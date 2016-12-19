The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»Signs of Change: Week 1 & 2 December 2016
Signs of Change
Editor's Pick

Signs of Change: Week 1 & 2 December 2016

By on 0 Comments

World events in 1st half of December 2016

Reference:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOLu3…

http://www.breitbart.com/big-journali…

http://sitsshow.blogspot.ca/2016/12/a…

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hJVS…

http://2012portal.blogspot.ca/2016/12…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLJuL…

AS THE BATTLE FOR TRUTH RAGES ON, STAY CENTERED IN LOVE AND PEACE

Join the consciousness rEVOLution through these websites if you feel so guided
http://www.fulldisclosurenow.com/
http://sitsshow.blogspot.ca/

Join our weekly meditations, which happen every Sunday, to help speed up the process of Disclosure and “The Event” if you feel so guided http://2012portal.blogspot.ca/2016/08…

Music ~ SOUNDCRITTERS ~ HEAVEN ABOVE

For more go to the Gaian Eye youtube channel.

Related Gaian Eye Video Updates

Source: Gaian Eye
Via: Stillness in the Storm

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news!

Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!

Related Posts

Leave A Reply