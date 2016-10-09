Hiding the Identities of the World’s Wealthiest Individuals

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Pedro Aquila

The Forbes billionaire list is perhaps the most mainstream source for who the wealthiest individuals in the world are, yet, some prefer to believe in this list as the authority on wealth. How close is this to the truth?

Within the inherent characteristics of the world monetary system, we have myriad forms of stock ownership, banks and hedge funds owning corporations, banks pulling strings for entire monetary systems, obfuscating who actually owns what. The entire system is awash in practices which conceal who the most influential and wealthy individuals, hedge funds, corporations, and powers are.

As an example, Renaissance Technologies is a hedge fund that owns a large stake in pharmaceutical corporation Johnson & Johnson. Renaissance CEO Peter Brown is actually on the Forbes list, and he is married to ex-FDA commissioner Margaret Hamburg. Through the obfuscated ownership of J&J, Renaissance Technologies co-chief executive’s wife Margaret Hamburg was able to function as a revolving door between government and big pharma, as she was FDA commissioner from 2009- 2015, involved a racketeering conspiracy to ensure the profits of Johnson & Johnson.

The more one looks into it, the more wealth in this world appears to be intentionally obfuscated.

This article will examine 4 factors that imply the wealthiest individuals and entities on this planet are in fact unknown to the public, and that the ones we know to be wealthy are more or less wealthy than we are led to believe.

1. Deutsche Bank is being charged for market manipulation in Italy: massive bank may fall, and Rothschilds are buying gold.

Economic collapse is again hitting the headlines, with German Deutsche Bank centerstage (the massive bank with a long, corrupt history including involvement in a German oil pipeline in Baghdad which was central to World War I).

Deutsche Bank may go under, with comparisons to the 2007 financial crisis and Lehman Brothers being drawn.

Rothschild family members are some of the most notorious suspects when it comes to the hidden wealthiest people on Earth: in response to the Deutsche Bank situation, they are buying gold, an ominous “warning” for the rest of us.

As reported by The Free Thought Project, “Rothschild Doubles Down on Gold as Banking Collapse Begins, Germans Told to Stockpile Food/Water:”

“The most prominent bank in Germany is at risk of imminent collapse, with potentially profound effects for the EU, the United States and the rest of the world. The prospect of a cataclysmic global banking collapse of this nature has not been seen since the implosion of Lehman Brothers in 2008, and subsequent fallout in the global banking world. But these events haven’t taken place in a vacuum, as earlier this year savvy international investor Lord Jacob Rothschild, during a semi-annual address to RIT Capital Partners, announced that they are reducing stock market and currency exposure and increasing their gold holdings, warning that the world is now in “uncharted waters” and the consequences are “impossible” to predict.”

Zero Hedge reports, “Deutsche Bank Charged By Italy For Market Manipulation, Creating False Accounts”:

“One day after its stock soared from all time lows, following what so far appears to have been a fabricated report sourced by AFP which relied on Twitter as a source that the DOJ would reduce its RMBS settlement amount with Deutsche Bank from $14 billion to below $6 billion (and which neither the DOJ nor Deutsche Bank have confirmed for obvious reasons), moments ago Bloomberg reportedthat six current and former managers of Deutsche Bank, including Michele Faissola, Michele Foresti and Ivor Dunbar, were charged in Milan for colluding to falsify the accounts of Italy’s third-biggest bank, Monte Paschi (which itself is so insolvent it is currently scrambling to finalize a private sector bailout) and manipulate the market.”

Fabricated reports sprinkled into a situation where the bank is going under, and on top of that they are being charged for fraud in Italy: a plethora of falsehoods illustrating exactly how money works.

2. Wachovia Bank (now owned by Wells Fargo) laundered billions for Mexican drug cartels, nad was fined less than 2% of annual profit.

If a person pays attention to the scandalous activities of powerful entities beneath the surface level, they start to notice inconsistencies that obliterate the entire mainstream perception of that entity or industry, ushering in a bottomless pit of potential criminality, expanding the realm of probable corruption into deeply unknown territory.

In other words, if the scandals we hear about are this intense, how perception shattering is what we still don’t know?

