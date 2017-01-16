Three Factions of the CIA that Control the World (Recommended)

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Every American is a target in the CIA’s domestic espionage war whether they know it or not. The bullets are digital and only a key stroke away from being fired at you.

By the Anonymous Patriots

The Millennium Report Exclusive

This is clearly evidenced in the current internal conflicts of the 17 federal intelligence agencies that have arisen from the new Russian “Trump blackmail” scandal and the DNC hacking scandal that was an attempt to derail the presidential election. These scandals happen again and again and involve warring federal agencies who are theoretically supposed to be protecting Americans. Instead, there is open warfare between the three different factions of the CIA and their enemies who are considered the “lesser agencies”: the NSA, FBI, Homeland Security, National Intelligence Agency, and the other redundant twelve U.S. intelligence agencies. Even the mainstream media, with all of its state sponsored legal propaganda, admits that this conflict is going on.

What is the Central Intelligence Agency?

The CIA overrides all other intelligence agencies because it can always pull the “international security” card from its sleeve and trump the lesser agencies which only have the lower priority “national security.” Presidential executive orders can be top secret and can be kept from agencies not responsible for their enforcement. So if the president conducts “international” top-secret business, he can exclude U.S. intelligence agencies from this top secret intel because they only have lower national security clearance. Essentially, the president of the United States currently conducts “international” warfare without the U.S. Congress, Supreme Court, or U.S. citizens even knowing those wars exist. The president can also wage all types of war secretly within U.S. borders because Obama changed the National Defense Authorization Act, with congressional approval, to give him those powers. Other extraordinary presidential powers have been consolidated through numerous executive orders in the last eight years.

The president now holds more power than ever and these powers are unconstitutional, illegal, and unethical. If you read the executive orders that are made available on the National Registry you will see that Obama has been conducting secret warfare on foreign countries and individuals both outside of and inside America. It is scary enough to know that under the auspices of “national security,” the president can seize all assets in America under these new powers. But scarier than this is that the CIA can still trump the president under the auspices of “international security.”

KEY POINT: The CIA has positioned itself to be a higher authority than Congress, the President, or We the People and can act in secrecy in all of its affairs.

The power of the CIA was demonstrated with the recent scandal of “fake news” about President-elect Trump being blackmailed by Russia. The fake dossier of “evidence” was brought into this country from Britain through the CIA. When U.S. intelligence agencies, the other 16 besides the CIA, tried to figure out the fake news/CIA propaganda they fell flat on their faces, as usual. The CIA tried to start a “smear campaign” against Trump. James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, apparently couldn’t see through the ruse and agreed with the CIA’s assessment. So a citizen is lead to the conclusion that either all of our intelligence agencies are lacking in capacity and intelligence capabilities OR they are kowtowing to Clapper and/or the CIA.

When Reagan started the position of Director of National Intelligence (DNI) with executive order 12333 in 1981, it was essentially an overthrow of the existing National Security Agency (NSA) which had always been a military organization run by a high-ranking officer. The DNI’s principle job is defined as overseeing the CIA and by doing so, the DNI is actually the head of all other intelligence agencies. But note, the DNI only “oversees” the CIA, it does not “control” the CIA.

Who is James Clapper?

There are 1,271 government organizations and 1,931 private companies working for the federal government on issues of domestic and international intelligence in 10,000 locations with over 854,000 people holding top-secret clearances. Private “vendors” constitute 29% of the U.S. intelligence workforce and account for 49% of the overall intelligence community budget. The current DNI is James Clapper who lied under oath to Congress when he gave false testimony that the NSA does not collect any type of data on Americans. Clapper was the former chief operating officer for the British military intelligence company Detica, and also worked at the same time for two other private intelligence agencies, SRA and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Clapper currently controls an annual budget of around $75 billion and was a former British private spy but could not figure out that the recent fake news propaganda against Trump was complete garbage. Yes, fellow patriots, you read this correctly. A man who is in charge of a $75 billion a year intelligence budget with a professional spy background couldn’t see through the CIA’s attempt to smear Trump’s integrity. But We the People armed with our independent truth media saw through it in a New York minute.

Key Point: In a country governed by the rule of law, which ours is not apparently, this type of smearing is called defamation of character and is illegal.

Clapper has the following agencies under his control: Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of State, Department of the Treasury, Defense Intelligence Agency, Air Force Intelligence, Army Intelligence, Marine Corps Intelligence, Navy Intelligence, Coast Guard Intelligence, Department of Energy, National Reconnaissance Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. He ordered the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to place all the collected intelligence from these 17 agencies under his control. And remember that the CIA has the all-powerful “international security” clearance which gives Clapper a higher security position that any of the other agencies listed or our elected officials.

