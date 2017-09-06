ALL HANDS ON DECK: Let’s Stop Desperate Attack/Black Alert TONIGHT. A BIG Turning Point… Plus Light Mandala Healing & News Updates

By Ground Crew Radio
Ok folks, just when you thought it couldn’t get any hotter in the kitchen… It just did.
Every breakthrough towards planetary liberation that we MANIFEST co-creatively … mostly through mass meditations … sends darkness in all its expressions to higher levels of panic.
After the massive breakthrough of the Solar Eclipse Event … they’re now in absolute terror!
… and we’re not going to take no for an answer. They can come to the Light anytime they want.
Most still refuse to … and that’s THEIR problem … not ours!
They’ve let everything they’ve got rip into us since then … so now it’s time to respond in kind.
So tonight … we’re going to show them we will not waver … we will not take no for an answer, by uniting, and making our stand with a global mass full moon meditation, which Cobra has also called for … at: 3:02am EDT US time… (your time zone is listed here & it’s only 15mins:
https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=Full+Moon+TURNING+Point+Meditation+&iso=20170906T0302&p1=2416&am=15
Here’s the deal:
-
We went into “black alert” status on September 1st, just 11 days after the powerful solar eclipse meditation.
-
Then on September 3rd we had a “grid ratio failure”… (one of Gaia’s grids having more negative than positive energy, with the help of little things like nuclear explosions by Nazi/Cabal controlled North Korea).
-
We need to repair and strengthen the light grid with our meditations.
-
With the Black Stone gone & remaining associated primary plasma anomaly predicted to be finished off with our coming Equinox meditation … the Archons & Cabal are using weather war on us & around the world (US, India, China, Australia) by harnessing the heightened state of plasma that composes the Yaldabaoth entity (as it knows it’s going, going, almost gone). So we must meditate on dissolving Yaldabaoth & now Hurricane Irma heading straight for the US.
-
The panic of Yaldabaoth is the primary cause of the extreme negative energies most of us are experiencing these days, further amplifying the need & urgency to dissolve it, asap.
-
There is a critical period between September 3rd and September 9th, where we can really make a difference by directing our positive energies, focus, and intentions on this situation.
-
Please join our Daily Meditation to dissipate Hurricane Irma – starting on September 6th – 12:00 PM New York time … let’s make this the turning point neither dark or Light will ever forget! (your time zone is here):
https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=Hurricane+Meditation&iso=20170906T12&p1=156
-
… meditation instructions are at the end of this article.
- Guided audio meditation (English): https://youtu.be/LNjGcwOS74g
- Join the Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/129746987648616/
-
Additionally…flooding and storms in Asia, Texas, and Florida….out of control fires in Montana, South Dakota, and California…reports of unusually high numbers of flies, mosquitoes, and pests everywhere… is the Cabal’s attempt to create the biblical “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse”.
-
Cobra is calling for a 12pm EDT daily meditation to stop & or downgrade Hurricane Irma.
-
We need to calm these energies down and restore everything to balance … and accelerate our path to The Event. We are doing an emergency meditation at the exact moment of the full Moon, please join us and shine your transmutational light on all of this.
We will be doing a critical meditation on the September 22nd Equinox as well.
Check back here for details.
Hit the SHARE button now, and email everyone else!
This is an emergency.
Daily Meditation starts on September 6th – 12:00 PM New York time… let’s make this this the turning point neither dark or Light will ever forget!
https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=Hurricane+Meditation&iso=20170906T12&p1=156
The aftermath will be discussed on Ground Crew Command tomorrow (Wednesday night) at the usual time (9pm EDT / 1AM GMT)
As for tomorrow’s show…
This week’s guest for your healing & RE-empowerment …
With a life-long connection to (and now he has become a member of) The China Based – Dragon Gates of the Complete Reality school of Taoism … and a Bio Engineer himself – Alex brings to the world the powerful healing technology of the Light Mandalas – only just released last year!
It’s a powerful entrainment projector with hundreds of divine alignment & homeopathic programs.
From Reiki programs to chakra balancing, to emotional healing & MUCH more. All non-physical bodies covered.
“I use it myself too, when my energy is low from planetary work in particular.” – The Unknown Lightwarrior
It’s also provided as a remote service on this site.
Here’s a short list of how it can help you:
-
chakra healing & balancing to balance and harmonize your thoughts & emotions so you can perform better in your day to day.
-
3rd eye healing … so you can receive or see higher-self & higher sensory guidance & information to make better decisions & also accelerate your re-activation/evolution … and overall path to life transformation.
-
help with ailments, acute or chronic … that have reached the physical level to give you freedom from the life-disruptive pain.
-
remove negative energies & programs from your auric field & lower bodies … so you can stop manifesting a lot of your “outer reality” – from your inner turmoil & negativity that is being reflected back at you.