According to an article by Andrew Gavin Marshall titled “Wells Fargo: Your Neighborhood Mega-Money Laundering, Drug War Profiteering, Prison-Industry Enlarging Bank”:

“Wells Fargo is one big elite networking operation that’s not afraid to get its hands covered in blood money. Just recently, in late July, Wells Fargo surpassed the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) as the world’s largest bank by market capitalization. This followed Wells Fargo reporting a 19% increase in profits over the second quarter as the bank has been busy consolidating the housing market while other big banks have retreated from it. Wells Fargo had amassed a share of almost 40% of the U.S. mortgage market by early 2013.”

According to the Guardian:

“Wachovia was acquired by Wells Fargo during the 2008 crash, just as Wells Fargo became a beneficiary of $25bn in taxpayers’ money. ‘Wachovia’s blatant disregard for our banking laws gave international cocaine cartels a virtual carte blanche to finance their operations,’ said Jeffrey Sloman, the federal prosecutor. Yet the total fine was less than 2% of the bank’s $12.3bn profit for 2009. On 24 March 2010, Wells Fargo stock traded at $30.86 – up 1% on the week of the court settlement. The conclusion to the case was only the tip of an iceberg, demonstrating the role of the “legal” banking sector in swilling hundreds of billions of dollars – the blood money from the murderous drug trade in Mexico and other places in the world – around their global operations, now bailed out by the taxpayer.”

3. Money from Afghanistan’s US-tied opium trade goes unaccounted for.

How much money is being made in the Afghanistan opium trade (now the source of 90% of the world’s supply of heroin), and how is the US profiting by clearly aiding in the growth of this corrosive industry? Who exactly is becoming rich?

According to an article from Pravda:

This recent video sheds light on the continuous US occupation of Afghanistan.

One day perhaps an earth shattering revelation will come regarding exactly who is profiting from this. Until then, we can at least mark this down as another factor obfuscating who the world’s wealthiest individuals are.

4. We don’t know who owns the Federal Reserve.

We simply don’t know who owns the Federal Reserve bank. Its shareholders are private banks, we know that. We get glimpses of the strings that pull the Fed, when they generously provide private banks such as Chase with resources they would never provide to the common people.

From Global Research:

“The Federal Reserve (or Fed) has assumed sweeping new powers in the last year. In an unprecedented move in March 2008, the New York Fed advanced the funds for JPMorgan Chase Bank to buy investment bank Bear Stearns for pennies on the dollar. The deal was particularly controversial because Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, sits on the board of the New York Fed and participated in the secret weekend negotiations. In September 2008, the Federal Reserve did something even more unprecedented, when it bought the world’s largest insurance company. The Fed announced on September 16 that it was giving an $85 billion loan to American International Group (AIG) for a nearly 80% stake in the mega-insurer. The Associated Press called it a “government takeover,” but this was no ordinary nationalization. Unlike the U.S. Treasury, which took over Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac the week before, the Fed is not a government-owned agency. Also unprecedented was the way the deal was funded.”

For more info about the purposeful obfuscation of wealth implied by the actions of the Federal Reserve, this is a great documentary.

To theorize further, here’s an excerpt from an article titled “Former Wall St. Banker Suggests Global Debt May Not be Owned by Humans”:

“Is the world economy a closed system or an open system? In other words, are the world’s financial elite conducting transactions with off-planet entities, enslaving the human race to unseen actors? The world’s people are held in perpetual bondage to the fiat currency money masters who have saddled us with absolutely insurmountable debt obligations which are mathematically impossible to repay. At present, the CIA estimates the total global debt to be nearing $90 trillion. In 2013, according to the CIA’s World Factbook, the GWP totaled approximately US $87.25 trillion in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), and around US $74.31 trillion in nominal terms.” The gross world product, the nominal value of planetary human endeavor per year, was recently estimated at $78 trillion, meaning nearly an entire year of the productivity of every man, woman and child on planet earth, some 7.4 billion people, is owed to someone, but who exactly no one really knows for sure. How is this possible?”

We may never definitively know who the world’s wealthiest individuals or entities are, but we can know what golden revelations fall through the cracks in a wall of purposeful obfuscation, if we simply pay attention and make reading a routine.

Source: Waking Times