Ultimately, James A. Clapper (known liar and globalist) controls all intelligence in America YET has demonstrated himself to be an enemy of America. After gaining the highest security clearances in America, Clapper then worked for GeoEye, was on the board of three government contractors, worked for Detica (British military intelligence), BAE Systems, SRA International and Booz Allen Hamilton.

From the outside it looks like Clapper works for himself out of a drive for power, control and money. He demonstrated his true nature when he left the services of America and worked for British and international private spy agencies, spying on America and using his security clearances as weapons against America. This is clearly demonstrated by his non-stop consolidation of power in the position of Director of National Intelligence. At this point, the president acts upon “intelligence” delivered by one man, James Clapper. When the intelligence is false, as it has been since Clapper was appointment by Obama, America can more easily be sold out to transnational, international, and globalist interests.

Our research indicates that James Clapper usually hires outside intelligence agencies to conduct the most sensitive cases involving cyberwarfare. That is why Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee hired the most commonly used cyber warlord Dmitri Alperovitch and this company CrowdStrike to investigate the breach of security and hacking on the DNC server. Even though this was definitively a national security issue, Clapper and his gang of 17 intelligence agencies have yet to start an investigation. Clapper simply “believed” and publicly endorsed, through Hillary’s false claims during the presidential debates, the ridiculous claims of Dmitri though no evidence has yet to come forward. Dmitri recently had two interviews on national news where he said repeatedly there was no evidence of Russian hacking the DNC and that the claims of Putin’s involvement was his own idea, again backed by no evidence.

See our article Russian Hackers Found for more information on Alperovitch and CrowdStrike.

It is crystal clear that James Clapper has allowed the number one intelligence vendor for cyberwarfare, CrowdStrike, to dominate governmental and corporate cyber breaches. To date, Dmitri and CrowdStrike have had many contracts to find and end cyber-attacks and have not successfully prosecuted a single hacker nor been able to secure any governmental system from attacks. It is also quite odd that Dmitri’s father, Michael Alperovitch, is the number one encryption code expert in America and has essentially created and controls the codes for most military information systems as well as many prominent corporate systems. Clapper didn’t seem to care that Dmitri was a criminal hacker arrested by the FBI and turned into their top cyber hacker against Russian gangsters stealing American’s identities through online scams. Michael Alperovitch was supposedly a Russian nuclear physicist who magically became a U.S. citizen that was hired by the biggest data systems in America to write and maintain encryption codes. Essentially, just as complete control of the 17 intelligence agencies is control by Clapper, the encryption codes of America are controlled by one Russian—Michael Alperovitch.

Key Point: If James Clapper and Michael Alperovitch defected, the entire American intelligence community could collapse.

Centralization of power in just a few people usually goes wrong and in this case it has gone very wrong. Clapper is not interested in accurate intelligence; he is simply a propaganda machine like the Nazi Bureau of Information. Clapper wants us to believe anything he says without any proof simply based upon the fact that “17 intelligence agencies” all agree with him. Essentially, any determination of James Clapper speaks for the other “16 intelligence agencies,” even if there is no evidence or whether any other agency was asked their opinion.

War of the NSA versus the CIA

The domestic battle for America is highlighted in Obama’s recent executive order allowing the NSA’s complete surveillance of America and the world to be shared with the other 16 intelligence agencies before the NSA scrubs the stolen transmissions.

How did this happen? Clapper was manipulated by the CIA’s leaks from Snowden, proving his testimony before Congress concerning NSA surveillance to be false. The CIA was compromised by the NSA leak, and the CIA’s main international offices in Geneva were found to be tied to Swiss banking scandals and CIA illegal activities. The CIA did not realize that every Cisco router and server had a back-door for NSA spying. The CIA was furious because their European headquarters was super-secret and the CIA believed it was un-hackable. The CIA demanded that the NSA stop spying on their criminal activities which included gold fixing and gold market manipulation with Swiss bankers. The NSA’s surveillance brought numerous Swiss bankers to justice and they were not willing to stop spying on the CIA because that information connected them to the work of many criminals that they were in league with.

In retaliation against the NSA, the CIA chose Edward Snowden, who was working for the CIA through Booz Allen Hamilton, to release stolen NSA documents that proved the NSA was illegally spying on Americans through computers, phones, and many other electronic devices. Snowden didn’t work for the NSA and did not have access to NSA files though he released a huge amount of data that confirmed the NSA’s surveillance. Michael Alperovitch’s CIA handlers ordered Snowden to turn over the NSA’s PKI encryption codes so that the CIA could enter the NSA’s system and steal the files needed to prove the NSA’s illegal surveillance. Snowden did not personally have access to those codes nor the information in the NSA system as part of his job.

