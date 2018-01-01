Over 11,000 Gold Contracts Were Transferred To London IN ONE DAY

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Harvey Organ says a major player is still taking on the banks for physical gold. Here’s an update…

By Harvey Organ

GOLD: $1303.00 up $8.50 Silver: $16.44 up 10 cents Closing access prices: Gold $1393.00 silver: $16.94 For comex gold: JANUARY/ NUMBER OF NOTICES FILED TODAY FOR JANUARY CONTRACT: 137 NOTICE(S) FOR 13700 OZ. TOTAL NOTICES SO FAR: 137 FOR 13700 OZ (0.4261 TONNES), For silver: jANUARY 321 NOTICE(S) FILED TODAY FOR 1,605,000 OZ/ Total

GOLD: $1303.00 up $8.50

Silver: $16.44 up 10 cents

Closing access prices:

Gold $1393.00

silver: $16.94

For comex gold:

JANUARY/

NUMBER OF NOTICES FILED TODAY FOR JANUARY CONTRACT: 137 NOTICE(S) FOR 13700 OZ.

TOTAL NOTICES SO FAR: 137 FOR 13700 OZ (0.4261 TONNES),

For silver:

jANUARY

321 NOTICE(S) FILED TODAY FOR

1,605,000 OZ/

Total number of notices filed so far this month: 321 for 1,605,000 oz

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Bitcoin: BID $14,555/OFFER $14,670 UP $164 (morning)

BITCOIN : BID $14,323/OFFER $14,443 /down $50CLOSING

end

Let us have a look at the data for today

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

In silver, the total open interest SURPRISINGLY FELL BY A CONSIDERABLE 2763 contracts from 196,966 FALLING TO 194,459 DESPITE YESTERDAY’S GOOD 13 CENT RISE IN SILVER PRICING. WE HAD SOME CONSIDERABLE COMEX LIQUIDATION AND WITHOUT A DOUBT WE WITNESSED ANOTHER MAJOR BANK SHORT- COVERING OPERATION. NOT ONLY THAT , WE WERE AGAIN NOTIFIED THAT WE HAD ANOTHER HUGE SIZED NUMBER OF COMEX LONGS TRANSFERRING THEIR CONTRACTS TO LONDON THROUGH THE EFP ROUTE: A HUGE 1944 EFP’S FOR MARCH (AND ZERO FOR OTHER MONTHS) AND THUS TOTAL ISSUANCE OF 1944 CONTRACTS. HOWEVER THE MOVEMENT ACROSS TO LONDON IS NOT AS SEVERE AS IN GOLD AS THERE SEEMS TO BE A MAJOR PLAYER TAKING ON THE BANKS AT THE COMEX. STILL, WITH THE TRANSFER OF 1944 CONTRACTS, WHAT THE CME IS STATING IS THAT THERE IS NO SILVER (OR GOLD) TO BE DELIVERED UPON AT THE COMEX AS THEY MUST EXPORT THEIR OBLIGATION TO LONDON. YESTERDAY WITNESSED EFP’S FOR SILVER ISSUED. ALSO KEEP IN MIND THAT THERE CAN BE A DELAY OF 24 HRS IN THE ISSUING OF EFP’S. I BELIEVE THAT WE MUST HAVE HAD SOME MAJOR BANKER SHORT COVERING AGAIN TODAY.

ACCUMULATION FOR EFP’S/SILVER/ STARTING FROM FIRST DAY NOTICE/FOR MONTH OF JANUARY:

1944 CONTRACTS (FOR 1 TRADING DAY TOTAL 1944 CONTRACTS OR 9.720 MILLION OZ: AVERAGE PER DAY: 1944 CONTRACTS OR 9.720 MILLION OZ/DAY)

