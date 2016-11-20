Who or What is the Whore of Babylon — Exposing the Cabal’s Global Child Abuse Network

49 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



An article to fellow Patriots for a call to action to expose:

Corporate spoils of war–assets, slavery, and pedophilia

Warlord banker lobbyists providing politician’s their secret desires

Charities as the richest false flags of all

Imperialism and human trafficking in government agencies

Catholic charities complicit with human trafficking and pedophilia

By the Anonymous Patriots

The Millennium Report Exclusive

Patriots are waking up to a nightmare that is only being revealed by alternative media. We are no longer able to rely on the broadcast, cable, and print media to report the news accurately, much less any mention of the heinous crimes that seem to have been committed by Washington power-brokers, global elites, world-renowned charities, the Vatican—just to name a few. For this reason, Pizzagate, the popular moniker given to the first-ever citizen OPEN SOURCE INVESTIGATION of world-wide pedophilia and human trafficking, is getting huge support from citizen investigators using non-conventional media channels to reach their audiences.

Maybe for the first time since the practice of slavery and sex abuse started in the days of Babylon, humanity has a way to break free from its enslavement by bringing these heinous crimes in the open without media and other powers covering up the truth. We simply cannot move forward in our spiritual development as human beings until we slay this dragon and reveal the Whore of Babylon.

It is shocking to find that human trafficking, sex slavery, pedophilia and pagan human sacrifice rituals still continue to this day and are fostered primarily in the halls of power from the Vatican to the U. S. Congress and even the White House. This explicitly evil industry had been well hidden, but now the great uncovering is happening and citizen journalists and investigators are showing the grotesque connections to Anthony Weiner and his wide ring of associates, including his wife Human Abedin, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, John and Tony Podesta, Jeffrey Epstein and many other people who control the political reigns of powers.

John Podesta, once Bill Clinton’s chief of staff and one of President Obama’s top advisors, is center of this investigation due to his emails being released by Wikileaks. Tony and his brother John Podesta run the most powerful lobby agency in Washington. Now being revealed through their own emails are intimations and proof that bribery, pedophilia, sex slaves, and other twisted forms of evil are used to blackmail politicians with videos of their grotesque deeds. Once co-opted at the initial level of wrong-doing, these individuals fall deeper and deeper into levels of human depravity by being shown (or participating in) pedophilia, torture, and/or ritual murders. The blackmailed become puppets to those who pull their strings and co-conspirators in unfathomable evil.

This abhorrent circle of deadly sins that has infiltrated all aspects of Washington D. C. has become the Whore of Babylon as depicted in Revelations, drunk from the blood of her victims.

Use Our Research to Educate and Inform Your Audience

In this lengthy article, we will try to unwind the Gordian knot of pedophilia around the world, but particularly in the U.S., by showing you a 10,000-foot view of what is happening on a global scale so that all the pieces of the puzzle that have been lying around the world for decades can find their place in this PICTURE OF EVIL.

If you are new to our research articles, hang on. They are lengthy and involved. Our hope is that you are at the “top of the internet information pyramid” and can sort through this piece, finding the intel that your audience needs to know. Then take our research and create your own articles, videos, and posts so that we can explode this information everywhere. Our safety is in our numbers—so do your part in giving cover to other Patriots. We have no time to waste as each day that goes by children are being tortured and murdered.

KEY POINT: For more complete and up-to-date intel, watch the daily posts on State of the Nation and The Millennium Report.

In this article we also address:

The recent history of evidence demonstrating the enormous scope of pedophilia in the Catholic Church, the British government, American government, charities, social services, CIA, FBI, and local law enforcement agencies.

The surprising sources of where the children who are being tortured through child trafficking come from.

How pedophilia has become institutionalized in the U.S. government and how criminals evade prosecution.

East India Companies (Dutch and British) as perfect models for corporate manipulation of war, commerce, trading, slavery, intelligence networks and espionage.

The Roman Catholic order of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) as the blueprint for the American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and its web of deceit and power.

The continuing protection of pedophiles by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The U.S. agencies that are responsible for missing children actually feed child slavery and pedophilia.

The 13,000 strong Knights of Malta (the richest cabal in history) as a blueprint for fake charities that support the Jesuit agenda of making profits from continual war.

A picture of modern corporate Imperialism through the evil industry of human slavery and torture, the by-product of war.

Why destabilizing sovereign nations through bombing (Libya, Syria, Yemen, Iraq, etc.) is good for charities.

The scam of the United Nations refugee program and its agents in America – 180 Christian charities that receive billions for “placing” refugees in the US — 160 of those charities are Roman Catholic.

The fraud of the Vatican that creates wars just to feed their money making charity mills. No one knows exactly how much money the Vatican makes through its thousands of charities.

The scope of the enormous amount of pedophilia and child trafficking through the very organizations we thought were helping children – churches, charities, government social programs, the United Nations, orphanages, foster homes, and many other fraudulent groups.

U.S. Pedophile Documented Rings

To get started, let’s get real, Patriots. Pedophilia and human trafficking exists BIG TIME. If you are naïve to this or a newcomer to the latest revelations, then check out any of the references below of documented pedophile rings in the U.S. We will then show you how humanity got here and what We the People need to do to eliminate this evil.

The Finders

In 1987 the New York Times ran a story about a little known cult called “The Finders.” The first paragraph reads: “Police officials here said today that six disheveled children found in Tallahassee, Fla., might be the offspring of members of a little known cult, but the officials said they had not ruled out the possibility of kidnapping.”

The Washington City Paper once described the Finders as such: “In appearance, the Finders—mostly middle-aged men, always in dark suits—wouldn’t be out of place managing a local funeral home. But the behavior of the handful of adherents has people wondering whether they arrived by flying saucer. Townspeople say the Finders constantly walk the streets, following people home and taking extensive notes and pictures. They often appear at local council meetings, never saying a word but simply observing the scene. At other times, they plunder the visitor’s center of brochures, maps, and local travel guides. And they haunt the courthouse, scouring land deeds to find out who owns the local real estate.”

The Washington City Paper goes on to address the shocking specter of the alleged Satanist practices of the cult, with the startling revelation: “But among all the cryptic inventory, cops found a photo album entitled ‘The Execution of Henrietta and Igor,’ a series of snapshots depicting robed adults and children slaughtering goats in a wintry wood scape.”

One US News and World Report article states: “The more the police learned about the Finders, the more bizarre they seemed: There were suggestions of child abuse, Satanism, dealing in pornography and ritualistic animal slaughter.”

These shocking developments led to a raid on the Finders compound by the U.S. Customs Service. The report produced after the raid is astounding. USCS Report of Investigation Continuation, filed by Special Agent Ramon J. Martinez, includes:

“During the execution of the warrant I was able to observe and access the entire building. I saw large quantities of children’s clothing and toys. Cursory examination of documents revealed detailed instructions for obtaining children for unspecified purposes. The instructions included the impregnation of female members of the community known as the Finders, purchasing children, trading and kidnapping.

One telex specifically ordered the purchase of two children in Hong Kong to be arranged through a contact in the Chinese Embassy there. Another telex expressed interest in ‘bank secrecy’ situations. Other documents identified interests in high-tech transfers to the United Kingdom, numerous properties under control of the Finders, a keen interest in terrorism, explosives and evasion of authorities.”

“There was also a set of instructions which appeared to be broadcast via a computer network which advised participants to move ‘the children’ and to keep them moving through different jurisdictions, and instructions on how to avoid police attention.”

“I was able to observe numerous documents which described explicit sexual conduct between members of the community known as Finders. I also saw a large collection of photographs of unidentified persons. Some of the photographs were nudes, believed to be members of Finders. There were numerous photos of nude children.

One album contained a series of photos of adults and children dressed in white sheets participating in a ‘blood ritual’. The ritual centered on the execution of at least two goats. The photos portrayed the execution, disembowelment and dismemberment of the goats at the hands of the children.”

“The warehouse contained a large library, two kitchens, a sauna, hot tub, and a ‘video room.’ The video room seemed to be set up as an indoctrination center. It also appeared that the organization had the capability to produce its own videos. There were what appeared to be training areas for the children and what appeared to be an altar set up in a residential area of the warehouse.”

A follow up report revealed the most shocking detail of the entire Finders case: I was advised that all of the passport data had been turned over to the State Department for their investigation. The State Department in turn advised MPD (D.C. Metropolitan Police Department) that all travel and use of passports by the holders of the passports was within the law and no action would be taken. This included travel to Moscow, North Korea, and North Vietnam from the late 1950’s to the early 1970’s.”

“The individual further advised me of circumstances which indicated that the investigation into the Finders had become a CIA internal matter. The MPD report has been classified and is not available for review. I was advised that the FBI had withdrawn from the investigation several weeks prior and that the FBI Foreign Counter Intelligence Division had directed the MPD not to advise the FBI Washington Field Office of anything that had transpired. After the Finders investigation became a ‘CIA internal matter’, no action against the Finders was ever taken, and the case has largely faded from public memory.”

Not everyone was content with the investigation simply ‘ending.’ Florida congressman Tom Lewis was quoted as saying: “Could our own government have something to do with this Finders organization and turned their backs on these children? That’s what all the evidence points to,” says Lewis. “And there’s a lot of evidence. I can tell you this: We’ve got a lot of people scrambling, and that wouldn’t be happening if there was nothing here.”

Digging by the media could only produce one confirmed connection–a firm which operated as a ‘front organization’ for the CIA providing officers with computer training employed several members of the Finders.

The Washington Times reported: “Other Customs Service documents and records from the FBI and Metropolitan Police provide indications that the CIA had links to the Finders or at least to some of the group’s members. A Metropolitan Police document quotes a CIA agent as confirming that his agency was sending its personnel to “Finders Corp., Future Enterprises, for training in computer operations.” And a later Customs Service report says that the CIA “admitted to owning the Finders organization as a front for a domestic computer training operation but that it had gone bad.”

Please note that this article comes from 1987 when there was almost no talk of human trafficking, let alone a CIA or FBI connection to an organization which was obviously trafficking children.

History repeats itself: Just like the Finders case, we see local law enforcement agencies and the FBI being told to stand down on the Anthony Weiner case. In fact, the FBI’s actions sanctioned the atrocities of Weiner, Podesta, Epstein, and the other CIA agents acting as lobbyists by giving them immunity, shorter-than-normal sentences, and simply turning a blind-eye.

Discovery Channel’s Documentary on Pedophilia in U.S. Government

If you would like to see a professionally created documentary on the scope of governmentally sanctioned child trafficking and pedophilia, Conspiracy of Silence is the best one available. It is terribly disturbing to watch and even harder to digest, but it is the truth of the matter. The Discovery Channel’s Conspiracy of Silence is a powerful, disturbing documentary revealing a child sex abuse ring that leads to the highest levels of United States government. Featuring investigator John DeCamp, a highly decorated Vietnam War veteran and 16-year Nebraska state senator, Conspiracy of Silence reveals how rogue elements at all levels of government have been involved in systematic child sex abuse and pedophilia to feed the base desires of key politicians.

Some very powerful people did not want you to watch this documentary. Yet thanks to a courageous insider who saved a rough, early version of this most important film, you can view this eye-opening documentary at http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=56946

Pedophiles in Politics: An Open Source Investigation

The reader and citizen investigator can also review high-profile cases of pedophilia in this January 2015 report found at The Corbett Report. We have summarized the report here:

The first case involves the exposure of five VIP pedophile rings all of which included at least one current or former British Member of Parliament, with a total of twenty-four politicians. Six of those twenty-four are currently serving members of the UK government, including three MPs and three members of the House of Lords. The police are already investigating claims made by an alleged victim of the network that a Conservative MP strangled a boy to death during one of the ring’s sex parties, and that he personally witnessed two other boys murdered by the gang, including one who was run over in broad daylight. It is also believed that two men may have been murdered as part of a cover-up of the network’s activities.

In the U.S. a similarly shocking set of allegations are emerging from a Florida court case surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, the prominent American financier and billionaire who was convicted in 2008 of soliciting an underage girl for prostitution. In the years since his conviction, dozens of women have come forward to accuse him of abuse, and he has made seventeen out-of-court settlements in various civil cases arising from these accusations.

Virginia Roberts was one of Epstein’s underage sex slaves who names both Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Alan Dershowitz, a well-known lawyer and author, as men with whom she was forced to have sex while underage. Epstein had twenty-one different phone numbers for contacting his friend Bill Clinton, who, court records allege, “frequently flew” on Epstein’s private jet between 2002 and 2005.

Allegations of pedophilia networks amongst the political and entertainment “elite” are of course nothing new. In recent years Britain has been rocked by revelations of repeated, serial sexual abuse of children by popular children’s television entertainers Jimmy Savile and Rolf Harris. These scandals have raised questions about institutional support for these activities at a number of levels, including the BBC, the political classes and even royal participation in the enabling and cover-up of the abuse.

Likewise, in the U.S., allegations of political pedophile rings date back decades, with the most notorious being the Franklin scandal in which Lawrence E. King Jr. was accused of running an elite child prostitution ring for Nebraska Republican Party members and high-ranking U.S. politicians. The story involves accusations that link the ring to CIA drug dealing, murder and cover up, including accusations of ritual abuse in the Bohemian Grove. The investigation was championed by former State Senator John De Camp and eventually brought before a grand jury in Douglas County.

