THIS RULES OUT THE FINGER BUMBLING FOOL. BUSTED!!!

Hmm, let me guess – They were observing the “anomaly” the whistle blower (below) mentioned that they were already aware of from the day before, had systems locked, activated the anti missile defense system practically instantly, shot down the launched missiles within a minute, killed the sub, AND THEN, 38 minutes later, gave the all clear. How about that for a back story? Obviously it can’t be confirmed, but it sure beats the “bumbling fool” on alert button ludicrosy.

Hawaii update

The new line from the MSM is that the police knew it was a false alarm five minutes after the alert was given. I CALL BUNK, because if that was true, how on earth did the EAS take 33 additional minutes after that to give the all clear? Would they not be the first to know? The police should have gotten the all clear from the EAS. If they did not, who gave them the all clear? It’s not like all the cops have a secret line to military command post X. I CALL BUNK, it is a cover story for something much bigger.

Remember a few years ago when there was a confirmed missile launch off the coast of California that was also subsequently scrubbed and white washed? It was proven that it was launched by a Chinese Navy Jin class ballistic missile nuclear submarine, and it got scrubbed by the Pentagon and debunked by Snopes. Yet it was so freaking obvious what it was that no one, even hunch backed emma believed the Pentagon. What happened in California is a SOLID, ROCK SOLID PRECEDENT for there to have been a real missile launch and shoot down off of Hawaii, with subsequent media white wash. You can’t trust a damn thing the media says, they are all a bunch of scamming traitors.

The real back story to the Chinese missile incident is that it was a warning shot to the U.S., to prove China could circumvent detection by the U.S. The missile was fired 30 miles off the coast, and sent on a trajectory that caused it to land 400 miles to the west, in the Pacific. The U.S. claims territorial waters 250 miles out, and China totally violated that but what could the Pentagon do? Encourage them to launch another missile the other way?

UPDATE: I AM NOW CONFIDENT MY REPORT ABOUT ISRAEL LAUNCHING A FAILED NUKE ATTACK ON HAWAII IS TRUE.

“Confident” is the best I can do when it can’t actually be proven. But the back channels of the internet have filled up with massive numbers of trolls that are onto this story like maggots on a rotting dog, trolls that are saying the most stupid things, like “I wonder what nation owned the sub, Paraguay? (as if they are serious) and other absolutely ridiculous crap.

FACT: There is only ONE nuclear nation that has submarines that fit the description that is not Russia or the U.S. and that is ISRAEL.

The banality of the trollage points ONE DIRECTION: ISRAEL.

Naked banal we have seen it everywhere countless times predictable stupid ISRAELI TROLLAGE.

“Now we have to scream “Nazi” sniff, and force Germany to cough us up another sub . . . . . sniff.I was a little bit skeptical of this until I saw the nature of the trollage. Now I am like – “Oh my God!”

14 January 2018

Saturday’s nuclear launch on Hawaii real? Possibly.

The following is thus far urban myth, but people should be aware of it because it could be true, and is certainly plausible. If a submarine was destroyed, it is overwhelmingly probable for it to have been Israeli.

I have a way to know if this story is true. Israel should have THREE dolphin 2 submarines in 2018. If the years go on and they can only show two, one of them just bit the dust. The Dolphin 2 submarines have air independent propulsion, which gives them a range and endurance second only to a nuclear submarine. One of these could have made it to Hawaii, especially with clandestine surface support.

The possible submarines are: Dolphin, Leviathan, Tekumah, Tanin, Rahav and Dakar (not yet commissioned) with the last 3 having a very large air independent range. People ought to be able to confirm one missing by keeping an extended (years long) eye on Israeli naval bases.

Once again, the above cannot be confirmed true, but it is intriguing to say the least. Keep an eye on Israel’s subs.

Here’s an intersting post on this topic. I’d have to say I agree.

I live on maui. The “oops” Hawaii ballistic missile alert just doesn’t add up. Think about your job. Imagine the biggest fuck up that you could possibly commit. A fuck up that doesn’t damage your workplace or harm anyone that you work with, or outside of work, but a MASSIVE fuck up none the less. Something that would get you immediately fired and or put in prison even.

What would it take for you to fuck up that bad at your job?? Would it even be possible? Is it something so easily done that would have such catastrophic effects? Is it something so simple as hitting a wrong button and sending an alert to a million plus people? I’m sorry but there are no “buttons” that are set up to do that. I just don’t see this as a big mistake, there’s something more. I’m not sure what but I know it wasn’t just a simple fucking mistake.

A subsequent response:

Head dude was asked if he was there when it all went down. He said no, the system is set up so that no one needs to be there. Kinda contradicted his button pushing story.

BTW, I’m on Kauai – Aloha!

My comment: The cover story really is rock stupid. As if the emergency alert system has a custom “button” for a nuke attack, that automatically sends out a canned message. And that is exactly why the purported whistleblower testimony about a submarine nuke launch is so plausible, it is FAR MORE plausible than an idiotic “oops” story.

This article (Folks, There is Some Effed Up Stuff Going on Right Now…) was originally published on Jim Stone Freelance and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