RESULT: A CONSIDERABLE SIZED LOSS IN OI COMEX DESPITE THE STRONG 13 CENT RISE IN SILVER PRICE WHICH USUALLY INDICATES HUGE BANKER SHORT-COVERING. WE ALSO HAD A HUGE SIZED SIZED EFP ISSUANCE OF 1944 CONTRACTS WHICH EXITED OUT OF THE SILVER COMEX AND TRANSFERRED THEIR OI TO LONDON AS FORWARDS. FROM THE CME DATA 1944 EFP’S WERE ISSUED TODAY (FOR MARCH EFP’S AND NONE FOR ALL OTHER MONTHS) FOR A DELIVERABLE FORWARD CONTRACT OVER IN LONDON WITH A FIAT BONUS. WE REALLY LOST 819 OI CONTRACTS i.e. 1944 open interest contracts headed for London (EFP’s) TOGETHER WITH A DECREASE OF 2763 OI COMEX CONTRACTS. AND ALL OF THIS HAPPENED WITH THE RISE IN PRICE OF SILVER BY 13 CENTSAND A CLOSING PRICE OF $16.84 WITH RESPECT TO YESTERDAY’S TRADING. YET WE STILL HAVE A MASSIVE AMOUNT OF SILVER STANDING AT THE COMEX.

In ounces AT THE COMEX, the OI is still represented by just UNDER 1 BILLION oz i.e. 0.973 BILLION TO BE EXACT or 139% of annual global silver production (ex Russia & ex China).

FOR THE NEW FRONT JANUARY MONTH/ THEY FILED: 321 NOTICE(S) FOR 1,605,000 OZ OF SILVER

In gold, the open interest ROSE BY A HUMONGOUS SIZED 13,167 CONTRACTS UP TO 471,653 WITH THE STRONG RISE IN PRICE OF GOLD WITH YESTERDAY’S TRADING ($6.50). IN ANOTHER HUGE DEVELOPMENT, WE RECEIVED THE TOTAL NUMBER OF GOLD EFP’S ISSUED YESTERDAY FOR TODAY AND IT TOTALED A HUMONGOUS 11,118 CONTRACTS OF WHICH THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY SAW 10,788 CONTRACTS AND APRIL SAW THE ISSUANCE OF 400 CONTRACTS. The new OI for the gold complex rests at 471,653. DEMAND FOR GOLD INTENSIFIES GREATLY AS WE CONTINUE TO WITNESS A HUGE NUMBER OF EFP TRANSFERS TOGETHER WITH THE MASSIVE AMOUNT OF GOLD OUNCES STANDING FOR JANUARY. EVEN THOUGH THE BANKERS ISSUED THESE MONSTROUS EFPS, THE OBLIGATION STILL RESTS WITH THE BANKERS TO SUPPLY METAL BUT IT TRANSFERS THE RISK TO A LONDON BANKER OBLIGATION AND NOT A NEW YORK COMEX OBLIGATION. LONGS RECEIVE A FIAT BONUS TOGETHER WITH A LONG LONDON FORWARD. THUS, BY THESE ACTIONS, THE BANKERS AT THE COMEX HAVE JUST STATED THAT THEY HAVE NO APPRECIABLE METAL!! THIS IS A MASSIVE FRAUD: THEY CANNOT SUPPLY ANY METAL TO OUR COMEX LONGS BUT THEY ARE QUITE WILLING TO SUPPLY MASSIVE NON BACKED GOLD (AND SILVER) PAPER KNOWING THAT THEY HAVE NO METAL TO SATISFY OUR LONGS. LONDON IS NOW SEVERELY BACKWARD IN BOTH GOLD AND SILVER (BIG RISE IN BOTH GOFO AND SIFO) AND WE ARE WITNESSING DELAYS IN ACTUAL DELIVERIES. IN ESSENCE WE HAVE AN ATMOSPHERIC GAIN OF 24,285 OI CONTRACTS: 13,167 OI CONTRACTS INCREASED AT THE COMEX AND A MONSTROUS SIZED 11,118 OI CONTRACTS WHICH NAVIGATED OVER TO LONDON.

YESTERDAY, WE HAD 11,125 EFP’S ISSUED.

