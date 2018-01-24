Time-Wasting Stupidity: Facebook To Let Users Rank ‘Credibility’ Of News

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,

Facebook will now let users rank the credibility of stories. Expect partisan ratings.

In an move that supposedly will weed out fake news, Facebook to Let Users Rank Credibility of News.

“Facebook said on Friday that it planned to prioritize high-quality news on the social network by allowing its users to rank news sources that they see as the most credible and trustworthy.“

So people get to rate the credibility of news. Based on what?

The answer is easy. People will believe any story that presents a view they want to hear.

Is there a point to this?

Sure, Facebook wants people to waste still more time on Facebook debating what is or isn’t fake new.

Rating news stores based on credibility is time-wasting silliness.

That’s precisely why Facebook introduced the feature. Don’t fall for it.