The CIA was not concerned about the NSA’s reputation and just wanted to stop the NSA from spying on them because the NSA had uncovered the nature of the three factions in the CIA that work against each other, an internal war of sorts. Clapper was called to the Congress and under oath swore that the NSA did not spy on Americans in any fashion. He perjured himself repeatedly with the lie that no surveillance was going on at all on any American. This was, of course, found to be false and that, in fact, the NSA spies on every American and even has a file for every person in America extracted principally from the Internet, Google, Facebook (all social media), every PC, phones, and bank accounts among other sources. Snowden’s “leaks” have become the bane of the NSA who now has to admit they certainly do spy on Americans because Obama expanded the NDAA to include Americans as warfare combatants.

The battle between the CIA and the NSA became public again when the CIA set up a sting that uncovered that Cisco Systems, a DARPA company, has built-in back doors on all their routers so that the NSA can spy undetected. The main stream media was even given videos of Cisco employees installing the backdoors in routers. The CIA found out about the back doors and made the information public to stop the NSA’s hacking of the CIA systems. Cisco Systems essentially controlled 100% of Internet traffic up until 1998 with a monopoly that was created as a DARPA project to weaponize the Internet as the ultimate intelligence collection tool. When the CIA released these videos, Obama distanced himself from Cisco publicly and would not come to their aid because the evidence was overwhelming. Cisco lost $50 billion over the scandal and a good deal of confidence of the public but was not prosecuted.

It was because of this battle between the CIA and the NSA and other intelligence agencies that lead to Obama’s recent executive order making available all the data from NSA spying to the other 16 intelligence agencies. Now, the CIA will know exactly what the NSA is collecting and then do better at hiding their own information systems and the criminal activity that is conducted on those systems. No longer can the NSA hide information from the Director of National Intelligence (James Clapper) and the CIA. Of course, this action would mean little if these agencies were not conducting illegal activities and were actually working for the American people and the Constitution of the United States of America. But we must remember that the CIA is in charge of international security which trumps the NSA’s national security.

Three Factions of the CIA

It is easy to see the war between the 17 U.S. intelligence agencies raging in the news. But there is a great deal of confusion about actions that the intelligence agencies conduct that indicate that the war is much bigger and more complicated that most imagine. It is impossible to understand intelligence wars between these different agencies until the factions of the CIA are clearly pictured. The three factions of the CIA create most of the wars and the chaos surrounding them.

Anything “international” is the CIA’s concern, including currency wars, market wars, banking wars, cyber wars, and the wars on drugs and terrorism. Since Obama’s rewritten NDAA allows the military to target American citizens as domestic terrorists and enemy combatants, there are no limits for the CIA at this point. Everyone is considered a terrorist until proven innocent according to the Patriot Act. The CIA can label anyone, or any agency or company as an “international security” threat, even without evidence. This came about because the CIA split into three factions that act as double and triple agents, spying on everyone for profit as intelligence mercenaries. America is surrounded by CIA control and the Washington D. C. is besieged with CIA swamp monsters.

See our article on the NDAA as Legal Propaganda Against U.S. Citizens.

We need to tell the story of the three factions of the CIA to understand why chaotic dynamics led American politicians by the nose to such embarrassing stupidity as the NDI’s report that 17 intelligence agencies had irrefutable proof that Iraq had “weapons of mass destruction.” This false flag intelligence, which arose originally as a report from the CIA, caused the horrible deaths of untold numbers and cost the U.S. taxpayer more than $3 trillion dollars to date. The CIA produced the secret intelligence but never came forward and admitted their part in these crimes against humanity. The CIA usually uses false flag events to start wars and cause conflicts with other countries. The CIA uses false flags in America as legal propaganda to create narratives that control American perception management which is laced with subliminal control messaging that is tantamount to brainwashing.

Faction #1: The Original CIA, aka, Gold-backed CIA

The original CIA started many years ago when the OSS, the original CIA, stole the gold and assets of the countries involved in WWII. The gold of Germany and Japan that had been amassed and stolen from many other countries during the war ended up in the hands of the CIA and couldn’t be openly admitted. The CIA was not about to give back the largest pile of gold ever amassed. This gold was outside of the U.S. and was being held in the Philippines and Switzerland. If it would have been brought back into America and added to the U.S. Treasury, it could have destabilized the dollar and world currencies.

