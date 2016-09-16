Reminder: Lunar Eclipse Meditation Today at 11:54am (PST) / 6:54pm (UTC)

25 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Special Meditation Today at the exact moment of the lunar eclipse at 6:54 pm UTC:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/September_2016_lunar_eclipse

You can convert time for meditation from UTC to your local time zone here:

http://www.worldtimeserver.com/convert_time_in_UTC.aspx

It is time to take action again! It is time to take the destiny of our world in our own hands! We all agree that the process of planetary liberation is taking too long. Here is our chance to collectively speed up the process. Therefore we are upgrading our Weekly Event Meditation and transforming it into Weekly Ascension Meditation to reach as many people as possible to join us.

Make this viral! Share it worldwide! Please post it on your websites and blogs. Invite spiritual groups to join us. If you know an alternative media outlet, you can send it to them. You can create a Facebook group for your local group of people doing this in your part of the world. We also need one main Facebook group for this event. You can create a video about this and post it on Youtube.

Scientific studies have confirmed positive effects of mass meditations on human society, so each of you that will participate in this meditation can actually help bringing the Event closer to us:

This meditation helps the Light forces to ground the energy of Light on the surface of the planet to strengthen the Light grid which is needed to speed up the process of Ascension. Number of people doing that meditation is the single most influential factor within the power of the surface human population for speeding up process.

We are now shifting our mediation to 4 pm GMT each Sunday to allow people in Asia to meditate together with us. We are always doing this meditation at 4 pm GMT each Sunday, regardless of winter / summer time. You can convert 4 pm GMT to your local time zone here:

Or here:

Instructions:

1. Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness

2. State your intent to use this meditation as a tool to speed up the process of Ascenison for planet Earth and its inhabitants

3. Visualize a pillar of Light emanating from the Galactic Central Sun, then going through all points of Light inside our Solar System and then through your body to the center of the Earth. Visualize another pillar of Light rising from the center of the Earth, then up through your body and upwards into the sky towards all beings of Light in our Solar System and our galaxy. You are now sitting in two pillars of Light, the Light flowing both upwards and downwards simultaneously. Keep these pillars of Light active for a few minutes.

4. Now visualize this Light as a rainbow vortex, expanding throughout the whole Earth and then throughout the whole Solar System, removing all darkness and anomaly, dissolving the Matrix and bringing happiness, abundance, peace and love to all beings inside our Solar system.

5. Visualize full Disclosure and massive information releases about the extraterrestrial presence and secret space programs through the mass media. Visualize the creation of the new fair financial system for everybody. Visualize the First Contact with benenvolent ET races. Visualize the Event taking place, finally liberating planet Earth.

Ascension Meditation – Guided Audio

I’ve created music for the Weekly Ascension Meditation, using sacred frequencies of 432hz and pythagorean tuning, and containing audio instructions :

You can also download the mp3 file by clicking here.

Audio recording courtesy of Recreating Balance.

Victory of the Light!

Source: Cobra — The Portal