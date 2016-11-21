Space Fence: War in the Heavens — Part II (Recommended)

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Part 2: Interview with Chemtrails Author Elana Freeland – November 21st, 2016

Exclusive Preview of 2017 Space Fence Book Part 2

Global Surveillance System

In this powerful part two episode Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes back Geoengineering author Elana Freeland for an exclusive preview of her controversial new book due out in early 2017 on the mysterious and obscure covert program for a massive Global Surveillance System that can track the population down the to DNA level named ‘The Space Fence!’

Space Fence Predicted?

Although the Space Fence is a highly technological project that combines elements of HAARP and SDI Star Wars Technology along with a complete program to Ionize the Atmosphere to mutate the human immune system, there are also psycho-spiritual aspects embedded in the project as it represents a deep level of esoteric understanding and manifestation.

As early as 1907 Austrian Anthroposophist Rudolf Steiner had envisioned an ominous spirit of technology invading the human soul and psyche via a deep dependence in culture on emerging scientific trends that bears an exceptional resemblance to modern Artificial Intelligence. He named the force ‘Ahriman’ from the dark lord of Persian Mythology that battled the fabled hero of humanity Ahura Mazda. Steiner eventually set up a center for Spiritual Science to teach Anthroposophy in order to combat the effects of an overwhelming bombardment of scientific materialism upon a society further and further removed from its mystical and cosmic religious roots.

The UFO Surveillance Factor

The presence of UFOs in Earth’s orbit and flying in our skies has caused the National Security State to implement measures to monitor and control the situation while keeping the presence of these mysterious craft from the public. One of these programs was the SDI Star Wars Program set up in the 1980’s under President Reagan. Ostensibly set up as a missile defense program against the threat of incoming Russian missiles, it has been rumored to have been constructed with a dual purpose of defending the planet in the event the massive numbers of unidentified flying craft were hostile or unpredictable. Now the Space Fence program, set up under the auspices of a Secret Space Program, is the fully realized version of the original, but with one special addition: it can be used to surveil and catalog the entire globe and the physical life upon it down to the DNA level!

Provocative, unsetting, eye-opening, inspiring and complex, this is the Dark Journalist episode you must see!

Source: Dark Journalist