American politicians could not admit that they knew about this stolen loot so they let the CIA handle it. Over the years, numerous CIA banks, corporations, dummy companies, offshore accounts, and secret vaults were created to hold and launder this gold (and assets) into semi-legitimate operations. The CIA called these operations “The Company” and eventually the Company developed over 3,000 holdings. Some of these banks and corporations are among the largest in the world. The CIA “Company” became larger and more powerful than major countries. The operation was run on a strict “need to know” basis so that government officials always had “culpable deniability.” These operations became independent and after a while no one person was fully aware of all that the Gold-backed CIA (GB-CIA) was doing around the world.

The gold backed or GB-CIA was supposed to operate outside of the U.S. to protect American interests but national markets of currency, bonds, and stocks all have an “international” impact, which was the domain of the GB-CIA. Accordingly, the GB-CIA infiltrated the U.S. Treasury and the Economic Stabilization Fund (ESF) which creates U.S. economic policy. The ESF has the ability to manipulate currency, bonds, and stock markets in America. The ESF is the organization that tells the Federal Reserve System what to do. The ESF can order the Treasury to print trillions of dollars (which they recently did) and tell the Federal Reserve what to do with the money. The ESF is one of the GB-CIA’s best tools for controlling U.S. national markets that subsequently effect international markets. The GB-CIA essentially controls U.S. economy under the auspices of “international security.”

The GB-CIA is greedy and is never satisfied with what they have so they foment wars throughout the world to help establish central banking systems in all countries and to always be ready to strip assets and steal whatever they can. Imagine thousands of ruthless operations run by people who do not mind killing anyone who stands in their way. Think of all of the top bankers, brokers, and insiders around the Bush and Clinton families who have been shot, suicided, or had mysterious heart attacks or other unexplained deaths. There have been hundreds of these deaths that demonstrate the seriousness of GB-CIA operations. Once a person is made aware (complicit) of the evil criminal activities of the Company, participants are co-opted for life and must comply or meet their fate. Of course they are provided with everything they desire from the almost limitless resources of the GB-CIA. Even the most horrible and sick desires of these operatives are provided to appease the fact that operatives do not ever get to leave the Company and deep files of blackmail materials are maintained that can be used to assure silence and cooperation.

The GB-CIA set up the worst forms of sexual depravities, pedophilia, and sacrificial rituals to provide opportunities to gain compromising video footage of operatives and the politicians they pulled into these sick and twisted activities. The GB-CIA created group after group that aimed to co-opt any person in power so that they could control all aspects of government and business to protect their interests and hidden strategies. The GB-CIA created many of the largest global pedophile rings online, which was recently admitted in the news by the CIA. It also created the largest human sex trafficking market using U.S. charities that place refugees in America as one of their many sources. The drug trafficking of the GB-CIA is very well known from the Iran-Contra scandal to the protected fields of poppies in Afghanistan. Drugs, sex, money, power, control and evil are the currencies of the GB-CIA that “buy” their operatives for life.

Faction #2: The Bush CIA

These practices were made legal when George Bush Sr. was vice president, about the same time that all 16 intelligence agencies came under the control of one person, the Director of National Intelligence. Remember that it was Bush Sr., prior head of the CIA, who was actually calling the shots under Reagan from his second year in office when Reagan allowed Bush Sr. to become the head of U.S. foreign policy. This was an unprecedented event and gave Bush Sr. the go ahead to use CIA methods to “bring down Russia,” which he effectively accomplished.

During the “reign” of George Bush Sr., Russia’s currency was attacked and destabilized by Leo Wanta and George Soros using fake U.S. Treasury bonds and currency from the U.S. Treasury. Bush Sr.’s brother ran Riggs Bank which created an affiliate, Velment Bank, to launder the money and gold stolen from Russia. Some of the money was laundered through Mitt Romney’s company, Bain Capital. Once the USSR collapsed, Bush Sr. and the “Vulcans” (Bush’s Neocon strike force) stripped every asset they could from Russia, especially the oil that was in the countries that had split from the USSR. Bush Sr. and Kissinger made a personal fortune through the work of what would become a rogue faction of the CIA.

Bush Sr. continued expanding his rogue CIA to include the White House, the Justice Department and the State Department. Any illegal activities of the rogue CIA were then forgiven by federal judges and State Department officials. This faction of the CIA, which we will call the Bush-CIA, is also called the Bush Criminal Family. Bush co-opted the Clinton’s even before Bill ran for governor of Arkansas. Obama’s mother was a CIA operative and Obama has been involved with the CIA since birth. Obama is completely a creation of the CIA. The problem with Obama is that he is involved with all three factions of the CIA and doesn’t know which way he is going. Thus, his chaotic policies attempted to please the original CIA and the Bush/Clinton criminal family.

