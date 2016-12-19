Make This Viral! Winter Solstice Meditation

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



It is time again for us to take action! On this coming Winter Solstice, we will join together to activate the grid of light for the planet – anchoring the energies of Ascension while stabilizing the consciousness of humanity to such an extent that the surface population is ready for the EVENT.

We will be doing this meditation collectively on the moment of the Winter Solstice at 10:44 UTC on December 21, 2016 (Note – this is equivalent to 10:44 AM GMT on the same date). Click on the following link to convert this to your particular time zone:

http://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?p1=1440&iso=20161221T1044&msg=Winter+Solstice+Meditation&sort=2

A guided audio version of the meditation is posted on the Prepare For Change Community Connector (COEO) meditation page, and it is set to start playing automatically at the exact time of the meditation:

https://prepareforchange.coeo.cc/meditate/?mid=527

You can also find guided audio versions of the meditation (in different languages) on YouTube if you are unable to login to the Prepare For Change meditation page or if you prefer to listen in a different language.

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness.

2. State your intent to use this meditation as a tool to trigger the Event.

3. Visualize a pillar of brilliant white light coming from Source, through the Galactic Central Sun, and then through your soul star chakra and into your body, connecting to the center of Gaia, as you sing the mantra OM three times. Now visualize another pillar of brilliant white light rising from the center of Gaia through your body and upwards into the sky towards all beings of Light in our Solar System and our galaxy. You are now sitting in two pillars of Light, the Light flowing both upwards and downwards simultaneously. Keep these pillars of Light active for a few minutes.

4. Connect to the soul star chakras of every lightworker on the planet – calling to the higher selves of the 144,000 members of the Order of the Star to activate and awaken to their respective missions.

5. Connect to the soul star chakras of all the beings of light in our solar system and galaxy, including the Agarthans, the Ashtar Command, and the Galactic Confederation, who are all sending us so much light, so much guidance, and so much energetic support.

6. See this collective beam of Light expanding into the Earth’s Light Grid, anchoring itself into the Heart of Gaia, and connecting to the permanent light emanating from the core of the Earth. See this light spreading out along the energy grid on the surface of the Earth, and then see it continue to expand throughout the entire Solar System.

7. Visualize this light dissolving all negative emotions and behaviors, bringing justice, truthfulness, and loving interactions between all the people living on the surface of the Earth.

8.Visualize the Goddess Do Mou descending through this pillar of light, bringing peace to humanity.

9. Visualize Full Disclosure and full information releases about the extraterrestrial presence on Earth through the mass media. Visualize the creation of the new fair financial system for everybody. Visualize First Contact with benevolent ET races. Visualize the Event taking place, finally liberating planet Earth. Visualize every human being having contact once again with their spiritual families and guides.

Victory of the Light!

Source: Prepare for Change

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!