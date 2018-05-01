David Wilcock: The Grand Download — July 27 – 29, 2018

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Colorado Ascension Portal conference is now LIVE! We found a Colorado location that is as beautiful as Banff. YES!

By David Wilcock

This is the first time in five years that I am doing a “Grand Download,” where I put all the pieces together over the course of multiple, long talks in a weekend.

The conference room at the hotel has a spectacular 50-foot glass wall behind where I will be speaking overlooking lush mountains and a lake. We were very lucky to find it.

The optional elective course on Saturday is at the Stanley, one of America’s premier historic resort hotels and includes a fully-served four-course gourmet dinner with formal attire.

We have kept the prices as low as possible so that either tier is as affordable as it can be. Some would charge 700 or even 1000 per person. Not here.

Your participation supports this work greatly and it will be fascinating to squeeze all of this content into sixteen-plus hours over the weekend! Don’t miss it!

***

A three-day conference with David Wilcock in Estes Park, Colorado.

For the first time in five years, David will present a grand summary of his Ascension data over an entire weekend.

July 27-29, 2018 Friday 6PM-10PM Saturday 10AM-Noon; 2PM-5PM

Saturday 6PM-10PM (Optional Dinner and Talk at the Stanley Hotel with extra fee below) Sunday 10AM-Noon; 2PM-5PM, 5PM-6PM Meet And Greet

Reserve Your Spot Now →

SaveSave

SaveSaveSaveSave