In the Epstein case, as well, there are numerous questions surrounding the possibility of high-level cover up. In recent weeks it has emerged that Epstein struck a remarkable secret deal with the U.S. Attorney’s Office that barred more than 500 pages of documents detailing negotiations of the deal and a staggering 13,000 documents from the investigation into Epstein’s activities that were shelved as a result of the bargain. See the Corbett Report.

U.S. Military Contractor Traffics Children

DYNCORP, a U.S. military contractor, was found to have trafficked children, and continued to receive government contracts. Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney asked then Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld why this corporation continues to receive funding. His answer admitted “abuse happens.” Further information on DYNCORP’s trafficking of children can be found from a whistle-blower, Kathryn Bolkovac – a human rights investigator who saw UN officials, military and state department officials involved in human trafficking in Bosnia. Her story was then turned into a Hollywood movie called “The Whistleblower.”

Is FBI Director Comey Involved in Human Trafficking and Pedophilia?

FBI Director Comey recently boasted about the rescue of 82 sex trafficking victims during the tenth year of Operation Cross Country, a yearly effort by all law enforcement to end human trafficking and pedophilia in America that is part of the FBI’s Innocence Lost National Initiative. The National Center for Missing and Exploited children had 10,000 reported cases this year, yet Comey and the entire U. S. Law Enforcement had the audacity to gloat about rescuing 82 children. This demonstrates a complete lack of concern over the thousands of missing children.

Even with help of the Child Exploitation Task Force, Comey and his law enforcement friends are doing a terrible job of finding the 13,700 children who were reported “missing” last year in America. If you add to this number the 11,800 runaways that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported last year, 74% of whom were in the care of social services or foster care at the time, the 82 rescued children seem quite small and indicates how negligent the authorities are in finding the multitude of children who come up missing each year.

For a drill-down on these statistics, see:

http://livingresistance.com/2016/11/06/fbi-rescues-82-children-natonwide-child-sex-trafficking-ring/

https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/fbi-announces-results-of-operation-cross-country-x

http://www.missingkids.com/Missing

More U.S. Pedophiles in the News

These are just a few articles we found in our research that show how prolific pedophilia is in modern times.

Pedophilia in the White House with Top Officials

June 6, 1989, Washington Times

A homosexual prostitution ring is under investigation by federal and District authorities and includes among its clients key officials of the Reagan and Bush administrations, military officers, congressional aides, members of the press, and US and foreign businessmen with close social ties to Washington’s political elite.

http://themillenniumreport.com/2016/11/the-franklin-coverup-scandal-the-child-sex-ring-that-reached-bushreagan-white-house/

FBI agent guilty of sex abuse

February 18, 2004 – Boston Globe/Associated Press

The former chief internal watchdog at the FBI has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl and has admitted he had a history of molesting other children before he joined the bureau for what became a two-decade career. John H. Conditt Jr. was sentenced last week to twelve years in prison. Conditt headed the internal affairs unit, which investigates agent wrongdoing, for the Office of Professional Responsibility at FBI headquarters in Washington from 1999 until June 2001. http://www.boston.com/news/nation/articles/2004/02/18/retired_fbi_agent_guilt…

U.S. Sex Slave industry

January 25, 2004 – New York Times

The United States has become a major importer of sex slaves. Between 18,000 and 20,000 people are trafficked annually into the United States. Bales estimates that there are 30,000 to 50,000 sex slaves in captivity in the United States at any given time. The trafficking rings reach back into the girls’ hometowns, and local law enforcement is often complicit in the sex trade. The vast majority of child sex slaves in the US are American kids. International sex trafficking is a $99 billion industry. http://www.nytimes.com/2004/01/25/magazine/the-girls-next-door.html

Massive Pentagon Child Pornography Not Investigated

June 1, 2011 – CNN

The Pentagon porn story began in 2006. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] child pornography sting operation called Project Flicker produced payment records of about 5,200 people, many of whom provided Army or fleet zip codes or military email addresses. After about eight months, the entire probe was halted. http://transcripts.cnn.com/TRANSCRIPTS/1101/06/acd.02.html

Department of Justice Condones Child Porn

September 9, 2012 – Forbes

There is a national crisis of federal employees engaged in the child porn industry and a related epidemic at the state level. Two states, Vermont and Maine appear to be running state protected child trafficking rings with evidence of cops, judges, lawyers, clergy and government employees covering for each other. Half of all global child porn is produced in America. Estimates of the global profits from child porn range from $3-20 billion. The Department of Justice’s Child Exploitation and Obscenities unit has been, by many accounts, totally disabled under US Attorney General Eric Holder who refused to prosecute his own Assistant United States Attorney caught doing child porn on DOJ computers. Child trafficking and porn are the fastest growing crimes in America. The Department of Justice has demonstrated they have no interest in prosecuting pedophiles.

http://www.forbes.com/sites/85broads/2012/09/19/to-catch-government-workers-w…

US Child Abuse Statistics

December 12, 2012 – ABC News/Associated Press

The latest annual report from the Department of Health and Human Services estimates that there were 681,000 cases of child abuse or neglect across the nation in the 2011 fiscal year. The number of abuse-related fatalities was estimated at 1,570.

http://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/child-abuse-drops-straight-year-179453…

Sweep snares 255 suspected child predators, rescues 61 children

July 15, 2013 – NBC News

Law enforcement officials announced that a recent sweep snared more than 250 suspected child predators, including nine teachers and three clergymen. 255 child predators were arrested and 61 child victims were rescued in so-called “Operation iGuardian,” which targeted online sexual abusers as well as those who possess, produce or trade child pornography. Of those arrested, 20 people were charged with online sexual enticement of a minor, with the remaining 235 people charged with child pornography production, possession or distribution of child pornography, traveling with the intent to have sex with a minor, or other offenses, including rape. Investigators have arrested 1,674 people in similar investigations this fiscal year. http://usnews.nbcnews.com/_news/2013/07/15/19486786-sweep-snares-255-suspecte…

400 children rescued and 348 adults arrested in Canadian child pornography ring

November 11, 2013 – NBC News

Nearly 400 children have been rescued and 348 adults arrested following an expansive and “extraordinary” international child pornography investigation. The three-year investigation, named Project Spade, revealed an entire child movie production and distribution company in Toronto. Police seized over 45 terabytes of data from the $4-million business that distributed to over 50 counties. As a result of the investigation thus far, 50 people were arrested in Ontario, 58 in the rest of Canada, 76 in the United States, and 164 internationally. Among those arrested were 40 school teachers, nine doctors and nurses, six law enforcement personnel, nine pastors and priests and three foster parents.

http://worldnews.nbcnews.com/_news/2013/11/14/21462256-nearly-400-children-re…

Former cyber security chief convicted in child porn case

August 27, 2014 – CBS News

A former federal cyber security chief was convicted on several charges related to accessing and distributing child pornography. Timothy DeFoggi, 56, was acting director of cyber security at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services when he was detained in May 2013 as part of an investigation targeting three child pornography websites. He is the sixth person convicted in connection with the investigation. http://www.cbsnews.com/news/former-cyber-security-chief-convicted-in-child-po…

Staggering amount of child abuse victims

April 29, 2014 – Fox News

The CDC estimates that 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 6 boys are sexually abused before the age of 18. Worldwide 550 million children are survivors of child abuse. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports that there are currently 617,000 registered sex offenders in the United States, and typically 100,000 of those are unaccounted for. Research has shown that an average victim of child sex abuse has to tell at least seven adults before being believed.

http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2014/04/29/staggering-cost-silence-child-abuse-victims-and-stolen-innocence.html

Police sex officers jump from job to job

November 3, 2015 – Chicago Tribune/Associated Press

A yearlong Associated Press investigation into sex abuse by cops, jail guards, deputies and other state law enforcement officials uncovered a broken system for policing bad officers, with significant flaws in how agencies deal with those suspected of sexual misconduct. The AP examination found about 1,000 officers in six years who lost their licenses because of sex crimes that included rape. http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/ct-police-officer-sexual-misconduct-investigation-20151031-story.html

Judge sentences ‘serial child molester’ Hastert

April 4, 2016 – USA Today

Former Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert, who less than a decade ago stood second in line to the presidency, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison Wednesday for a bank fraud case linked to allegations he sexually abused teen boys. Hastert must register as a sex offender.

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2016/04/27/ex-speaker-dennis-hastert-faces-sentencing-chicago/83584440/

Pennsylvania Attorney General Exposed Pornographic Government Emails

June 21, 2016 – ABC News

Attorney General Kane’s office released close to 400 pages of emails between state government employees, including some high-ranking state officials, exchanged on the state’s email server that were full of racism, sexism and pornography. Thus far, the scandal has resulted in the firing of at least six state employees and the resignation of a state Supreme Court judge. Another justice will go before a judicial ethics board on charges of misconduct. If found guilty, he too could be removed from the bench. At least 60 people working for the attorney general’s office were reprimanded because of sexually explicit content found on their state computers. http://abcnews.go.com/US/pennsylvania-attorney-general-exposed-1000s-pornographic-racist-government/story?id=40030106

Sex Rings in All Governments

July 7, 2016 – Before Its News

Wikileaks >79493354

“Sex rings are popular in all governments, but pedophilia is primarily in British parliament & Saudi Arabia, and that’s why HRC and BC love foreign donors so much. They get paid in children as well as money. Dig deep and you can find it. It will sicken you.” http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=56874

Bill Clinton Ditches Secret Service on Multiple “Lolita Express” Trips

May 14, 2016 – The Washington Times

Just what happened on the Lolita Express and Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, referred to as “orgy island,” is being uncovered in real time. What does law enforcement know today that they are not disclosing to the public?

http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2016/may/14/bill-clinton-ditched-secret-service-on-multiple-lo/

If these aren’t enough cases for you to believe that these heinous crimes exist, then go to State of the Nation and The Millennium Report where daily reports on investigations are being posted. Citizen journalists are asked to submit their original research here so that everyone can be kept apprised of the most up-to-date intel.

How did we get here?

In order to approach the question of why are we seeing such horrific evil in our modern times, we need to look at the issues of slavery, pedophilia, and sexual torture from an historic perspective. This didn’t just happen overnight and an historical perspective will assist citizen investigators in “connecting the dots” with this world-wide plague of evil. Please do not dismiss this section thinking that it is some kind of feminist statement; it is important to understand how the male-female balance in the world was disrupted in earliest history to understand the abuse of the innocent and powerless today.

Slavery, murder, war, theft, and other issues of power and control go back to the Garden of Eden. In Eden, Adam blames Eve for the fall from grace. The brutal treatment of women, slavery in a sense, goes back to the cultures of “The Book,” the foundations of Judaism (Torah), Christianity (Bible), and Islam (Koran). Starting with Abraham (roughly 2000 B. C.), the common father of all three religions of The Book, women were demeaned into second-hand humans or even belittled into being deemed “chattel,” whose value was less than a camel, a horse, or a goat. Ultimately, women were sex slaves without rights.

Women are still oppressed throughout the world with the religious sanctions of “Church Fathers.” Recently, Pope Francis has reiterated that woman will never be allowed to become priests. There is no age limit to “marriage” in many cultures. Even the cast system of India and other Eastern customs incorporated similar ideas. The degradation of woman also runs rampant throughout the Muslim world where women have practically no human rights and are, in effect, slaves. Thus, sex slavery and torture go back to the beginning of recorded history and is not exclusive to Christians, Jews, or Muslims. Once the female was degraded as being subpar to the male, being mere chattel, who was there to protect the children? Pedophilia and sex slavery is the end result of centuries of religions and cultures that have degraded the female.

Female slavery is endemic to male dominated cultures. Ruling cultures enslave other cultures. Women are subservient to men in many cultures and after the battles or war, the theft of gold and valuables was followed by raping the women.

KEY POINT: Rape, slavery, and pedophilia are considered the “spoils of war.”

The ancient matriarchal culture found in the majority of aboriginal cultures throughout the world eventually turned into a war culture dominated by the patriarchy. As populations grew, men needed more land, resources, wealth, and a chance to take the Seven Deadly Sins to their most extreme expression. Pride, Envy, Lust, Greed, Gluttony, Sloth and Anger became the goals of those who had already attacked their neighbors and taken all of their resources, wealth, women and children. But the path of the Seven Deadly Sins never ends; it is self-perpetuating and always wishes to become more of itself. You cannot satiate desire, therefore the cycle of evil continues on and on unless morality can help change the motivation of the person who is caught in the cycle of Deadly Sins. It is much harder to develop the virtuous antidotes to the Seven Deadly Sins – Humility, Love, Purity, Generosity, Temperance, Diligence and Patience. These virtues are not the qualities of an evil power monger who wishes to control and dominate others.

The patriarchal cultures that developed since 3100 B. C. invented and promoted war. Matriarchal cultures were not centered on conquering other cultures and thus they were easily dominated by the war cultures led by male priests, kings, and warriors instead of female priestesses who had ruled in peace. Just as the male dominated culture of Greece, led by the God Zeus, conquered the Minoan culture with little resistance and adopted many of their customs and ideas, so, too, the war machines of men practically wiped out any record of a prior existing matriarchal culture. We find many remnants of this hidden in the rewritten myths of the Greeks.

Cultures Led by Warrior Kings and Male Priests

War became big business and the good priest/king was also a warrior who took as many wives and riches as he wanted. This was the patriarchal model that has metamorphosed through numerous stages to become what we know today as the corporate military industrial complex. This complex had its origins in Rome and what became the Roman Catholic Church – the oldest corporation in the world that is still the richest and most powerful force of dominance and control to this day. The Catholic Church created Canon Law to control the nations they conquered and hold control in the hands of a few men within the Church or its close proximity.

