Jon Rappoport: Why I named my website ‘No More Fake News’ in 2001

27 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jon Rappoport

This article is thanking you for your continued support.

As you know, these days mainstream news outlets are carrying out a ferocious attack against “fake news.”

They are composing lists of sites that disseminate “fake news.”

Of course, this is their attempt to find scapegoats for their own failure to predict the winner of the presidential election—the winner they supported with every ounce of strength they could muster, Hillary Clinton—who lost.

Why did Hillary lose? Because, they say, web sites published and spread negative “fake news” about her. And these sites actually got their fake news from, wait for it, Russia. That’s right. Russia.

So…mainstream outlets are floating an absurd and laughable conspiracy theory.

The mainstream emperor has no clothes, and everyone can see it.

Back in 2001, when I started , I was 19 years into a career as a reporter, and it was clear to me that mainstream news was the dedicated purveyor of fake stories from one end of the planet to the other.

In particular, I had published a book, AIDS INC., Scandal of the Century (1988), which concluded that HIV had never been proved to be the cause of AIDS. In fact, AIDS was not one disease or syndrome. It was a fake label that had been applied to numerous conditions arising from immune-system failure; and that failure had many different causes, none of which was a virus.

Writing the book was a final crossing of the line. I was into territory no mainstream editor wanted to touch or think about.

Several reporters told me I couldn’t go back. I would never have a career in the mainstream. They weren’t paying attention. I never wanted that kind of career.

I’d already had a taste of editors assigning me stories that could write themselves and I’d felt like a sleepwalker turning them out.

Experiencing intense boredom was not my goal.

So, in 2001, when I decided to abandon my manual typewriter for a keyboard and a mouse, naming my new site was pretty much a no-brainer; would do just fine.

I’ve never looked back.

Since then, I’ve seen mainstream reporters who were on their way up—potential stars—drop off the radar and disappear. Edged out by more photogenic competitors, they’ve gone into selling real estate and cars. I’ve watched good reporters leave their prestigious outlets and start their own online operations, because they couldn’t get “controversial” stories published or aired.

I’ve watched the see-saw tilt toward independent news and away from elite print and television outlets. I’ve watched the mainstream eat a whole lot of crow. They don’t enjoy the experience, because they believe they own the news. They believe the news is what they say it is.

So be it. They live and die by that faith—and now they’re dying.

I could claim I take no pleasure in this, but I’d be lying. I take a great deal of pleasure in it. I’m not a glazed-over New Age “humanitarian.” When the bad guys and chronic liars go down, that’s a good thing. That’s a victory.

When primped, coiffed, blown-dry elitist liars can’t punch their way out of a wet paper bag any longer, because they’re surrounded by independent reporters who are exposing them at every turn, that’s pure gold.

More and more independent reporters are realizing this. They’re realizing that their individual efforts to make the truth known are adding up to a revolution, and the revolution is a blooming success.

Who would have thunk it?

I’ll tell you who. Individual reporters and researchers.

You could say such individuals have excessive egos, but you know what? That’s a lie. All along, these reporters have known there was a chance of victory, a glint of light in the darkness. And they haven’t backed down. They’ve doubled and tripled down.

I’m one of those reporters. In case you’re interested, there are a few qualities you need to pursue this course. You need the knowledge that exposing corruption and crime is good, feels good, and it cracks the egg of passive acceptance. You want to crack that egg. This is isn’t just a duty. It’s an excitement. You wake up to it every day. You wake up with the possibility that you can find a new way to put a new crack in the egg.

People aren’t taught that, which is why I’m mentioning it. People are taught, these days, to be nicer than nice, as if somehow that will save the world. Baloney. That will save nothing. It’ll clog the bloodstream of society.

An independent reporter worth his salt goes on offense with no apology. He has nothing to apologize for.

If he feels moral outrage—and he does—he channels it into his work. He doesn’t let up.

Contrary to what, again, many people are taught, this outrage doesn’t eat you up. That’s a lie. That’s a piece of programming, mind control. That’s another New Age crock. Designed to keep people in a passive cage. No, moral outrage makes you stronger. It points the way. It carves out new space where there was no space before. It separates you from the herd of the self-absorbed who have been indoctrinated to be afraid of their own shadows.

And by the way, what we are seeing from mainstream news defenders of the crown these days is a significant amount of fear. They’re trying to lash out, but they’re trembling, because they’re trapped. Their placid front is crumbling, and underneath that, they’ve got nothing.

This is a marvel to behold.

I’m waiting for the Washington Post to report that all these “fake news” sites are getting their information piped in from dangerous ETs in the Orion Belt.

I’m ready for that one. Just last week, a few of those ETs printed out a message on my digital thermostat: “Hey, don’t blame us. We’re neutral. We like to watch. We’re peeping Toms. We don’t take sides.”

No More Fake News. Yes, that was a good name for my site in 2001, and it still is. Thank you for your support.

Jon Rappoport

The author of three explosive collections, THE MATRIX REVEALED, EXIT FROM THE MATRIX, and POWER OUTSIDE THE MATRIX, Jon was a candidate for a US Congressional seat in the 29th District of California. He maintains a consulting practice for private clients, the purpose of which is the expansion of personal creative power. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, he has worked as an investigative reporter for 30 years, writing articles on politics, medicine, and health for CBS Healthwatch, LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe. Jon has delivered lectures and seminars on global politics, health, logic, and creative power to audiences around the world. You can sign up for his free NoMoreFakeNews emails here or his free OutsideTheRealityMachine emails here.

(To read about Jon’s mega-collection, Power Outside The Matrix, click here.)

Source: Jon Rappoport — No More Fake News

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!