Part VI: Massive Intel Drops on 4Chan by Individual(s) with Highest Level ‘Q’ Clearance & Other Updates

By Jonathan Carty

I must reiterate that it is important to exercise discernment when coming across this or any information you find. Q did mention that disinformation is real and necessary. I would also ask again that you be forgiving if I leave something out, I assure you it is unintentional. I only have benevolent intentions here.

This article will be made up of mostly Q posts and not so many headlines as the amount of drops he/she has made has been quite a lot since the last article. Please forgive me if I have forgotten something. If you happen to notice a post that I didn’t include here please post it in the comments section if you feel so guided.

Another note, someone has created an epic ‘Book of Q’ which includes their intel drops and some news stories to back it up. It appears to be mostly comprehensive:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TBb2p3h8jAbntjMu1JICuxNIz_9hxGpf/view

One more thing I would humbly add is that well-known Emmy-winning radio host and regular guest on Russia Today, Lionel, posted a video on his YouTube in regards to my first intel post. Roseanne tweeted this and began asking ‘Who is Q’ and this was the reason for her account being shut down temporarily:

who is Q? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) November 17, 2017

And it is also interesting to note that the number of sealed indictments has been found to be in the 4-5k range:

SEALED INDICTMENTS WITH LINKS, over 4,000 cases. Pacer_2017.11.22 – Google Drive https://t.co/dQL9LvHl8N — Tam🇺🇸 (@t193931) November 27, 2017

Also, I realize that many of these posts can become overwhelming as there are so many questions being asked. Q addresses this and says the reason why is that 4Chan would be killed off if the ‘sniffer’ programs picked up more of what they were saying if they used a more direct and declarative way of sharing this information. Please keep in mind the liberation of this planet is happening regardless of whether or not we answer these questions.

(4Chan) (Mon 20 Nov 2017 00:29:00) (1st Post) What is a key?

What is a key used for?

What is a guard?

What is a guard used for?

Who unlocked the door of all doors?

Was it pre-planned?

Do you believe in coincidences?

What is information?

Who controls the release of information?

WHO HAS ALL OF THE INFORMATION?

Who disseminates information?

What is the MSM?

Who controls the MSM?

Who really controls the MSM?

Why are we made to believe the MSM are the only credible news sources?

Who controls the MSM?

Who really controls the MSM?

Why are we made to believe the MSM are the only credible news sources?

Why is this relevant?

Why are non MSM platforms cast as conspiracy and/or non-credible?

Why are non MSM platforms cast as conspiracy and/or non-credible?

What happens when an entity and/or individual accumulates power?

Define corruption.

Wealth = power.

Power = influence.

Influence = control.

Rinse and repeat.

What power of influence was recently discovered (specifically re: 2016 election)?

How much power of influence does Twitter, FB, Reddit, etc. have in influencing the minds of people?

Has the stranglehold of the MSM been diminished?

What is open source?

What has become blatantly obvious since the election of POTUS?

Why would they allow this (visibility) to occur?

Were they not prepared to counter?

What miscalculation occurred?

What opposite impact did this generate?

How did POTUS recognize and invert?

What happens when an entity and/or individual accumulates power?

Define corruption.

Define censorship.

Define ‘controlled’ censorship.

What action is Twitter taking effective mid-Dec?

What is the purpose of this action?

Possible test to understand public / gov’t response? (2nd Post) (cont..)

When was this announced?

When did events in SA transpire?

Who controlled a large portion of Twitter stock?

Why is this relevant?

Define oppression.

Who controls the narrative?

Who really controls the narrative?

Who guards the narrative?

Does the MSM shelter and protect select ‘party’ members?

Does this protection insulate these ‘party’ members?

Who controls the narrative?

What laws were put in place to protect the MSM from lawsuits?

Who specifically passed this law?

What is immunity?

What prevents a news organization from simply ‘making up sources & stories’?

What prevents a news organization from simply ‘making up sources & stories’?

What previous SC ruling provided protection to reporters from having to reveal their ‘confidential’ source(s)?

How many people are unaware of the ‘truth’ due to the stranglehold?

How must people be made aware of an alternate reality?