Pizzagate recently brought forward the fact that John Podesta and his brother are not only the most powerful lobbyists in Washington but that they are also at the top of pedophilia in the U.S. government, and have been since the Reagan administration. Bush Sr. actually ran the Reagan administration and pedophilia was commonplace in the White House and throughout the Washington elite. It was so commonplace that the ethics of congressmen went straight to hell because the White House itself was so openly involved in sex crimes at the highest levels. Numerous scandals rocked the White House and even reached the main stream media.

No one was able to stop Bush Sr. from doing what he wanted because he controlled the CIA since the time that he led the CIA team that assassinated John Kennedy. Bush Sr. tried to assassinate Reagan but failed in the attempt. Eventually, the White House, the Justice Department, and the State Department were accustomed to running these perverse operations of the Bush-CIA and made sure no politician was ever convicted.

Tensions Mount When the GB-CIA Finds Out About the Bush-CIA

George Bush Sr. was a secret CIA operative at the time of John Kennedy assassination. He learned then that the GB-CIA had come to dominate the geopolitical realm internationally and that a convenient assassination or “regime change” could produce whatever desired effect the GB-CIA wanted. Bush Sr. was in charge of foreign policy and took his running orders from the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) which was filled with ex-CIA and intelligence operatives from government and industry. Bush Sr. acted as though he was following the policies of the CFR but may have been secretly envious of the GB-CIA’s wealth and power that he quickly became one of the most crooked politicians in American history. Bush Sr. developed blackmail files on everyone and made sure that political appointees were thoroughly indoctrinated and warned that straying from the path was dangerous and even fatal.

Bush Sr. decided that Russia had gold, oil, and assets that could be stolen easily if he set up his own private CIA that would attack sovereign nations for profit. Bush Sr. fully understood the power of the GB-CIA to control U.S. economic interests, and his greed inspired him to create the Bush-CIA which was linked especially to Saudi Arabian, German, and Israeli intelligence. Bush Sr. wanted the wealth of the GB-CIA but he knew he could not personally own it, so he struck out on his own to conquer Russia and any other country or corporation that stood in his way.

As the vice president, and later the president, Bush Sr. had to act as if he was a devoted follower of the GB-CIA while creating his own network of private intelligence agencies to help him “privatize.” That is why Bush Sr. became “best friends” with the Saudi royal family and eventually came to live the majority of his time in Saudi Arabia in the palaces of the royal family. Bush Sr. knew how to align himself him the world’s largest weapons dealers, drug lords, mafias, and corrupt bankers. Bush Sr. was free as the vice president to travel and conduct his business without any scrutiny from any governmental or law enforcement agency.

Eventually, the GB-CIA became aware of the designs of the Bush-CIA and tension began to mount. Bush realized he would not be supported by the GB-CIA for a second term so he groomed his old CIA Iran-Contra buddy Bill Clinton to assume the role as the top political leader of the Bush-CIA. As Bush was exiting the White House he became a major leader of the Carlyle Group which owned Cheney’s Halliburton and 400 other companies focused on warfare, defense, and security. Bush Sr. became a billionaire from this one position. He also founded Barrick Gold Corporation which became the number one gold laundering corporation for GB-CIA gold. Bush Sr., Kissinger and the “Vulcans” capitalized on stealing the oil from the countries that exited the USSR.

Bush Sr.’s brother had stolen much of the gold from Russia as George Soros and Leo Wanta (directed by Bush Sr.) collapsed the currency and made trillions. Bush Sr., in a matter of two years, became incredibly wealthy and even more powerful than before. He had some loyal followers in the GB-CIA, but the division between the GB-CIA and the Bush-CIA grew larger over time. The GB-CIA didn’t really need Bush Sr.’s wealth, they just needed his corporate and governmental connections. No one in the GB-CIA believed Bill Clinton was actually in charge because they knew he took his marching orders from Bush Sr.

Bill Clinton let his membership in the Bush Criminal family go to his head and he began making big mistakes. The GB-CIA provided Clinton with all of the illicit sex that he could handle until he became deluded and thought he could do anything and suffer no consequences. This led Bill and Hillary to create the most pathetic international money grab, under the auspices of a charity, in American history. Bill and Hillary began to think they were untouchable and this delusion led Hillary to believe she was entitled to be the first woman president – backed up by the Bush-CIA as she and Bill started accumulating their own wealth through the Clinton Foundation.

Bush Jr. followed in the footsteps of his father and did everything his dad told him to do – even though he was not smart enough to understand the orders. Bush Jr. kept the same Neoconservatives and Vulcans in his cabinet as Clinton and Bush Sr. had appointed. Essentially, the Bush-CIA made the two political parties into one party controlled by the same people. Voting was a formality because all candidates had to be screened and approved by the two political factions of the CIA.

