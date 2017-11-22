A Message from The Event Chronicle

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Dear Event Chronicle Family,

Many of you have emailed to ask about my extended absence from our website. I’d like to take a moment to share with you as to why there have been no recent updates on The Event Chronicle.

Some of you might remember me talking about my Grandpa from time to time on Facebook.

My Grandpa was born in 1923 and passed at the age of 94 this month, three months shy of his 95th birthday. Grandpa lived through the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, the Second World War, and was a farmer in North Dakota until the late 1940s when he moved to Washington State to build a better life for his young family. He began work as a technician at a local family dairy where he processed and bottled milk for 36 years. When he retired, the dairy closed because they could not find anyone who knew the old ways. He always had interesting tales to tell and loved to talk about his early years on the farm.

Grandpa was admitted to the hospice center earlier this month. I sat with him every day for a week until he passed. I was heartbroken for him when he developed “terminal agitation” in his final days, a condition that sometimes occurs in the dying that produces terror and hallucinations, amongst other things. He also experienced an extraordinary amount of pain as his kidneys shut down. As a Light Warrior and an Empath, I did everything I could to help him through his final days. One night, while he was experiencing a great deal of terror, I invoked “Command PB Stardust” per Cobra’s instructions that he shared with us earlier this month. Literally 5 seconds later, a woman with a harp entered my Grandpa’s room and asked if she could play lullabies for him on her harp. He calmed within moments. A little while later when he slipped back into unconsciousness, she urged my son and I to go home to get some rest and said she would stay and continue to play for him. I know in my heart that this “magical harp lady” was an angel in disguise delivering a beautiful and thoughtful gift from Source to help ease my Grandpa’s suffering. He passed the following afternoon on 11-11-2017.

Over the past several years I have read nearly all of the wonderful books published by Dolores Cannon. Dolores’ books have helped me come to terms with death, something I had struggled with in my younger years, and have learned a great deal from Dolores Cannon’s work over the years. I began reading Between Death and Life for a second time last week and it has been very helpful for me. I thought I had a good spiritual grasp on the end of life, but my Grandfather’s passing has been extremely difficult for me to process and I’ve needed to take an extended break from the website to grieve. Over the past year as his health declined I had hoped my Grandfather was holding out for The Event to happen, but it looks as though he had other arrangements. I felt my Grandpa’s presence the other night and had a long chat with him, and shared many things with him I wasn’t able to say while he was living.

The following week after my Grandpa crossed over, I helped with the arrangements, and have been hosting out-of-state visitors. Last week I packed Grandpa’s apartment at the assisted living facility that he called home for the past few months. My Grandpa’s three daughters (my mom and her sisters) do not get along well, unfortunately. I was hopeful they would be able to put aside their grievances, but sadly that has not been the case. I usually stay clear of their interpersonal conflicts and refuse to be involved, but I made an personal exception under the circumstances and have been acting as referee. It’s been quite draining and stressful, and all I want to do at this point is go to bed and hide under the covers for the day to restore my energy.

Many of you have emailed me in the past week inquiring about my absence and I apologize for not posting a message to you sooner. I was having difficulty finding the words and felt that sending this off would make the events of the past couple of weeks painfully final. I miss my Grandpa terribly and it will take some more time for me to heal, but I am looking forward to getting back to my daily routines. I think returning to my familiar patterns will help me greatly. I’ll try my best to catch up on email as soon as I’m able.

I’ve really missed you guys, and I plan on returning to our website next week. I’ve been keeping a casual eye on the news and there are so many interesting things transpiring right now that I’ve wanted to share, some of which you’ve probably learned about already during my absence. It will take me a day to get caught up to speed with all the planetary goings-on because I’m sure there are things I’ve overlooked, as well. I’d appreciate it if you could send me links to important matters I may have missed.

There are still a few things I need to tend to before I can return to you full-time. Tomorrow, I’m cooking dinner for our American holiday of Thanksgiving, and Grandpa’s viewing and services take place over the weekend. On Monday, I take my Mom to the airport.

I’d like to ask for a personal favor of my fellow Spiritual Brothers and Sisters, Healers, Light Workers, and Light Warriors who may be reading these words. Please send healing and Light my way during your prayers and meditation. I’ve been awfully depressed and filled with sorrow and could use some help. I would appreciate it more than words can express.

I’ve also found myself in a financial bind from taking the past three weeks off and I do not have enough money to cover my December rent and bills. If you feel so guided, I would appreciate any help you can provided. Your gifts, both spiritual and monetary, are blessings that have made some dark days shine brighter and I AM so grateful for your generosity. Please visit the Donation Page on The Event Chronicle, or via PayPal.me if you are able to help me through this difficult time.

For those in the West who are spending the day with their families tomorrow, and for those of you around the rest of the world reading these words, please hug your loved ones and let them know how special they are to you.

In Light,

Laurie

Editor, The Event Chronicle

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSave

SaveSave