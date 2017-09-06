ALL HANDS ON DECK: Let’s Stop Desperate Attack/Black Alert TONIGHT. A BIG Turning Point… Plus Light Mandala Healing & News Updates

By Ground Crew Radio

Ok folks, just when you thought it couldn’t get any hotter in the kitchen… It just did.

Every breakthrough towards planetary liberation that we MANIFEST co-creatively … mostly through mass meditations … sends darkness in all its expressions to higher levels of panic.

After the massive breakthrough of the Solar Eclipse Event … they’re now in absolute terror!

… and we’re not going to take no for an answer. They can come to the Light anytime they want.

Most still refuse to … and that’s THEIR problem … not ours!

They’ve let everything they’ve got rip into us since then … so now it’s time to respond in kind.

So tonight … we’re going to show them we will not waver … we will not take no for an answer, by uniting, and making our stand with a global mass full moon meditation, which Cobra has also called for … at: 3:02am EDT US time… (your time zone is listed here & it’s only 15mins:

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=Full+Moon+TURNING+Point+Meditation+&iso=20170906T0302&p1=2416&am=15

Here’s the deal:

We went into “black alert” status on September 1st, just 11 days after the powerful solar eclipse meditation.

Then on September 3rd we had a “grid ratio failure”… (one of Gaia’s grids having more negative than positive energy, with the help of little things like nuclear explosions by Nazi/Cabal controlled North Korea).

We need to repair and strengthen the light grid with our meditations.

With the Black Stone gone & remaining associated primary plasma anomaly predicted to be finished off with our coming Equinox meditation … the Archons & Cabal are using weather war on us & around the world (US, India, China, Australia) by harnessing the heightened state of plasma that composes the Yaldabaoth entity (as it knows it’s going, going, almost gone). So we must meditate on dissolving Yaldabaoth & now Hurricane Irma heading straight for the US.

The panic of Yaldabaoth is the primary cause of the extreme negative energies most of us are experiencing these days, further amplifying the need & urgency to dissolve it, asap.

There is a critical period between September 3rd and September 9th, where we can really make a difference by directing our positive energies, focus, and intentions on this situation.

Please join our Daily Meditation to dissipate Hurricane Irma – starting on September 6th – 12:00 PM New York time … let’s make this the turning point neither dark or Light will ever forget! (your time zone is here): https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=Hurricane+Meditation&iso=20170906T12&p1=156

… meditation instructions are at the end of this article.

Guided audio meditation (English): https://youtu.be/LNjGcwOS74g

Join the Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/129746987648616/

Additionally…flooding and storms in Asia, Texas, and Florida….out of control fires in Montana, South Dakota, and California…reports of unusually high numbers of flies, mosquitoes, and pests everywhere… is the Cabal’s attempt to create the biblical “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse”.

Cobra is calling for a 12pm EDT daily meditation to stop & or downgrade Hurricane Irma.

We need to calm these energies down and restore everything to balance … and accelerate our path to The Event. We are doing an emergency meditation at the exact moment of the full Moon, please join us and shine your transmutational light on all of this.

We will be doing a critical meditation on the September 22nd Equinox as well.

Check back here for details.

This is an emergency.

The aftermath will be discussed on Ground Crew Command tomorrow (Wednesday night) at the usual time (9pm EDT / 1AM GMT)

As for tomorrow’s show…

This week’s guest for your healing & RE-empowerment …