What are crumbs (think H-wood/DC)

Define ‘lead-in’ (think play)?

What has been occurring recently?

The stage must be set.

Crumbs are easy to swallow.

What if Hugh Hefner was /a Clown In America?

What is a honeypot?

Define blackmail.

How could this be applied?

Fantasy land.

WHO HAS ALL OF THE INFORMATION?

No Such Agency.

The hunter becomes the hunted.

Operations underway.

Operators active.

Disinformation is real.

Disinformation is necessary.

Silent war (some gets out).

The Great Awakening.

Iron Eagle.

Godfather III.

The Hunt for Red October.

Q (3rd Post) >>150169787

Incorrect. (4th Post) >>150169796

!!! (5th Post) >>150170782

All posts are connected.

Graphic is key.

The posts continue throughout the day on November 20th, 2017:

(4Chan) (Mon 20 Nov 2017 02:05:24) (1st Post) QMAP 1/2 confirmed.

This is the key.

Q (2nd Post) 1&2 confirmed.

You will need for coming weeks.

Put it this way, six attempts were made to silence the witness scheduled to appear tomorrow.

Special operators on guard.

Q (3rd Post) Bots deactivated upon arrival.

Keep up the good fight.

It’s spreading.

Q

This was apparently a big day to drop intel:

(4Chan) (Mon 20 Nov 2017 11:07:04) (1st Post) (Repost to correct thread).

Expand your thinking.

What are patterns?

How are patterns formed and isolated?

What are data sets?

What is a map?

Re: Twitter (repeat)(important).

What action is Twitter taking effective mid-Dec?

What is the purpose of this action?

Possible test to understand public / gov’t response?

When was this announced?

When did events in SA transpire?

Who controlled a large portion of Twitter stock?

Why is this relevant?

Expand your thinking.

What is the real purpose of this action?

What is the SS?

Who is the primary person protected under the SS?

What action is Twitter taking effective mid-Dec?

Would POTUS be able to use Twitter post action?

Define the ‘known’ action.

Why is the MSM ignoring this action?

What transpired w/ POTUS’ Twitter account a short time ago?

Re-read crumbs on this topic (necessary).

Two scenarios (lose/lose).

POTUS advised by SS to terminate use of Twitter due to new website tracking policy (cookies) amongst other spyware not disclosed (risk) – 1st time they failed (re-read).

POTUS silenced on Twitter due to new policy (re: SS / risk).

Direct message failure.

POTUS refuses to be silenced.

Bad actors gather metadata and targeting.

Small example of the ongoing silent war.

Options?

Regulate?

Problem: time to complete.

Solution?

Patriots, get the word out.

Jason Bourne (Deep Dream).

Q (2nd Post) POTUS opened the door of all doors.

Expand your thinking.

What is the keystone?

Q (3rd Post) >>150214567

Red Oct sig has not occurred yet.

Follow the map.

Q (4th Post) >>150214997

!!! (5th Post) Why am I here during the day?

Why is this relevant?

What does this infer?

Q

Q goes on to post the same message in a few different threads:

(4Chan) (Mon 20 Nov 2017 17:17:08) Good will always defeat evil.

Q (4Chan) (Mon 20 Nov 2017 17:40:49) Good will always defeat evil.

Q (4Chan) (Mon 20 Nov 2017 17:42:50) Good will always defeat evil.

No rigging / blackmail this time.

Wizards & Warlocks.

Q (4Chan) (Mon 20 Nov 2017 18:12:32) Coordinated effort to silence.

It will only get worse.

All for a LARP right?

Q

The posting discontinues until the next day November 21st, 2017:

(4Chan) (Tue 21 Nov 2017 16:43:15) (1st Post) Expand your thinking.

Captain Mike Green.

_Conf_D-TT_^_v891_0600_yes

_green1_0600

Bunker Apple Yellow Sky [… + 1]

Yes.

Who countered?

Do you believe in coincidences?

Learn how to read the map.

Q (2nd Post) What was posted prior to the stringer?

What keywords were within the stringer?

Why would keywords be left in the stringer?

Future shows past.

Learn to read the map.

Everything has meaning – EVERYTHING.

Q (3rd Post) Keywords:

Confirm.

Green.