Many of these Churchmen were well known sex perverts and pedophiles. It is not a coincidence that the Catholic Church has had to pay out over $4 billion in lawsuits concerning child abuse and torture, yet seldom has any Catholic priest gone to jail for these crimes. In America alone, over 40,000 cases have been brought to court. These crimes go unpunished and the Catholic Church is still abusing children to this day while the Pope demands that everyone else must be moral and follow his commands. This double standard is rather shocking in the light of the evidence of 10,000 priests being charged with sex crimes in America since 2002.

These crimes against humanity should have shut down the Catholic Church as an evil corporation of war that is still unrepentant and unpunished. But instead, the world falls at the feet of the Jesuit Pope who is a Liberation Theologist who has supported political actions that have led to the death of thousands in South America. The Catholic Church has purportedly killed six million “witches”, millions of heretics in Europe, millions of crusaders and Muslims, and many millions of others through their machinations during the Thirty Years War, World War I and II and many other European conflicts. The Catholic Church is always on the winning side of the war because it helped start the war and condoned the aggressors who end up winning. The Catholic Church has hosted the most successful economic warlords in history. The only thing the Church was missing was banking that could charge interest because usury was forbidden by Church law.

Corporate Beginnings of Central Banking

The Catholic Church started the Crusades for the Holy Land as an asset stripping mechanism in Europe that took in the donations of royal families for endless crusades, building army after army, weapon after weapon, in a continual cycle that has lasted until today. Here is how the scheme went: First, the war or crusade was created. Then, the sons of royals were called to the crusade. Before leaving to battle, the royal family would give donations for the wars. When the sons of royals died on the crusade, the Catholic Church often kept their land and wealth. War chests were created and war outfitters in Venice provided ships, supplies, war instruments and all that the crusaders would need. These outfitters worked out of St. Mark’s Cathedral in Venice and eventually the Banco family became the first warlord bankers.

These bankers were Lombards who didn’t mind breaking Catholic sanctions about usury (which is the practice of charging interest on loans) because they were not truly Christian, they were “pagans” who had not come around to Christian values. These non-Christians, or early bankers, had no qualms about banking with the nobility of Europe during war. It was not their sons that they were sending to death in the Holy Lands, it was the nobility that provided the “human sacrifice” and funding for wars. Often, these bankers held the gold and silver of the nobility in their banks for safe-keeping. When crusaders did not return, the bank kept the money. These were the economic spoils of war!

The Catholic Church ran their scam in Europe while the banking families of Venice and Genoa kept the spoils from the East. This was the greatest corporate economic terrorism of the time. Eventually, the bankers learned to sell some crusaders directly into slavery and thus make even more money. The depravity of these warlord bankers is tantamount to true evil.

KEY POINT: From earliest times, the Church and bankers commoditized human beings in their money-making endeavors. First humans became soldiers for their wars, later we became slaves for their industries: labor slaves, debt slaves, sex slaves. This continues today and now we see new industries arising that need humans, especially the young, for their organs, tissue, and blood.

There were numerous crusades that perfected this form of warlord banking that helped start the war, provided both sides with money, weapons, and supplies and raked in the spoils. This type of power led to the great banking families of Europe who often used Jews to run the banks because Judaism does not have a specific prohibition on usury. The Lombard bankers eventually left Italy because the Vatican started its own form the central banking. The great banking houses moved to Germany, Switzerland Holland and eventually England. The Rothschilds, Warburgs, Schroeders, and many other Jewish and non-Jewish bankers eventually moved into every nation and royal house in Europe. Eventually, the Vatican’s central bank became the model of these banking families in the nations they served until central banks came to rule almost every nation on earth.

Once the German banks became firmly established, their greed and lust for power led them to create the first warlord trading corporations that dominated commerce for three hundred years. The East India Trading Company, followed quickly by the Dutch East India Trading Company and eventually the British East India Trading Company, became more powerful that any single nation on Earth. Under the guise of “trading,” these companies stripped the assets and resources of every culture they encountered. After the gold, diamonds, spices and other physical resources were systematically stripped, slave trading was introduced. At first the slaves were those who resisted “trading and commerce” and tried to stop these warlord corporations. Then, it became a system to conquer the commerce of the new world of America by using slave labor. Eventually, slavery became a most lucrative business and the Dutch brought endless slaves to America where the British East India Company attempted to economically control the American colonies. It was British East India tea that was dumped into the Boston Harbor during the “Tea Party.”

KEY POINT: The East India Companies became so powerful that they ruled the world for centuries and continue to this day through the families that own the principal shares of the central banks throughout the world.

The Military-Industrial Complex is basically a continuation of economic warlord imperialism that began with the Vatican and the East India companies. Not much has changed since Adam enslaved Eve and Cain killed Abel.

New Forms of East India Imperialism

Through the Federal Reserve System and its cabal of central banks in America, the European elite still tax its American colony and rules through the same methods of the East India companies (corporations). It is important to remember that it was the military-styled Catholic order of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) that was used as the blueprint for the East India Company’s organization. Hitler and Himmler also praised the Jesuits and said they used their methods to create the Nazi SS.

The Jesuits infiltrate a country by running the schools that train the elite who become the politicians who enable the warlord banks and corporations to foment continual war for their own profit. Georgetown University is one of the most influential Jesuit Universities and John Podesta – the most powerful Washington alleged pedophile ring-leader – teaches there. Only the CIA uses more overt Jesuit espionage and counter-intelligence than the 24 Jesuit Universities in America. The Catholic Bishop of New York is the host of the Council on Foreign Relations, which is the most powerful Jesuit think-tank in America that leads U.S. foreign policy. Jesuit influence has affected the majority of Washington insiders. Fortunately, the Jesuits have literally gone bankrupt in numerous instances paying legal fees for their continued pedophilia.

Pedophilia is a way of life for Roman Catholic priests that has not stopped even after the many lawsuits wherein few are ever criminally punished. Somehow, the “crime of the century” is uncovered, yet not prosecuted because the Catholic Church seems to have control of politicians, judges and those in power – many of whom went to Catholic schools and universities. This simple fact is an example of the complete and absolute control the Catholic Church (Jesuits) has over those in power throughout America and the entire world.

Seldom has any priest been punished and the Vatican swears they will “take care” of the problem. Now imagine that the same immunity applies to economics, human trafficking, political machinations and all other aspects of the Catholic Church. Perhaps a picture is forming in your mind about who is protecting an Anthony Weiner, Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein, John Podesta or any of the rest of Washington’s pedophiles. The sad truth may upset you, but please continue reading because there are children being tortured and murdered as we sit by and allow this to happen.

Refugees are Big Business for Charities – Including the Clinton Foundation

Now let’s look at what is happening today. Obama and Hillary bomb seven countries illegally and kill hundreds of thousands subsequently creating millions of refugees. At one point it was declared that 4.5 million refugees were in Turkey from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and parts of Africa. About 1.2 million refugees came to Europe. After six months, only a fraction of that number are reported to be registered in European countries. Turkey now has about a half a million refugees left while a half million are transiting to Europe at this time. When you do the math, millions are missing especially if you tally the African refugees trying to enter Europe.

Obama says he has admitted 10,000 Syrian refugees. But if you go to the official government site, only 2,930 Syrian immigrants are listed as arriving this year. There are about 7,000 refugees missing. Are you getting a picture? Obama’s illegal bombing created over 4.5 million refugees for Syria alone, but many of them come up “missing in action” during these illegal bombings of Obama-Hillary.

America does not vet refugees, nor do we “place” them either. Refugee services in America are conducted through the United Nations Council on Refugees and 180 Christian charities (160 are Catholic). This scam is a multi-billion-dollar charity fraud that is not even regulated by the U. S. government. As a matter of fact, recently the press pressured the Catholic charities to tell them where the Syrian refugees are located in America and they could not report that information because it is not part of their “placement” policy. They “place” the refugees but do not “track” them.

Accordingly, these charities are paid for refugee services that amount to nothing more than assigning them to church charities that place them in the homes of their church members. Then, the U. S. government provides an amazing array of social services for these refugees that go beyond the social services provided to Americans. The placement plan is for five years and is estimated to cost taxpayers around $250,000 per family – at least.

The Catholic Church admits to making $170 billion a year in revenue, but that does not count many independent groups that fly under the tax shelter banner of the Church. Some estimate that the true yearly income of the Church is $1.7 trillion. Either way, the Catholic Church is the largest corporation in the world whose holdings cannot be accurately appraised. And yet, the Catholic Church says it has a yearly deficit. This is the archetypal model for all warlord corporations.

(Please note that our criticism is not with the practitioners of Catholicism, but with the Church itself, the institutions of the Vatican, the Pope, and the Jesuits.)

There are over 160 tax exempt Catholic charities in American and many other charities work with these Catholic charities. It is impossible to total the amount of money “running through” those organizations and, as we have noted, the people supposedly being served through those charities often cannot be found. Many of the refugees come up missing, just like the thousands of children who have come up missing in Catholic orphanages, schools, and other organizations. Mass graves behind Catholic orphanages are not uncommon and Canada has uncovered many of them filled with the remains of native Indians they were supposed to be helping.

KEY POINT: War creates refugees and refugees are big business.

It is estimated that over ten million people are trafficked each year for many purposes including organ harvesting, medical experimentation, and blood collection. Some are sold as slave labor for about $90 dollars. Sex slaves can bring as much as $9,000 dollars. But under-aged children can bring a fortune and are used as “payment” to the bankers, politicians, and elite for their complicity and silence, often leading to blackmail. After lobbyists deliver “whatever the client wants” to politicians, they rope them into watching scenes of human sacrifice that immediately make the politician a conspirator to the crime. These videos of human sacrifice have surfaced from time to time, but most people cannot believe that anyone could be part of such depraved acts. Actually, it is quite common. Male dominated cultures often use human sacrifice as a way to bolster personal power.

Unfortunately, the evil stories you have heard about the Catholic Church are true, and it is worse than you can imagine and their methodologies are now used by every intelligence agency in the modern world. Factions within the CIA and FBI are complicit with these crimes and, in fact, are part and parcel of them. This can be seen clearly by FBI Director James Comey looking at Anthony Weiner’s pedophile files and finding that Hillary Clinton is not prosecutable and Weiner and Huma are given immunity. “Nothing here that we don’t already know,” is what Comey was really saying. Yes, the FBI works with the CIA to run these rings that control politicians in key positions. Just like the Catholic Church, the higher your position – the more complicit you must be with these evil and despicable crimes.

KEY POINT: Charities are BIG BUSINESS and they are a great way to launder money and traffic humans.

If you want to commit a really big crime, hide behind the word “charity.” The 13,000 members of the Knights of Malta are the richest and most powerful people in the world who take an oath of fealty to support the Pope. They hide this world-wide insider trading organization under the banner of a charity. Unfortunately, the money laundered through Vatican Bank seldom goes to charity. The “works” of the Knights of Malta are few, but the claims of charity are big. Hundreds of independent tax-exempt charities use the Catholic Church as a tax haven and use American tax dollars to fund their scams. The supposed charity of the Knights of Malta is a remnant of the crusades and is basically a corporation, an independent state, and is technically sovereign from the Vatican – even though all members swear an oath to the “office of Pope.” Many American elites belong to this Jesuit run warlord corporation that runs under the false flag of a charity. Ultimately, charities (like the Clinton Global Initiative and the Knights of Malta) create the largest false flag operations of all time.

Human Trafficking Industry

Human trafficking is the trade of humans, most commonly for the purpose of sexual slavery, forced labor, organ, tissue, and blood harvesting, or commercial sexual exploitation for the trafficker or others. According to the International Labor Organization, forced labor alone generates an estimated $150 billion in profits per annum as of 2014. In 2012, the International Labor Organizationestimated that 21 million victims are trapped in modern-day slavery. Of these, 14.2 million (68%) were exploited for labor, 4.5 million (22%) were sexually exploited, and 2.2 million (10%) were exploited in state-imposed forced labor. Human trafficking is thought to be one of the fastest-growing activities of transnational criminal organizations.

Because of its size and the access to its large airport, Atlanta, Georgia is known as the core of trafficking in the United States. Some estimate that as many as 27 million people are in “modern-day slavery” across the globe. In 2008, the U.S. Department of State estimates that two million children are exploited by the global commercial sex trade yearly. In the same year, a study classified 12.3 million individuals worldwide as “forced laborers, bonded laborers or sex-trafficking victims.” Approximately 1.39 million of these individuals worked as commercial sex slaves, with women and girls comprising 98%, of the 1.36 million.

According to estimates from the International Labor Organization, every year the human trafficking industry generates $32 billion USD, half of which ($15.5 billion) is made in industrialized countries, and a third of which ($9.7 billion) is made in Asia.

In other words, human trafficking is lucrative and the greatest return on investment in the industry is underage children for sexual pedophiles. Pedophilia drives human trafficking.

Where are all the Missing Children?

From the site of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, we read:

According to the FBI, in 2015 there were 460,699 NCIC entries for missing children. Similarly, in 2014, the total number of missing children entries into NCIC was 466,949. During the last 32 years, NCMEC’s national toll-free hotline has received more than 4.3 million calls. NCMEC has circulated billions of photos of missing children, and assisted law enforcement with more than 13,700 cases of missing children. On average, 90,000 people are missing in the USA at any given time.