Key Point: Bush Jr. and Sr., Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Obama are all the same party – CIA Globalists pushing for the New World Order which was Bush Sr. greatest dream. Had Bush Sr. had his way, the United Nations would own America under a New World Order and the CIA would run the United Nations.

Knowing about the Bush-CIA (the Bush-Clinton-Obama Crime Family), explains why Bush Sr., Bush Jr., Clinton and Obama literally got away with murder during their administrations. Scandal after scandal and yet the Justice Department did nothing.

Hillary brokered weapons deals from the State Department as Secretary of State and shook down 120 nations for donations to her personal foundation and yet the Justice Department and State Department closed their eyes. Hillary and Obama destroyed the Department of Defense through the Bush-CIA’s control of executive orders that conducted war without congressional approval, every day of Obama’s administration. And yet, only a few voices in the congress spoke up and pointed out these treasonous acts and crimes against humanity. It is this blatant disregard for the U.S. Constitution and rule of law that has caused a greater rift between the GB-CIA and the Bush-CIA.

Faction #3: Ex-CIA

At this point, there are open hostilities between the GB-CIA and the Bush-CIA and when you add the third faction of the CIA, the Ex-CIA, all hell breaks loose. When the GB-CIA and the Bush-CIA operatives saw what was going on between the GB-CIA (that likes to “change regimes” and blackmail politicians and operatives with the most grotesque personal perversions) and the greedy, out-of-control power mongers of the Bush-CIA, the third CIA faction thought they should steal a part of the “action” themselves. So many ex-CIA operatives left the government and went into the lucrative private intelligence agencies who do 65% of the intelligence work for America.

This faction of the CIA is composed of ex-CIA and intelligence directors, agents, and operatives who are shuffled through the highest positions in government, banking, and the corporate world. The Ex-CIA was born as a chaotic group of operatives who have worked for the GB-CIA or the Bush-CIA. They have seen the endless money available for insiders and the Bush-CIA’s penchant for using private intelligence agencies to manipulate politicians, governments, and markets.

What is unique and telling about this third faction of the CIA is how their members rotate through the most powerful governmental and corporate jobs. Let’s just take James Comey, Head of the FBI as an example. Comey is a lawyer who was formerly the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Deputy Attorney General, Senior Vice President of Lockheed Martin (one of the largest military contractors that “loses” trillions of dollars), General Counsel for Bridgewater Associates (CIA corporation), Board Member of HSBC (CIA Bank), HSBC Holdings (depository for GB-CIA gold), and then the Director of the FBI. This is the usual type of career path of high level CIA operatives.

Soon, we can expect Comey to move to another position where he makes a fortune protecting the very criminals he was supposedly prosecuting weeks before. Comey protected the Bush-Clinton-Obama Crime family starting with his appointment as special counsel to the Senate Whitewater Committee. He was also prosecutor in the Khobar Towers bombing, lead investigator in the Clinton pardon of Marc Rich, the investigation of Credit Suisse First Boston and foreign exchange trading scams, the domestic surveillance by the NSA, the HSBC Holdings scandal involving money laundering, and terrorism financing, the U.S. Attorney dismissal scandal, Hillary Clinton email scandal, the Apple scandal to install “back doors” on their computers, and many other similar cases. Comey is always there to do the bidding of all three factions of the CIA.

John Brennan, the current Director of the CIA was formerly the Deputy National Security Advisor for Homeland Security, Station Chief in Saudi Arabia, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, CEO of The Analysis Corporation (intelligence network), Chairman of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (filled with ex-intelligence agents), lead intelligence officer for Global Strategies Group, Global Intelligence Solutions, and GTEC. Brennan’s term as CIA Director is noted for pervasive levels of global surveillance, massive number of drone strikes, hacking U.S. Senators, and CIA torture. When Obama wanted Brennan to be CIA Director, his nomination was blocked so Obama created a new position for Brennan called the Deputy National Security Advisor for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, which did not require Senate confirmation.

Almost every former head of the CIA or FBI has similar career histories. One appointment after the next places them in key positions that protect the three factions of the CIA. Ex-CIA operatives play both sides of the fence working for the GB-CIA and the Bush-CIA. Just look how James Comey was appointed to protect the Bush and Clinton families in his government appointment and then quickly moves into HSBC, one of the most corrupt CIA banks in the world, to protect them during its investigations. He protected Lockheed Martin when it was caught laundering money for the Bush-CIA. Then Comey jumps back into the highest national intelligence position at the FBI to protect the Clintons again.

