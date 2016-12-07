Google Graphic Proves How The MSM ‘Fake News’ Strategy Was Implemented To Short-Circuit PIZZAGATE Scandal

22 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Perfectly Timed MSM ‘Fake News’ Narrative Was Cooked Up As A “Necessity” By The Ruling Elites

The Google graphic posted above is worth a million words…that essentially constitutes a scathing indictment of the Mainstream Media (MSM).

For those who are not good at reading graphs, may we spell it out for you?

The top RED line shows that the ‘Fake News’ meme was quite purposefully disseminated throughout the World Wide Web just 2 or 3 days before the PIZZAGATE scandal broke wide open. The bottom BLUE line shows the trending of PIZZAGATE on Google just after ‘Fake News’ was made to go viral (see how the RED line clearly dominates the BLUE line) In other words the new meme was deliberately planted in stories everywhere across the Internet. Even Obama went to Europe to talk about the “spread of fake news online” when he was in Germany in mid November.

In other words, the ruling elites, who are literally up to their eyeballs in pizza[GATE], ordered the MSM magnates to blitz the worldwide media with the ‘Fake News’ narrative just days before PIZZAGATE exploded on the scene. That’s how really afraid the Deep State is of PIZZAGATE going supernova.

PIZZAGATE: A Complex and Convoluted Conspiracy at the Highest Echelons of the U.S. Federal Government is Exposed

They knew that they had no choice but to go totally ballistic on the Alt Media, as we were getting way too close to the most radioactive truth. After all, just how desperate must the MSM be to call everything that is not mainstream pap and piffle fake news. Talk about reckless, and hubris, and D E S P E R A T E! So desperate they are now carrying out false flag operations in D.C.

False Flag At Comet Ping Pong Pizza Restaurant Predicted By Alt Media

This occurred right after Weinergate went prime time, as it was that scandal that provided the grist (read leaked emails) for the global citizen’s investigation that is now going on full bore. Thank you, Anthony Weiner!

It Was Weinergate That Broke Open Pizzagate

Back to the Golden Google Graphic above. Truly, they don’t come any better (read incriminating) than this. Many thanks to our super-sleuth for even thinking of conducting such a brilliant statistical exercise .

It’s high time for the PIZZAGATE citizen investigators and journalists to perform more of this outside-the-box research.

Every Citizen Journalist Ought To Investigate And Report On PIZZAGATE

Special Note: It should quite evident to every journalist in the world that the MSM, led by the premier American newspapers of record — The New York Times and The Washington Post — as well as Great Britain’s BBC, have taken an ultra-extreme and unparalleled initiative against their competition. Taking such unprecedented action as to call all other news outlets outside of the mainstream ‘Fake News’ is both shockingly reckless and doomed to fail. However, this unparalleled journalistic misconduct reflects a very deep concern and felt trepidation on the part of the NWO globalists. They all know that there is NO other scandal in world history more serious than PIZZAGATE. They also know that, were the truth to be widely disseminated on the Internet, TPTB’s primary control mechanism will collapse in a day and a night. Hence, the Global Control Matrix would dissolve, just as the Democratic Party is soon to dissolve because of its deep involvement in PIZZAGATE. (PIZZAGATE: The Scandal That Will Take Down the Clintons, the Democratic Party and the U.S. Federal Government)

State of the Nation

December 5, 2016

SOTN Editor’s Note: All citizen journalists and Internet researchers are encouraged to send any evidence which proves and supports the ongoing PIZZAGATE crime spree to the following email address: [email protected]

References

PIZZAGATE: The Greatest Scandal of the Third Millennium

Huge Breakthrough in D.C. Pedophilia Ring

Source: State of the Nation

Via: The Millennium Report