ACCUMULATION OF EFP’S/ GOLD(EXCHANGE FOR PHYSICAL) FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY STARTING WITH FIRST DAY NOTICE TODAY: 11,118 CONTRACTS OR 1,1118 MILLION OZ OR 34.77 TONNES (1 TRADING DAY AND THUS AVERAGING: 11,118 EFP CONTRACTS PER TRADING DAY OR 1.118 MILLION OZ/DAY)

Result: A HUGE SIZED INCREASE IN OI WITH THE GOOD SIZED RISE IN PRICE IN GOLD TRADING ON YESTERDAY ($6.50). WE HAD A HUMONGOUS SIZED NUMBER OF COMEX LONG TRANSFERRING TO LONDON THROUGH THE EFP ROUTE: 11,125. THERE OBVIOUSLY DOES NOT SEEM TO BE MUCH PHYSICAL GOLD AT THE COMEX AND YET WE ALSO OBSERVED A HUGE DELIVERY MONTH FOR THE MONTH OF DECEMBER. I GUESS IT EXPLAINS THE HUGE ISSUANCE OF EFP’S…THERE IS HARDLY ANY GOLD PRESENT AT THE GOLD COMEX FOR DELIVERY PURPOSES. IF YOU TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THE 11,118 EFP CONTRACTS ISSUED, WE HAD A NET GAIN IN OPEN INTEREST OF 24,285 contracts:

11,118 CONTRACTS MOVE TO LONDON AND 13,285 CONTRACTS INCREASED AT THE COMEX. (in tonnes, the gain in total oi equates to 75.53 TONNES)

we had: 137 notice(s) filed upon for 13700 oz of gold.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

With respect to our two criminal funds, the GLD and the SLV:

GLD:

Today, NO CHANGES IN GOLD INVENTORY AT THE GLD

Inventory rests tonight: 837.50 tonnes.

SLV/

NO CHANGES IN SILVER INVENTORY AT THE SLV

INVENTORY RESTS AT 323.459 MILLION OZ/

Let us head over to the comex:

The total gold comex open interest ROSE BY A HUMONGOUS 13,167 CONTRACTS UP to an OI level of 472,048 WITH THE GOOD SIZED RISE IN THE PRICE OF GOLD ($6.50 GAIN WITH RESPECT TO YESTERDAY’S TRADING). WE NOT ONLY HAD ZERO COMEX GOLD LIQUIDATION BUT WE ALSO HAD ANOTHER STRONG GAIN IN TOTAL OPEN INTEREST AS WE WITNESSED ANOTHER HUMONGOUS COMEX TRANSFER THROUGH THE EFP ROUTE AS THESE LONGS RECEIVED A DELIVERABLE LONDON FORWARD TOGETHER WITH A FIAT BONUS. THE CME REPORTS THAT 10,788 EFP’S WERE ISSUED FOR FEBRUARY AND 400 EFP’s FOR APRIL: TOTAL OF 11125 CONTRACTS. THE OBLIGATION STILL RESTS WITH THE BANKERS ON THESE TRANSFERS.

ON A NET BASIS IN OPEN INTEREST WE GAINED TODAY: 24,680 OI CONTRACTS IN THAT 11,118 LONGS WERE TRANSFERRED AS FORWARDS TO LONDON AND WE GAINED 13,167 COMEX CONTRACTS. NET GAIN: 24,285 contracts OR 2,428,500 OZ OR 75.53 TONNES

Result: A HUGE SIZED INCREASE IN COMEX OPEN INTEREST WITH THE GOOD RISE IN THE PRICE OF YESTERDAY’S GOLD TRADING (6.50.) WE HAD NO GOLD LIQUIDATION ANYWHERE. TOTAL OPEN INTEREST GAIN ON THE TWO EXCHANGES: 24,285 OI CONTRACTS…

We have now entered the active contract month of JANUARY. The open interest for the front month of JANUARY saw it’s open interest FALL by 119 contracts DOWN to 417. THUS BY DEFINITION THE TOTAL NUMBER OF OUNCES THAT INITIALLY STAND IN THIS NON ACTIVE MONTH IS 417 CONTRACTS X 100 OZ = 41700 OZ OR 1.2970 TONNES WHICH IS VERY GOOD.

FEBRUARY saw a gain of 8039 contacts up to 340,699. April saw a GAIN of 2813 contracts UP to 40,222

We had 137 notice(s) filed upon today for 13700 oz

PRELIMINARY VOLUME TODAY ESTIMATED; 243,862

FINAL NUMBERS CONFIRMED FOR YESTERDAY: 215,566

comex gold volumes are RISING AGAIN

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

And now for the wild silver comex results.

