OWoN: Current State of Affairs — A New Revolution

One World of Nations

Current State of Affairs

1 December 2017

New World Disorder has the Khazarians and Cabal in total confusion, seeing the Global growth of public thinkers bypassing the lies and confusion of Religions.

Slowly the masses are awakening, and thinking for themselves. At last!

With Currency conversions and long overdue PP Redemptions now on the table for resolution, it’s time to address ahead some key Social Dilemmas which need essential forethought if we are to break free of Cabal bondage and start to fulfill our Human potential. Time to come of age.

In this often confusing and hostile world, with age, experience and intellect, certain human trends become self repeating realities. Generally, children born of a sterile Ghetto type existence, from the Trailer Parks to State housing, tend to be entrapped in a perpetual cycle, where Crime becomes a source of employment, girls are knocked up by 18, and boys locked up by 21 or so. Feral Brats. Respect is only availed to the most vicious of the local Gang masters. All sad and Self-perpetuating. It’s a Global pandemic. No life of family values to nurture, absentee fathers, gangland rules apply. Survival. Budding Politicians lacking only the sophistication for false presentation. Apathy abounds, hope and direction is absent. Each a product of their own environment. Sad, demeaning, and dangerous. Society left to the dysfunctional Churches, ignores it, and they run Schools badly as Cash Cows for the Vatican. No one is addressing the real issues and these silly Religious phonies are incapable.

Each person derailing in life or society, is truly a sad and lost Soul. So many wasted lives and an indictment of our inhumanity to each other. How do we change it, because if WE THE PEOPLE don’t act between us to make a difference, neither the Churches or Governments will lead? Time to think beyond the fast fix, for real solutions, and to start to fix the core problem for once as a Thinking Humanity.

With the coming phased Currency releases and Settlements, it’s time that some thought is applied to avoiding the glaring mistakes of the past societies, and a thought for Real humanity to progress. Time to Guard, guide and nurture the Children as a collective responsibility of us all. Those Children Matter! How can WE make a difference and Man Up?

We need to help guide and educate them from birth to understand as the most important code of life, that we are ALL Keepers and Guardians of our own Souls. Ignorance of that is no pass out. It’s long overdue time that Leadership arises to make such Ethereal Education the key Moral Imperative of Humanity, not Church gibberish, and not to depend up those confused but deviant Shape Shifting Religious Quacks for a pass through.

Teaching needs a new criteria of values because societies won’t, and families fail.

We need Good, enlightened Teachers to help guide and develop towards the new society we all need. Who else cares or can be entrusted? Teach Soul Values now! It’s time YOU ALL, in the Communities, take collective responsibility to take the Schools back from deviant churches cashing in and failing society, stop their Kiddy Fiddling, as they enrich the Vatican and Jesuit orders. Nurturing, Guarding and guiding those wonderful little new Souls is YOUR jobs! Churches have failed you all. Self deluding followers of Fables or vast and unacceptable numbers of deviants are hiding out in Holy Orders. The vast PROFIT income accrued by the Churches for poorly educating those children needs to be cauterised out. Communities need to be given full Board powers to run their own schools and wasted profits to the manipulative Churches stopped, then returned to Education budgets in your own communities. Churches hold you back. Look at Ireland’s appalling Catholic ignorance and mediocre schools under Religious autocracy. The poor nation is a century behind the times.

Lead with your hearts and find the real God, true compassion and dignity of being a good Human Being! All are one, you are each part of one for all. Seek Divine guidance in the Souls you all have and bring those new lives into a world fit for purpose. This is your journey, make it right. All you need is within you.

Children educated by a Higher Order, can grow up with Higher Soul Values, and awareness of real values. Unless we change, they can’t. Where do we start? When? What is good Citizenship? There is no solution in Godless divisive Religions.

Science is unlocking minds and options. With new molecular atom binding breakthroughs in the Graphene sector, a quantum leap could soon bring long heralded low cost energy within reach for humanity, revolutionising transport, communications and power costs, negating the Oil and Gas Moguls, and removing carbon fuel dependency. With it, the complex webs of fuel charging rackets, and the labyrinths of tax accruals and wasteful State parasites employed as vacuous low life scavenging tax collectors and enforcers sucking us dry. Society and humanity has lost its way. We have lost the point of everything. Time to re-track this demeaning existence. Time to rethink the Values of everything, to get anything.

Start with the Land Ethic of how we protect our interim Custodial Duties towards our life giving and sustaining our Mother Earth planet, and each other. Or do we live only with the incessant values of these parasites and Zio trash, off each other, until the last has gone. Then what? Leaders have failed you all. None are fit for purpose. Where are their values, or any points of life? Do we allow them to open Pandora’s Box, and deny you all for their self gain? Each are just ever aspiring Oligarchs. Look how Mugabe has just ended up as they brought him down.

Thinking people rejected Clinton, and Brexits voice was heard. People power needs to empower, now, those actually fit for service. Won’t that be a change?

