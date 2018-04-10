The Rothschild Octopus

44 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Marxism, globalism, the new world order, liberalism…All these are euphemisms for a phenomenon embodied in the invisible empire of the Rothschild family.

The Rothschilds do not die, they simply depart into history, and their place is inconspicuously taken by their sons and grandsons. Word goes that the old master Jacob has left the scene, and that his place has been occupied by his son Nathan (Nathaniel Philip Rothschild, who bears the name of the founder of the English Rothschilds). The heavy burden has fallen on the frail shoulders of the young heir. But Nathan is not alone. In the running of the empire he will be aided by his uncles Evelyn and Edmund and the other members of the English branch of the family (Catherine, Emma, Leopold), but also his French cousins (David, Eduard…).

The Rothschild family has produced governors, prime ministers, ministers, supervisors who are making sure that everything goes according to the big plan.

The European Union was created by the Rothschilds (Schumann, a Khazar). The EU is an exploiter of Russia, which should be freed from the Siberian burden. With the aim of completing this job the Rothschilds have employed Soros, Berezovsky, Hodorkovski, Kasparov, the Mittals…

If we wish to unveil the background and causes of these events, we must delve into the dark history of the Khazar dynasty Rothschild, identify the agents, the grey eminences, the greedy politicians, as well as the mechanisms of their actions.

Let us start with the Rothschilds, the main characters. They are the ones sitting at the head of the table.

WHO ARE TODAY’S ROTHSCHILDS?

Although ever since World War II the Rothschild departments for the creation of public opinion have been assuring people that the power of the Rothschilds today is insignificant and that they will be remembered by their vineries in France or gardens and philanthropy in Great Britain, reality projects a completely different picture. Building upon the foundations laid by their fathers and grandfathers, the present-day descendants are completing a mission that has lasted for several centuries. Today, the Rothschilds are the steam engine of a Khazar train heading for Russia and the vast expanses of Siberia. This train, which runs through the Balkans, is to be boarded with armies of the newly recruited members of NATO, which will then fight for the Rothschild empire.

THE RED SHIELD FROM FRANKFURT

Mayer Amschel Rothschild

(1744-1812)

In order to be better acquainted with the new sovereign and his dukes, let us look at the lineage and the chronology of this dynasty. It all began towards the end of 18th century with Amshel (or Moses Bauer) Rothschild.

The Rothschilds (Rothschild translates as “the red shield”) are descended from Frankfurt. It is no coincidence that this is the greatest financial centre in the EU. It is very indicative that Frankfurt is the seat of the Central European Bank and all the major European and American banks, which are mainly controlled by the dynasty. The Frankfurt Stock Market (one of the most important stock markets in the world) is aligned to the “Deutsche Borse” owned by the Rothschilds via their “Children’s Investment Trust” and “Atticus Capital” on the one hand, and their branches “Merrill Lynch” and “Fidelity Investments” on the other. Beside that, the coat of arms of the city of Frankfurt is a red shield! This symbol dates back to the period of the Khazar empire.

The coat of arms of

the city of Frankfurt

The writer Dejan Lucic says of Khazars:

90% of present-day Jews are Khazars by origin. They are a Turkish-Mongol tribe, which was converted to Judaism in the middle of 8th century. When their empire fell apart in 10th century they settled down across Russia and Europe, and later on the American continent as well. They are converts and have no Semitic origins at all. The Semite Jews come from Palestine and number between 7 and 10%.

Meyer’s sons

Amshel had five sons, whom he positioned all across Europe. Salomon went to Vienna, Carl to Naples, Nathan to London, James to Paris and the fifth son Amshel stayed in Frankfurt. In less than two hundred years the sons and their descendants completely subjugated the west. Thus the foundations of a “Pax Judaica” were laid. The head of the family is the Anglo-French Rothschild team led by Nathan, son of Jacob Rothschild. The English team is led by the aged Edmund and Evelyn and the young Nathan, and the French team by David and Eduard.

