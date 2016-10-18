Understanding The New World Order – The Who, What, How and Why

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



“A brief glance at history will tell you that emperors and tyrants have been trying to expand their power and influence over greater and greater areas for centuries. It just happens that today it can be done on a global scale like never before…”

By Tim Bryant

A one second search on Google can instantaneously amass up to 760 million search results on the term “New World Order,” compared to just 719 million for the word “politics.” It seems pretty clear that the concept of a “New World Order” is not something new, and rather is quite a recognized and discussed topic within in the world consciousness. In fact, last year there was even an International Conference on the “New World Order: A Recipe for War or Peace” that was put together by Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, former Prime Minister of Malaysia, a post he held for 22 years.

However, just like politics, there is a wide range of perceptions as to what the phrase “New World Order” even means, and how it’s reflected in reality. Instead of picking apart every strand and side-tangent of the theory, it would be more constructive to begin to locate the common ground which can be held together by easily verifiable information, historical perspective, and common sense. It’s clear people want to talk about it, so in order to discuss this illusive concept in an open and mature manner, people have to begin to let go of preconceived perceptions, even just while you read this article, and try to look at the evidence in a new, open-minded way. It’s too important a topic to not at least consider the case…

Defining the New World Order

A basic definition might be the best place to start, as a way of laying the foundation for everything else. To do this, let’s first take a look at a quote by renowned alternative researcher and journalist James Corbett,when asked what the New World Order is:

“I don’t think it’s right to frame the New World Order as necessarily a policy or group. I think it’s more part of an ideology of globalism that has been explicitly articulated in various ways by various people who are linked, but not always directly like we might think.”

From the start, it’s important to understand the distinction that the New World Order is not necessarily one specific group or one specific law, but more of an over encompassing ideology. An ideology is a worldview and belief system that guides an individual, group, social movement, class or institution. The basic concept behind the ideology of a New World Order is international collectivism, whereas power and law within societies is increasingly centralized into fewer groups, so as to transcend nations and move power and law into international bodies and institutions, in the belief that world law benefits the collective people of the world over decentralized local law. Therefore, the idea of a New World Order is not simply a single policy, domestic group, or international organization, but instead encompasses an international ideological movement towards the construction of a global governance system. There is no doubt that within this ideology certain patterns of people, organizations, and tactics continually emerge, over and over again, to lead the charge. While many are benign to this movement, these same groups and individuals know what it’s about and frequently refer to the idea of this “New Word Order” in their writings, speeches, and literature. It is a true conspiracy for a New World Order of international collectivism that a majority of the public is not even aware of.

Now this is where many people who have not been exposed to this theory will check out, as their initial thought plays out like a Hollywood movie of a secret cabal or authoritarian dictator residing over the world in his holy throne. However, this is a vastly oversimplified way of looking at an idea that spans generations in time and is far more complex and nuanced than many people think. To begin with, the word governance does not necessarily have the same meaning as government. While government takes the form of a visible group or organization that is often elected and held accountable, governance can transcend the nation and operate privately as a stronger layer of power behind the scenes, which is not always directly visible and often times not elected or accountable to the public. For example, it is well-known that Cardinal de Richelieu was the “power behind the throne” of King Louis XIII of France, and similarly today, it’s well known that the Federal Reserve is a strong “power behind the throne” of the United States Government, with its autonomous ability to control monetary policy. It’s this concentrated pattern of power working in the shadows together towards a one-world system in which most people often refer to in today’s context as “The New World Order.”

In a world of such technological advancement, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that there would be an ideological group formed around the consolidation of international power and control. Any brief glance at history will tell you that emperors and tyrants have been trying to expand their power and influence over greater and greater areas for centuries. It just so happens that today it can be done on a global scale like never before. This didn’t just fall out of the sky either. Numerous people of high prominence have openly discussed their vision of a one-world government, while others have become aware and warned people about the buildup of invisible powers working together behind the scenes towards further centralization of control. These are just a few of the many quotes out there by highly recognized figures on the subject.

“The real rulers in Washington are invisible, and exercise power from behind the scenes.” – Felix Frankfurter, Supreme Court Justice, 1952

“Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.” – Woodrow Wilson ,28th President of the United States

“We shall have World Government, whether or not we like it. The only question is whether World Government will be achieved by consent or conquest.” – James Paul Warburg [son of Paul Warburg, the author of the Federal Reserve Act] February 7, 1950

“We are grateful to the Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost forty years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.” – David Rockefeller, Baden-Baden, Germany 1991

“I think that his [Obama’s] task will be to develop an overall strategy for America in this period, when really a New World Order can be created.” – Henry Kissinger, CNBC 2008

It seems pretty clear that something is going on behind closed doors of which many inside the establishment are aware, but are either part of, or are afraid to talk about. So how does one even begin to put this all into a rational perspective?