It’s time now for a new Moral Imperative of real people power.

Political Leaders are mainly failed mediocrities, confused by the Global village of Internet news and a rising public awareness of their vast collective ineptitude, sleaze and corruption. Truth will not be denied. Why allow such inept fools as the Clinton’s, Bushes and the halfwit failure Obama to rule and ruin your lives?

Define our existence. What is truth? We will be releasing a number of articles and videos which will challenge the very foundations of your whole belief system and knowledge concepts. What is truth – are you ready expand your mental faculties to take on board truly vast alternative realities? When all around you is a Fable, what then in your new emerging world of alternating realities… matters?

The power of you all, is infinite, and co-enjoined means co-empowered. Together, collective power can force change and a new direction, as all your voices are heard, from the Herd!

Our objective is to enable you to think existentially of the higher real alternatives, and to enable you, intellectually, with a more comprehensive and deeper understanding of the complex, but awesome reality of the universe, its true evolution, its checks and balances, and YOUR meaningful role in it.

You exist, You matter… as Ethereal matter!

We need to reset your thinking, not leave you wrongly tracked by the perverse and limp wristed, self-serving idiosyncrasies of the Council of Nicaea politically crafted fables, introduced only to mind control the Plebs, when their own Gods were not performing. Empress Helena simply gave Constantine a random chance option for the concept of a minority Jewish Cult, and his Spin Doctors created the rest as a manipulative tool. Created Fables! So the Myth of Christianity was born, bearing little reality to the Gnostic Gospels, or any foundation in truth or fact. For over 1,700 years the Vatican has capitalised on its cash cow of lies. But at what a cost holding you all back?

As for the so mistracked Satanic Cult blood sacrifices of Judaism, Islam and Zionism, unreal! How can a thinking person so callously mutilate their children? Disgusting practices! They need to end in a Thinking society. No God asked anyone to mutilate a child! Not YOU or anyone! It’s a truly disgusting Mad CULT malpractice. Vile and perverse. Inhuman… inhumane!

For centuries, the self creating Illuminati’s privileged classes have ruled all, shielded themselves and the real truth from you and from Public view, while living off all your backs, in their world of privilege denied to others. For you the scraps. For the last century 3 central groups have dominated and restrained the development of mankind. False Religions have for over 6,000 years. It’s time to come of age, expose and foreclose on each, and them for a change. Your time, your life, your rights to decide and to be – Free! Truth empowers. Each release will give you thinking material to take control of your own Being and Destiny. You are not a Surf of the State. Their State!

The Vatican, the corrosive and utterly corrupt Khazarian Zionists forces falsely posing as Jews looting nations blind, and this century the US Trilateral Commission, its Council for Foreign Relations, and the unaccountable scheming CIA Military Cabal have between them virtually railroaded nations to war for profit and wars they not only caused, but funded.

Look not at False His-Story, but Their Story!

They have entrapped nations into a fiscal web of Fiat Money and Taxation SLAVERY. Self-serving, an unholy bondage. Despots rule unchecked. But their children don’t fight the wars, yours do the dying for their lying. Why die for their Lies? Over a million poor Iraqis did. Tens of millions of Asians, Muslims and Africans are now displaced, homeless and hopeless, drifting across Europe as an unwanted Locust swarm swamping Social services and escalating crime. Europe is bleeding because of US Cabal Hegemony. 9/11 was only their first real calling card. What may come next?

Because you chose to do nothing, if thousands of IEDs and WMDs are smuggled through those Mexican Drug tunnels, will that wake up the smug indifference as Freeways or city car parks, office blocks and shopping malls explode next in mass carnage, to the rage and fury of nations lost? Or devastating viruses released as weapons of attrition for payback. All now within reach.

They have lost everything, so have nothing left to lose.

As tiny Britain withstood the Blitz, and crawled out each day to rebuild, it helped stop Hitler from what next would have been the Luftwaffe and rocket bombing of America. Some thanks from a nation with parties such as the Vile Bush Family who were guilty of part funding Hitler in the first place while enriching itself from War Price Racketeering in lifeline food deliveries, as Britain truly stood alone for 3 years against the Nazi war machine. The resiliation of the Brits was inbred and staunch determination. But how will America cope if payback comes?

It took poor Britain over 60 years to repay that incestuous false War Loan Debt to the same disgusting parasites because the decency of Post War Gentlemanly conduct left them unable to rebuff and refuse the Fed Zio Racketeers, and tell them to Shove it as they gathered like a Vulture flock to feast off the defenceless carcass! British Gentlemen as Political leaders naively handed over our Gold reserves, and Empire to an emerging US rogue parasite State. Had we compromised with Germany, we would have kept the lot and left the US then standing alone, who would have faced the Nazi Stormtroopers and folded. Sanitisation would have followed and America would be a different nation today. History or reality? Bad decisions carry consequences. But for some, memories. Of course it was right to stop Hitler, but at what a price? We paid a terrible one, and post war betrayals, as did the Native Americans once they too, lay down with these Federal and Cabal Feral Dogs.