There are roughly 400,000 children in the US foster care system as of March 2014. Of that number, approximately 100,000 are waiting to be adopted. Approximately 55,000 children younger than 18 were reported missing from foster care systems in 2014.

Despite the fact that many people believe that slavery no longer exists, the International Labor Organization estimated that there are some 5.5 million children in slavery or practices similar to slavery.

Do you think the FBI is doing a good job after reading the U.S. government’s own statistics on the epidemic of child trafficking and pedophilia?

Is Comey turning a blind eye to the overt criminal industries that the FBI and CIA profit from through political control and power over the US government? It is no internet secret that Comey has been used to “clean up” messes for the Clintons before and especially for George Bush Sr. with his oil and banking cartel messes. Comey was there for the Bush/Clinton criminal families for Whitewater, Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia, the pardon of Marc Rich, NSA domestic surveillance, Benghazi scandal, Hillary’s email scandal, Clinton Foundation investigation, Anthony Weiner’s email scandal, and many more.

Another open “secret” is that ever since the days of J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI has been blackmailing politicians as a standard practice. The only people better at covering up the crime they are committing is the CIA, whose job it is to infiltrate, subvert, and control. But remember, we still need to look closer at the British government, the Vatican, and the United Nations to see how old institutions of Imperialism control the world through manipulation, power and control

ROMAN CATHOLIC PEDOPHILES

Now let’s turn our attention to the Catholic Church and its role in human trafficking. Here is a bit of history for folks that didn’t take world history or religion classes:

Roman Imperialism was handed over to the Roman Catholic Church and merged terrestrial power with ecclesiastical power – earthly and heavenly power. Thus, the immoral debauchery that was the failing Roman Empire was handed over to a supposedly “moral” organization that was based upon teachings of love and compassion. What could go wrong?

The failing Roman Empire co-opted the “Christian” church in Rome due to the desire to have the renewed sources of youth and liveliness that the Empire had been drained of through continuous war and the Christians seemed to have in abundance. Love and compassion sounded a bit better than universal Roman dominance and slavery. The early church morals soon faded as terrestrial powers, through the Seven Deadly Sins, corrupted the ever-growing Christian “Empire.” When Constantine declared Rome to be Christian and moved to the Eastern Roman Kingdom, he again ruled the known world with earthly and heavenly power. But Christian morality didn’t get in the way of massacring thousands in the name of the new Roman Christian Empire, later known as the Holy Roman Empire.

At different times in history, the Pope of the Roman Catholics was also the greatest warrior of his time. The Pope’s wearing armor and war attire was normal in the long history of the oldest corporation in the world. The continuation of Roman slavery became “conversion” to the Pope or death to every culture who got in the way of Papal Imperialism. War was the standard operating procedure for the Vatican. It wasn’t until the deceit and espionage of the Jesuits took over the remnants of the Templar Knights, called the Knights of Malta, that the Catholic Church was able to effectively manipulate kings and nations without having to go to war itself. Kings became the pawns of Vatican espionage and Jesuit intrigue. The Jesuits infiltrated every monarchy of Europe by establishing court schools that trained the new monarchs in the ways of the Jesuits. This still continues to this day with the twenty-four U.S. Jesuit colleges and universities that train our politicians and elite.

Since pedophilia and slavery were institutionalized in Rome, the Roman Catholic Church is well versed in these machinations. There have been centuries of child abuse and pedophilia in the Catholic Church and as we know, an abused child is more likely to become a child abuser. Thus, the genesis of pedophilia in America and throughout the world is taught to children in Catholic schools. The dissonance of being taught morality while being treated immorally creates the split in the human soul that can allow the evil of child abuse and torture to exist in the soul of a child trained in a Catholic school or a parishioner in a Catholic Church.

Pope Francis has said that a child abuser is committing an act of “black magic.” Black magic rituals and human sacrifice often accompany the abuse of children. These rituals are, in fact, a defiling of the Catholic sacrament of Holy Eucharist – the ritualistic “eating and drinking of the body and blood of Jesus.”

The Catholic Church is the Biggest Financial Power on Earth

The Catholic Church is the biggest corporation in the United States. It has a branch office in every neighborhood. Their assets and real estate holdings must exceed those of Standard Oil, A.T. &T., and U.S. Steel combined. And its roster of dues-paying members must be second only to the tax rolls of the U. S. Government. Some idea of the real estate and other forms of wealth controlled by the Catholic Church may be gathered by the remark of a member of the New York Catholic Conference, namely ‘that his church probably ranks second only to the United States Government in total annual income.”

The Catholic Church, once all its assets have been put together, is the most formidable stockbroker in the world. The Vatican’s treasure of solid gold has been estimated by the United Nations World Magazine to amount to billions. The Catholic Church is the biggest financial power, wealth accumulator and property owner in existence. It is a greater possessor of material riches, larger than any other single institution, corporation, bank, giant trust, government or state in the world. The Pope, as the visible ruler of this immense amassment of wealth, is consequently the richest individual alive.

The Vatican has large investments with the Rothschilds of Britain, France and America, with the Hambros Bank, and with the Credit Suisse in London and Zurich. In the United States it has large investments with J. P. Morgan, Chase-Manhattan Bank, First National Bank of New York, Bankers Trust Company, and others. The Vatican has billions of shares in the most powerful international corporations such as Gulf Oil, Shell, General Motors, Bethlehem Steel, General Electric, International Business Machines, T.W.A., etc.

The Vatican Bank manages $64 billion in assets on behalf of its 33,400 customers, according to a December 5, 2014, article in International Business Times. It owns $764 million in equity and keeps gold reserves worth over $20 million with the U.S. Federal Reserve. According to a May 29, 2015, article in Reuters, for the fiscal year 2014, the Vatican Bank reported about $76 million in net profit – more than 20 times the $3.16 million reported for the previous year.

Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities USA is a network of charities with headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia. It is one of the largest charities in the world. Catholic Charities USA is the national office of more than 164 local Catholic Charity agencies nationwide that serve millions of people a year. About $2 billion of its budget comes from the Faith-Based Initiatives Office of the federal government.

Catholic Charities USA is affiliated with: Caritas International, Catholic Relief Services, Catholic Campaign for Human Development, Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, and many other organizations that share funds with them. Feeding America (2 billion per year), Task Force for Global Health (1.8 billion), World Vision (1 billion), Food for the Poor (912 million), Catholic Relief Services (684 million), United States Fund for UNICEF (600 million), Direct Relief (450 million), Feed Children (400 million), Catholic Medical Mission Board (381 million), Boystown (347 million), among many, many others donate to Catholic Charities USA.

Catholic charity work is extensive and considered a crucial part of America’s social safety net. By itself, Catholic Charities USA, has more than 2,500 local agencies that serve ten million people annually. It is supplemented by a panoply of other Catholic-affiliated groups, including: St. Vincent De Paul societies, social justice committees, soup kitchens, food pantries, and other programs organized independently by thousands of Catholic parishes each year.

In 2010, Catholic Charities USA reported expenditures of between $4.2 billion and $4.4 billion, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Other Catholic organizations, including Father Flanagan Boys Home and Covenant House also contribute about $26 billion. The 18,000 Catholic parishes contribute an average of $200,000 for the “needy” every year adding $3.6 billion to the total of approximately $30 billion. According to the Congressional Budget Office, federal spending on means-tested programs and tax credits totaled $588 billion in 2012. The government even foots a notable share of the bill for Catholic charitable work through social service contracts. The Economist reported that 62 percent of Catholic Charities’ support came from local, state and federal government agencies. Therefore, no one can total all of the elements that the Catholic charities take in per year.

Charities Profit from $1 Billion Fed Program to Resettle Refugees

Though they are officially “non-profit” organizations, Catholic Charities, Lutheran Social Services, and several other Christian organizations are profiting from lucrative contracts with the federal government to resettle refugees in the United States. Much of this $1 billion in annual revenue goes to voluntary agencies, several of which are Christian non-profits, such as Catholic Charities USA who is contracted on behalf of the government to help these refugees get settled in their new homes in America.

Approximately 100,000 refugees resettled in the United States in 2014 under the Refugee Resettlement program. The State Department, through the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration and the Office of Refugee Resettlement, spent more than $1 billion on these programs, which settled international refugees “vetted” by the United Nations High Commission on International Refugees into all 50 states. The Department of Health and Human Services also provided a number of “entitlements” to these refugees.

After providing three to four months of resettlement services to these refugees, having been well compensated for their assistance services, these Christian non-profits stop providing services to these refugees and are not required to keep track of their location within the United States. Refugee resettlement is profitable to the organizations involved in it. They receive money from the federal government for each refugee they bring over. They have almost no real responsibilities for these refugees. After four months, the “sponsoring” organization is not even required to know where the refugee lives.

A good percentage of the revenues of these Catholic “non-profit” organizations now comes from their work as subcontractors to the federal government to relocate foreign refugees. In effect, these Christian charities have become agents of the federal government.

There are multiple ways for these charities to generate revenue from this program:

$1,850 per refugee from the State Department,

Up to $2,200 for each refugee by participating in a U.S. DHHS program known as Matching Grant,

The charity pockets 25 % of every transportation loan it collects from refugees it “sponsors”,

All charity expenses and overhead in the Washington, DC HQ are paid by the U.S. government, and

Other federal grant programs – “Marriage Initiative,” “Faith-based,” “Ownership Society”, etc., as well as from various state and local grants.

The program is so lucrative that in some towns the Catholic Church has lessened support for traditional charity works to put more effort into resettlement. It uses collection offerings to promote the refugee resettlement program also. Catholic Charities USA has grown into a huge industry with more than 65,000 employees. Billions in support come from the Federal Government, through the Office of Faith Based Initiatives. These charities are now no longer agents of private charity, but a subcontractor of the federal government.

See also:

http://wakeup-world.com/2015/07/03/organized-pedophilia-and-child-trafficking-implicates-governments-media-churches-and-charities/

Catholic Pedophilia in the News

Boston Archdiocese Agrees to $85 million Sex Abuse Settlement

September 9, 2003 – Associated Press

The Boston Archdiocese agreed Tuesday to pay $85 million to 552 people who claim sexual abuse by Roman Catholic priests devastated their lives, giving victims long-awaited recognition of their pain and the U.S. Catholic church a chance to move forward from its worst scandal ever.

http://www.foxnews.com/story/2003/09/09/boston-archdiocese-agrees-to-85m-sex-abuse-settlement.html

Pope ‘Obstructed’ Sex Abuse Inquiry

April 4, 2005 – The Observer

Pope Benedict XVI faced claims last night he had ‘obstructed justice’ after it emerged he issued an order ensuring the church’s investigations into child sex abuse claims be carried out in secret. The order was made in a confidential letter sent to every Catholic bishop in May 2001. It asserted the church’s right to hold its inquiries behind closed doors and keep the evidence confidential for up to ten years after the victims reached adulthood.

http://observer.guardian.co.uk/international/story/0,6903,1469055,00.html

Pope’s Apology for Pedophilia Comes Up Short

March 3, 2010 – Washington Post/Associated Press

Pope Benedict XVI addressed Ireland in a letter apologizing for the sex abuse scandal – a message being watched closely by Catholics from Boston to Berlin to see if it also acknowledges decades of Vatican-approved cover-ups. The scandals first emerged in Canada and Australia in the 1980s, followed by Ireland in the 1990s, the United States this decade and, in recent months, Benedict’s German homeland. Honesty demands that Joseph Ratzinger himself, the man who for decades has been principally responsible for the worldwide cover-up, at last pronounce his own part in the scandal.

http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2010/03/19/AR20100319028…

Report Slams Dutch Catholic Church Over Sex Abuse

December 16, 2011 – NPR/Associated Press

As many as 20,000 children endured sexual abuse at Dutch Catholic institutions over the past 65 years, and church officials failed to adequately address it or help the victims according to a long-awaited investigative report. Based on a survey of 34,000 people, the report estimated that 1 in 10 Dutch children suffered some form of sexual abuse – a figure that rose to 1 in 5 among children who spent part of their youth in an institution such as a boarding school or children’s home, whether Catholic or not. Abusers numbered in the hundreds and included priests, brothers and lay people who worked in religious orders and congregations. The number of victims who suffered abuse in church institutions likely lies somewhere between 10,000 and 20,000, according to the probe, which went back as far as 1945.

http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=143820662

Jesuits to Pay $166M to Settle Sex Abuse Claims

March 25, 2011 – CBS News/Associated Press

In one of the largest settlements in the Roman Catholic Church’s sweeping sex abuse scandal, Jesuits agreed to pay $166.1 million to hundreds of Native Americans and Alaska Natives who were abused at the order’s schools in the northwestern U.S. The settlement between more than 450 victims and the Oregon Province of the Society of Jesus also calls for a written apology. The province previously settled another 200 claims. Then, the organization filed for bankruptcy in 2009, claiming the payments had depleted its treasury. http://www.cbsnews.com/news/jesuits-to-pay-166m-to-settle-sex-abuse-claims/

Catholic Priests are Fugitives from Justice

March 11, 2012 – Chicago Tribune

Few clergy who fled the U.S. after being accused of sexual abuse of minors have been returned to face the charges. Since 1985, at least 32 Roman Catholic priests have left the United States for foreign countries while facing criminal charges or a police investigation over allegations that they sexually assaulted or abused minors. The number of fugitive priests grows by more than two dozen if it includes those who left the country while facing internal church probes or civil allegations of child sex misconduct, instead of a criminal investigation, and those who were transferred to foreign countries by church authorities before or after allegations surfaced. http://media.apps.chicagotribune.com/fugitives/priests.html

