Prominent People Being Targeted by Energy Weapons

Patty Greer, Randy Maugens, and Laura Eisenhower join the program to discuss their experience with being targeted by energy weapons. They discuss how it feels to be targeted and the symptoms they experienced. We also discussed why prominent people who challenge the official narrative would be subject to these attacks.

Also included is a 6 minute micro documentary on the history and current usage of energy weapons by governments and rogue groups around the world.

Part 1

Part 2

Contact Information for my guests:

