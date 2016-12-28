Latest News In The War On Alternative Media

13 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Kurt Nimmo

Now that the fake news meme has gone global thanks to the establishment media, authoritarians are using it to arrest journalists.

Egypt detains Jazeera reporter over 'fake news'… https://t.co/bTn8TUVkfF — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) December 25, 2016

On Christmas, the defense minister of Pakistan threatened to nuke Israel in response to a tweet said to be fake news.

It’s getting serious.

Pakistani defense minister threatens Israel with nuclear war in response to fake news https://t.co/dDzPeXvX5s pic.twitter.com/YjWnZ3hjhn — RT (@RT_com) December 25, 2016

The defense minister of Pakistan may not be able to tell the difference between real and fake news, but here in the United States most people can spot fake news and propaganda.

Over 90% of Americans agree that the Mainstream Media is Fake News. Think about that. Let it sink in. #Fake2016Facts pic.twitter.com/MXeWUTqQrO — Tennessee GOP (@TEN_GOP) December 25, 2016

Meanwhile, the emerging fake news detection industry has a public relations issue. It looks like the guy who runs Snopes, David P. Mikkelson, embezzled money and used it to buy the services of prostitutes.

Snopes Co-Founder Accused Of Embezzling Company Money, Spending It On Prostitutes #Snopes #TruePundithttps://t.co/OJzRgyBkxS — True Pundit (@true_pundit) December 21, 2016

Earlier this month, Facebook said it would use the “myth-busting” website to ferret out “fake news” on the popular social media platform.

Finally, Germany is talking tough. It plans to fine Facebook 500,000 euros if it does not take down within 24 hours what the state decides is fake news. The Federal Press Office in the Chancellery plans to establish a “fake news defense center.”

Patrick Sensburg (Christian Democrat), in an interview with Deutsche Welle on Tuesday, argued that the government should be “ratcheting up the statutory offenses” against fake news producers and “take action against the people who run these websites.”

Kurt Nimmo is the editor of Another Day in the Empire, where this article first appeared. He is the former lead editor and writer of Infowars.com. Donate to ADE Here.



Image Credit: TheFreeThoughtProject.com

Via: Activist Post