Archdiocese of Milwaukee becomes 7th to go Bankrupt over Pedophilia Lawsuits

February 2, 2012 – MSNBC/Associated Press

About 550 people are asking for restitution for alleged sexual abuse by clergy in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee which filed for bankruptcy protection last year citing pending sex-abuse lawsuits. The archdiocese has paid more than $30 million in settlements and other court costs related to clergy abuse and more than a dozen suits against it have been halted because of the bankruptcy proceedings. One priest alone is accused of abusing some 200 boys at a suburban school for deaf students from 1950 to 1974. The other seven Catholic dioceses in the U.S. that have filed for bankruptcy since the clergy abuse scandal erupted in 2002 in Boston are in Davenport; Fairbanks; Portland; San Diego; Spokane; Tucson; and Wilmington.

http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/46236534/ns/us_news-crime_and_courts/

US Catholic Priest Pedophiles

March 5, 2013 – USA Today

In the U.S. alone, more than 16,000 victims have reported abuse from Catholic priests. Similar scandals have roiled Australia, Ireland, Scotland, Belgium and Benedict XVI’s own Germany, each revealing thousands more victims. The details in each country are as horrifying as they are familiar. Hundreds of priests abused and raped children. Reports of abuse were ignored. Victims were sometimes muzzled. Predator priests were shuffled off to other parishes to molest again and the highest church leaders often fought to keep the details secret. http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2013/03/03/pope-conclave-child-abuse-sc…

Papal Resignation Linked to Inquiry into ‘Vatican gay officials’

February 21, 2013 – The Guardian

A potentially explosive report has linked the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI to the discovery of a network of gay prelates in the Vatican, some of whom – the report said – were being blackmailed by outsiders. La Repubblica said the pope had made the decision on December 17th that he was going to resign – the day he received a dossier compiled by three cardinals delegated to look into the so-called “Vati-leaks Affair.” http://www.guardian.co.uk/world/2013/feb/21/pope-retired-amid-gay-bishop-blac…

Pedophile Ring used Boys Home

September 23, 2013 – Sydney Morning Herald

An organized ring of pedophiles believed to include Anglican and Catholic clergy used a Sunday afternoon children’s Christian program in the 1970s to sexually abuse boys at a church-run Wallsend Boys Home. The United Protestant Association has already paid compensation and provided support to a woman for repeated sexual assault over a six-year period at its girls’ home, Ellimatta. http://www.smh.com.au/nsw/paedophile-ring-used-boys-home-20130922-2u7w6.html

Pope will have Security, Immunity by Remaining in the Vatican

February 15, 2013 – Reuters

Pope Benedict’s decision to live in the Vatican after he resigns will offer legal protection from any attempt to prosecute him in connection with sexual abuse cases around the world. In 2010, Benedict was named as a defendant in a lawsuit alleging that he failed to take action as a cardinal in 1995 when he was allegedly told about a priest who had abused boys at a U.S. school for the deaf decades earlier. If Benedict lived anywhere else, then we might have others who are filing lawsuits, or some magistrate might arrest him. http://www.reuters.com/article/2013/02/15/us-pope-resignation-immunity-idUSBR…

Files Detail Decades of Abuse in Joliet Diocese

March 21, 2013 – Chicago Tribune

The Joliet Diocese readily admitted that David Rudofski was sexually abused. He demanded the church files which contain more than 7,000 records detailing how the diocese purposefully shielded priests, misled parishioners and left children unprotected for more than a half-century. More than 13 percent of priests serving in the diocese would later have credible abuse allegations leveled against them. http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/local/suburbs/joliet_romeoville/chi-open-f…

“Pedophilia not criminal condition” says Durban cardinal

March 15, 2013 – BBC News

The Catholic Archbishop of Durban, Wilfrid Fox Napier, has described pedophilia as a psychological “illness, not a criminal condition,” a “disorder,” and the perpetrators are not criminally responsible. He said he knew at least two priests who became pedophiles after themselves being abused as children. “Now don’t tell me that those people are criminally responsible like somebody who chooses to do something like that. I don’t think you can really take the position and say that person deserves to be punished. He was himself damaged,” said the Archbishop.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-21810980

Pope Francis: ‘About 2%’ of Catholic Clergy Are Pedophiles

July 13, 2014 – BBC News

Pope Francis has been quoted as saying that reliable data indicates that “about 2%” of clergy in the Catholic Church are pedophiles, some of whom are pedophiles are priests, bishops and cardinals. It would represent around 8,000 priests out of a global number of about 414,000. These estimates only include developed countries that submit those statistics. It is generally believed that the estimate is more likely between 10% – 20% making it 40,000 to 80,000. Pope Francis emphasizes that pedophilia in priests is a psychology disorder not simply a crime.

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-28282050

Vatican Defrocks 848 Priests or Pedophilia

May 6, 2014 – ABC News/Associated Press

The Vatican revealed that over the past decade, it has defrocked 848 priests who raped or molested children and sanctioned another 2,572 with lesser penalties, providing the first ever breakdown of how it handled the more than 3,400 cases of abuse reported to the Holy See since 2004. The Vatican’s U.N. ambassador in Geneva, Archbishop Silvano Tomasi, released the figures during a second day of grilling by a U.N. committee monitoring implementation of the U.N. treaty against torture. Tomasi insisted that the Holy See was only obliged to abide by the torture treaty inside the tiny Vatican City State, which has a population of only a few hundred people. But significantly, he didn’t dispute the committee’s contention that sexual violence against children can be considered torture.

http://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/vatican-defrocks-848-priests-10…

Secret Horrors of the Vatican Revealed

February 27, 2014 – Seattle Times

A stunning PBS documentary addresses the global clergy child sexual abuse scandals, the dodgy Vatican bank, drug abuse among clergy, and many other crimes sanctioned by the church. Pope Benedict did not step down from the papacy as much as flee the job. For all of the horror on display, the reality is basic: arrogance, hubris and insularity will bring down any organization, even one self-ordained to do God’s work on earth. http://blogs.seattletimes.com/opinionnw/2014/02/27/watch-secrets-of-the-vatic…

Endemic Sexual Abuse in Catholic Irish Schools

December 1, 2014 – Time Magazine

Ireland’s independently-run Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse spent nine years investigating thousands of allegations of abuse at religious-run institutions – spoke of a culture of “endemic sexual abuse” in the country’s Catholic boys’ schools and of the “deferential and submissive attitude” of the Irish state towards the religious orders who ran them. Institutional child abuse was widespread and it had occurred not only in schools, but in many places where young people were in the care of religious orders. When children reported the abuse, they were largely ignored and even punished. The state, too, had willfully turned a blind eye.

https://time.com/3608071/see-haunting-photos-of-the-sites-of-child-abuse/

Vatican Ex-Ambassador Convicted of Sex Abuse

June 27, 2014 – CBS News/Associated Press

The Vatican’s former ambassador to the Dominican Republic has been convicted by a church tribunal of sex abuse and has been defrocked, the first such sentence handed down against a top papal representative. Jozef Wesolowski is the highest-ranking Vatican official to be investigated for alleged sex abuse, and his case raised questions about whether the Vatican, by removing him from Dominican jurisdiction, was protecting him and placing its own investigations ahead of that of authorities in the Caribbean nation. http://www.cbsnews.com/news/jozef-wesolowski-vatican-ex-ambassador-convicted-of-sex-abuse/

Irish Catholic Homes for Unwed Mothers

June 6, 2014 – Washington Post

The discovery of a grave containing the remains of as many as 800 babies at a former home for unmarried mothers in Ireland is yet another problem for the Irish Catholic Church. The mother and baby home at Tuam was run by the nuns of the Sisters of Bon Secours and operated between 1925 and 1961. Sadly, the mass grave at Tuam is probably not unique. Tuam was only one of a dozen mother and baby homes in Ireland in the years after the Second World War, all of which treated their inmates in a similar fashion. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2014/06/09/born-in-irelands-home-of-800-baby-bodies-north-carolina-man-recalls-the-evil/

UN Panel Confronts Vatican on Child Sex Abuse by Clergy

January 16, 2014 – BBC News

The Vatican has been confronted publicly for the first time over the sexual abuse of children by clergy, at a UN hearing in Geneva. Officials faced a barrage of hard questions covering why they would not release data and what they were doing to prevent future abuse. Last month, the Vatican refused a request from the UN’s Committee on the Rights of the Child for data on abuse, on the grounds that it only released such information if requested to do so by another country as part of legal proceedings. The Holy See is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, a legally binding instrument which commits it to protecting and nurturing the most vulnerable in society. The Vatican was asked why it continued to describe abuse as an offence against morals rather than a crime against children.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-25748952

UN Charges Vatican with Pedophilia and Torture

February 6, 2014 – CNN

The United Nations speaks out on behalf of the rights of children and condemns the Vatican and the bishops for crimes of violence, rape and sexual abuse against children by transferring pedophile priests from parish to parish, withholding documents for prosecution and perpetuating an institutional culture of secrecy and shame. Catholic Church would have us believe that this most tragic era in church history is over. It is not. It lives on today. Pedophiles are still in the priesthood. Cover-ups of their crimes are happening now, and bishops in many cases are continuing to refuse to turn information over to the criminal justice system.

http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/06/opinion/dispenza-priest-abuse

Prominent Catholic Priest Father Julian Fox Jailed for Child Sex Crimes

August 28, 2015 – Herald Sun

The former Australian head of the second-largest Catholic order, Father Julian Fox, is today behind bars, 16 years after being accused of child sex crimes while teaching at Melbourne schools in the 1980s and 1990s. Fox was sentenced to four years’ jail and fined $10,000 today for sexually and physically assaulting five students. Fox is one of a long list of priests and brothers from the Salesian Order who have now been convicted of terrorizing kids between the 1960s and 1990s. Despite his crimes, he rose to become head of the Salesian Order. In 2004, the Australian chapter was engulfed in global scandal after it was alleged local superiors moved priests accused of sexual assaults across international and state borders to evade authorities.

http://www.heraldsun.com.au/news/law-order/prominent-catholic-priest-father-julian-fox-jailed-for-child-sex-crimes/news-story/b8c8f7e75273e0d1437df5a5b1a7a62c

The Litany of Child Abuse by Catholic Priests in Australia

November 24, 2015 –The Guardian

Priest after priest in the Melbourne archdiocese of the Catholic Church was caught abusing children. And for decades, bishop after bishop ignored these crimes. But Melbourne fits the now familiar pattern of the Catholic world. In Melbourne over the past 35 years, 454 people made claims about child sexual abuse by priests, religious employees or volunteers; 335 claims against priests.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2015/nov/24/the-litany-of-child-abuse-by-catholic-priests-that-no-longer-shocks-the-world

Pope Francis Defends Pedophile Bishop

October 7, 2015 – New York Times

Pope Francis called people in Osorno, a city in southern Chile, “dumb” for protesting against a bishop accused of being complicit in clerical sexual abuse. “The Osorno community is suffering because it’s dumb,” Pope Francis told a group of tourists on St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, quickly instilling doubts about the pope’s commitment to protecting victims of sexual abuse. Bishop Barros was appointed by the pope to head the Diocese of Osorno this year, despite reports that he had covered up sexual abuses committed by Father Fernando Karadima who was found guilty of sexual abuses by the Vatican in 2011 and ordered to a life of seclusion, prayer and penitence (not jail). According to some of Father Karadima’s victims, Bishop Barros was witness to and complicit in the abuses.

http://www.nytimes.com/2015/04/22/us/missouri-bishop-convicted-of-shielding-pedophile-priest-resigns.html?_r=0

Two Bishops Resign in Minnesota over Sexual Abuse Scandal

June 15, 2015 – New York Times

Two bishops in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis resigned their posts Monday, the second time this spring that American church leaders have stepped aside after complaints over their handling of sexual abuse claims involving priests. In Minnesota, Archbishop John C. Nienstedt and an auxiliary bishop, Lee A. Piché, announced their departures less than two weeks after prosecutors in St. Paul accused the archdiocese of willfully ignoring warning signs of a pedophile priest. Their resignations followed the April exit of Bishop Robert W. Finn from the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph in Missouri, who had been convicted of a misdemeanor for failing to report a priest who took pornographic pictures of girls. http://www.nytimes.com/2015/06/15/us/archbishop-nienstedt-and-aide-resign-in-minnesota-over-sex-abuse-scandal.html

Vatican says Bishops not “Obliged” to Report Clerical Child Abuse

February 2, 2016 – The Guardian

The Catholic Church is telling newly appointed bishops that it is “not necessarily” their duty to report accusations of clerical child abuse and that only victims or their families should make the decision to report abuse to police.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/feb/10/catholic-bishops-not-obliged-report-clerical-child-abuse-vatican-says

Catholic Church Spent $2M Lobbying Against Child Sex Abuse Accountability Laws

May 5, 2016 – International Business Times

The Roman Catholic Church in New York has spent millions of dollars in recent years to stop a law that would make it easier for victims of child sex abuse to sue their attackers.

http://www.ibtimes.com/new-york-catholic-church-spent-2m-lobbying-against-child-sex-abuse-accountability-2376078

Feds May Seek Racketeering Suit for Clergy Abuse in Diocese

April 3, 2016 – ABC/Associated Press

A federal prosecutor may file a racketeering lawsuit against a Roman Catholic diocese where a state grand jury found two former bishops helped cover up the sexual abuse of hundreds of children by more than 50 clergy over a 40-year period. The ongoing investigation of the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese grew out of the prosecution of the Rev. Joseph Maurizio Jr. The U.S. Attorney has concerns whether diocesan officials engaged in a pattern of criminal activity that would fall under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, commonly referred to as RICO.

http://www.bigstory.ap.org/article/37715fe2a0764931aca65ce7b8713349/feds-may-seek-racketeering-suit-clergy-abuse-diocese

At least 231 Children in Choir Abused by Pope’s Brother

January 8, 2016 – The Journal

Former Pope Benedict’s sudden resignation is speculated by many to have stemmed from rampant child abuse problems in the Catholic Church. These accusations are supported by a number of witnesses and a shocking story that the former Pope Benedict’s brother abused at least 231 children at a catholic boys choir.

http://www.thejournal.ie/regensburg-domspatzen-ratzinger-benedict-choir-child-abuse-scandal-2538826-Jan2016/

U.S. Catholic Pedophile Lawsuits

In the United States, over 3,000 civil lawsuits have been filed against the church, some of these cases have resulted in multimillion-dollar settlements with many claimants. In 1998 the Roman Catholic Diocese of Dallas paid $30.9 million to twelve victims of one priest. From 2003 to 2009 nine other major settlements, involving over 375 cases with 1551 claimants/victims, resulted in payments of over US $1.1 billion.

