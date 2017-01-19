Notable & Bizarre Events Suggesting the Puppets Are Being Abandoned

30 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Covert Geopolitics

There are several events this week that we never expected to happen under normal circumstances which will enhance the credibility and resolve of the Global Resistance Movement.

At the very least, the Resistance could not simply be discounted as mere “conspiracy theorists.” They were right all along. Most of all, they are winning.

Manning Clemency

Under intense public pressure in the last few weeks, the Obama government surprise Donald Trump and the rest of the Republicans with a commutation of Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence. Manning will be released on May 17 instead of 2045, and without the quid pro quo from Wikileaks editor Julian Assange.

Chelsea Manning's treachery put American lives at risk and exposed some of our nation's most sensitive secrets. My full statement ↓ pic.twitter.com/PcQrgK2SI3 — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 17, 2017

Ryan’s sentiments were echoed by a number of fellow Republicans, with Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina also talking about lives that were “put at risk,”and described Obama’s decision as “a slap in the face” for President-elect Donald Trump.

The 2008 Republican presidential nominee Senator John McCain (R-Arizona), who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the commutation was “a grave mistake that will encourage further acts of espionage.”

.@POTUS's commutation of #ChelseaManning’s sentence is a grave mistake that will encourage further acts of espionage https://t.co/nB5SeHCrKM — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) January 17, 2017

… Former New York Times columnist and current Fox News contributor Judith Miller was blasted on social media after kicking off the “How many people have died”chorus as a result of Manning’s leaks following Tuesday’s announcement. But she wasn’t the only media personality to excoriate Manning.

Obama justified his action during his last press conference…

“It has been my view that given she went to trial, that due process was carried out, that she took responsibility for her crime, that the sentence she received was very disproportionate relative to what other leakers have received, and that she had served a significant amount of time, it made sense to commute – not pardon – part of her sentence,” he said. Commutation sent a message that whistleblowers “need to work through established channels,” he added.

Working through “established channels,” Mr. Obama, is not whistleblowing, but asking for promotion.

Nevertheless, Obama just admitted the truth about their use of fake intelligence…

Murray: Stunning Admission from Obama on Wikileaks https://t.co/hXo5Ucr0o5 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 19, 2017

Another unexpected event is the recent online disclosure of the Central Intelligence Agency regarding its “full history.”.

CIA CREST Searchable Database

CIA Releases 13 trillion pages of declassified files online instead of just limiting its access to four terminals at the National Archives in College Park, Maryland. The online releases include files about:

MK-ULTRA mind control program,

UFO sightings,

Project Stargate regarding human telepathy

Nazi war crimes,

Cuban Missile Crisis

“CIA isn’t doing this out of the goodness of their hearts,” said Michael Best, who went to the four terminals and started scanning the files which are “technically publicly available” through the CREST database in Maryland.

A bit less than a year ago, I embarked on a quest to get a copy of the millions of pages of CIA documents stored on CREST, the CIA Records Search Tool. The CREST database was technically publicly available, in the sense that anyone could theoretically use the four computers located in the back of a library that (for budgetary reasons) lacks a librarian for half of the day. These four computers are currently the only ones that can access the CREST database, and they’re only accessible Monday through Friday from 9 Am to 4:30 PM. In other words, most people who aren’t full time researchers can’t use the database even if they’re within driving distance. By printing out and scanning the documents at CIA expense, I was able to begin making them freely available to the public and to give the Agency a financial incentive to simply put the database online. I’m pleased to say that these efforts have been a success, and the Agency is putting the database online. CIA isn’t doing this out of the goodness of their hearts. Several FOIA requests have been filed for the database, including by the National Security Archive and MuckRock. MuckRock actually sued the Agency with the help of Kel McClanahan of National Security Counselors. The Agency said it would take 28 years to process the files. After some more legal pressure from Mr. McClanahan, the Agency reduced their estimate to six years. This was still too long, and so I began my effort. The hope was that the financial pressure, the negative press and making it not only a legal but a practical inevitability that these files would be put online would force the Agency to speed up their timetable. Thanks to the combined (but uncoordinated) efforts of myself and MuckRock, these files will soon be available. https://glomardisclosure.com/2016/10/30/coming-soon-775000-cia-papers-crest/

What Files Are In It?

According Michael Best, “There are a little over 775,000 files that make up over 13,000,000 pages that have been declassified as part of the 25-year automatic declassification review period. Before the most recent update of files at the beginning of the year, the database was estimated to be about 840 gigabytes. Breaking these files down into categories, we get:

Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s papers: 40,000 pages of newly declassified documents. The papers did not originate with CIA, but “contain many CIA equities.”

Directorate of Science and Technology R&D: 20,000 pages

Analytic intelligence publication files: Over 100,000 pages.

News archives: The Agency collected a lot of news stories about themselves and the subjects they were interested in. Their news archive, much of which is included in CREST, contains many

Office of the DCI Collection (ODCI): 28,550 documents/ 129,000 pages from the records of the first five Directors of Central Intelligence: Admiral Roscoe Hillenkoetter, General Walter “Bedell” Smith, Allen Dulles, John McCone, and Richard Helms. These records run from the beginning of CIA in 1947 through the late 1960s and include a wide variety of memos, letters, minutes of meetings, chronologies and related files from the Office of the DCI (ODCI) that document the high level workings of the CIA during its early years.

