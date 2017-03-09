Pedogate Protest Washington D.C. March 25th at 11:00am

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Pizzagate protest planned – Washington, DC, March 25th at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

All are welcome!

We want a peaceful and productive morning of civic action against true evil and pathetic elitism… Pedogate is real. We push back, with love and with strength. Protests in other cities across the United States may be planned for the same day, but I have not looked into the legitimacy of any of those protests.

If you are financially able to do so, join us in DC. Afterward, I’m happy to meet with you all at a bar somewhere.

This is how change occurs.

-David