Joseph P. Farrell Discusses the Recent Events in Syria (Recommended)

News and Views from the Nefarium, April 12, 2018
The criminally insane kleptocracy in charge of the West is at it again… and you know where:
US Says No Evidence Assad Behind Chemical Attack; But Will Retaliate Regardless Of UN Decision
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-0…
Joseph P. Farrell has a doctorate in patristics from the University of Oxford, and pursues research in physics, alternative history and science, and “strange stuff”. His book The Giza DeathStar, for which the Giza Community is named, was published in the spring of 2002, and was his first venture into “alternative history and science”.