Total silver OI FALL BY A CONSIDERABLE 2763 CONTRACTS FROM 196,966 DOWN TO 194,459 DESPITE YESTERDAY’S GOOD 13 CENT RISE IN PRICE WHICH SEEMS TO INDICATE WE HAD ANOTHER MAJOR ROUND OF BANKER SHORT-COVERING. NOT ONLY THAT, WE HAD ANOTHER HUMONGOUS SIZED 1944 EMERGENCY EFP’S FOR MARCH ISSUED BY OUR BANKERS (ZERO FOR ALL OTHER MONTHS) TO COMEX LONGS WHO RECEIVED A FIAT BONUS PLUS A DELIVERABLE PRODUCT OVER IN TOTAL EFP’S ISSUED: 1944. IT SURE LOOKS LIKE THE SILVER BOYS HAVE STARTED TO MIGRATE TO LONDON FROM THE START OF DELIVERY MONTH AND CONTINUING RIGHT THROUGH UNTIL FIRST DAY NOTICE JUST LIKE WE ARE WITNESSING TODAY. USUALLY WE NOTED THAT CONTRACTION IN OI OCCURRED ONLY DURING THE LAST WEEK OF AN UPCOMING ACTIVE DELIVERY MONTH. THIS PROCESS HAS JUST BEGUN IN EARNEST IN SILVER STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. HOWEVER, IN GOLD, WE HAVE BEEN WITNESSING THIS FOR THE PAST 2 YEARS. WE HAD CONSIDERABLE LONG COMEX SILVER LIQUIDATION AS WELL AS TOTAL SILVER OI LIQUIDATION AS IT SEEMS THAT WE ARE HAVING SOME MAJOR BANKER SHORT-COVERING. WE ARE ALSO WITNESSING A HUGE AMOUNT OF SILVER OUNCES STANDING FOR COMEX METAL IN THIS NON ACTIVE JANUARY AS WELL AS THAT CONTINUAL MIGRATION OF EFPS OVER TO LONDON. ON A PERCENTAGE BASIS THERE ARE MORE EFP’S ISSUED FOR GOLD THAN SILVER AS IT SEEMS THAT A MAJOR PLAYER WISHES TO TAKE ON THE CROOKED COMEX SHORTS. ON A NET BASIS WE LOST 819 OPEN INTEREST CONTRACTS:

2763 CONTRACTS LOSS AT THE COMEX COMBINING WITH THE ADDITION OF 1944 OI CONTRACTSNAVIGATING OVER TO LONDON.

NET LOSS: 819 CONTRACTS

We are now in the big active delivery month of January and here the OI loss by 27 contracts down to 539. THUS BY DEFINITION WE HAVE 539 X 5,000 OZ PER CONTRACT EQUALS 2,695,000 OZ STANDING IN THIS NON ACTIVE MONTH OF JANUARY WHICH IS EXCELLENT FOR THIS GENERALLY POOR DELIVERY MONTH.

February saw a gain OF 39 OI contract RISING TO 186. The March contract LOST 2877 contracts DOWN to 153,585.

We had 321 notice(s) filed for 1,605,000 oz for the DECEMBER 2017 contracts

INITIAL standings for JANUARY Dec 29/2017. I CANNOT RETRIEVE COMEX DATA MOVEMENTS For JANUARY:

Today, 26 notice(s) were issued from JPMorgan dealer account and 0 notices were issued from their client or customer account. The total of all issuance by all participants equates to 137 contract(s) of which 130 notices were stopped (received) by j.P. Morgan dealer and 0 notice(s) was (were) stopped/ Received) by j.P.Morgan customer account. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

To calculate the INITIAL total number of gold ounces standing for the JANUARY. contract month, we take the total number of notices filed so far for the month (137) x 100 oz or 13700 oz, to which we add the difference between the open interest for the front month of JAN. (417 contracts) minus the number of notices served upon today (137 x 100 oz per contract) equals 41,700 oz, the number of ounces standing in this active month of JANUARY Thus the INITIAL standings for gold for the JANUARY contract month: No of notices served (137 x 100 oz or ounces + {(417)OI for the front month minus the number of notices served upon today (137) x 100 oz which equals 41,700 oz standing in this active delivery month of JANUARY (1.297 tonnes). THERE IS 33.29 TONNES OF REGISTERED GOLD AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY SO FAR. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ON FIRST DAY NOTICE FOR JANUARY 2017, THE INITIAL GOLD STANDING: 3.904 TONNES STANDING BY THE END OF THE MONTH: FINAL: 3.555 TONNES STOOD FOR COMEX DELIVERY AS THE REMAINDER HAD TRANSFERRED OVER TO LONDON FORWARDS. XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX Total dealer inventory 1,070,309.229 or 33.29 tonnes (dealer gold continues to disappear)

Total gold inventory (dealer and customer) = 9,143,181.135 or 284.39 tonnes I have a sneaky feeling that these withdrawals of gold in kilobars are being used in the hypothecating process and are being used in the raiding of gold!