The Concentration of Powers

The best place to start might be understanding how vast amounts of private capital found its way into a small group of hands starting in the late 18th century, especially amongst two leading families, the Rockefellers and the Rothschild’s. Though there are many other strands of important information to sort though, a basic understanding of these two massively powerful interests can give people a glimpse into the strongest powers working behind the throne to obtain collective world power.

The Rockefellers and Rothschilds are no normal families; they have privately accumulated assets and powers far greater than that of some independent nations. An accurate portrayal of history is therefore impossible to understand without discussing their impact. Their sphere of influence casts out so far that many of the early international structures established have their names all over it. John F. Hylan, Mayor of New York from 1918-1925, was quoted as saying:

“The real menace of our Republic is the invisible government, which like a giant octopus sprawls its slimy legs over our cities, states and nation. To depart from mere generalizations, let me say that at the head of this octopus are the Rockefeller-Standard Oil interests and a small group of powerful banking houses generally referred to as the international bankers (Rothschild’s). The little coterie of powerful international bankers virtually run the United States government for their own selfish purposes.”

To achieve such power, they both set out and built virtual monopolies in their respective fields: Rothschilds in banking and Rockefellers in oil. Starting in the 19th century, the Rothschild’s became the unquestioned kings of banking, starting a private central bank in almost every country in Europe. The brothers created an empire through the private lending practice of fractional reserve banking. As discussed in a previous article, Is the U.S. Dollar Going to Collapse, this allowed the Rothschild’s to loan out way more money then it had in its account or in gold to back it up, making them the richest family on the planet. They amassed a fortune making loans at interest, not only to people and businesses, but to governments, which in turn gave them unbelievable power, as they were the main creditor to almost all the governments in Europe. This was especially effective since governments needed money for war; so as time went on, these governments became massively indebted to the Rothschild’s. This wielded them tremendous leverage in politics and world affairs, as they controlled almost the entire money supply of Europe and could crash the markets at whim. Baron Nathan de Rothschild once famously said:

“I care not what puppet is placed on the throne of England to rule the British Empire on which the sun never sets. The man that controls Britain’s money supply controls the British Empire, and I control the British money supply.”

They didn’t stop at banking though. They owned major stakes in companies like BP/Royal Dutch Shell, Goldman Sachs, and Reuters, among many others. They also made tons of money by funding some of the top businessmen of the time as agents of the Rothschild’s, including Cecil Rhodes so he could form a monopoly over the diamond and gold fields of South Africa, E.H. Harriman’s so he could construct a railroad monopoly, Cornelius Vanderbilt’s so he could form a railroad and shipping monopoly, and Andrew Carnegie so he could build a monopoly on steel, among many other people. Then there was business tycoon J.P. Morgan, who was thought to be the richest man in the world at the time, but when he died it was found out after that he was a lieutenant of the Rothschild’s. Then of course there is their funding of the infamous John D. Rockefeller.

John D. Rockefeller was the founder of Standard Oil in the mid to late 19th century, creating a virtual monopoly on oil refinement in the beginning of the American oil boom, which as we know now, oil went on to become the worlds most sought after commodity. He achieved this by starting one of the largest oil company’s in the world, and turning it into a monopoly by entering into a secret alliance with the Rothschild’s and Morgan’s for funding and the railroad company South Improvement Co.; a deal that allowed him to dominate the competition by having the lowest transportation costs. He soon was able to put most entrepreneurs out of business and buy up almost all the competition. In 1879, it was estimated that he owned 90% of the oil refineries in the world, a true international monopoly. He gained the reputation as a ruthless businessman and was often depicted in print as a snake.

As with the Rothschild’s, the Rockefellers were just beginning in terms of amassing influence. Teddy Roosevelt would eventually break up the Standard Oil Trust, but Rockefeller would only profit more due to the sale and breakup, while still coming to own large interests in Exxon, Mobil, Chevron, BP, and Royal Dutch Shell. They would also go on to start their own bank, commonly referred to as JP Morgan Chase today, as well as colluding in secret with Rothschild and other elite banker interests to start the all-powerful Federal Reserve in the United States. Both families also heavily finance, have interests in, or sit on the boards of hundred’s of major corporations as well as account for large amounts of real estate all over the world; especially New York City, which is home to the famous Rockefeller Center, and Israel, where the Rothschild’s constructed the Israeli Supreme Court Building among others. This is only a brief glimpse into the massive private fortunes these two large families have acquired. Fortunes so large that they are impossible to calculate in definitive numbers.

