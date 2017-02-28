Full Disclosure Online Summit — April 19-23, 2017

5 Day Global Online Summit
April 19-23, 2017
This event is a call to release all information, conscious awareness and advanced technology so that we may usher in FULL DISCLOSURE and create a new reality on Earth, based on the principles of unity, transparency, higher consciousness and love!
25 + Presentations in 5 Days With Unlimited Replays!
Join us as we delve deep into the nature of ‘reality’ to uncover the origins of humanity, the physics of the Universe, our true purpose on planet Earth and much more. The time is NOW for FULL DISCLOSURE
Featuring:
PAUL HELLYER
KERRY CASSIDY
BRIEN FOERSTER
DAN WINTER
TRICIA MCCANNON
SUSAN SHUMSKY
JAMIE JANOVER
ADAM APOLLO
MIKE BARA
DR RICHARD
GRANT CAMERON
YVONNE SMITH
ENRIQUE VILLANUEVA
HUGH NEWMAN
MEG BENEDICTE
BRAD JOHNSON
SHIMA MOORE
PETER CANOVA
WILLIAM KLEIDON
BRANDEE
DR. JEFF MCNAIRY
AMATEO RA
KEN ROHLA
JONAH BOLT
ALAN STEINFELD
NEIL GAUR
Register Now: http://www.FullDisclosureSummit.com
Join Our Facebook Page:
http://www.facebook.com/portaltoascen…
Subscribe to our YouTube Page:
http://www.youtube.com/portaltoascension