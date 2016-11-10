FULL DISCLOSURE NOW! 11.11.16 at 11:11 am/pm — Get Involved!

204 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



FULL DISCLOSURE NOW!

In light of whistle blowers coming forward over the past decades such as Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, Corey Goode, Chelsea Manning, Philip Sneider, Bob Lazar, Mike Ruppert and others; it has become apparent to anyone listening that humanity is living a lie within a lie within a lie. The complexities of which NOT ONE single group is aware of completely, a compartmentalized self perpetuating enigma growing more complicated and reckless with each day. With the understanding that fossil fuels are not needed, religious institutions are spiritually bankrupt, and our governments are morally corrupt networks of self serving occult bloodlines and criminal syndicates hell bent on power and control, how can humanity reclaim it’s free will?

As you begin to educate yourself and “wake up”, a sense of horror and disgust may wash over you followed by the need to reject the truth. We implore you to stay fast and take each moment forward with the kindness and compassion of a curious child, for a beautiful possibility exists just beyond the horizon. We cannot change what has happened, the atrocities committed cannot not be forgiven nor undone, humanity must move forward with the understanding of how we participated in these experiences, we must vow to remeber that both our history and our future are co-creations.

It is our time now, our time to ask for and accept the truth buried within each of us. We must exclaim to ourselves that “I am ready to know the truth”, and embrace each other as we take one step closer each day toward Full Disclosure Now!

What To Do & How To Do It?

STEP 1. Set your cell phone for a notification/alarm to alert you each day at 11:11am and 11:11pm daily. Watch what happens when you are in public and other alarms go off.

YOU ARE NOT ALONE!

STEP 2. Each day at 11:11 am/pm take a moment to think about what positive changes could come from full disclosure. You can also simply say the phrase “Full Disclosure Now” out loud or to yourself and go about your day/evening. This step is important so please do it to the best of your ability.

STEP 3. Start a FDN group in your community, country, or home. Become a community organizer for 11/11/16.

STEP 4. Nov 11th 2016

11:11am organize peacefully and in silence for an 11 minute candlelight vigil. We encourage you to do this publically, in your homes, alone in your car, wherever you are.

11:11pm where ever you are at this time take a moment to walk outside look to the sky and say out loud or to yourself “I am ready to know the truth”. We also encourage a 2nd 11 minute silence and candlight vigil at this time.

This movement starts HERE and NOW with YOU!

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What does “Full Disclosure” mean?

To the group here at FDN the term “Full Disclosure” is the embodiment of an individuals journey in seeking their own truth. It is the understanding that all of us have been lied to, that none of us knows the truth, that even the liars are lying to each other. It is an understanding that this world we live in has become a self perpetuating enigma within itself and it is up to each of us individually to take the journey towards disclosing truth as a community.

We will need to agree to disagree, we will need not to engage in circular arguments that lead no where, we will need to have enough individual confidence in our own journey that we can allow others to be on their own. We will need to accept each other with loving kindness and forgiveness also in this process. Put simply if you feel that any information you are interacting with on your own personal journey toward disclosure does not feel right, you will agree to continue to seek out the truth until it does, always focussing inward to connect with your own source and refining your discernment along the way. This will serve each of us as a practice of refinement and a commitment to individual accountability for our experience here on earth.

What do we want Disclosed?

The list grows each day and we have a ongoing campaign for people like you to contribute. What do you feel you have been lied to about? On your own journey to truth what topics would you like this movement to drag out of the dark and into the light? This movement depends on the participation and intentions of each of its contributors. THAT MEANS YOU! You can simply message us with the request to add a topic to the movements agenda, or hashtag a post as follows.

#roswellcrash #fulldisclosurenow #iamreadytoknowthetruth

Why are we using the numbers 11/11 and 11:11?

Since this movement started we have been approached by individuals both praising the use of these “angelic divine numbers” along with others cursing the use of “illuminati occult satanic numbers”. For us here the numbers 11-11 represent neither. The symbolism of 11-11 for us is the representation of a group of individuals unified together. That is it. It is about accepting our individual journey’s while choosing to walk together as a community toward a common goal of full disclosure.

Why November 11th, why not sooner?

This movement starts HERE and NOW with YOU! The intention for FDN is to build a global movement of truth seekers unifying to demonstrate the affect of humanities co-creative ability. This is the intention of putting mental focus to the phrases #fulldisclosurenow and #iamreadytoknowthetruth on a daily level at both 11:11am/pm. This movement is also intended to build upon a wave of energetic thoughts and actions over a period of time reaching its apex on November 11th each year.

Do we expect to get Full Disclosure on Nov 11th 2016?

We don’t expect anything at all from this movement. We only hope that it serves to inspire each of us through our individual contributions to a common goal. We desire that this inspiration will serve as a foundation to demonstrate the power of humanities co-creative consciousness. We will continue this movement in the years to come until humanity can find its way to unity and oneness, peace and prosperity for all life on earth.

How can people know this movement is not a trick or set up for the cabal, government, negative forces, or the boogyman?

We don’t know, nor would we suggest you asking us. Instead we would encourage anyone with these questions to seek an inward journey to finding this truth for themselves. Again this journey is to each their own and we are not looking to convince anyone of anything. We are looking to inspire people to go inward on this journey of full disclosure and do this with the support of others choosing to do the same.

#FullDisclosureNow

#IamReadytoKnowtheTruth