It wasn’t just these two families who made it rich, although they were the most prominent and financed many of the other families. Starting in the late 18th century, there would be a rise of a small group of supremely wealthy capitalists who wielded massive private power over large sections of important markets; something society had not been accustomed to of this magnitude. For the first time in history, individuals with large amounts of private capital became a seriously powerful force in society, supremely challenging government power and public interests. Prof. Dr. Mujahid Kamran, from the Centre for Research on Globalization, states,

“The advent of the industrial revolution, the invention of a banking system based on usury, and scientific and technological advancements during the past three centuries have had three major consequences. These have made the incredible concentration of wealth in a few hands possible, have led to the construction of increasingly deadly weapons culminating in weapons of mass destruction, and have made it possible to mold the minds of vast populations by application of scientific techniques through the media and control of the educational system.”

By the time the 20th century came around, the Rothschilds and Rockefellers not only had fortunes and influence that rivaled governments, but they would work in tandem towards similar globalists ends. Through their large fortunes and web of business connections, thanks to being the world largest financiers, Rothschild and Rockefeller began to use their monopolies to further their power and influence in society by attempting to unite many of the highest elite interests into an aligned, collective manner. They knew that governments would bend at the knees if just a small group of these interests united and coordinated actions towards similar goals. They essentially aimed to buildup a private network of powerful interests working towards their own agenda. This seems evident even today.

This was fostered in a variety of ways, such as buying up and merging with other companies, financing businessmen to work towards their interests, indebting and corrupting governments, sitting on the boards and having large interests in big corporations, creating think tanks and non-profit organizations to promote their ideas, and the use of secret societies to foster hidden international alliances and cooperation. Respected researcher G. Edward Griffin described this buildup of collective international power as a complex interconnected web of “rings within rings within rings,” whereas layers of protection and secrecy are able to insulate how the inner core connects. They can also use these larger outer layers to scout people out before they bring them into the inner rings.

These rings of connection can come in the form of political ideologies such as the Neo-Conservatives, Zionists, and Neo-Liberals, which gives one a team to be on. However, not-for-profit organizations have proved far more successful, as they have become a more powerful force in the background, unifying the actions of different political parties. Through Rockefeller created groups like the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, the Bilderberg Group, the World Economic Forum, and the United Nations, various international interests from a wide variety of sectors in society were brought together into informal settings to discuss policy and develop ways in which coordinated moves can further the profits of all the connected interests that “play ball.” These organizations were supplemented with think tanks like the Rand Institute, the Brookings Institute, and the Atlantic Council. Think Tanks were designed to do “research” and write “official” papers that outline “policy suggestions” to world leaders. The problem is that these papers are usually written to further the interests of those funding it, not collective social well-being.

Foundations were also one of the key tools used to infiltrate culture and change consciousness in order to build influence. They are, in short, the engines of social engineering; both for elite circles specifically, and society as a whole, more generally. The Rockefeller Foundation in particular was able to wield massive influence over education, science, medicine, entertainment, public policy, and art. As Professor of Education Robert F. Arnove wrote in his book Philanthropy and Cultural Imperialism:

“Foundations like Carnegie, Rockefeller, and Ford have a corrosive influence on a democratic society; they represent relatively unregulated and unaccountable concentrations of power and wealth which buy talent, promote causes, and, in effect, establish an agenda of what merits society’s attention. They serve as “cooling-out” agencies, delaying and preventing more radical, structural change. They help maintain an economic and political order, international in scope, which benefits the ruling-class interests of philanthropists and philanthropoids – a system which… has worked against the interests of minorities, the working class, and Third World peoples”

On an even deeper level, it has become impossible to deny that it also involves many rings of people interconnected by secret societies to one degree or another, such as the Freemasons, Skull and Bones, and the Knights of Malta. In fact, there was such a strong opposition in the United States to Freemasonry, that a political party formed called the Anti-Masonic Party,believing that Freemasonry was a corrupt and elitist secret society, which was ruling much of the country. The party gave rise to several presidential candidates as well as many inductees’ into the House of Representatives. It should also be noted that the 2004 election was George Bush vs. John Kerry, both of which are members of a secret society at Yale called Skull and Bones.

It’s no doubt that this collusion of mega-interests has lead to the formation of corporate cartels that have come to dominate the market in almost all sectors of the economy. Just look at how 10 companies have come to control almost everything people buy at the grocery store.

