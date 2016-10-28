Quick Update from The Event Chronicle

Hello Everyone,
I know many of you like to keep in touch with our website via Facebook. I’ve had several reports from people over the past week that Facebook has been censoring some of our posts again. Unfortunately, there isn’t much I can do about that but I wanted you to know that I’m aware of it and keeping an eye on the situation.
Many of you may not know that Facebook changed their algorithm this past June to favor “friends and family”. What this means is that Facebook now shows you more posts specifically from your friends and family, which is great! But, you may not be seeing as many posts from news outlets or small businesses that you follow and want to keep in touch with. You can read more about Facebook’s algorithm change here.
There is a way to fix this!
If you go to our Facebook page and click the triangle next to the ‘Liked’ button, you can click See First, and this will ensure that our posts make it onto your news feed.
Facebook does not show all posts to people who follow pages. The new algorithm changes the way posts show up in your feed based on how many likes and shares a post accumulates within a short timeframe after it is published. This means that you may not have the opportunity to view information you might be interested in.
If you want to ensure you see more from The Event Chronicle, you can follow us on Twitter, or sign up for our newly redesigned newsletter.
Don’t want to miss a thing? Our RSS feed will show you every single article published on our website. Need a news reader? We recommend Feedly. Feedly is available on the web in your browser, or on many popular smartphones and tablets; iPhone, iPad, Android, and Kindle.
On a Personal Note
It’s been a bit of a struggle to get the news out this week as my computer is getting old and the hard drive is beginning to fail. This is not something that’s fixable and it’s time to get a new computer. I’ve been crossing my fingers and saying a little prayer each morning when I wake my computer from sleep hoping it will turn on for another day. So far so good, but the day is quickly coming that it will no longer turn on.
If you enjoy reading our website, please see this page for more information about the computer problem and ways you can help. Even small donations of $5 or $10 add up and your help would be greatly appreciated.
Have a great weekend!
I have a handful of posts scheduled in the queue to go out throughout the weekend. I’ll pop in here and there on social media to make sure I don’t miss anything important, but my focus this weekend will be on finishing up Volume 2 of The Event Handbook!
…as well as doing a bunch of vacuuming and laundry because it seems Miss Ellie has brought home a flea or two. I think I’ve caught it in time so it shouldn’t be too much of a hassle. Does anyone know of any good natural remedies that are safe for cats? Please let me know in the comments. Thanks!
You wanna see some pictures of my cat? Of course you do! 🙂
My cat Cole could be Miss Ellie’s twin! They’re identical.
Whatever you do, don’t use the Hartz Ultraguard flea stuff from Walmart. I found out the hard way. I put that crap on one of my cats last week and it almost killed her. A $90 vet bill later and she’s fine but I’m amazed they’re allowed to sell that stuff. Deadly.
Thanks for the heads up! That’s why I want to try the natural route. I wouldn’t put any of that stuff on me, so I don’t want to put any on her either.
Years ago my ex’s cat had fleas so we thought it would be a good idea to give him a bath with flea shampoo (the cat not the ex. har har). The flea shampoo got into the ex’s eye and he had a bad reaction that was something out of a horror film. His eye literally looked like it was oozing out of his head. I thought for sure he was blind. That was a trip to the emergency room that I will never forget.
I found some natural flea wipes on Amazon, but the main ingredient is Sodium Lauryl Sulfate. With all the licking a cat does, I don’t think I want to try those. The other two main ingredients are peppermint and clove. I have both of those essential oils, so I might whip something up to spray on our bedding for now.
What a sweet cat! I love the meow face…probably saying ‘mama love me’. Your doing a great job! I appreciate ALL the posting you do <3
That little meow face meows at me all day long… she is a talker! It’s adorable 98% of the time. haha I taught her to hush if I put my finger to my mouth and say sssshhhhh. Helpful if I’m on the phone. 😉
Thanks so much for your kind words. I really appreciate it!