THE ENGLISH ROTHSCHILDS

Edmund Rothschild (1916)

The English branch of the Rothschilds was founded by Nathan Meyer, the third Amshel’s son. During 19th and 20th centuries an alliance was established between the British crown and this family, so that the modern history of Britain is inseparably tied to the Khazar dynasty. Today, the Khazar triumvirate is made up of the above mentioned Evelyn, Edmund and Nathan.

He built his career by pushing the British-Khazar interests in the post-war Japan. In cooperation with Winston Churchill he founded the BRINCO Corporation (British Newfoundland Development Corporation) in Canada. Edmund’s daughter Catherine is married to Marcus Egius, the president of “Barclay’s” global financial group (after the acquisition of ABN-AMRO, a Dutch banking group, these two Rothschild groups have become one). Marcus is also at the head of the BBC corporation.

Evelyn Rothschild (1931)

After the union of the English and French Rothschild financial and banking groups, and his stepping down from the leading positions in them, he remained head of the enormous N M Rothschild & Sons, an investment bank from London.

Evelyn also has control of the press (the Economist, the Daily Telegraph…).

He set up the Association for Studies of the History of Banking and Finances, which has a seat in Frankfurt.

He owns the international corporation De Biers, one of the leaders in the area of the exploitation, refinement and distribution of diamonds.

Norman Lamont (left) with

Mesic (president of Croatia)

and Tadic (president of Serbia)

Together with his wife Lynn Forester, he controls the “FirstMark Communications International LLC” and “FieldFresh Foods” with the Indian family Mittal, which, in fact, acts as a representative of Rothschild interests and capital (the great “Bharti” group).

Evelyn’s main agents in the area of politics are Soros, Norman Lamont, Peter Mandelson (a Khazar), Oliver Letwin (a Khazar) and Vernon Jordan. Lamont has influence over the Conservative Party and the potential prime minister Michael Howard (a Khazar). Howard was a minister of the Treasury when Margaret Thatcher was in office. He took part in regional conferences together with Stjepan Mesic (Croatia) and Boris Tadic (Serbia). Peter Mandelson is the present commissary of Great Britain in the EU and is close to Labour Party and Tony Blair.

Nathan Philip Rothschild (1971)

On the other hand, Vernon Jordan (Lazard Bank) is very influential in the Democrat Party in the USA (he was an advisor to Bill Clinton and led the campaign for John Kerry in 2004). Evelyn’s wife Lynn financed Bill Clinton’s presidential election campaigns and is also a close friend of Hillary Clinton.

Evelyn is also very close to Duke of York, Prince Edward (son of Queen Elizabeth), which reveals only a part of a long-standing connection between the British royal dynasty and the Rothschild family.

Jacob Rothschild (father)

Young Nathan is the son of Jacob Rothschild, from whom he inherited innumerable managers, agents, and an influence over the vital political, economic, media and military institutions all over the world, including even the Butrint archaeological site in Albania…

The companies and corporations “RIT Capital”, “Atticus Capital”, “JNR Limited”, “NM Rothschild”, “Vanco”, “Trigranit”, “British Petroleum”, Rio Tinto, are only a part of the resources which are at the disposal of the new king in his crusade for the east. To achieve this he has at his service not only the western nomenclature in the EU, NATO, Great Britain, but also numerous financial and political operatives all over Europe and Asia (Soros, Berezovsky, Đukanović, the Mittals…).

THE FRENCH ROTHSCHILDS

David Rene Rothschild (1942)

The French dynasty of Rothschild, which was founded by James Meyer, is a flank guard of the British triumvirate. The French Rothschilds are represented by David Rene and Eduard Rothschild, sons of Guy Rothschild (1909-2007).

Eduard Rothschild (1957)

David de Rothschild – Chairman, Rothschild & Cie Banque

David is head of the NM Rothschild group, which is divided between the English and the French Rothschilds. He is also head of “Rothschild & Cie Banque”, an influential investment bank in West Europe.

David’s half-brother Eduard is also a member of the investment bank. In addition to this, he controls the renowned French newspaper “Liberation”. He is at the head of the “Imerys” metallurgy company, which has been owned by the Rothschilds since 1880.

