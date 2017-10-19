Where Did the Term ‘Fake News’ Originate?

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jonathan Carty

It seemed to have come out of no where, all of the sudden the media started using this term, and the next thing you know, everyone else is using it. I recall exactly the moment when this term was introduced into the public consciousness. And this information is likely to disturb you. The underlying purpose of this term was preventative damage control.

Terms like this are created all the time by powerful members of the gov’t, corporations and other places of high status. They are created and disseminated in order to deter public awareness from a particular subject. It is a mind-control derivative which is based on the population’s desire to ‘go with the pack’ and to ‘blend in to society’. To not do or saying anything that will ‘rock the boat.’ Let us not forget one of their other best tactics, discreditation.

The term ‘conspiracy theorist‘ was created and used in the same manner:

(Global Research) Conspiracy theory’s acutely negative connotations may be traced to liberal historian Richard Hofstadter’s well-known fusillades against the “New Right.” Yet it was the Central Intelligence Agency that likely played the greatest role in effectively “weaponizing” the term. In the groundswell of public skepticism toward the Warren Commission’s findings on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA sent a detailed directive to all of its bureaus. Titled “Countering Criticism of the Warren Commission Report,” the dispatch played a definitive role in making the “conspiracy theory” term a weapon to be wielded against almost any individual or group calling the government’s increasingly clandestine programs and activities into question.

So in order to keep people from investigating these massive scandals involving the government, these terms were ‘weaponized’ and perpetuated by the controlled-media which was then integrated into everyday life. I believe the same is happening now with this current massive scandal which, for those who may not be aware, ties the highest levels of government in with human/child sex trafficking along with implemented Luciferian ideology.

I will get straight to the point. This was term was created during the time of the Podesta e-mail leaks which were brought to the public by the now late DNC staffer Seth Rich. The NY times and were the first media outlets to use the term ‘fake news’. They both warned readers ahead of time of something that would emerge (Pizza/Pedogate) which they would immediately label as such in order to discourage people from looking into it.

I covered the Pizza/PedoGate story from it’s very inception which you can find here.

‘Fake news’ has made its way into everyday life; Saturday Night Live skits, news reporters, television shows and many more every day situations, just as the term ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ did- without many people asking where these terms came from. I hope this article will have been useful as I believe exposing these individuals and their agendas is the best way to keep ourselves from being malevolently manipulated and controlled.

Much love and light!

This article (Where Did the Term ‘Fake News’ Originate?) was originally published on Truth Earth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Fake News Agenda

Related:

SaveSave

SaveSave