9/11 the US came apart. Mass hysteria. But the bravery and courage of the State Public Services stood out and apart. Police, Firemen. Medical services, you arose and contained it all. While Leaders like Bush, Cheney and others ran away and hid. Gutless Bums! Each an Elite Coward on his feet, running for their hideaways while real people manned up. But we all saw as well the hysteria unleashed. America can not mentally cope with the mainland war attrition would bring.

Each of these Elites have their undeserved life style, with dismal contempt for their fellow man, and the arrogance of a class presumptive of their own standing. Each are equally deluded and divisive. But, they are as self deluded from the big truths. In the never ending chain of your life’s many pit stops, the judgments of this one, will determine the next, or worse, far worse if justified, Atonement. Ethereal powers beyond your concept of imagination, determine true guilt, and consequences we face.

For almost 2 millennia, the Vatican has ruled a vast Global material gaining Empire, maintaining the illusion of their own hierarchy being the exclusive gateway to a false creation of their misguided concept of God and absolution. This being their false Mantra, sold based only on their presumptive exclusive appointment, by a nonexistent entity such as is presented. Their so false concept of God. Be assured, true Ethereal and Cosmic power, bears little resemblance to the pitiful platitudes of these Papal monstrosities, such as are orchestrated between Black and White Popes from the Vatican.

This Carnal House of perversions, covers unimaginable scales of Global child molestation and grooming, despoiling the innocence of a child, but over the centuries, life sees millions of their victims from their Inquisition onward, traumatised, desperate, brutalised and subjected to the perverse filth they unleashed, unchecked across their covens of Schools, Monasteries and Orphanages of their Trafficked children. How many Epstein’s Islands have they been running with the desperate children in their orphanages, disposable assets to succumb to their despotic will? Who will hold this Despots Den to account?

Who calls time on these Godless, accursed subhuman miscreants. Exposure and closure will be this centuries accrued consequences, as we call time on this Vatican slime with its Papal brothels, and mass cover ups moving its thousands of Paedophile Priests, Bishops and Cardinals to its vast Global web of networks to escape retribution within its Web of illusions posing as a false religious order. Society, dysfunctional as it has become, would never condone any Corporate Company betraying Trust as Educational providers, for such Pedo plagues as unleashed by Catholic and Jesuit Schools. Their licences would be long gone and as such as a malfunctioning Corporation, they would be drummed out of office.

Why then, with their centuries old vast abysmal record of Child abuse and chicanery, are we condoning and allowing these proven, unfit for purpose collectives of deviants, deranged and deluded misfits and perverts, to mass congregate and cherry pick our children? See how they now run from media exposure?

Once part Settlements are released for the major PPs or Currency Groups, not only must education, and re-education be a high priority, but we need to define what that means, the Syllabus needed, and how we define the standards needed for Education, Citizenship, Statesmanship, Humanitarian values, Community values, Family values, personal relationship values, Ecological values, environmental values, and for example as per certain Buddhist principles, our consideration for and sensitivity towards all of natures life forms as good Stewards of Mother Earth’s harmony and balances. So much of what goes wrong, goes wrong at the beginning, as we have simply failed to care for emerging Souls, leaving instead such hostile nurturing environments as are visible, and violent breeding grounds for the scales of hostility and depravity as is unleashed upon the sick societies of today.

We can’t change the past, but will we never learn from it? What is the point of cashing out vast Billions from unearned currencies if we don’t make good use of it to help stop creating genocidal societies? What are the real priorities? From the PPs we need to focus on selective new education. To plan and create small new communities, new offshoots of life, to try to establish better societies as a blueprint road map for others. To try to make a difference starting small. If 12 men could lead a billion, what can 12 new green shoot planned communities do for others to follow? Where do we start. To try to do anything, however small, is better than doing nothing. Money is finite, the fantasies propounded by Blogs simply will not happen. Small steps, well planned is the way forward. Successes others can follow. A clear start giving hope to new children will help develop a new genre of conduct and beliefs. Role models for new emerging nations, to act as a candle of light for others. We can’t change the past, but we need to try to shape the future. No one can, or will, fund the vast range of Projects so many aspire to. Money is and will be finite. Control of limited funds is key. But with the commitment of so many good people on the sites, a series of Global Task Forces can start to make a difference. As will the training of Midwives at the Teaching Hospitals to go into the nations and make a difference bringing new life safely into our world and teaching others. Let’s make the PP’s a Thinking Societies solution for phased Resolution, A New Revolution of caring and sharing?

It’s not about Me, Me, Me, Wannabe, but the Destiny of each new life form, born each day, to help guard and nurture each new life born into this world and help make our world fit for real purpose. If 12 men could reshape a world, what if we start by reshaping first 12 Global communities as a road map for others to follow?

12 Beacons of Hope? There can be no change – Until WE do! As the keeper of your own Soul, what will you take forward as your own accountable Book of Life? That will be one Book – You cannot pass.