THE ROTHSCHILDS IN SERBIA

In Serbia, the new king progresses in several lanes, thus trying to take over mining basins, energy production, the food industry, the media… The first lane has, for some time now, been occupied by George Soros who represents the crucial lever for the expansion of the Rothschilds towards the east and the first emissary of Nathan Rothschild in Serbia.

George Soros and his connection to the Rothschilds

George (Schwartz) Soros, the

main agent of the Rothschilds

Soros is a Hungarian Jew (a Khazar), born in Budapest in 1930 as György Schwartz (in 1936 his parents changed their surname to Sorosz).He was educated in London and in 1950s he went to the USA. An important role in his development was played by the famous Khazar Carl Popper, who approved Soros’ projects and was his guru.

Throughout the world, this grey eminence is represented as the “Robin Hood of the computer age”, because he seemingly takes the money from the rich countries and via his foundations generously gives it to East Europe and Russia.

In this way he installs “democracy” and “civil society” in countries which suffered and were exhausted during communism, the very communism that was forced onto these countries by those very Rothschilds.

He built his career upon financial speculations all over the world, mostly thanks to his family of investment funds “Quantum Fund”, whose managers, and at the same time his agents, are Italian and Swiss financiers.

The connection between Soros and the Rothschilds is achieved through a network of confidential people who sit in administrative committees of funds, trusts, companies, banks… One of those people was a certain Richard Katz (also a Khazar), a member of the “Quantum Fund” committee. At the same time he was head of “Rothschild Italia S.P.A.” and a member of the committee of the commercial bank “N.M. Rothschild & Sons” in London. Another important player is Nils O. Taube, also a member of Quantum and a partner of the investment group “St .James Place Capital”, which now belongs to Nathaniel Rothschild.

The connection is also realized via Societe Generale Bank and its manager Michel Cicurel, who is chairman of Edmund Rothschild’s management and a member of the Rothschild & Cie Banque board. Another frequent partner of Soros’ was James Goldsmith (a Khazar), related to Rothschild dynasty.

Soros’s Network in Serbia

In Serbia, this grey eminence is preparing the ground for Nathaniel Rothschild and is an important creator of the political, legal, economic, cultural and media image of Serbian society. On his way to the achievement of his goals he is seeking to drive out the Serbian Orthodox church, the Serbian language, the Cyrillic alphabet, Serbian history, nationalism… He spun the network of his influence way back in 1990s through the “Open Society Fund”, Humanitarian Rights Fund”, “Helsinki Committee”, “Belgrade Circle”, “European Movement”, “Centre for Anti-War Action”, “NUNS”, “ANEM”, “OTPOR”…

Today, all the leading NGOs are branch offices of the Rothschilds and are entrusted with not only attaining the greatest political influence possible, but also with the psychological shaping of the nation. By constantly pinning on the Serbian people accusations for genocide, criminal mentality and collective guilt, these phantom organizations aim at creating the feelings of fear and guilt in people. These feelings are supposed to materialize as indifference to a piece of land, to driving Serbs out of their land or, in other words, to colonization. This is also done in the form of liberalism which is supposed to reach metastasis in state institutions, in the family, the nation, tradition, culture, and thus ensure a clear passage for Rothschild empire.

Sonja Bisreko, instigator

of hatred against Serbs

In addition to the above mentioned organizations, very active participants in this offensive are “Yucom”, the Belgrade Centre for Human Rights, the Civil Initiative, the Centre for Cultural Decontamination, Women in Black, the Youth Initiative… Advocates of this anti-Serb hysteria are Sonja Biserko, Natasa Kandic, Vuco, Borka Pavicevic (the wife of the lawyer Nikola Barovic), Miljenko Dereta, Vojin Dimitrijevic, Srdja Popovic, Mirko Djordjevic, Biljana Srbljanovic, Zoran Ostojic, and the journalists Petar Lukovic, Teofil Pancic, as well as all the other infamous vedettas of Soros’s. Soros also pushes anti-Semitism, which is then ascribed to the “xenophobic Serbian society”. Those in charge of this are Filip David, Jovan Byford, Laszlo Sekel… Various “incidents”, threatening letters, desecrating of monuments, graffiti are all parts of this plan. We should not disregard the fact that the Open Society Fund supports (both financially and ideologically) the organizations advocating gay rights (Labris, Queeria, Gay Serbia…).

