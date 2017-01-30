Pope Francis Goes After Freemasons and Seizes Power of the Knights of Malta

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Moe

The Vatican has officially seized power from the Order of Malta. An action that amounts to one sovereign country annexing another. This news comes shortly after the head of the Order, Fra’ Matthew Festing met with Pope Francis and resigned from the Order. Now the Vatican has ceased complete power of the order ending 900 years of sovereignty in what is being called “a brutal power-grab by the Vatican.”

The disorder in Malta had started in December when the Vatican demanded that the Knights of Malta dismiss Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager as grand chancellor (the order’s third-ranking official) for distributing thousands of condoms and oral contraceptives through the order’s humanitarian agency, Malteser International.

Shortly thereafter, Pope Francis demanded that Cardinal Burke purge all the Freemasons from the Knights of Malta. The Vatican journalist Edward Pentin had written:

“Hopes that the contraceptive scandal would be addressed came on Nov. 10, when Cardinal Burke was received in private audience by Pope Francis. During that meeting, the Register has learned, the Pope was “deeply disturbed” by what the cardinal told him about the contraceptive distribution.

The Pope also made it clear to Cardinal Burke that he wanted Freemasonry“cleaned out” from the order, and he demanded appropriate action.

The concern was followed up by a Dec. 1 letter to Cardinal Burke, in which the Register has learned that the Holy Father underlined the cardinal’s constitutional duty to promote the spiritual interests of the order and remove any affiliation with groups or practices that run contrary to the moral law.”

Pope Francis had previously criticized the influence of Freemasons on the Church in July 2013 when he said:

“The problem is not having this [homosexual]orientation. No, we must be brothers and sisters. The problem is lobbying for this orientation, or lobbies of greed, political lobbies, Masonic lobbies, so many lobbies. This is the most serious problem for me.”

In a June 21, 2015 statement, the Pope when speaking on Freemasons had called them, “Masonic, hardcore anticlericals and Satanists.” The Pope had said:

“At the end of the 19th century there were the worst conditions for young people’s development: freemasonry was in full swing, not even the Church could do anything, there were priest haters, there were also Satanists…. It was one of the worst moments and one of the worst places in the history of Italy. However, if you would like to do a nice homework assignment, go and find out how many men and women saints were born during that time. Why? Because they realized that they had to go against the tide with respect to the culture, to that lifestyle.”

The Catholic Herald had said, “Fra’ Matthew had refused to cooperate with a papal commission investigating his ousting of the grand chancellor, Albrecht von Boeselager, over revelations that the order’s charity branch had distributed condoms under his watch. Fra’ Matthew had cited the Order’s status as a sovereign entity in refusing to cooperate.

Last week, the Holy See said in a sharply worded statement that it plans to take action to resolve the dispute, which had set the stage for one sovereign entity intervening in the internal affairs of another.

In a January 17 statement, the Vatican called the issue a “crisis of the central direction” of the Order of Malta.”

The SFGate reports that Kurt Martens, a professor of canon law at the Catholic University of America, said the Vatican intervention was “dangerous” as a result, because it set a precedent that could eventually be used against the Holy See, which has a similarly unique status as a tiny sovereign entity that nevertheless enjoys international recognition at the United Nations and elsewhere.

The Sovereign Military Order of Malta dates back to the First Crusade and is now considered a lay religious order headquartered in Rome. The Knights are sovereigns under international law who employ diplomatic relations with 106 countries. The Order has long been known as protectors of the Christian faith who were also dedicated to assisting the poor and sick people of the world with approximately 25,000 medical personnel and 80,000 volunteers located all around the globe.

Pope Orders Purge of Freemasons from Knights of Malta

A little cabal infighting? Seems so.

By Christina Sarich

Some call the Freemasons a Jewish Luciferian cult, a religion of Judaism, based on the Babylonian Talmud, and the Jewish Kabala, an alchemical system of magic and deviltry, which form the basis for the Scottish Rite’s 33 ritual degree ceremonies. The freemasons are basically a warped, rogue community which took spiritual teachings meant for good and turned them to evil – the classic archetype which most can relate to being Darth Vadar – a ‘high priest” which sold his soul to evil and now is part-man, part machine, dying inside his own mask.

The Knights of Malta, some attest, are not an arm of the cabal, but another secret society. The Sovereign Military Order of Malta is a lay religious organization headquartered in Rome dating back to the First Crusade. They too have a bloody and questionable history. They were Christian crusaders who believed that bloodshed was necessary to‘convert’ the evil. Funny then, that Pope Francis has ordered a purge of the Freemasons from the Knights of Malta. Which should truly be purged from the other?

The Holy Father instructed Cardinal Burke to “clean out” Freemasonry from the order. He is “deeply disturbed” by the fact that the Knights of Malta were handing out contraceptives in parts of Africa, according to Vatican journalist Edward Pentin.

The current wrangle centers around what Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin has described as an “unprecedented crisis.” It first became public after the grand master of the Knights of Malta, Fra’ Matthew Festing, dismissed Albrecht Freiherr von Boeselager as grand chancellor (the order’s third-ranking official) on Dec. 6, accusing him of being ultimately responsible for the distribution of contraceptives through the order’s humanitarian agency, Malteser International.

His insubordination has been called “disgraceful”. The Vatican church teaches that the use of condoms is gravely immoral and the Knights of Malta have been passing them out to “protect against HIV” and other sexually transmitted diseases.

According to the Vatican’s semi-official newspaper, proponents of euthanasia and aborting chronically ill fetuses use the same arguments that were once used by the Nazis to promote their eugenics program of mass extermination; and indeed the eugenics movement is epitomized in forced sterilizations of women who were institutionalized in some way. Many state laws permitted this, and a landmark Supreme Court case, Buck v. Bell in 1927, ratified those laws; however, a United Nations WHO file suggests a dual purpose for Vatican supported vaccines.

A file titled “Global Vaccine Market Features and Trends” reveals incriminating evidence and financial motive for Vatican UN WHO criminal acts of terrorism, bioterrorism, mass murder and genocide. Almost every single person on earth would have to be vaccinated in order for the financial goals set forth by the Vatican in this document, to come to fruition.

While the Knights of Malta are no saints, purging their own Cardinals might be a better idea if the Vatican is truly trying to stop a eugenics movement, and prevent child harm.

Or is Pope Francis, linked to child sex trafficking, rape, and murder concerned about another outcome? His authority is now being challenged by the Knights of Malta over his sacking of a Catholic official.

As some experts are wise to point out, most fraternal societies are in-between good and evil, but all feed the same impulses as in Masonry: including knowing and holding secrets.

To say that the Vatican has a difficult relationship with the Knights (of Malta, Templar or otherwise) is a big understatement. The Knights were the crusaders and first international banking powerhouse in Europe – some say the seed of the modern Federal Reserve, and fractional banking system. After losing the Holy Land, they still held on to wealth and power.

Renegade Catholic explains, that this beef likely has much older roots,

“Only recently on the 700th anniversary did the Vatican belatedly let [the Templar Knights]off the hook, publishing a book with documentsabsolving them of heresy. Emboldened, a group claiming to be heirs then sued the Vatican for $150 billion. They later also demanded an apology.”

The Vatican laughed all this off, but it turns out the Templars’ great rivals were another order sworn to protect pilgrims on their way to the Holy Land: The Order of Knights of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem, now known as the Knights of Malta. They were actually founded before the Templars.

A little cabal infighting? Seems so.

