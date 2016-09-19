Signs of Change: September 2016 — Week 2

We continue to see signs of the “VEIL” lifting and Truths surfacing… LINKS below for follow up research
Research Links:
http://www.snopes.com/hillary-clinton…
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic…
http://rense.com/general96/doublefnl.htm
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-ne…
http://www.choiceandtruth.com/2016/09…http://www.news.com.au/technology/gad…http://www.breitbart.com/jerusalem/20…
http://www.nationalpost.com/m/wp/tag/…
https://us.yahoo.com/news/mysterious-…
OR BENEVOLENT ET PROMOTING UNITY
Other Notable News Stories
https://www.theweathernetwork.com/new…
http://www.ufosightingsdaily.com/2016…
http://www.express.co.uk/travel/artic…
http://mobile.reuters.com/article/idU…
https://www.rt.com/usa/359734-nasa-te…
https://www.rt.com/news/359691-us-str…https://sputniknews.com/world/2016091…
http://www.fulldisclosurenow.com/
http://2012portal.blogspot.ca/2016/08…
Source: Gaian Eye
Via: Stillness in the Storm
Related:
Signs of Change: September 2016 — Week 1