The Associated Press estimated the settlements of sex abuse cases from 1950 to 2007 totaled more than $2 billion. BishopAccountability.org puts the figure at more than $3 billion. Addressing a flood of abuse claims, five dioceses (Tucson, Arizona; Spokane, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Davenport, Iowa, and San Diego) got bankruptcy protection. Eight Catholic dioceses have declared bankruptcy due to sex abuse cases from 2004 to 2011.

The 2004 John Jay Report was based on a study of 10,667 allegations against 4,392 priests accused of engaging in sexual abuse of a minor between 1950 and 2002. Some statistics from that report are as follows:

Around 81% of these victims were male.

Female victims of sexual abuse by Catholic priests tended to be younger than the males.

A substantial number (2000) of very young children were victimized by priests during this time period.

9,281 victim surveys had information about an investigation. In 6,696 (72%) cases, an investigation of the allegation was carried out. Of these, 4,570 (80%) were substantiated; 1,028 (18%) were unsubstantiated; 83 (1.5%) were found to be false.

The 4,392 priests who were accused amount to approximately 4% of the 109,694 priests in active ministry during that time. Of these 4,392, approximately:

56 percent had one reported allegation against them; 27 percent had two or three allegations against them; nearly 14 percent had four to nine allegations against them; 3 percent (149 priests) had 10 or more allegations against them. These 149 priests were responsible for almost 3,000 victims, or 27 percent of the allegations.

The allegations were substantiated for 1,872 priests.

Almost 70 percent were ordained before 1970.

Catholic Pedophilia Settlements

By 2009, U.S. Catholic dioceses have paid more than $2.6 billion in abuse-related costs since 1950. In many instances, dioceses were forced to declare bankruptcy as a result of the settlements. At least six U.S. dioceses sought bankruptcy protection. In some cases, the dioceses filed bankruptcy just before civil suits against them were about to go to trial. This had the effect of mandating that pending and future lawsuits be settled in bankruptcy court. The sexual abuse scandal costs each of the 195 dioceses “an average of $300,000 annually.

British and Anglican Pedophiles

The crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Catholic Church are appalling, but don’t underestimate the British Imperial Empire. Once you read the chronology of pedophilia crimes in the government of Britain, you may wonder if the Anglican Church is any better than the Roman Catholic Church. Just as in the Catholic Church, pedophiles in politics seem to think they are immune from prosecution. And it seems that TV stars think they are even more immune than politicians. Jimmy Savile was a close friend of British Royalty and many say this was why he was “immune” from prosecution. But once his case began to unwind, it opened the British to a revelation of pedophilia and human sacrifice that is barbaric and evil.

Jimmy Savile and the BBC

Jimmy Savile, the entertainer with royal connections raped dozens of kids – including a boy who was just two years old – while working at the BBC. Decades ago, journalist Jill Dando alleged the BBC might be involved in a pedophilia ring. Then Jill Dando was found dead on her front doorstep.

Although, there have been several historic victories in the UK exposing some of these pedophiles, like Lord Janner and Cyril Smith, these stories are somehow just scratching the surface of the guilty parties involved in such horrific unspeakable acts. Other cases continue to be covered up and hushed.

British Pedophiles in the News

Witchcraft-based Child Abuse: Action Plan Launched

August 14, 2012 – BBC News

The UK government has launched an action plan to tackle child abuse linked to witchcraft or religion in England. The government says that cases of adults inflicting physical violence or emotional harm on children they regard as witches or possessed by evil spirits occur across the world, often in sub-sects of major religions, such as Christianity. Scotland Yard says it has conducted 83 investigations into cases of faith-based child abuse in the past decade.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/education-19248144

Child Porn Operation Nets 50 Police Officers

December 17, 2002 – The Telegraph

Fifty police officers across Britain have been arrested as part of a crackdown on suspected pedophiles who pay to access child pornography websites. The officers were among 1,300 people arrested on suspicion of accessing or downloading indecent images of children – some as young as five – from US-based Internet sites. Operation Ore is the UK wing of a huge FBI operation which traced 250,000 pedophiles worldwide last year through credit card details used to pay for downloading child porn.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/1416400/Child-porn-operation-nets-50-police-officers.html

UK Uncovers Huge Pedophile Ring

March 16, 2011 – BBC

International police led by a UK team say they shut down the largest internet pedophile ring yet discovered. The global forum had 70,000 followers at its height, leading to 4,000 intelligence reports being sent to police across 30 countries. The operation has so far identified 670 suspects and 230 abused children. Detectives say 184 people have been arrested – 121 of them were in the UK. Some 60 children have been rescued in the UK.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-12762333

Jimmy Savile Abuse: Number of Victims Reaches 450

December 12, 2012 – BBC News

Police have confirmed that the number of alleged sex abuse victims of the late Jimmy Savile has reached 450. Of the alleged victims, 82% were female and 80% were children or young people. Meanwhile, police have set up Operation Fairbank to investigate allegations by Labor MP Tom Watson of a pedophile ring in high places. Mr. Watson said in October that police should investigate claims of a “powerful pedophile ring” linked to a previous prime minister’s “senior adviser” and Parliament. Police have a total of 20 suspects whom they wish to interview. They have interviewed seven people in total – six of whom were arrested. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-20697738

40 UK Politicians Complicit in Westminster ‘pedophile ring’

July 5, 2014 – Reuters

A whistleblower who kicked off UK police pedophile probe Operation Fernbridge believes as many as 40 British MPs and peers were involved in or turned a blind eye to child abuse. Peter Mckelvie, a retired child protection team manager, who has spent more than 20 years compiling evidence of alleged child abuse by people in authority, believes ten current and former politicians are on the list and that there is enough evidence to arrest at least one senior politician. MPs and peers from all three main political parties are on the list including Cyril Smith and Sir Peter Morrison. McKelvie was behind bringing Peter Righton, a notorious pedophile, to justice when he worked for Hereford and Worcester child protection team and believes that up to 20 MPs and Lords should be investigated. Watson spoke of “clear intelligence suggesting a powerful pedophile network linked to parliament and number 10.”

http://www.personalgrowthcourses.net/video/pedophile-politicians-ring-uk

Five Westminster Pedophile Rings Probed by Scotland Yard

December 21, 2014 – The Telegraph

Police are investigating claims that up to five pedophile rings operated at the heart of Westminster with the involvement of “highly influential” politicians. A Labor MP who has handed a dossier of evidence (naming 22 politicians, including three serving MPs, thirteen former ministers and three members of the House of Lords) to Scotland Yard said he now believed the complexity of child abuse networks at the heart of government in the Seventies and Eighties had been seriously underestimated. John Mann, MP for Bassetlaw said, “In some cases I believe they committed abuse together.”

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/crime/11306575/Five-Westminster-paedophile-rings-probed-by-Scotland-Yard.html

The Pedophile Ring at the Heart of the British Establishment

July 6, 2014 – The Telegraph

There is a Westminster pedophile ring operating from the heart of the British establishment from the 1960s onwards. Cyril Smith, the late Liberal Democrat, was only one of a number of alleged high profile child abusers within Westminster said to have been named in a 40-page dossier submitted to the Home Office by the late campaigning Tory MP Geoffrey Dickens in 1983.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/crime/10950111/The-alleged-paedophile-ring-at-the-heart-of-the-British-Establishment.html

Number of Pedophiles in Britain will Shock Public, warns Deputy Children’s Commissioner for England

May 5, 2015 – The Telegraph

Child sex abuse is so rife in Britain that there is not enough land in the country to build the number of prisons needed to house the perpetrators, the Deputy Children’s Commissioner for England has warned. Scotland Yard is also being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) over claims that it covered up child sex abuse because of the involvement of influential MPs and police officers between the 1970 and 2000s. Mrs. Berelowitz claimed that there were still cover ups happening in local authorities and police stations.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/culture/hay-festival/11641096/Number-of-paedophiles-in-Britain-will-shock-public-warns-Deputy-Childrens-Commissioner-for-England.html

British Police say 261 People of ‘Prominence’ Suspected of Child Sex Abuse

May 20, 2015 – MSN/Reuters

British police investigating allegations of historical child sex abuse said more than 1,400 people had been named as suspects including 261 described as “people of public prominence” including dozens of politicians and TV stars. The suspects included 135 figures from TV, film or radio, 76 politicians involved in both local and national politics, 43 from the music industry and seven from the sporting world. Detectives are also looking into claims powerful figures forced police to drop inquiries into pedophile rings involving high-profile people. Bailey said that 666 of the offenders being investigated were alleged to have carried out abuse at institutions including schools, children’s homes and religious institutions.

http://www.reuters.com/article/britain-abuse-idUSL5N0YB3PH20150520

Thousands of Children Go Missing from Britain’s Protective Services

March 3, 2015 – Newsweek

Many of the child sex abuse scandals that have shocked Britain in recent years involve victims who were supposed to be under the protection of the state. Each year the government loses track of around 2,000 vulnerable children in care, even as reports of human trafficking inside the country are on the rise. Nearly half of the survivors of human trafficking were at one time inside the U.K.’s care system. The U.K.’s Human Trafficking Center’s latest assessment shows a total of 2,744 people, including 602 children, reported as trafficked for exploitation in the U.K. in 2013.

http://www.newsweek.com/2015/03/13/britains-missing-children-310701.html

Cameron says Child Sex Abuse to be Classified ‘National Threat’

March 3, 2015 – MSN/Reuters

British Prime Minister David Cameron said tackling child sexual abuse was a national priority on a par with organized crime. Britain has been rocked by a series of child sex abuse revelations, including a case in Rotherham where some 1,400 children were abused by gangs of men.

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-britain-abuse-cameron-idUSKBN0LZ00A20150303

Up to 85% of Child Abuse in England Remains Undetected

December 11, 2015 – The Guardian

About 50,000 cases of sexual abuse were recorded by police and local authorities in the two years to March 2014. Official figures vastly underestimate the true scale of child sexual abuse. The actual number of children abused in that period is thought to be as many as 450,000. A new report, by the Office of the Children’s Commissioner, found that about 85% of sexually abused young people are not receiving help and treatment. https://www.theguardian.com/society/2015/nov/24/85-percent-child-abuse-england-remains-undetected-study

The United Nations and Pedophilia

Though we think that we might turn to an organization which boldly claims to represent the best interests of the world’s dispossessed refugees and displaced children to seek help with child trafficking and pedophilia, most of us won’t be shocked to find that even the United Nations has a terrible track record with human rights. Some say that the UN is the number one producer of refugees instead of the world organization that cares for them. In fact, the UN doesn’t help anyone, at any time. Look closely at the record of UN peacekeepers and you will find they have been essentially ineffectual to help any conflict wind down. They have stood helpless in every conflict they have monitored. Crimes against humanity happen in front of their eyes and the only responses are words in a report or speeches given in New York that effect little change.

The United Nations is essentially a false flag operation claiming peace and global cooperation between nations but actually has a New World Order agenda – open globalism. In fact, the UN is no friend to humanity as it has called for world de-population through scientifically designed retro-viruses. In its newsletters in the early 70’s, the World Health Organization called on scientists to create a new retro-virus that could replace the depopulation trends of previous plagues and illnesses that modern medicine has eliminated.

In one article, the WHO called for the retro-virus to be disseminated in the northern and southern part of Africa to wipe out huge populations to make more room for those in the central regions to migrate to the north and south. The polio vaccine experiments of Jonas Salk in Zaire spawned the creation of the Aids virus which was then weaponized by the US Biological Warfare Laboratory and administered through WHO vaccines to the populations the UN had targeted in their depopulation scheme. That is why Africa has such a high rate of HIV – it was planned.

The agenda of the United Nations is not what it seems to be. The World Bank supposedly helps third world countries, when in fact, it harms them through economic exploitation and the creation of industrial debt under the guise of economic development. Only the industries stripping the third world country of their assets benefit. And once they strip a country of its geological assets and natural wealth, it commoditizes its citizens as human slaves in nefarious ways already described.