Marketing and the media and logistic support to this subversive project are ensured through “independent” media, such as B92, Studio B, TV Pink, TV Panonija, ANEM (the TV stations Devic, RTV Globus, RTV M+, RTV Kraljevo, RTV Nisava, RTV Pancevo, RTV Spektar, RTV Trstenik, the radio stations Radio 021, Bum 93, Radio Sombor, Radio Index, Radio Subotica, Radio Pirot, Radio Ozon…), the “Free Europe” radio… The cable TV network SBB and the satellite television TOTAL TV which are expanding, are also owned by Soros. The production companies VIN and PG Network contribute to the information unity. The Media Centre provides additional publicity to the so-called NGO sector.

In addition to the electronic media, Soros’s list includes the newspapers and magazines Danas, Vreme, Evropa, Republika, the association of independent local media “Local Press” (the newspapers Pancevac, Kikindske, Vranjske novine, Nasa rec…), the publishing houses Samizdat, Dan graf, Stubovi culture, Fabrika knjiga, Klio, Aleksandrija pres; the book distributors Bookbridge, Beopolis… He also controls the information agency Sense and the two leading information agencies in Serbia – Beta and Fonet. At the same time these agencies are branch offices of AP (Associated Press) and Reuters, which have been owned by the Rothshilds ever since 19th century. Sorosz has also infiltrated cultural and educational institutions, theatres, the National Library, the Historical Archives, SANU (Serbian Academy of Arts and Sciences)…He has gathered around himself a large group of actors, directors, playwrights, musicians, writers, scientists, analysts, former diplomats, who assist him in animating more and more followers.



Two Gorans – Markovic (whose mentor is Bernard Levi, a great friend of Bernard Coushner’s) and Paskaljevic, satanize Serbs at film festivals. We should also mention the following educational organizations of Soros’: the Union University, the Alternative Academic Education Network (AAOM), the Belgrade Open School, the Centre for Women Studies (which sprung out of the feminist group “Woman and Society”)…

They recruit future Sorosz’s mercenaries. The centre for the improvement of legal studies – Human Rights Watch (HRW) is also present. CESID and all the other polling organizations are in the same camp.

A political acquisition of the Rothschilds’

Latinka Perovic, Cedomir Jovanovic’s guru

In addition to the “non-governmental” sector, Soros has laid his hands on the finances as well, controlling them via various “experts” (G17+) who are financed by the “Open Society”.

Beside this, we should point out that Soros has stocks at Societe Generale bank, which takes up an important part of the financial market. The Hague Tribunal is also financed from Soros’ funds.

Oliver Dulic

The most active of Soros’ exponents in the political life in Serbia (of course, apart from the “non-governmental” system and G17+) is the coalition gathered around LDP and Cedomir Jovanovic, which was the most expensive of Rothshild’s investments in the latest parliament elections. Together with the guests of the radio show Pescanik (B92 Radio), this anti-Serb group articulates the ideas of Nathaniel Rothshild most brutally and loudly. The Spiritus agens of this virulent group is Latinka Perovic, the founder of modern liberalism in Serbia.

We should say that Soros spreads his influence through the Democratic Party as well. The best example of this is the election of Oliver Dulic, one of Sonja Liht’s personnel, as president of Serbian Parliament.

What are Rothshilds’ interests in Kosmet and Vojvodina?

Important Rothshild companies in this region are Carlyle Group and the International Crisis Group which, led by Soros, has been campaigning for independent Kosovo for years. In addition to Sorosz, the group is finaced by Rupert Murdoch (Sky), Goldman Sacks, JP Morgan… Members of this group are or were Marti Ahtisari, James Lion, Morton Abramovich, Louise Arbour, Brzezinski, Wesley Clark, Mihail Hodorkovski, Thorvald Stoltenberg… The staff have changed, but not the anti-Serb policy.

