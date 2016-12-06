Facebook’s Zuckerberg goes into financial decline after threatening to censor ‘fake news’

50 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Facebook market shares decline over past weeks

(INTELLIHUB) — The world’s fifth-richest person, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, worth an estimated $49B, has seen a sharp decline in corporate finances over the past 27 days, after announcing that he may censor whatever he deems to be ‘fake news’ from his massive social media platform.

Zuckerberg has lost $3.7B since Nov. 8, which amounts to about a “7% decline in Facebook’s share price,” according to Forbes.

This comes after an assistant college professor by the name of Milissa Zimdars and the mainstream media attacked Intellihub.com, Infowars.com and Breitbart.com by labeling the trio of sucessful independent websites ‘fake news,’ despite the fact the mainstream media has lost almost all of its credibility amongst the general public.

“Americans’ trust and confidence in the mass media “to report the news fully, accurately and fairly” has dropped to its lowest level in Gallup polling history, with 32% saying they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in the media. This is down eight percentage points from last year,” Gallup.com reported back in September.

On Nov. 12, Facebook’s Zuckerberg posted, “[…] we don’t want any hoaxes on Facebook. Our goal is to show people the content they will find most meaningful, and people want accurate news. We have already launched work enabling our community to flag hoaxes and fake news, and there is more we can do here. We have made progress, and we will continue to work on this to improve further.”

It is not known for sure of the decline of Facebook’s shares are directly related to Zuckerberg’s comments about ‘fake news,’ which some are speculating.