-
shut down many portals on many levels … so your life isn’t so influenced in such an unwanted – free-will violating way by that which is not you … so you can have even more control & freedom to call the shots in your life.
-
remove, or heavily neutralize & heal from implants … so you can be free from having your life run by them as well, for even more freedom, joy & abundance to manifest through your field & into your outer reality, thanks to your inner reality being in better shape.
-
… and much, much more
Although [your]Consciousness is King, when it comes to your healing & clearing … the Light Mandala can help you deal with the overwhelm.
It’s a great supporting tool!
So don’t miss out on this inspiring & enlightening conversation with Alex.
This Wed night starting at 9pm EDT at
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/groundcrewcommandradio
Weely News Update:
What To Shine The Transmutational Light Of YOUR Consciousness On This Week
Intel sources report the Cabal is going full-out in trying to start a civil war in the US. Another reason to join the mass meditation tonight/tomorrow morning.
But this week’s episode news portion will be overshadowed by the current crisis & call to arms for the daily meditation to stop Hurricane Irma.
TOGETHER … WE CAN STOP IT, & SAVE THOUSANDS OF LIVES & PREVENT THE CHAOS THE CABAL NEEDS TO ACTION OTHER MOVES.
Be sure to set aside the 15mins for this mass meditation. WE are the Army Of Light … Daily Meditation starting on September 6th – 12:00 PM New York time, (your time zone is here):
https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=Hurricane+Meditation&iso=20170906T12&p1=156
Guided audio meditation (English):
Join the Facebook Event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/129746987648616/
… let’s do it!
Ground Crew Command Radio … your weekly dose of empowering clarity, inspiration & motivation to get you through the Archon invented “work week”.
http://www.blogtalkradio.com/groundcrewcommandradio
(& Hit the Follow button for show reminders & recordings)
Instructions for tonight’s meditation provided by Cobra. (This is also for the daily meditation):
Check back here tomorrow morning for the link to the guided audio version of this meditation.
MEDITATION INSTRUCTIONS
4:00 PM GMT DAILY/ 12:00 PM (USA EAST COAST- FLORIDA)
https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=Hurricane+Meditation&iso=20170906T12&p1=156
1. Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness.
2. State your intent to use this meditation as a tool to speed up the process of dissolving hurricane Irma.
3. Visualize a pillar of Light emanating from the Galactic Central Sun, then going through all beings of Light inside our Solar System and then through your body to the center of the Earth. Visualize another pillar of Light rising from the center of the Earth, then up through your body and upwards into the sky towards all beings of Light in our Solar System and our galaxy. You are now sitting in two pillars of Light, the Light flowing both upwards and downwards simultaneously. Keep these pillars of Light active for a few minutes.
4. Now visualize a soft pink light dissolving hurricane Irma, making it harmless. Visualize this soft pink light protecting all people and their property in the hurricane path. Visualize this situation resolving in the most positive way possible.
GUIDED AUDIO MEDITATION (English):
Join the FACEBOOK EVENT: https://www.facebook.com/events/129746987648616/
The host of Ground Crew Command Radio is The Unknown Lightwarrior: a member of a small but powerful team of Lightwarriors & Lightworkers who either remotely or in person, clear & restore to the Light; natural and man made power centers, vortexes, portals, ley-lines, control rooms, sacred geometry and all darkness obstacles on the etheric, astral, and plasmatic planes… to put you, me and the whole planet on the fastest timeline to The Event. To learn about their current project, and or, to access powerful healing (down to soul level) … clearing … energy surgery … DNA Activation & psychic help, with Macro Level Light Beings, and return to your power … go to: https://www.returntoyourtruth.com … and hit the Share button.
Links:
https://www.returntoyourtruth.com/single-post/2017/09/05/ALL-HANDS-ON-DECK-Let%E2%80%99s-Stop-Desperate-AttackBlack-Alert-TONIGHT-A-BIG-Turning-Point-%E2%80%A6-Plus-Light-Mandala-Healing-News-Updates
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/groundcrewcommandradio
https://www.light-mandalas.com
Catch Previous Episodes of Ground Crew Command Radio on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr17Y4Y-E56tr_vZAget36g
This article (ALL HANDS ON DECK: Let’s Stop Desperate Attack/Black Alert TONIGHT. A BIG Turning Point… Plus Light Mandala Healing & News Updates) was originally published on Prepare for Change and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.
I thought that many outlets, Cobra included, stated off world benevolent ETs, wouldn’t allow any nuclear detonations. Why was NK allowed to set one off?
Cobra has talked about this before, and in April of this year stated: “…the Light forces do NOT allow nuclear exchange beyond the scope of mini nukes on the surface of the planet.” — Cobra: Planetary Situation Update
This is AWESOME! Thank you!!!