Marti Ahtisari, one of Rothschilds’ representatives

Independent Kosovo is also in the interest of the Rothshilds, because it is the “Serbian Kuwait” with enormous reserves of lead, zinc, gold, coal…Since the occupation of Kosovo and Metohija (Kosmet) Soros has invested a lot of money and effort in getting hold of Trepca for the Rothshilds. An important link in the chain is Agron Dida, deputy minister of energy and mining in Kosovo government, who was elected to this office after being a member of KFOS (one of Soros’ organizations). Independence is crucial to the interests of Rothshild’s mining and metallurgical companies, since it would provide them with a clear passage for snatching mineral wealth and energy resources which are in low supply in the world.

Rabbi Yeshaya Cohen (right) helps Chief

Rabbi of Israel Yona Metzger (left) and

Alexander Mashkevich, President of the

Euro-Asian Jewish Congress

(second from right), present a Menorah

to President Nursultan Nazarbayev (center)

at a ceremony to dedicate the synagogue in

Astana on September 7, 2004, as a member

of the community looks on.

In the meantime the Alferon company has bought over the metallurgical plant Feronikl, which owns several open-pit mines. Alferon is owned by three businessmen from Kazakhstan (i.e. Rothshild’s tycoons, one of them being Alexander Mashkevic, also a Khazar) and is part of the ENRC (Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation).

Head of ENRC and Alferon is Johannes Sittard, one of Rothschild’s agents, and until recently the right hand of Lakshmi Mital (also one of Rothshild’s investors). Mittal invested 100 million dollars in the company’s development. Apart from Alferon, the Global Steel corporation (owned by Pramod Mittal) is also present in Kosovo, via its Bulgarian branch Kremikovici, which it acquired in 2005. This company bought the Lamkos plant (for zinc-coated steel) in Vucitrn. We should mention that this company also bought over the Lemind foundry in Leskovac and Zastava Smithy in Kragujevac.

At the same time, Soros has been expanding his influence through the Kosovo Fund for Open Society (KFOS) and other affiliates, by financing the media (Koha ditore), politicians (Veton Suroi)… Part of the same chain is Ekrem Luka, who has taken hold of the brewery in Pec. He coordinates the work of the other non-governmental branches through Balkan Human Rights Network.

He has also secured privileges for Alcatel, the mobile phone company in Kosovo, which he indirectly controls via Globalstar L.P.

In addition to his devoted work on the stealing of Kosovo and Metohija, Soros and the International Crisis Group are beginning to turn their attention to Vojvodina. In cooperation with the government of this province, they are trying to make Vojvodina sit at the same table with Croatia, Hungaria and Romania, all of which are Rothschild proxies. With this aim they are creating the “Danube project”, backed by Germany and Austria. According to this idea, Vojvodina should be pushed into a confederation of countries in the Danube Basin as a “European region”. Not long ago German ambassador Zobel (a Khazar) drew attention to this, no doubt deliberately. The project is carried out through the acquisition of agricultural combines, sugar refineries, dairies, oil refineries, banks… Agricultural estates are increasingly being purchased by Croats, who have already bought several important food companies. Agrokor has taken over Dijamant from Zrenjanin, Frikom… Nekse Group has bought Polet IGK, Strazilovo, and has stocks in Toza Markovic company for the production of construction materials (it also owns the Jelen Do plant for the manufacturing of lime and stone). Somboled has also been purchased.

On the other hand, both Austria and Germany are positioning their companies in the province. The German company Nordzucker has bought over sugar refineries all across Vojvodina. With MG Commerce it has set up the Sunoko company and in this way it has come into possession of tens of thousands of acres of land. Stada has bought Hemofarm. VAC has purchased Dnevnik from Novi Sad. The Austrian Erste Bank chose Novi Sad as it seat. OTC banking group and Metals bank have done the same. These things coincide with a more and more intensive penetration of Hungarian companies into Serbia and the region, as well as an increased influence of the Hungarian government. Both of these are supported by Nathaniel Rothschild.

We should mention that Serbs in Austria have also been granted the status of a national minority. Hence, this would be the status of Serbs in the future confederation which would represent a realization of the Alpe-Adria project – an incarnation of the Habsburg state.