Sky.

Why were keywords added in the stringer?

What was the purpose?

What was previously stated?

To who specifically?

++

Who countered?

Learn to read the map.

Missing critical items.

Graphic is key.

Ordering is critical.

Q

There appears to be some coded messages in these posts as you will see in the following drops in addition to a response to a fellow 4Chan user:

(4Chan) (Tue 21 Nov 2017 17:39:58) (1st Post) Archive immediately.

Stringer = code = command.

What stringer was provided (2) days prior to event?

What were the keywords in the stringer?

Confirm.

Green (Yes).

Sky.

Why were keywords provided?

Guide to reading map?

Lord d R.

What was previously stated?

++

Who was the pilot of the plane?

Bad actor?

Who was the pilot of the helicopter?

Green?

What was countered?

Who was on the ground (outside) shortly before the collision?

Who was in the home shortly before the collision?

Learn to read the map.

We may have overestimated your ability.

Q (2nd Post) >>150398185 Shadow war.

Act II, Scene IV.

(Movie idea – thoughts?)

(Characters)

Good guy (pilot of helicopter).

Bad guy (pilot of plane).

Targets (on ground and in home).

(Story)

Upon receipt of the ‘go’ code – Good guy flies during a blackout window provided by unknown agency w/ unknowns (ordinary people by the look of it) to a select location (re: highly classified mission) who was given the ‘go’ order by ‘x’ to execute (delivery – (3) for care_). Bad guy intercepts message due to rogue operator embedded in tactical observation unit and takes out Good guy by top down invisible attack.

Mission failure.

Encore: What has since occurred by Targets?

Q (4Chan user) Why is LRD chatting up Eagles on Twitter (3rd Post) >>150400127

What US President was nicknamed “Eagle” by the USSS?

FlyEaglesFly

Q

It appears Q ‘quoted’ a post from another 4Chan user the same day as if to bring importance to it:

(4Chan) (Tue 21 Nov 2017 19:03:10) (From 4Chan user) CONFIRM GREEN SKY = giving an order to Captain Green to do something to the Rothschilds. Q gave us this crumb beforehand, and also wrote a message to LdR (we can hear you breathing). This was a map. Q told us that future shows the past meaning that a future event (Captain Mike Green doing something with a helicopter to Rothchilds) will explain these keywords and confirm that Q knows top secret information. Green, obviously a good guy, had a mission. We don’t know what exactly he was supposed to do. But it had to be something very serious because bad guys countered very seriously and killed several people. Mission failed. (From Q) >>150405114

There is some more correspondence in other threads:

(4Chan) (Tue 21 Nov 2017 19:10:09) >150400719

Dear Q:

Jesus Christ was fucking pissed at his apostles most of the time because they were stupid fucks (at the time) that couldn’t piece together even the most basic of clues. We are no different and are even more clueless. We are trying, but you really do have to spell it out for us. Sorry. We believe you are speaking the truth. To whom else can we turn? So put up with our shit and help us, and we’ll do what you ask. >150403252

Sniffer progs would kill the site.

Everything has to be carefully crafted and tooled prior to release.

Godspeed, Patriot.

Q

The back and forth continues with an emphasis on exposing the Cabal’s use of symbolism:

(4Chan) (Tue 21 Nov 2017 19:19:27) (4Chan user) >Act II, Scene IV

The same scene in Macbeth talks about a falcon flying freely before being ambushed by an owl. It is noted that the owl does not normally hunt the falcon. The scene continues to talk about many odd happenings and a darkness on the horizon for humanity. It is noted that even the horses are rebelling and turning upon one another (specifically eating eachother).

Is it possible that the Clintons have turned on the Rothschilds? The flyeaglefly may even be a veiled threat directed towards the Clintons, a ‘We know’ type thing. (1st Post) 150404273

What does the “Owl” represent to certain cults?

Q (2nd Post) Their need for symbolism will be their downfall.

Follow the Owl & Y head around the world.

Identify and list.

They don’t hide it.

They don’t fear you.

You are sheep to them.

You are feeders.

Godfather III.

Q (3rd Post)

(4th Post) You are learning.

You needed a push.

Godspeed.

