Young Masters Event with Mary Rodwell at ECETI Ranch June 14-17, 2018

124 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Mary gives an overview of the Young Masters event for children 6-16 and their parents at ECETI June 14-17. The New Human, the Bringers of Light!

There are new generations of children being born that are very different to previous generations

There is a race of beings upon the planet, increasing in number, although visually and physically in-distinguish-able to most humans. They are the ‘the bringers of light’ They are here to guide the awakening of terrestrial consciousness.

There are new generations of children being born that are very different to previous generations

There is a race of beings upon the planet, increasing in number, although visually and physically in-distinguish-able to most humans. They are the ‘the bringers of light’ They are here to guide the awakening of terrestrial consciousness.

More Information: ECETI Events →

Related:

SaveSaveSaveSave