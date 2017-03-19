Important Reminder: March 20th Equinox “Victory Now” Meditation!

60 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Let’s seize the advantage… maintaining the momentum of the Solar Eclipse Breakthrough!

We have managed to accelerate the timing of the EVENT by half when we reached critical mass with the Etheric Liberation Meditation on February 26th.

Let’s continue to accelerate our own liberation with another mass meditation on the Spring Equinox on March 20, 2017 at 10:28 AM (GMT).

This is (all on Monday):

12:28 am HAST Honolulu

3:28 am PDT Los Angeles

4:28 am MDT Denver

5:28 am CDT Chicago

6:28 am EDT New York

10:28 am GMT London

11:28 CET Berlin

12:28 pm EET Cairo

5:28 pm ICT Bangkok

6:28 pm CST Taipei

7:28 pm JST Tokyo

9:28 pm AEDT Sydney

11:28 pm NZDT Auckland

See the time and date calculator for your time zone here:

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=Spring+Equinox+Victory+Now+Meditation&iso=20170320T1028&p1=1440

https://www.timeanddate.com/calendar/spring-equinox.html

Victory Now Equinox Event on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1287704564643500/

WE HOLD THE KEY TO OUR OWN LIBERATION – By strengthening the light grid on the planet we can completely dissolve the plasma octopus and allow the EVENT to become a reality. Your participation in this important meditation can greatly accelerate this process:

To join the worldwide synchronized meditations on the PFC COEO site, click here:

https://prepareforchange.coeo.cc/meditate/?mid=635

Remember – the full meditation lasts 16 minutes – and it is synchronized worldwide in many different languages to maximize its effect on the planetary situation.

For guided meditations in multiple languages, click here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyDCp9_k1qVq3AVgmq6_IsQ/feed

Please check the link posted above for a guided meditation in your language, as more meditations will be added every day.

Instructions:

1. Use your own technique to bring yourself to a relaxed state of consciousness.

2. State your intention to use this meditation to trigger the complete and final dissolving of the plasma octopus Yaldabaoth entity.

3. Visualize a pillar of Violet Flame rotating clockwise towards the center of the Earth. Visualize another pillar of Violet Flame rotating counterclockwise as it rises up from the center of the Earth. Keep these pillars of Light active for a few minutes.

4. Visualize the final removal of all remaining obstacles to the EVENT.

5. Now visualize a rainbow colored Goddess vortex, expanding outwards from your heart throughout the whole Earth and then from there throughout the whole Solar System.

6. Visualize the Goddess descending through this rainbow vortex, bringing peace, kindness, and healing for all beings on Earth – spiritually, emotionally, and physically.

7. Visualize the Goddess spreading abundance and joy to all beings on our beautiful planet Earth, throughout the Agarthan network, and throughout the solar system.

8. Continue to visualize this Goddess vortex, as you raise your arms to the sky, rotating clockwise, and say the mantra “iiiiiii” for a few minutes.

9. Drop your arms and continue to see this Goddess vortex expanding as you the mantra “aaay-ahh”, rotating clockwise. Do this for a few minutes.

7. Visualize the Event finally taking place, bringing peace, abundance, and joy to all beings on Earth and throughout the solar system.

Liberation Now!

This article (March Equinox "Victory Now" Meditation!) was originally published on Prepare for Change and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.