Investment Funds

The second lane of Nathaniel Rothschild’s progress in Serbia is occupied by investment funds from Virgin and other exotic islands, which are seemingly owned by “Russian Jews” (in fact, Khazars). The most important one is Salford, from Virgin Islands, behind which stand Boris (a Khazar) and Rothschild capital. The fund was set up in London in 2001 and today it owns almost the entire dairy industry in Serbia (Imlek, Novi Sad Dairy, Subotica Dairy, Impaz, Zemun), the Bambi concern, Knjaz Milos…

Boris Berezovsky, a Rothshild agent,

in charge of overthrowing Putin

The founder of the fund is Eugene Geffy, a Khazar from Russia, who made his career in Russian Alfa bank, which is connected to Boris Berezovsky and Friedman.

One of the members in Salford committee is Lord Tim Bell, a former advisor to Margaret Thatcher, who is very close to Berezovsky, Rupert Murdoch, Viktor Yuschenko, and was in good relations with Yeltsin. The president of this fund is Klaus Mangel, who was Boris Berezovsky’s partner in selling Mercedes cars in Russia.

In addition to Salford, the Ashmore investment fund is also strengthening its positions. It has recently taken over Carnex from Midland Resources. Ashmore is controlled by Rothschild’s Atticus. Namely, Ashmore is owned by Michael Benson, a former member of Amvescap, the company where the capital of Atticus is placed.

Midland Resources is a third important investment fund run by Alexander Schneider and Eduard Sifrin (both of whom are Khazars!). The Midland group owns the hotels Park and Kasina (the oldest hotel in Belgrade) and Pancevo Port.

Regal Appearance

Rothschild and Trigrani

The third lane of colonization is occupied by companies from the fields of construction, mining, metal industry, finances, banking and publishing, most of which are directly related to the young Rothschild. One of them and, at the same time, the most active company in the region is Trigranit, which has a seat in Budapest, and which has over the past few years grown into a regional giant and a leader in big investment projects.

It constructed a number of business and financial centres in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Romania, Bulgaria…In Croatia it is about to build a sports hall with 20,000 seats and office space. In Serbia Trigranit should construct the railways station “Prokop” (it has not been started yet).

The Riotinto branch (one of the largest mining companies in the world) has been granted the concession to exploit the boron ore (which can still be found only in China and Turkey) in the surroundings of Baljevac near the river Ibar. Other mining companies are present too – Glenkor, which Rothschild controls through his agent Mark Rich (a Khazar) and Phelps Dodge, where Atticus capital is placed (Atticus is Rothschild’s investment fund). These two companies are placing bids for the remaining mining basins. The Magnohrom company from Kraljevo was bought through the Indian company Mittal. Incidentally, the Mittal family has been a representative of the Rothshild dynasty for a long time. Wilbur Ross, a Rothschild banker for many years, occupies a managerial position in Mittal. In addition to Mittal company, the Rothschilds and Mittals are in control of FieldFresh Foods company, which produces and exports food from India.

The banking and financial sectors are also dominated by the dynasty. The leading banks, such as Banca Intesa, Credit Agricole, Unicredit group, Societe General are controlled by the Rothshilds.

Antoine Bernheim

Shandor Chanyi

The lever which provides control is Antoine Bernheim (a Khazar), head of the Delta Generali group. The Greek banks Piraeus and Laiki are under the control of Marfin financial group, in which Rothshild’s capital is placed. The Khazar Shandor Chanyi, one of the co-owners of Trigranit, enables Rothshild to expand his operations in the field of banking via his OTP group. OTP bought over three banks in Serbia: Kula, Nis and Zepter bank. Metals Bank from Novi Sad was bought by Rothshild’s JNR Limited (Jacob and Nathaniel Rothschild) investment fund. The young Rothshild also controls the Hungarian oil company MOL, also through Chanyi.

The Rothschilds participated in the privatization of Mobtel as well. They have been present in the publishing industry through the Slovene “Mladinska knjiga”, which is part of “Reader’s digest”, an American company whose part has recently been bought by the Rothschilds.