Comey is a very good example of what has been the revolving door of CIA operatives in the government. Comey is an ex-CIA intelligence operative who works for the Bush-CIA and knows all about the GB-CIA. Comey is a shining example of the corruption that pervades American politics and international corporate warfare. Comey, Brennan, and Clapper provide the intelligence for the president, the military and all agencies in the U.S. government. They ostensibly control America because our military and politicians are only as good as the intelligence they are provided.

Three CIA Factions Fight One Another in Syria

Key Point: The three factions of the CIA can create tremendous confusion and hostilities.

If you were confused by who and what is the CIA, now you can see why it has all been confusing. It is hard to know who is on whose side. The operatives change sides frequently and pretend to support one side or another depending upon the situation. When one faction or another decides an operative has been compromised, they simply kill him. There has been a long list of ex-CIA operatives who have killed themselves even though they had all the riches and power a person could imagine. The hostilities between the three factions eventually boiled over into total chaos during the Obama years. You can now read in the headlines of mainstream media news that Obama created and funds ISIS. Obama sent ISIS into Syria under orders of the GB-CIA to conduct a “regime change” because Syria would not let a pipeline be built from Iraq to the western shores of Syria. Obama supplied and funded the mercenaries (ISIS) who claim to be Muslim terrorists who are fighting Syria’s sovereign king. Obama also used the Bush-CIA to fund, supply, and train Syrian rebels. Obama also uses ex-CIA operatives to fund, supply and train Kurdish rebels.

All three CIA factions are operating in Syria and the entire world has noticed. Recent reports in mainstream media point out that the CIA is fighting pentagon supported troops in Syria. In one recent instance outside of Aleppo, three different American supported groups were fighting each other. This embarrassment has caused Obama to go into high gear and force James Clapper to “invent” intelligence that would distract from the Syrian fiasco. Fake news about the DNC election hacking, nonsense about Trump being blackmailed by Russia, and Homeland Security’s pathetic attempts to hack into voter databases have all been a smoke screen to distract from Obama’s personal war in Syria.

Clapper, Brennan and Comey were happy to agree that 17 intelligence agencies all agreed to these false flag attempts at perception management. All these ridiculous attacks on Trump have backfired and instead have shown a glaring light on the corruption, collusion, globalism, and Anti-American disposition of the three factions of the CIA.

Trump – the Anti-CIA Warrior

Trump has become enemy number one for all three factions of the CIA because he stands against globalism and promotes the rule of law. The CIA factions thought they were above the law and had become so lax in their gross misuse of power that they are in “shock and awe” at the victory of Trump’s anti-globalism, anti-New World Order platform. They are now frantically trying to cover their evil footprints and muster all three factions to openly discredit and stop Trump from doing what Kennedy had promised – dismantle the CIA.

Trump is fully aware that his life is in extreme danger from the people who murder without hesitation to protect the CIA and its various interests around the world. Trump was the wild card they could have never imaged and they have no real “dossier” on Trump because there is no more dirt on Trump than already came out in the election. Trump is clean of involvement with all three factions of the CIA and knows that the only way to win America back for Americans is to confront the CIA and the corporate intelligence networks and close them down. Trump knows that he cannot trust any Washington insider because they may be compromised already and under the thumb of CIA blackmail and control.

Side note: Trump is wise not to set up office at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue where every room in the place is infested with CIA listening devices. Patriots, we need to support funding for a total interior gutting and renovation of the White House!

Even the international players in the global CIA game have come out from hiding and are attacking Trump with everything they have. George Soros, who works for all three CIA factions from time to time, has now come out proudly on the world stage to attack Trump openly and he is using every one of his political groups to foment dissent. Even the Bilderberg Group, the Trilateralists, the members of the Bohemian Grove, and the Council of Foreign Relations have had extraordinary meetings to plan strategies to stop Trump from becoming president. Every evil cabal in the world is nervous, if not downright “out of their minds” at this point. They have tried killing him, bribing him, offering him endless power, and all the usual methods that work on others all in vain. Trump is still moving forward and amassing a cabinet of the most powerful people in America. All three CIA’s are terrified by the fact that no one can control Trump and that he is not interested in the vices the CIA usually deals in.

How to Stop the Overthrow of America by the CIA

The Anonymous Patriots have in prior articles been so bold as to lay out a plan to stop the overthrow of America by transnational interests. These ideas will only work if the three factions of the CIA are first brought under control or defeated. This will be the most difficult task of all that our new president faces. None of these ideas can be accomplished without a fantastic team of honest lawyers who will have to prosecute many people. That is why investigating, auditing and assessing governmental agencies will be one of the first tasks. These lawyers will have to gather the evidence for convictions by “following the money” and seizing assets and prosecuting individuals and corporations.

