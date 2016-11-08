US State Dept Official Explains How Clinton’s Are Involved in Elite Pedophile Ring

22 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Arjun Walia

Steve Pieczenik is a former United States Department of State official and a Harvard trained psychiatrist with a doctorate in international relations from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

His roles within US politics were many, being the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State under Henry Kissinger, Cyrus Vacne and James Baker and also serving the presidential administrations of Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Regan and George H.W. Bush as deputy assistant secretary.

Now, if you’ve done research into US politics, being associated with names like Kissinger and Bush automatically raise an eyebrow. What’s even more concerning to some is that he was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a group many consider to be ‘wicked’ in the guise of good deeds, however, he was removed from the membership as early as October 2012, the same time he started to “blow the whistle,” so to speak.

Is he perhaps on the side of many who are coming clean about what the elite have been up to? Part of the ‘earth alliance’ as some call it?

“We know that both of them have been a major part and participant of what’s called The Lolita Express, which is a plane owned by Mr. Jeff Epstein, a wealthy multi-millionaire who flies down to the Bahamas and allows Bill Clinton and Hillary to engage in sex with minors, that is called Pedophilia.”

Source: Collective Evolution