THE ROTHSHILDS IN MONTENEGRO, THE REPUBLIC OF SRPSKA, BOSNIAN FEDERATION, CROATIA AND MACEDONIA

Montenegro, terra Rothschildiana

The arrival of Rothschild’s delegation soon after the referendum (which was carried out by those very Rothschilds), meant the branding of one of the oldest Serb countries with “colonized”. Jacob and Nathaniel Rothshild thus obtained another colony. Today, Montenegro is completely owned by Khazar companies run by the Rothshilds. The pattern is the same. As elsewhere in the region, colonization is carried out by the Rothschilds. Next to them are “Russian” businessmen, Soros…

There are ports to be appropriated, and natural resources, metallurgical plants, tourist capacities…

Rothshild congratulating on the proclamation of a “colony”

Just like in Serbia and the other coutries in the region, Soros had previously spun a network of NGOs. CEDEM, the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights, Human Rights Action and Hominem querum are only some of them. To this we can add the controlled media (ANEM), through which he carried out – successfully, it turns out – an anti-Serb campaign. In cooperation with European organizations and the Venice commission (one of whose members is Vojin Dimitrijevic as well) he actively supported the project of independence.

Peter Munk

Peter Munk (one of Nathaniel’s managers, a Khazar) has taken over (through OTP) the overhaul company Arsenal in Tivat, where Trigranit is to construct a large marina. The same company is planning the construction of a business-financial centres in Podgorica, Ulcinj, Budva…

The head manager, Chanyi (OTP banking group), occupied the field of banking by purchasing Montenegrin Commercial Bank, which covers more than a half of the market in Montenegro. Its ally is Rothshild’s Societe Generale, which took over Podgorica Bank. NLV group bought the Montenegro Bank.

In addition to this, Rothschild and Chanyi’s MOL is soon to become a strategic partner of the state oil company Montenegro Bonus. Milo Đukanović, who gave the Rothshilds a blank check, was rewarded with a managerial position in Tigranit, which speaks volumes of the part he played in the process of colonization.

Oleg Deripaska

Monet, the mobile phone company which is part of Deutsche Telekom, is indirectly controlled by the Rothschilds!

An important role in the colonization of Montenegro was played by Oleg Deripaska, a Khazar multimillionaire from Russia. Nathaniel Rothschild himself has boasted of having excellent relations with him. As one of Rothschild branches, Deripaska’s company Rusal bought KAP (The Alluminium Plant Podgorica). Through its affiliate Salamon, it took over the bauxite mine in Niksic. It should be mentioned that Rusal and Glenkor often act together. The Austrian company Strabag, in which Deripaska has a lare part, has bought over the Crnagoraput company. Tourist premises are being purchased as well as attractive pieces of seaside land, building land…

In order to secure his position in this colony, Rothschild has set up an organization for long-term granting of scholarships to students from Montenegro.

The Republic of Srpska

The Republic of Srpska, which is under constant pressure aiming at its complete annihilation, was penetrated by the Rothschilds via Soros’ foundations, Mittal Steel corporation, Salford.

Lakshmi Mittal,

the Indian Deripaskа

In accordance with his long-established custom, Soros founded a number of NGOs with the same goal as in Serbia (the Helsinki Committee for Human Rights, Lex International…). Soros’ media are gathered around the international organization Press Now and the Soros media centre in Sarajevo. Among those media are Nezavisne novine, the Alternative Television Banja Luka, Net novinar…

In the area of industry, Salford bought over the Banja Luka dairy, the largest one in the Republic of Srpska. The company Stabag (Deripaska) was granted concession to construct a network of motorways.

The company Mittal Steel Zenica bought over the RZR Ljubija, a complex of mines with great reserves of iron ore. We should mention that the Russian state companies Juzuralzoloto and Zarubeznjev are also present. The former has become a strategic partner of the mining plant Sase in Srebrenica and the latter has bought over the oil refineries (Modrica, Petrol). Thus, any further penetration of MOL and Mittal has been prevented.

Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina

In the Muslim-Croatian part of Bosnia, Mittal group is the leader in the area of mining and metallurgy. This group has taken hold of the steel plant in Zenica, one of the largest steel plants in the Balkans. The mining complex Ljubija in the Republic of Srpska has also become a part of Mittal.