Globalism will Enslave All of Us

The United Nations is a global East India Trading Company with imperialism and world domination as its goal. Imperialism is unchecked in the United Nation’s plans for global “cooperation.” One economy, one religion, one military, one trade pact, one government – and all under the generous largesse of the United Nation’s control of the world. Does this sound like the evil fascists that the United Nations tells everyone they stand against? Once again, double-speak rules the day. Basically, the United Nations has done little but promote its own interests to dominate and rule the world like every other imperialistic regime from ancient Roman times until now.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Report

The UNHCR, as of October 31, 2016, employs 10,700 people worldwide and has a budget of $5.3 billion for 2013. It provides data and support services for refugees world-wide.

Global forced displacement has increased in 2015, with record-high numbers. By the end of the year, 65.3 million individuals were forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of manufactured wars, persecution, armed conflict, generalized violence, or human rights violations. Among them are nearly 21.3 million refugees, over half of whom are under the age of 18. There are also ten million stateless people who have been denied a nationality and access to basic rights such as education, healthcare, employment and freedom of movement. At the same time, there were 3.2 million asylum-seekers.

The global number of refugees under UNHCR’s mandate was estimated to be 16.1 million at the end of 2015. Some totals are: Syrian Arab Republic (4.9 million), Afghanistan (2.7 million), Somalia (1.1 million).

António Guterres was the UN High Commissioner for Refugees for ten years and now will become the new U. N. General Secretary. In 2015, Guterres’s corrupt UN refugee agency paid the Assad regime $900 million to reward Assad for bombing Syria to create thousands of refugees upon whose misery the UN corrupt bureaucracy could build its refugee empire. Figures show that $900 million of the $1.1 billion in the UN 2015 response plan was spent on aid funneled through Assad.

According to data from the State Department’s Refugee Processing Center, more than 3 million refugees in total have arrived in the U.S. since 1975. A look at where refugees to the U.S. have come from and their number provides a glimpse into global events and the U.S. role in providing a safe haven. Of the more than 40,000 refugees who have been admitted to the United States so far in 2015, the largest numbers have come from Burma (8,112) the Democratic Republic of the Congo (6,350) and Somalia 5780), Iraq (5,385), Bhutan (2,924), Syria (2,805), and Iran (2,049).

More recently, the ongoing conflict in Syria has displaced six-in-ten Syrians, or 12.5 million, from their homes. In September 2015, the Obama administration set a goal of resettling 10,000 Syrian refugees in the U.S. over the coming year. To date, just over 2,800 Syrian refugees have settled in the U.S. In the US, 91.4% of recent refugees from the Middle East are on food stamps, and 68.3% are on cash welfare, according to data from the Office of Refugee Resettlement in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Syrian Refugees Discrepancies

The administration admitted a total of 12,587 Syrian refugees during this fiscal year, exceeding the target President Obama declared last fall by 2,587 (20.5 percent). Of the 12,587, the vast majority are Sunni Muslims – 12,363 (98.2 percent) – while another 103 are identified in State Department Refugee Processing Center data simply as Muslims and a further 20 as Shi’a Muslims. Sixty-eight of the 12,587 Syrian refugees (0.5 percent) are Christians. Strangely enough, US Refugee records show that only 2,805 Syrian refugees were actually placed in America. This leaves the huge discrepancy that 10,000 or so Syrian refugees are missing. Where did they go?

Refugee Processing Center

The Refugee Processing Center is operated by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration. It assists DOS/PRM in achieving its annual U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) objectives. The Bureau does not operate refugee camps, or otherwise give aid directly to refugees. Instead, in the interests of effectiveness and efficiency, it claims to work with the United Nations and other international organizations, as well as with non-governmental organizations, that operate these programs. The Bureau manages the contributions to these organizations, and monitors the programs that it funds. The Office of Refugee Resettlement has $1.56 billion to spend in fiscal 2015. The budget line for processing unaccompanied minors increased from $77.2 million in fiscal 2006 to $948 million in fiscal 2015.

Cost per Refugee

The estimated cost to resettle an average, single Middle Eastern refugee in the U.S. over the first five years is $64,370 — or 12 times the United Nations estimates it costs to support a refugee staying in a neighboring Middle Eastern country, according to an analysis from the Center for Immigration Studies. The UN has sought $1,057 annually to support each Syrian refugee living in neighboring Middle Eastern countries but instead chose to spend U.S. $64,370 per refugee in the first five years, or $257,481 per refugee household, to resettle them in the U.S.

Middle Eastern refugees in the U.S. have traditionally required a lot of public assistance, with 91 percent on food stamps, 68 percent on cash assistance, and 62 percent on Medicaid, according to the most recent government data. They have only 10.5 years of education on average which makes it likely that it will be many years, if ever, before this population will cease to be a net fiscal drain on public coffers.

CIS notes that the five-year cost of resettling 49,000 Middle Eastern refugees in the U.S. is equal to the $2.5 billion funding gap the UN needs to support four million Syrian refugees in the Middle East. Comparing the five-year cost of bringing one refugee to the United States to the cost of providing for someone in the region shows that for each refugee resettled here, 61 can be helped if they remain in a safe neighboring country such as Turkey, Jordan, or Lebanon for one year.

The increase of yearly refugees from 70,000 during 2013-2015 to 85,000 in 2016, to the plan of 110,000 in 2017 — is more than a 57% increase in refugee arrivals since 2015.

Of the 180 agencies who the United Nations assigns refugees to in America, 160 of them are part of the Roman Catholic Charity network. Perhaps this is why the Pope “demands” open borders – to fill the coffers of his charities and the UN and the US government is complicit in this theft of US taxpayer dollars.

Other Monetary Aid to Refugees

The U.S. is providing more than $364 million in additional humanitarian assistance for those affected by the war in Syria, bringing U.S. humanitarian assistance in response to this conflict to more than $5.9 billion since the start of the crisis.

The U.S. is providing more than $181 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the Iraqi people, bringing U.S. humanitarian assistance for Iraqis to nearly $1.1 billion since FY 2014.

The U.S. has announced nearly $189 million in additional humanitarian assistance in response to the crisis in Yemen, bringing total U.S. humanitarian assistance for Yemen to more than $327 million in fiscal year 2016.

The U.S. has announced a contribution of nearly $37 million of humanitarian assistance toward the Office of the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Refugees to support critical education gaps for refugees in 16 countries.

The U.S. is providing nearly $6 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the Libyan people, bringing total U.S. humanitarian assistance for Libyans to more than $121 million since FY 2012.

The U.S. has announced a contribution of $11 million to support the Emerging Resettlement Countries Joint Support Mechanism, a platform established to help countries create robust and sustainable refugee resettlement programs.

UN Peacekeeper Pedophiles in the News

Report Slams U.N. for “Gross Institutional Failure” in Child Sex Abuse Cases

December 17, 2015 – CBS/Associated Press

The United Nations’ “gross institutional failure” to act on allegations that French and other peacekeepers sexually abused children in the Central African Republic led to even more assaults, according to a new report. Among those said to have looked the other way were the U.N. children’s agency, UNICEF, as well as human rights staffers. No one has been arrested.

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/gross-institutional-failure-by-u-n-on-child-sex-abuse-cases/

Vile Sex Abuse by UN Peacekeepers

April 14, 2016 – The Telegraph

There were no fewer than 99 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by UN military personnel last year, and there have been 25 new claims this year. This isn’t the first time such claims have surfaced about the conduct of UN peacekeepers. There was an alleged pedophile ring in the Democratic Republic of Congo, UN police officers in Bosnia were paying for prostitutes and trafficking young women from Eastern Europe, and Pakistani peacekeepers were found guilty of sexual abuse in Haiti. There’s a track record going back decades.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/politics/the-vile-sex-abuse-by-un-peacekeepers-is-leaving-the-united-nati/

Rape – The Secret War Crime of UN peacekeepers

March 10, 2016 – Time Magazine

The U.N. reports that 200,000 Congolese women and children have been raped during Congo’s long-simmering conflict. Estimates for South Sudan are in the thousands. Rape was only prosecuted as a crime against humanity in 1998, by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and again in Rwandan’s genocidal conflict. Recently, ISIS’s sale of Yezidi women as sexual slaves in Iraq and Syria, and Boko Haram’s abduction of hundreds of schoolgirls for forced marriages in Nigeria, have pushed survivors and activists to demand a global response to rape as a war crime with consequences.

http://time.com/war-and-rape/

U.N. Peacekeeping in Crisis as Fresh Child Abuse Allegations Emerge

January 6, 2016 – Newsweek

United Nations peacekeeping personnel must lose their status as “a privileged class,” according to a former senior U.N. official, after fresh allegations of sexual abuse of minors by peacekeepers in Central African Republic emerged. The latest allegations mean that the U.N.’s sex abuse crisis is now more exposed than ever before, but there’s no evidence that the U.N. has changed the way it’s dealing with the problem. The U.N. treats reports of sexual abuse by its personnel as administrative matters to be handled internally and in secret, rather than as serious violent crimes.

http://www.newsweek.com/un-peacekeeping-crisis-fresh-child-abuse-allegations-emerge-car-412302

The Dark Net of the CIA

The number one use of the internet is pornography. So is it any surprise that the CIA created the Dark Net to open pedophilia sites to entrap pedophiles? But the real reason the CIA open the first pedophilia sites is much more nefarious – to entrap and blackmail politicians and the elite. Of course the CIA was happy to also use their pedophilia sites to lure pedophiles into using their credit cards to enter the site and thus inform the CIA (and FBI) of their criminal sexual intent.

Had the CIA not created these sites, there would have been no crime – entrapment is illegal. That is why we know the true intent of the Tor and the Dark Net. The article above highlights the use of the Dark Net to entrap pedophiles but the political intent of blackmail is only now coming to the foreground with the new pedophile scandals in Washington with Weiner, Podesta, Epstein and the Bush/Clinton criminal family.

A recent court filing in U. S. District Court by an FBI agent shows the dark underworld of child pornography and the computers and system used to operate pedophile rings. This is worth viewing so that you can see the depth and depravity that exists in the dark internet. Once you see the sordid descriptions of what people are doing to our children, you will know that all that we have presented is true. This affidavit can be accessed here. If that doesn’t show you how the dark net operates, then perhaps these articles will get your attention.

Dark Net News Items—Leads to the Question “What do we not know?”

Dark Net ‘Used by Tens of Thousands of Pedophiles

June 6, 2014 – BBC News

Tens of thousands of pedophiles are using the so-called dark net to trade images of sexual abuse and pedophilia. The dark net is the term used to refer to parts of the internet that are hidden and can be hard to access without special software. Tor was first created by the US military.

http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-27885502

Secret ‘Dark Net’ Operation saves Scores of Children from Abuse

July 30, 2015 – ABC News Australia

Scores of children have been saved from abuse after an elaborate sting by Queensland Police led to the identification and arrest of key members of a global online sex abuse network. Queensland’s anti-pedophile task force Argos targeted an internet bulletin board which had 45,000 members. The employee was sentenced to 35 years in jail for sexually abusing at least seven children in his care and for transmitting child pornography on the internet. The sting resulted in the identification of pedophiles around the world. http://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-08-26/secret-anti-paedophile-operation-saves-children-from-abuse/6720304

Is Pedophilia and Human Trafficking the New Normal?

This list of articles, which is incomplete by any means, leaves out countless incidents around the world. Just internet search for pedophilia and human trafficking in your country or state and see how prevalent the practices are for yourself. If citizen journalists do not speak up and educate others on these heinous crimes, then prepare yourself for a world where your own child might be the next JonBenet Ramsey or Madeline McCann. And no one—government officials, law enforcement, the media, or the Church—will care!

This type of evil illnesses is rampant, especially with those who seek power in politics or law enforcement. No Catholic church or school is immune from the new type of scrutiny we must have to identify those who would harm children. No government agency or religious organizations can be trusted “on the surface.”

It is our duty as parents and citizens who want to live in a world of MORALITY and DECENCY to investigate all allegations and bring every criminal to justice, even if they sit in the White House, U.S. Congress or Supreme Court. Crimes against children are crimes against humanity. Only diligence and courage will turn the tide of this continuing war against innocence and decency.

KEY POINT: Don’t worry about what we will do with those prosecuted. In the U.S., FEMA camps (click here for a list of camps) will be able to house all of these convicted sickos.

Pedophilia is not reserved for only Catholics, Brits, CIA agents, charity workers and politicians; it is universal. The more child supportive an agency or organization seems to be by their name, the more you might need to be suspect them of anything but child welfare. What is really going on with the child abuse incidents that have been associated with the Boy Scouts, orphanages, law enforcement, social services, doctors and many others who claim to want to help children and youth?

Often, asking for help is a red flag that a vulnerability has been discovered. Our research showed that missing person agencies don’t find many people, orphanages don’t place as many children as they receive in funding, refugee agencies don’t really help many refugees, charities don’t give much of the money to the needy, governments and law enforcement turn a blind eye, and politicians are mostly co-opted. Our age is full of deceit and words often mean the opposite of what they read. For example, one of the prominent names that has appeared in the PizzaGate stories is “James Alefantis” which sounds like the French phrase “ J’aime les enfants,” meaning “I love children.” Vigilance must not waiver if we are to protect our children from the animalistic desires of those who want power and control over the weak and innocent.