The gold comex is an absolute fraud. The use of kilobars and exact weights makes the data totally absurd and fraudulent! To me, the only thing that makes sense is the fact that “kilobars: are entries of hypothecated gold sent to other jurisdictions so that they will not be short with their underwritten derivatives in that jurisdiction. This would be similar to the rehypothecated gold used by Jon Corzine at MF Global. IN THE LAST 14 MONTHS 70 NET TONNES HAS LEFT THE COMEX. end And now for silver AND NOW THE DECEMBER DELIVERY MONTH DECEMBER FINAL standings CANNOT RETRIEVE COMEX INVENTORY DATA The total number of notices filed today for the JANUARY. contract month is represented by 321 contract(s) FOR 1,605,000 oz. To calculate the number of silver ounces that will stand for delivery in JANUARY., we take the total number of notices filed for the month so far at 321 x 5,000 oz = 1,605,000 oz to which we add the difference between the open interest for the front month of JAN. (539) and the number of notices served upon today (321 x 5000 oz) equals the number of ounces standing. Thus the INITIAL standings for silver for the JANUARY contract month: 321(notices served so far)x 5000 oz + OI for front month of JANUARY(539) -number of notices served upon today (321)x 5000 oz equals 2,695,000 oz of silver standing for the JANUARY contract month. This is VERY GOOD for this NONACTIVE delivery month of JANUARY. ON FIRST DAY NOTICE FOR THE JANUARY 2017 CONTRACT WE HAD 3,790 MILLION OZ STAND. THE FINAL STANDING: 3,730 MILLION OZ xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx ESTIMATED VOLUME FOR TODAY: 65,836 CONFIRMED VOLUME FOR FRIDAY: 60,489 CONTRACTS YESTERDAY’S CONFIRMED VOLUME OF 60,489 CONTRACTS EQUATES TO 302 MILLION OZ OR 43.4% OF ANNUAL GLOBAL PRODUCTION OF SILVER COMMODITY LAW SUGGESTS THAT OPEN INTEREST SHOULD NOT BE MORE THAN 3% OF ANNUAL GLOBAL PRODUCTION. THE CROOKS ARE SUPPLYING MASSIVE PAPER TRYING TO KEEP SILVER IN CHECK. Total dealer silver: 59.182 million

Total number of dealer and customer silver: 240.232 million oz The record level of silver open interest is 234,787 contracts set on April 21./2017 with the price at that day at $18.42

The previous record was 224,540 contracts with the price at that time of $20.44 end NPV for Sprott and Central Fund of Canada 1. Central Fund of Canada: traded at Negative 1.6 percent to NAV usa funds and Negative 1.3% to NAV for Cdn funds!!!!

Percentage of fund in gold 62.8%

Percentage of fund in silver:37.0%

cash .+.2%( Dec 28/2017) 2. Sprott silver fund (PSLV): NAV RISES TO -1.30% (Dec 29 /2017)??????????????????????????????

3. Sprott gold fund (PHYS): premium to NAV FALLS TO -0.91% to NAV (Dec 29 /2017 )

Note: Sprott silver trust back into NEGATIVE territory at -1.30%-/Sprott physical gold trust is back into NEGATIVE/ territory at -0.66%/Central fund of Canada’s is still in jail but being rescued by Sprott.