The field of energy is reserved for MOL, which has bought over the state oil company Energopetrol. The investment fund of Boris Berezovsky, Salford, has taken over the dairy industry (Mlekoprodukt – K.Dubica, Campomil – Sarajevo). It is expected that Ljubljana dairy plants will also be taken over. These plants include the dairy plant in Tuzla as well.

The sector of banking and finances is being dominated by Rothschild banks Unicredit, Intesa…

Ever since 1993 Soros has been present in the Federation through his network of NGOs. The same as in the other countries, this network is exceedingly anti-Serb oriented. Some of the more renowned members of Soros’ Open Society have been Jacob Finci and Ivan Straus (Khazars). In addition to the Open Society, we can mention „Obrazovanje gradi”, Media Centre Sarajevo, the Helsinki Committee, the Women of Bosnia and other NGO’s. He also controls the following media – the newspaper Oslobodjenje, the Start magazine, the HTV Hajat television, the news agency ONASA…

Croatia

Unlike the other Balkan states, Croatia was occupied by the Rothschilds mainly from Hungary, which is a basis for the expansion of the Khazar dynasty.

In Croatia Soros is less present than in the other countries. The trump card from the non-governmental sector is Zarko Puhovski.

In addition to MOL which took over the oil company INA, another important Rothschild company in Croatian industry is Trigranit. A consortium Ingra-Trigranit has been founded (at the head of Ingra is Igor Openheim, a Khazar). The consortium is to build the sports arena in Zagreb, with a capacity of 20,000 seats. Trigranit also has ambitions plans regarding the Croatian seaside.

T-Mobile is present in the area of telecommunications.

Macedonia

After the break-up of Yugoslavia, this former republic has shared the fate of the other colonies in the region. In other words, the sovereignty and independence refer to the territory, whereas the economy and resources are undergoing quiet occupation and the people are being promised a “better future” in the EU. At the same time a pro-Albanian element is being promoted, with the aim of completing the project of the Greater Albania.

A central part in Macedonia is occupied by Mittal Steel Skopje, a part of Mittal corporation, which has bought over the metallurgy plant in Skopje, thus ensuring domination in the region. In the area of banking, Societe Generale has taken over Ohrid Bank.

On the other hand, Soros openly supports Albanian interests. For this purpose he uses numerous organizations – the Helsinki Committee, the Centre for Multicultural Understanding, the Association for Democratic Initiatives, all dominated by Albanians. The same goes for the media. Soros controls the “Shutel” television, the Vati and Life radio stations…

Branko Crvenkovski,

Soros’ puppet

Soros also credited the Macedonian government in 1994 with 25 million dollars. During this same period he attained great influence on the then prime minister and the current president of Macedonia, Branko Crvenkovski. Branko Crvenkovski openly supported Marti Ahtisaari’s plan for Kosovo.

Soros is involved in the Macedonian mobile phone company MT via “Stonebridge Communications” company, in which he has stocks. Incidentally, MT is indirectly controlled by the Rothschilds through “Blackstone Group”, a major financial-investment group which was founded in 1985 by their agents Peter George Peterson and Stefan Schwartzman (a Khazar). Both of them had previously made careers in Rothschild branch offices “Lehman Brothers” and “Kuhn Loeb Inc.”. Blackstone group is the leading stockholder of “Deutsche Telekom” (T-Mobile), which also incorporates the Hungarian mobile phone company Matav – the owner of the Macedonian mobile phone company MT. “T-Mobile” is the second largest mobile phone company in Macedonia.

On the way to their goal the Rothschilds bring into play reforms, transitions, shock therapies, elections, referendums, secessions, revolutions, civil wars, military interventions…

Nations are offered “freedom”, “democracy” and voluntary enslavement in return for their independence and resources!



The alternative is sanctions, isolation and bombing!

Former Yugoslavia was a phase in the crusade of Rothschild empire towards the east. The geopolitical combinations were not a Serbian ally yet again.

Unfortunately, Serbia stood in the way of this beast with a kind face.

Originally published in 2015

This article (The Rothschild Octopus) was originally published on One World of Nations and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

SaveSaveSaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

44 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



SaveSave