Directorate of Intelligence (DI) Central Intelligence Bulletins: 8,800 documents/ 123,000 pages from a collection of daily Central Intelligence Bulletins (CIB), National Intelligence Bulletins (NIB) and National Intelligence Dailies (NID) running from 1951 through 1979. The CIBs/NIBs were published six days a week (Monday through Saturday) and were all source compilations of articles and consisting initially of short Daily Briefs and longer Significant Intelligence Reports and Estimates on key events and tops of the day. The CIBs/ NIBs were circulated to high level policy-makers in the US Government.

General CIA Records: Records from the CIA’s archives that are 25 years old or older, including a wide variety of finished intelligence reports, field information reports, high-level Agency policy papers and memoranda, and other documents produced by the CIA.

STAR GATE: A 25-year Intelligence Community effort that used remote viewers who claimed to use clairvoyance, precognition, or telepathy to acquire and describe information about targets that were blocked from ordinary perception. The records include documentation of remote viewing sessions, training, internal memoranda, foreign assessments, and program reviews.

Consolidated Translations: Translated reports of foreign-language technical articles of intelligence interest, organized by author and each document covers a single subject.

Scientific Abstracts: Abstracts of foreign scientific and technical journal articles from around the world.

Ground Photo Caption Cards: Used to identify photographs in the NlMA ground photograph collection. Each caption card contains a serial number that corresponds to the identical serial number on a ground photograph. The master negatives of the ground photography collection have been accessioned separately to NARA. The caption cards provide descriptive information to help identify which master negatives researchers may wish to request.

National Intelligence Survey: National Intelligence Survey gazetteers.

NGA: Records from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, primarily photographic intelligence reports.

Joint Publication Research Service: Provided translations of regional and topical issues in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Office of Strategic Services files: Documents from the OSS, CIA’s World War II predecessor.

While these documents are older, they aren’t irrelevant. One of the CREST documents provided the smoking gun for my expose on an NSA Director sabotaging the NSA.”

Now, the CIA has decided to put the files online for the world to peruse in their own time. Go there.

The CIA has advertised this online release as its “full history” but we disagree, of course.

In all, more than 12 million documents are accessible, covering the history of the CIA from its creation in the 1940s up to the 1990s – with intelligence officials giving assurances that the half-century of data is in its entirety, with nothing removed.

“None of this is cherry-picked,” CIA spokesperson Heather Fritz Horniak told CNN. “It’s the full history. It’s good and bads.”

But they’re not ready yet to disclose who George Bush, Sr. really is.

According to Otto Skorzeny, pictured is the Scherff family and a few friends (circa 1938). Holding “Mother” Scherff’s hand at left is Martin Bormann. In front is Reinhardt Gehlen. In back is Joseph Mengele and to his right is Skorzeny as a young man. At center right (in the German navy uniform) is George H. Scherff, Jr. and his father George H. Scherff, Sr. Bormann became Hitler’s second in command. Reinhardt Gehlen was a chief SS officer and assassin who was smuggled out of Germany under Operation Paperclip. Skorzeny was Hitler’s bodyguard and SS spy/assassin who came to the U.S. after the war under Project Paperclip. Skorzeny and GHW Bush were instrumental in merging Nazi (SS) intelligence with the OSI to form the CIA with “Wild Bill” Donovan and Allen Dulles. These guys were also part of CIA mind control experiments such as MK-ULTRA. SS officer and physician Joseph Mengele, the notoriously sadistic “Angel of Death” of Auschwitz, escaped Germany to South America after the war. George H. Scherff, Jr., became the 41st President of the United States as GHW Bush and George H. Scherff, Sr., was Nicola Tesla’s “trusted assistant.” https://geopolitics.co/2014/12/27/george-scherff-jr-4th-day-in-houston-methodist-hospital/

The censorship continues with Facebook banning Russia Today from posting in its platform until after Trump’s inauguration day…

So now @RT_com blocked on Facebook. The insanity wave keeps rolling. Perhaps RT dont produce enough terrorism sympathy? @RenieriArts pic.twitter.com/Ag5WJ2r4yM — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) January 19, 2017

In contrast to Obama’s non-event last press conference from the comfort of the White House press room, VP Joe Biden took a wrong turn in Davos, he later found out.

Exit Stage Left: Lights Go Out On Biden As He Talks Of US ‘Leadership’ In Davos Speech

It may have just been coincidence, or perhaps something more symbolic, but whatever it was, Joe Biden saw the lights go out on him as he mentioned US “leadership” during his last major speech as vice president, in Davos, Switzerland.

“We are going to retain our position of leadership,” Biden was telling the audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, when the lights on stage began to dim.

Rendered a dark silhouette, and seemingly unimpressed, the outgoing vice president carried on talking about the West’s ideas and visions of the world. “If we don’t fight for our values, no one else will,” he said from the darkness.

Moments later the lights came back on, allowing Biden to proceed with his rather dark warnings to the world.

Biden used his final major speech while in office to accuse Russia and President Vladimir Putin of “purposefully” aiming to “collapse the liberal international order.”

He meant his team’s collapsing world order.

Conclusions

Most of the Davos Conference attendees this year are more optimistic with the presence of Xi Jinping, and the election of Donald Trump, while pessimistic with a renewal of Nazionist Merkel’s term of office, and another provocative, massive NATO deployment of troops and materiel along the Russian border.

Both Xi and Trump will compete as to who will control the globalist economy, free of global wars and regional conflicts.

We are entering a transitory phase to a multipolar world, and since we haven’t been here before, we can expect a few bumps here and there.

All we need to do now is prevent the new leaderships from having the urge of turning people into virtual machines that they can switch on and off, as they like.

Refuse Technocratic Dictatorship!

***

Source: Covert Geopolitics

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!