Sprott WINS hostile 3.1 billion bid to take over Central Fund of Canada (courtesy Sprott/GATA) END And now the Gold inventory at the GLD Dec 29/NO CHANGES IN GOLD INVENTORY AT THE GLD/INVENTORY RESTS AT 837.50 TONNES Dec 28/NO CHANGES IN GOLD INVENTORY AT THE GLD/INVENTORY RESTS AT 837.50 TONNES Dec 27/NO CHANGES IN GOLD INVENTORY AT THE GLD/ INVENTORY RESTS AT 837.50 TONNES Dec 26/no change in gold inventory at the GLD Dec 22/ A DEPOSIT OF 1.48 TONNES OF GOLD INTO GLD INVENTORY/INVENTORY RESTS AT 837.50 TONNES Dec 21′ NO CHANGE IN GOLD INVENTORY AT THE GLD/INVENTORY RESTS AT 836.02 TONNES Dec 20/DESPITE THE GOOD ADVANCE IN PRICE TODAY/THE CROOKS RAIDED THE COOKIE JAR TO THE TUNE OF 1.18 TONNES/INVENTORY RESTS AT 836.02 TONNES Dec 19/NO CHANGE IN GOLD INVENTORY AT THE GLD/INVENTORY RESTS AT 837.20 TONNES Dec 18 SHOCKINGLY AFTER TWO GOOD GOLD TRADING DAYS, THE CROOKS RAID THE COOKIE JAR BY THE SUM OF 7.09 TONNES/INVENTORY RESTS AT 837.20 TONNES Dec 15/NO CHANGES IN GOLD INVENTORY/RESTS AT 844.29 TONNES. Dec 14/a good sized gain of 1.48 tonnes of gold into the GLD/inventory rests at 844.29 tones Dec 13/no changes in gold inventory at the GLD/inventory rests at 842.81 tonnes Dec 12/SURPRISINGLY NO CHANGES IN GOLD INVENTORY AT THE GLD/INVENTORY RESTS AT 842.81 TONNES Dec 11/SURPRISINGLY NO CHANGES IN GOLD INVENTORY AT THE GLD DESPITE THE CONSTANT RAIDS ON GOLD/INVENTORY RESTS AT 842.81 TONNES Dec 8/NO CHANGES IN GOLD INVENTORY AT THE GLD/INVENTORY RESTS AT 842.81 TONNES Dec 7/A BIG WITHDRAWAL OF 2.66 TONNES FROM THE GLD/INVENTORY RESTS AT 842.81 TONNES Dec 6/No changes in GOLD inventory at the GLD/Inventory rests at 845.47 tonnes Dec 5/A WITHDRAWAL OF 2.64 TONNES FROM THE GLD/INVENTORY RESTS AT 845.47 TONNES Dec 4/A MASSIVE DEPOSIT OF 8.56 TONNES OF GOLD INTO THE GLD/THE BLEEDING OF GLD GOLD HAS STOPPED/INVENTORY RESTS TONIGHT AT 848.11 TONNES Dec 1/NO CHANGE IN GOLD INVENTORY AT THE GLD/INVENTORY RESTS AT 839.55 TONNES Nov 30/no change in gold inventory at the GLD. Inventory rests at 839.55 tonnes Nov 29/a withdrawal of 2.66 tonnes at the GLD/Inventory rests at 839.55 tonnes NOV 28/ no change in gold inventory at the GLD/inventory rests at 842.21 tonnes Nov 27 Strange!! we gold up by $6.40 today, we had a good sized withdrawal of 1.18 tonnes from the GLD. Here is something that is also strange: we have had exactly 1.18 tonnes of gold withdrawn from the comex on 5 separate occasions in the past 30 days..explanation? Nov 24/no change in gold inventory at the GLD/Inventory rests at 843.09 tonnes Nov 22/no change in gold inventory at the GLD/Inventory rests at 843.39 tonnes xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Dec 28/2017/ Inventory rests tonight at 837.50 tonnes *IN LAST 301 TRADING DAYS: 103.45 NET TONNES HAVE BEEN REMOVED FROM THE GLD

*LAST 236 TRADING DAYS: A NET 53.83 TONNES HAVE NOW BEEN ADDED INTO GLD INVENTORY.