More Pedophile Rings

Report: Boy Scout Files Reveal repeat Child Abuse

August, 8, 2012 – Boston Globe/Associated Press

Internal documents from the Boy Scouts of America reveal more than 125 cases in which men suspected of molestation allegedly continued to abuse Scouts, despite a blacklist meant to protect boys from sexual predators. A review of more than 1,200 files from 1970 to 1991 found suspected abusers regularly remained in the organization after officials were first presented with sexual misconduct allegations. Predators moved from troop to troop because of clerical errors, computer glitches or the Scouts’ failure to check the blacklist, known as the “perversion files.”

https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/nation/2012/08/05/boy-scout-files-reveal-repeat-child-abuse/KCRNc7iZvKPw5V0mfjVvAN/story.html

Sex Abuse Tore apart Australia’s Orthodox Jewish Community

February 18, 2015 – The Guardian

Two rabbis, including one of the nation’s most prominent, have been forced from their posts. Whistleblowers, humiliated and ostracized for years by Yeshivah, have been dramatically vindicated. More victims have come forward. More criminal charges may follow. Yeshivah schools face a nightmare of civil litigation. https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2015/feb/19/rabbis-absolute-power-how-sex-abuse-tore-apart-australias-orthodox-jewish-community

Jehovah’s Witnesses Face Child Sexual-abuse Investigation in Australia

August 14, 2015 – Washington Post

From 1950 to 2014, the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society amassed 5,000 files detailing sexual abuse of Australian children by 1,006 of its members. Young girls were assaulted by neighbors, teenagers were raped by their fathers and victims were forced to pray with their abusers. No one was reported to the authorities. https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia_pacific/jehovahs-witnesses-face-child-sex-abuse-investigation-in-australia/2015/08/14/d8a58eda-406e-11e5-9561-4b3dc93e3b9a_story.html

Canada ‘Cultural Genocide’ against First Nation

June 3, 2015 – BBC News

Canadian aboriginals were forced to attend state-funded church schools that were responsible for “cultural genocide.” The report released on Tuesday found that First Nation children were often physically and sexually abused in more than 130 residential schools operated across Canada. Prime Minister Stephen Harper issued a historic apology in parliament in 2008, acknowledging the physical and sexual abuse that took place in the schools and a settlement of $5 billion was awarded the First Nation.

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-33000961

Pedophilia in Hollywood

July 16, 2015 – Los Angeles Times

An Open Secret is an unsettling look at pedophilia in Hollywood. The film’s distillation of firsthand testimony and archival material has haunting implications. Amid the sickening recollections of victims and the even more sickening justifications of abusers, alleged and convicted, a picture emerges of a business devoid of oversight, where starry-eyed kids and trusting parents are easy prey.

http://www.latimes.com/entertainment/movies/la-et-mn-open-secret-movie-review-20150717-story.html

Prostitution ring within Colombia’s police

March 6, 2016 – The Guardian

A sordid scandal involving a male prostitution ring within Colombia’s national police force has claimed the head of the police chief, a deputy minister and a prominent journalist and unveiled a web of corruption, sexual harassment and influence peddling that has eroded the public confidence in the police. At the center of the affair is what has been described as a “ring of prostitution” network run by senior police officials. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/mar/06/colombia-police-male-prostitution-ring-allegations-scandal

Pagan Human Sacrifice and Pedophilia

For years it’s been rumored that the globalist elite are involved in some pretty strange practices, from mock sacrificing a baby at Bohemian Grove to the testimony that a child was actually murdered in a Bohemian Grove ritual. The testimony and evidence in the article below, exposes the allegations of Bohemian Grove, which many claim are just the tip of the iceberg. Paul Bonacci, one of the important witnesses to the Franklin cover-up, once told Senate subcommittee investigator Gary Caradori, Los Angeles FBI Director Ted L. Gunderson, and ex-Senator and attorney John Decamp that he was forced to murder a boy at the California resort for the elite. See full article and video here.

Former Los Angeles FBI Director Ted L. Gunderson expanded that accusation with the famous Jeffrey Macdonald Douglas Case. Helena Stoeckley testified in the case to all that goes on behind closed doors — including satanic robes, blood sacrifices, and more. The MacDonald Douglas Case documented evidence of an elite cult that included military, police, and justice system officials smuggling drugs and performing occult rituals. Stoeckley testified that Dr. MacDonald fought this gang and tried to stop the smuggling — and was subsequently framed for the murder of his wife and two daughters. MacDonald was tried at a military tribunal and convicted. This two hour video with Gunderson describes the event and the satanic rituals behind the MacDonald murders.

Director Gunderson looks at several satanic ritual crimes and their CIA involvement, along with information on “The Finders” in a variety of lectures that can be found on YouTube. In the link that follows, Gunderson claims the CIA connected “elite” kidnapped and drugged children. http://themillenniumreport.com/2016/11/ted-gunderson-the-c-i-a-satanism/

Another case Director Gunderson investigated was the McMartin Preschool case, where investigators dug up the school and found tunnels and skeletons, finding that hundreds of children had been molested at the preschool.

Catholic orphanages in Ireland found piles of bones and bodies in its septic tank, numbering at least 800 children. http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2014/jun/3/mass-grave-800-children-found-near-irish-home-unwe/

We Are the Change, an alternative media site, chronicles these crimes and more in an article entitled The Ultimate Exposure of Pedophile Rings in London, Hollywood, and More. Other relevant items from this article are noted below:

Also noted in the article is another major outing of the pedophile culture in the UK where, Scotland Yard obtained video evidence of a politician “murdering a child in a bizarre ritual.” A Scotland Yard official said “these accusations are true” – and another 261 prominent people including politicians and TV stars are suspected of partaking in the horrific evil of child abuse/murder. Some have speculated the criminal ritual is used as a form of blackmail to compromise individuals – and that high level people are preventing prosecutions.

The U.K. probe, known as Operation Midlands, was shut down in March for “insignificant evidence” despite a quote from MP John Mann saying “that the victim total could be in the many tens of thousands.” The probe had video evidence, and several victim’s testimonies. The claims are backed up by retired Scotland Yard detectives. Yet the probe was shut down, and at least 114 documents vanished. One document that turned up after 30 years showed that the Thatcher government knew and was told about the Westminster officials’ perverse sexual behaviors. The CIA and KGB even knew about what was going on and hoped to blackmail the VIP pedophile ring in exchange for information.

Sixteen MP’s were named in a 1984 dossier of VIP pedophile abusers documenting the influence that the Pedophile Information Exchange lobby had on Westminster. A whistle-blower goes further to state that 20 powerful elitists abused children for decades, including a female MP. The ultimate goal of the pedophile lobby was to lower the age of consent and push the pedophilia agenda, which several people tried to do. Even the High Court judge to the Queen, Lord Justice Fulford, tried to lower the age of consent to age four. Another official, Patricia Hewitt, former Labor cabinet minister, was caught trying to push the pedophile’s agenda to ten.

The pedophile inquiries which include investigations into Kincora house, Elm Guest House, Dolphin Square, St. Helena and the Lambeth Town Hall basement were covered up and ignored to protect the establishment from embarrassment, just like other investigations. Investigators were told to back off investigating because a royal was suspected to be involved and several others even warned police, including MP John Mann. Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle have even come up in the current investigation as a witness has claimed he was sexually assaulted there at the age of sixteen.

Catholicism and Child Sacrifice



The atrocity of close to 800 emaciated children’s bodies buried in an Irish Nuns’ septic tank represented the 34th child mass grave site linked to the Catholic Church. Catholic mass grave sites of 350,800 missing children have been found in Ireland, Spain, Canada, and other countries. And this is the organization that countries all over the world entrust with orphans and refugees?

Pope Francis was being prosecuted by the International Common Law Court of Justice (ICLCJ) in Brussels for allegedly trafficking 300,000 children of political prisoners through Vatican Catholic Charities during Argentine’s Dirty War. According to witness testimony, some of those orphans ended up in a child mass grave site in Spain. Last year’s ICLCJ prosecution concerned 50,000 missing native Canadian children. There have been 32 child mass grave sites uncovered so far in Canada, most of them on Catholic-run native residential school grounds. The Vatican, United Kingdom, and Canadian government have refused excavation of the 32 Canadian mass grave sites believed filled with native children. Before licensed archeologists were turned away, human remains of children were uncovered at the larger sites in Brantford Ontario and Port Alberni British Columbia Canada.

The 2013 award-winning film Philomena depicted the plight of 2,200 infants who survived Ireland’s Catholic homes. The children were forcibly adopted or placed into child labor situations, mainly in the U.S. Catholic officials have consistently denied they received payments for these so-called “adoptions” and insisted verifying documents were lost in a fire.

Critics contended the Catholic Church had an ongoing reluctance to hand over internal records of Vatican Catholic Charities out of fear further horrors could come to light. Such was in the case of the Irish Magdalene Laundries where unwed mothers performed forced labor without compensation to four Catholic orders. After years of successful litigation on the case victims still remain uncompensated. For example:

Magdalene Laundries: Our World, BBC News Channel 27-09-14

https://youtu.be/ChDRDrb7e-U

The ICLCJ court case in Brussels charging Pope Francis and other global elites for Crimes against Humanity was expected to extend for over a year. Last year’s ICLCJ court found 40 global elites guilty and ended with the unprecedented resignation of former Pope Ratzinger.

What are the Solutions?

It is easy to see by the evidence presented above that the epidemic of child abuse, pedophilia, and human trafficking is profound and that it reaches into every aspect of government and religion—across the globe. The misuse of sex in all of its forms and the torture and murder of innocents is appalling and are among the worst “sanctioned” crimes in history. Not only are these crimes ignored by the authorities, but as we have seen demonstrated above, they are condoned, if not originated by the very people we pay to protect our children. The crimes of slavery, rape, organ harvesting, slave labor, human trafficking, pedophilia and pornography must be contained like a rabid dog.

We all must strive to gain human civil rights for women and children in all countries and freedom from harm must surround all children. Only a non-human culture that has devolved back into animalistic tendencies fails to protect its children, including those in the womb, who are the future of humanity.

Perpetrators may have credentialed names like priests, senators, governors, inspectors, presidents, child protective services, charities, religion. Don’t be fooled. Anyone who participates in the destruction of other human beings in these ways are SUB-HUMANS. No species but sub-humans willingly destroys itself or kills its own children for sport, labor, or consumption.

The divine aspects of the human being must again lead culture into a better future for our children where they are healthy and free of harm. This is the only decent path to take and those who cannot walk that path are evil demons in the evolution of humanity and should be treated like the sub-human they have become. Those who willingly harm or take another life are pariah to human development and should be separated out of the general population for life.

The dignity of humanity must shine before all as a higher calling to moral awareness that advances human culture and life, instead of dominate and control it. The decision is individual, but the effect is global.

Other Suggestions and Please Give Us Yours!

Hold women, children, and the unborn as sacred as adult males in society. Patriarchy, without the balanced forces of matriarchy, will always lead to sex abuse, pedophilia, murder, and slavery.

Do your own investigation and spread the word to raise awareness of the epidemic proportions of pedophilia. Mail or email a copy of this article to your legislators (state and federal), the president, Department of Justice, FBI, or any place that needs to be put “on notice” that this has to be stopped.

Stop injustice to children everywhere you see it. Stand up for what is right and don’t back down. No matter what government agency you have to battle: FDA, U.S. Health Department, Department of Education, etc. Make sure fellow patriots and citizen journalists know your situation so that we can aid you through the channels of social media.

Volunteer for local efforts that help children in need. Find where there is need in your community so you can keep track of what is going on with the children you support.

Do not contribute to charities that are beyond your neighborhood reach….at least until we have cleaned up the corruption that exists in charities. You need to SEE where your money is going. Clearly the folks who donated millions to Haiti didn’t imagine that their proceeds would be used for Chelsea’s wedding.

People of all religions (Catholics, Muslim, Jews, Anglicans) need to restructure their organizations so that they are not dominated by patriarchal structures. If you are a member of patriarchal communities, insist that changes be made. As humanity matures, let’s work towards balance of male-female energies in our spiritual life, as represented in life itself.

Find out where the registered pedophiles live in your community and make sure they are watched and kept from children.

Weed out and prosecute all pedophiles no matter what “high office” they may hold. Hold all elite to the same laws that govern the common person. This is going to be challenging as there are so many; but we must find the resolve to hold perpetrators to their crimes.

None of us should be above the law. Start with the immediate prosecution of known criminals with resolve and determination.

Be aware of how easy it is for forces to blackmail you. Stay away from parties, events, and people that resonate with dark energy. If you find yourself in a compromised position, get the hell out and report what you have seen to authorities that are not co-opted. (And spread the word on social media.)

Re-examine your relationship with every organization that you know that could be tainted by pedophilia, including your relationship to the Catholic Church. Put the word out and boycott agencies and institutions that are suspect or which have been found guilty.

Stop U.S. funding for all organizations associated with the United Nations, especially anything that has to do with children and refugees.

Immediately cease U.S. funding to any Catholic charity either directly or indirectly…for whatever purpose.

Boycott all charities you believe do not respect human rights or cheat and take the money for personal gain.

Make the hard decisions to stand up to those who would abuse or harm a child under any name – religion, government, ideology, or conviction.

Work hard to see through the events of our times to find the core of morality that can light the path that has become darkened with war, slavery and pedophilia.

For more articles like this, please visit the Project FULL DISCLOSUREwhere you will find disclosures of the military-industrial complex, the real 911 truths, Highlands Forum, the Federal Reserve, the secret of the two Jesus children, ultimate plan of the Society of Jesus, and much more. And once you read the articles, please create your own messaging to your audience to help inform and educate.

Source: The Millennium Report

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!