Or how 6 companies have come to control 90% of the American media. (Maybe that’s why we were asleep at the wheel…)

There are many other examples, but those don’t even compare to one of the inner most layers hidden behind that, The Bilderberg Group. The Bilderberg Group, a more nuance secret society that was previously only speculated about in “conspiracy theories,” is an organization largely started by David Rockefeller, which meets once a year for an annual conference to discuss policy. It’s made up of 120 to 150 people of mostly European and North American political elite,consisting of experts from industry, finance, academia, military, intelligence, and media. There is little to no press coverage on the meeting. However, because of public pressure on the group, they were finally forced to admit it was a real meeting and have listed the names of people who allegedly attended in recent years. To understand the power at this conference, one man mapped out how its member have influence on literally almost everything in existence.

It has become clear that private capital exploded, starting in the late 18th century, primarily through the use of fractional reserve banking and corporate monopolies. As time went on, their interests naturally become more and more aligned, as working together maximized profit and power. Just like anything else, these groups are subject to their in-fighting and problems, but they naturally come together when push comes to shove. They know the weight of their coordinated actions becomes deadly through their ability to manipulate markets and control credit. They know the reach of their coordinated actions is too expansive, which is largely why they were able to manufacture and finance both sides of World War I and World War II. These same players are also largely behind the rise of China through the Wall Street financing of eight families, referred to as the 8 Immortals, that went on to monopolize large parts of China, as well as being behind the changes in the Russian political landscape through heavy funding of the Bolshevik Revolution by the same Wall Street players.

Endless war is incredibly powerful for them, because governments need loans and the military needs resources. Power then shifts as governments go into debt to the bankers. So much so, that they come to own the government in some sense and are able to rig the rules in their favor. This includes heavy influence on the military and intelligence apparatuses. Rockefellers and Rothschilds are known to have many ties to the CIA, Mossad, and MI6 through men like the Dulles Brothers and others, as well as the ability to get countries into wars. Power also tends to shift after wars from the national level to further centralized power at the international level.

According to the recent Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report, the top 1% of the world’s population owns half of all global wealth. Since it is common knowledge that money rules politics, the elite are clearly in charge, especially if they operate as a team. Government, Big Business, and Banking have all become one, with the “establishment” the inner ring within the outer ring. While this is a real problem, the even bigger issue is that they are now, more than ever, molding a strong foundation for visible international system of global governance. It might sound outlandish at first, but it’s really not that hard to see when taken into historical context and looked at objectively.

The 21st Century New World Order

An obvious tool being used to work toward a one-world government is Free-Trade deals like the TPP, NAFTA, TISA and TTIP. The major issue with these deals is that they breach the national and local sovereignty of law. In international free-trade agreements, countries agree on a standard set of rules negotiated in secret that transcend nations, and all countries must adhere to them so as to set the same rules for all. If countries do not abide by the universal laws, then nations and even cities can be sued at the taxpayers expense in secret international arbitration courts (tribunals), instead of domestic courts. This massive power grab by elite interests will not only make it extremely hard for small competition to compete with international corporations with far more capital, but it also gives away the people’s power to exercise more localized democracy and further centralizes it into unelected international institutions.

Other tools being used are the IMF and World Bank, which aim to maintain control of developing nations by trapping them into large amounts of debt. Then there is the Bank for International Settlements, which is the quote on quote “central banks of central banks.” Carol Quigley warned of this organization in his books, and some speculate it’s a Rothschild/Rockefeller controlled bank. From the best estimates, there are only maybe eleven countries without central banks under control of the BIS: Venezuela, Somalia, Lebanon, Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, Syria, and North Korea. However, the central banks of Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and South Sudan have become private banks, rumored to be owned by the Rothschild’s. There are various other bodies as well, like the World Trade Organization, World Customs Organization, United Nations, OECD, G20 and Financial Stability Board. They are all interconnecting to lay the initial regulatory framework for international law, global tax compliance, global customs enforcements, and treaties that make up the foundation for global governance. Slowly but methodically, power is being stripped away from nations, communities and individuals, and put into fewer and fewer collective hands with greater reach, starting with regions like the European Union and proposed North American Union, before moving into International bodies.