Q (5th Post) >>150414073 (6th Post) >>150415097 (4Chan) (Tue 21 Nov 2017 21:52:02) Identify symbolism (Owl / Y).

Which performers/celebs supported HRC during the election?

Who performed during her rallies?

What jewelry and/or tattoos present?

What other events do they attend together?

What does HRC represent to them?

What celebrities have owl / Y head symbols?

What politicians have owl / Y head symbols?

What powerful people have owl / Y head symbols?

What powerful groups have owl / Y head symbols?

Why are they worn/shown openly?

Their need for symbolism will be their downfall.

MSM role?

Push conspiracy theory.

Social media role?

Push conspiracy theory and institute new rules allowing for ban.

Censorship.

The graphic is key.

Re-read graphic (ex: what family did Soros replace (Y)).

Part II – How were they ‘adopted’ into the cult (as children).

What were they provided for obeying and staying silent (brainwashed)?

All that you know to be right is wrong.

The ‘cult’ runs the world.

Fantasy land.

The world is fighting back (& destroying the cult).

20% public.

80% private.

The world would otherwise collapse.

40,000ft. v. (again) and need to decrease altitude to avoid ‘conspiracy’ label.

Was necessary.

GODFATHER III.

For God & Country.

Q (4Chan) (Tue 21 Nov 2017 23:30:56) (1st Post) USA vs.

Necessary to cut strings from foreign bad actors.

Necessary to form WW alliances to defeat.

Think Merkel is a coincidence?

They are puppets.

They are weak.

They are scared.

80% dark ops necessary.

20% public for justice.

The stage must be set.

Have faith.

Q (2nd Post) >>150434251 (4Chan) (Tue 21 Nov 2017 23:46:36) Why are China & Russia communist S/closed?

Can you find an owl / Y there?

Was this to prevent evil from entering?

Was this to protect their children/people?

Why was BO shamed during trip to China, SA, other locations?

How was POTUS hosted?

Compare.

Think.

Fantasy land.

Q

Q continues posting the next day November 22nd, 2017:

(4Chan) (Wed 22 Nov 2017 10:33:50) Who really controls NK?

Q (4Chan) (Wed 22 Nov 2017 14:33:25) (1st Post) U1 – CA – EU – ASIA – IRAN/NK

Iran Deal.

Why is this relevant?

Re-read drops re: NK / Iran.

(Y) What does it mean to be covered in gold?

Which couple was photographed covered in gold?

The public release was a mistake.

Who released the picture?

Who has all the information?

(Y) What does it mean to be covered in gold?

Can you locate one other pic w/ Y head covered in gold?

What does this represent?

/_\

THE SUM OF ALL FEARS.

Q (2nd Post) >>150510227

Gold.

Q (3rd Post) Ancient Egyptians considered gold “the skin of the gods” — specifically the sun god Ra — and often used it to craft objects of spiritual significance.

Why is this relevant?

Q (4th Post) 3 sides form what shape?

Expand your thinking.

Re-read crumbs.

Q (5th Post) U1 – CA – EU – ASIA – IRAN/NK

Where did it end up?

What was the purpose?

Who was suppose to win the election of 2016?

Why was the Iran deal kept from Congress and placed at the highest level of classification?

Meaning, a United States Senator could NOT review the deal but other foreign powers could.

How much money was hand delivered by plane(s)?

Why in cash?

Where did the plane(s) actually land?

What was the cover?

Who paid for BO to attend Harvard?

Why would this occur pre-political days?

Who was the biggest contributor to the CF?

The graphic is the key.

Why does the MSM push conspiracy w/o investigation?

Who controls the MSM?

What does the word ‘conspiracy’ mean to you?

Has the word ‘conspiracy’ been branded to mean something shameful in today’s society?

The world cannot handle the truth.

This pill cannot be swallowed by most.

Risk in painting this picture.

THE SUM OF ALL FEARS.

Q

Q gives one user some positive news which I found to be nice to read:

(4Chan) (Wed 22 Nov 2017 21:32:01) >150559154

What’s up Q, please tell me life will get better. Growing tired and need hope. 150559263

We are winning bigly.

Q (4Chan) (Wed 22 Nov 2017 21:47:11) Can’t wait for the green light.

