How To Know If You Are A Lightworker Or A Lightwarrior – And What They Are

By Alanna Ketler

There’s a good chance that you have heard the term lightworker or lightwarrior before, and there is also a good chance that when you’ve heard it, you’ve rolled your eyes. Perhaps you identify yourself with this term, or maybe other people you know do, but what does it actually mean to be a lightworker or a lightwarrior? Let’s explore.

Essentially, it is said that these people are ones that have incarnated on Earth specifically at this time to help shift our planet from the heart to mind. As fluffy as that sounds, there is credence to it.

Do you have an overwhelming urge to help others? Do you have a level of compassion, empathy and understanding for what others may be going through? Do you tend to see the “bigger picture?” Are you an advocate for the truth, the real truth? Are you inspired to do what you can to be the change you wish to see in the world? Well, if you answered yes to any of the above questions, you may be a lightworker or a lightwarrior.

Lightworker Vs. LightWarrior, What’s The Difference?

From my understanding, a lightworker helps shift others simply by their state of being. Their vibration alone can help assist others without any real effort, trying, or doing. They are inspiring to others, speak and live their truth, are authentic, vulnerable, compassionate, empathetic and often will share their light through various forms of art.

The term lightworker, although can be given to any gender, and has nothing to do with one gender or another, is of a more feminine energy, and tends to be very intuitive, patient, and empathetic. A lightwarrior is the do-er, this embodies a more masculine energy of taking charge and leading the way. Lightwarriors are often advocates, leaders, speakers, protesters, and people who take on a more assertive approach, these are the ones with the fire in their hearts and a passion to spread the message of truth to the masses.

Again, any sex can embody either term, personally I find myself resonating more with the label of lightwarrior even though my physical anatomy is female and I identify as such. This is because masculine and feminine energy has nothing to do with our sex.

Both lightworkers and lightwarriors use the same tools and ‘weapon’: love, peace, empathy, awareness, forgiveness, knowing and understanding. They have not and will not give up on humanity and on the world as a whole, because the truth is embedded into their being, and while maybe not always consciously, they know that the truth and the light will prevail in this shift from mind to heart.

Is This You? What Should You Do?

First of all, I feel it is important to clarify that those of us who are incarnated now to play this role are no better than anyone else, we all have our role to play in this ‘battle’ of dark and light. Be careful with your ego – maybe you are extra sensitive, intuitive, feel that you can see things that others can’t yet, but that doesn’t mean they won’t. Stay humble and have compassion for those who have not yet awakened to their inner truth. There is a good chance that you weren’t always in tune with these gifts either, so remember that.

Be cautious of false prophets – there are many who are not who they claim to be, but the more in tune you are with your own inner guidance the more you will be able to recognize souls and where they are on their journey simply for the purpose of discernment.

Also remember that as lightworkers, we have our own work to do too. Much of the time these sensitivities and so forth are still triggers within us that need observation and we simply can’t use “I’m sensitive” as a means to face not what our souls are bringing forth.

Many believe that we are all born as lightworkers or warriors, but forget as we get older. This means that the potential for anyone to remember who they are and step into their light and into their potential is there. This is true. We are all on a journey of shifting our consciousness and each change we make within affects the planet as a whole.

When speaking to people, always keep an open mind and try not to give advice unless it is asked for. Share from your own experiences, plant seeds where you can. It is important to know that you cannot change someone, but you can lead by example, and trust that they are on the path that they chose and that is perfect for their own souls destiny.

The most important role of the lightworker and lightwarrior is to literally be the change they wish to see in the world. This will have more of an impact than anything else. If those in your lives see that you are happy, you are authentic and you are shining bright, they will undoubtedly come to you when they are ready. Have patience, trust the magic of the universe, and know deeply things are unfolding exactly as they are meant to.

We are all lightworkers and lightwarriors, some of us just remembered earlier than others.

Watch our latest film CE3: The Shift to learn more about the shift in consciousness we are all going through.



Much Love

This article (How To Know If You Are A Lightworker Or A Lightwarrior – And What They Are) was originally published on Collective Evolution and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.