Most people will naturally begin to wonder how they’re able to do this and get away with it. It’s really not as hard as some might think. An easy way to begin to conceptualize how this happens is to look at it through the same structural framework as that of a corporation. In an international corporation, the power structure is designed strikingly similar to a hierarchical pyramid, whereas more and more power is put into the hands of fewer and fewer people as one moves up the chain, starting first with the most basic laborers at the bottom of the pyramid, then moving slightly up to the average employees, before going further up to regional and national managers, and finally up to the bigger players like the executive officers, the board of trustees, and the owner.

This doesn’t even take into account the fact that many companies are then owned by other companies, who might also be swallowed up by larger holding groups that set the agenda all the way down the ladder. In this type of hierarchical structure and layered financing, compartmentalization plays a major function in how it builds up behind the scenes; everyone is on a “need to know” basis. The higher one moves up the chain, the more knowledge and power they have over the operation and the more they can see the bigger picture. However, in the end, only the ones at the very top are able to put the whole thing together. For this reason, the majority of people are going right along with the agenda, unconsciously doing their job, not knowing they’re aiding the interests of layers much higher then themselves. It’s basically turned the world into a feudalistic society, whereas there is an ownership class and then there is everyone else in the labor class.

People never question why this is because society never mentions it and labels it as taboo. This other, more powerful tool has been their infiltration of social consciousness and culture through the domination and control off the media; the entertainment industry (Hollywood), food, science, education, healthcare, medicine, and information. Their philanthropic foundations, government influence, and endless bankroll have allowed them to invest in the social engineering of society towards their own agenda as well as mold the image of what it means to be a human being; a centralized image that is perceived by most the majority of the population. There is no doubt that they have had large influence on social and individual consciousness and perception.

This is only the tip of the iceberg, as there are many more threads, layers, people, and groups that were not mentioned, for the list goes on and on. History is far from what we have been lead to believe; riddled with false flags, heavy bias, withheld information, and just straight up lies. But don’t take my word for it, do your own research and come to your own conclusions. Don’t allow the groupthink to dictate what you think.

We are at a defining point in social consciousness. There is a mass awakening going on in world consciousness while at the same time a move towards power centralization and control. It’s about time people finally begin to realize that all the worlds’ problems are a lot more connected then what has been taught in school. This ideology, which has amassed an ungodly amount of power and capital, has hijacked the world consciousness to some degree or another, and used it to centralize more power internationally into the hands of fewer and fewer people. While, globalization and a connected world sound good in theory, there are many hidden layers and controllers “behind the throne” that most are completely unaware of.

It’s time to wise up and ask the tough questions such as: Who really has control over society and do they have society’s best interest in mind? Centralization vs. decentralization is at the heart of this issue and a topic that will define the world’s future. Is centralization of power a good thing, or is decentralization a more affective international model? Can the world remain connected and cohesive in a decentralized system? Are centralized rulers even necessary in the in the 21st century?

John D. Rockefeller once said,

“The day of combination is here to stay. Individualism has gone, never to return.”

It seems, if the current path is continued, then individualism will be dead, and collectivism will win out. However, I ask everyone out there to at least ponder what type of balance between collectivism and individualism is best for the future of society. How much do we value group power and consensus compared to the individual sovereignty of human beings to govern themselves, free of top down power. This isn’t a black and white answer, but the train is already moving so it’s time to pay attention. It’s up to us to wake up and get caught up to speed, so we can stop feeding the beast and change direction if necessary. If we don’t, the New World Order of international control in the hands of an unelected oligarchical elite is all but inevitable. Is that a world we want to live in?

JFK attempted to warn us in his famous speech before he was assassinated.

“It requires a change in outlook, a change in tactics, a change in missions—by the government, by the people, by every businessman or labor leader, and by every newspaper. For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covet means for expanding its sphere of influence—on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system, which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific, and political operations. Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed. It conducts the Cold War, in short, with war-time discipline no democracy would ever hope or wish to match. Nevertheless, every democracy recognizes the necessary restraints of national security—and the question remains whether restraints need to be more strictly observed if we are to oppose this kind of attack as well as outright invasion.” – John F Kennedy – President of The United States, 1961

About the Author

An avid free-thinker, Tim has set out on a mission in search of the truth in whatever form it may come. Ever since his awakening several years ago, his passion for knowledge and justice has led him on a journey into deep research, cultural travel, and complete expansion of the mind. Tim feels as if the information freely flowing into the hands of the public, due to the dawn of the Internet, cannot be stopped at this point, so he has made it his goal to help facilitate and breakdown this complex stream of information, so that others can accelerate their own awakening and be part of the inevitable change happening in society.

You can connect with Tim at:

Sources:

This article (Understanding The New World Order – The Who, What, How and Why) was originally created and published by The Last American Vagabond.

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!