Teams on standby.

Q

There is some more interesting drops that I was able to go back to via SITS on November 23rd, 2017 and find. I am not going to include every post in this case as there are several, but you can find the rest at the SITS link above:

(4Chan) (Thu 23 Nov 2017 19:54:44) (1st Post) _27-1_yes_USA94-2

_27-1_yes_USA58-A

_27-1_yes_USA04

_Conf_BECZ_y056-(3)_y

The_Castle_Runs_RED_yes

Godspeed.

Q (2nd Post) What is FB?

Spying tool?

Who created it?

Who really created it?

Nothing is what it seems.

Q

And here are a couple really interesting ones from the same day on November 23th, 2017:

(4Chan) (Thu 23 Nov 2017 23:23:11) >150698169

Expand further.

Make the connection.

Map currently has 43 confirmed connections.

Important to understand.

When this breaks many won’t swallow.

MSM not trusted.

You are the voice.

We are here to help guide.

Future proves past.

You are the calm before and during the storm.

Q (4Chan) (Thu 23 Nov 2017 23:55:52) _yes1_yes2_yes3_^_cDVT-089bT_AD_Conf

Godspeed.

Q

November 25th, 2017 brought some very interesting posts:

(4Chan) (Sat 25 Nov 2017 11:20:08) (1st Post) USA_leadership change

SA_leadership change

GER_leadership change?

PAK_leadership change?

40,000ft.

(8, 7, 6, 5……).

Q (2nd Post) RED_RED_

_FREEDOM-_v05_yes_27-1_z

_FREEDOM-_v198_yes_27-1_b

_FREEDOM-_v-811z_yes_27-1_c

_FREEDOM-_vZj9_yes_27-1_y

_FREEDOM-_v^CAS0R-T_yes_27-1_87x

_FREEDOM-_v&CAS0R-T2_yes_27-1_t

_FREEDOM-_vEXh29B_yes_27-1_ch

_FREEDOM-_v_stand

_FREEDOM-_v_stand

_FREEDOM-_v_stand

_FREEDOM-_v_stand

_FREEDOM-_v_stand_CAN

_FREEDOM-_v1_stand

_FREEDOM-_v1_stand

_FREEDOM-_v1_stand

_FREEDOM-_v2_stand

_FREEDOM-_v3_stand

_FREEDOM-_v4_mod_D092x

_FREEDOM-_v4_mod_CAS80^

_FREEDOM-_vv1_stand

_FREEDOM-_vv2_stand

_FREEDOM-_vSHAz1EVCB_yes_27-1

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC08vC_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC09vC_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC10vC_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC11vC_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC12vc_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC13vC_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_stand_DC14vC_EX_y_AW_Conf/stand

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC15vC_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC16vC_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC17vc_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC18vC_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC19vC_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC20vC_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC21vC_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC22vc_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC23vC_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC24vC_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC25vC_EX_y_AW_Conf-go

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_stand_DC26vC_EX_y_AW_Conf/stand

_FREEDOM-_vSA_US_yes_DC27vc_EX_y_AW_Conf/term/zJ&bY028739478-g

_FREEDOM-_vGER_US_yes_000BVx_LO_yes_[… + 1]_Conf_y

_Conf_4_3_good_EXT-TVB7xxj_ALL_FREEDOM_#[1-43]_EX_27-1

Q (3rd Post) T: B, F, J, 1,5,11-20, ^

_Conf_d-ww_CON_off[dark]_

_Conf_SIL-_EX

COMM_Castle_Active_7ZbV-WT9

RED1_RED2_

SAT_40k_se_c_[30m]

Godspeed.

P_pers: WRWY

Q (4th Post) _Conf_goTWIT_P_act-small#_

RED1_RED2_

Q

I couldn’t find anymore posts after the previous ones listed so I will conclude this article with an uplifting video I made titled ‘Operation Liberate Earth 432Hz’ that I hope you will feel guided to see. We are nearly there everyone.. Much love ❤

This article ((Part VI) Massive Intel Drops on 4Chan by Individual(s) with Highest Level ‘Q’ Clearance & Other Updates) was originally published on Truth Earth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.