Here is a list of the tasks needed if the CIA control of America is to be broken.

Investigate George Bush Sr.’s involvement in Kennedy’s death, the assassination attempt on Reagan, the economic collapse of the USSR, his involvement with Barrick Gold, Riggs Bank, Velment Bank, the Brady Durham Bond scandal, the attacks of 911, his involvement with the Azerbaijan Commerce Committee’s theft of oil, both Iraq wars, and his work with the Carlyle Group.

Dissolve the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and let the NSA again resume its role as the leader of the intelligence community.

Repeal the Patriot Act and the NDAA and dissolve the office of Homeland Security.

End the NSA surveillance of Americans through Cisco routers, Intel processors, I-phones, Microsoft software, Google spying, Facebook spying, and network broadcasting of subliminal programming.

Audit and dissolve DARPA, the Defense Research Advanced Research Projects Agency, where the technology for surveillance and weaponized information systems are developed.

Audit and dissolve In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s form of DARPA, that uses the SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation) as its industrial application arm.

End the Highlands Forum (Group) that tells DARPA and In-Q-Tel what to focus their research on.

End the Council on Foreign Relations because it is the policy maker for the military industrial complex of America and keeps America entangled in continuous war and conflict. It is another home for globalism like the United Nations.

Audit the Economic Stabilization Fund and then end the CIA’s control of the ESF returning control to the Treasury Department.

Seize the assets of Barrick Gold Corporation and prosecute the company for theft and gold laundering.

Return the assets stolen from USSR satellite countries that Bush Sr. and Henry Kissinger orchestrated. Prosecute the entire Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (Dick Cheney, Zbigniew Brzezinski, Brent Scowcroft, James Baker, Lloyd Bentsen, Richard Armitage, and Richard Perle).

Dissolve Obama’s ISIS mercenaries and end the fake war on terrorism.

Rescind Obama’s additions to the National Defense Authorization Act and his executive orders that consolidate presidential powers that establish control over Americans that bypass existing U.S. laws.

Try Obama and Clinton for war crimes for bombing seven sovereign nations without congressional approval.

Investigate George Bush Jr.’s involvement with the second Iraq war and the false flag events of 911.

Investigate, audit, and close the CIA. Audit all companies that are alleged to have been started with CIA funds and seize their assets.

Establish new laws that prevent U.S. intelligence operatives from working for international intelligence agencies.

Stop using privately owned intelligence agencies for U.S. governmental contracts.

Establish new laws that prevent U.S. intelligence personnel and government regulators from working for companies that they previously monitored and regulated.

Seize the stolen gold that the CIA holds and launders through Barrick Gold, CIA banks, the Zurich gold repository, and the U.S. Federal Reserve System and central banks throughout the world.

Seize all CIA offshore accounts.

Release the stolen CIA funds George Soros and Leo Wanta acquired through currency manipulation in Russia.

Return the CIA stolen gold to its country of origin: Spain, China, Germany, France, Russia, Japan and the other countries it was taken from.

Audit gold throughout the world and establish a new base-line for gold commodities worldwide.

Streamline U.S. intelligence and stop contracting with transnational, global, corporations.

Trump as Defender of the Spirit of America

These suggestions are a beginning and can only be accomplished through great effort and sacrifice. America is in a Second American Revolution and Donald Trump is our George Washington, who was himself a reluctant president who took the job because of the deplorable conditions of his time.

Washington was a seasoned soldier who had led the first charge of the French and Indian War and had two horses shot out from underneath him during the battle but continued on to victory. Afterwards, he found nine bullet holes in his hat and clothes. Trump is similarly on his third horse, having defeated the many Republican contenders and then defeated Queen Hillary, who already had put the crown upon her own head. Now, the many bullets that Clapper, Comey, and Brennan have aimed at him have come close and put holes in his clothes but have not injured him.

Trump is being protected and inspired by the same spirit that inspired our founders who “put their lives on the line” for the country they loved. And like those founders, Trump envisions an America where the tenets of the U.S. Constitution are worth fighting for to establish freedom and American liberties. A New American Revolution is upon us and the minutemen have come out in force to elect Donald Trump as our commander and chief in the war on globalism that wishes to crush America.

May President Trump be granted the strength, courage and wisdom that filled George Washington, even in his darkest days in Valley Forge. May that same spirit of Columbia that inspired our founders to create a free and just America, also guide and bless our new president, the leader of the battle to take back America.

Source: The Millennium Report

Via: Covert Geopolitics

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!