Supermoon Cleaning Meditation: January 2, 2018

TZ here: Sword sent me this meditation that I would like to share and hope that you will spread for the Super moon at the beginning of the year. The instructions have already been used on a meditation that we did some months ago and therfore he provides a link to a youtube video where the meditation is available in many languages.

Event single group meditation to support the work of the Light Forces shortens the time to The Event and strengtens and anchors the Light / Love Grid on Gaia. Here is Sword’s message.

Supermoon cleaning meditation – Wolfs pray on sublunar Toplet

The liberation of Gaia and it`s inhabitants takes too long. It`s time to say STOP to all negativity and remove them. It`s time to end process of our liberation and start our global ascension process. It`s time to trigger the EVENT! We are ready for next step, now its time to remove another obstacle.

It`s time to take action again,and this time lend helping hands to Light Forces in Sublunar space and support each other as WHOLE!.

HERE COME`S ANOTHER CHANCE TO SPEED UP THIS PROCESS!