*FROM FEB 1/2017: A NET 212.72 TONNES HAVE BEEN ADDED. end Now the SLV Inventory Dec 29/no changes in silver inventory at the SLV/Inventory rests at 323.459 million oz Dec 28/DESPITE THE RISE IN SILVER AGAIN BY 13 CENTS, WE LOST ANOTHER 1,251,000 OZ OF SILVER FROM THE SILVER. Dec 27/WITH SILVER UP AGAIN BY 17 CENTS, WE LOST ANOTHER 802,000 OZ OF SILVER INVENTORY/WHAT CROOKS/INVENTORY RESTS AT 324.780 MILLION OZ/ Dec 26/no change in silver inventory at the SLV./Inventory rests at 325.582 Dec 21/NO CHANGE IN SILVER INVENTORY AT THE SLV/INVENTORY RESTS AT 326.227 MILLION OZ/ Dec 20/INVENTORY REMAINS CONSTANT AT 326.337 MILLION OZ (COMPARE WITH GLD) Dec 19/SILVER INVENTORY REMAINS CONSTANT AT 326.337 MILLION OZ Dec 18.2017//SILVER INVENTORY CONTINUES TO REMAIN PAT./INVENTORY REMAINS AT 326.337 MILLION OZ/ INVENTORY RESTS AT 326.337 TONNES Dec 15/NO CHANGE IN SILVER INVENTORY AT THE SLV/INVENTORY RESTS AT 326.337 MILLION OZ/ Dec 14/a small withdrawal of 377,000 oz and that usually means to pay for fees./inventory rests at 326.337 million oz/ Dec 13/no change in silver inventory at the SLV/Inventory rests at 326.714 million oz/ Dec 12/WOW!ANOTHER STRANGE ONE: SILVER HAS BEEN DOWN FOR 10 CONSECUTIVE DAYS, YET THE SLV ADDS ANOTHER 1.415 MILLION OZ TO ITS INVENTORY. IN THAT 10 DAY PERIOD, SLV ADDS 9.584 MILLION OZ/ INVENTORY RESTS AT 326.714 MILLION OZ Dec 11/WOW!! ANOTHER STRANGE ONE: SILVER DESPITE BEING DOWN FOR 9 CONSECUTIVE TRADING DAYS ADDS ANOTHER 944,000 OZ TO ITS INVENTORY. FROM NOV 30 UNTIL TODAY SILVER HAS BEEN DOWN EVERY DAY. HOWEVER THE INVENTORY OF SILVER HAS RISEN 8.169 MILLION OZ. Dec 8/A HUGE DEPOSIT OF 2.642 MILLION OZ/INVENTORY RESTS AT 324.355 MILLION OZ/ Dec 7/strange!! with the continual whacking of silver, no change in silver inventory at the SLV/Inventory rests at 321.713 Dec 6/no change in silver inventory at the SLV/Inventory remains at 21.713 million oz. Dec 5/THIS ONE HIT ME LIKE A TON OF BRICKS: SLV ADDS 2.507 MILLION OZ DESPITE THE HUGE DRUBBING SILVER TOOK TODAY. (PRICE DISCOVERY?) Dec 4/NO CHANGE IN SILVER INVENTORY AT THE SLV INVENTORY RESTS AT 319.207 MILLION OZ/ Dec 1/VERY STRANGE!! WITH SILVER IN THE DUMPSTER THESE PAST FEW DAYS, SLV ADDS 2.076MILLION OZ/??? INVENTORY 319.207 MILLION OZ/ Nov 30/no changes in silver inventory despite the huge drop in price/inventory rests at 317.130 million oz Nov 29/no changes in silver inventory at the SLV/Inventory rests at 317.130 million oz/strange!! at drop of 32 cents and no change in inventory? Nov 28/no change in silver inventory at the SLV/Inventory rests at 317.130 million oz. Nov 27/NO CHANGE IN SILVER INVENTORY DESPITE A ZERO GAIN IN PRICE /QUITE OPPOSITE TO GOLD WHICH SAW 1.18 TONNES OF GOLD WITHDRAWN DESPITE A RISE IN PRICE OF $6.40 Nov 24/A WITHDRAWAL OF 944,000 OZ OF SILVER FROM THE SLV//INVENTORY RESTS AT 317.130 MILLION OZ Nov 22/no change in silver inventory at the SLV/Inventory rests at 318.074 million oz. Dec 2892017: Inventory 323.459 million oz end WOW!!! 6 Month MM GOFO

Indicative gold forward offer rate for a 6 month duration + 1.85%

12 Month MM GOFO

+ 1.95%

30 day trend end

This article (Over 11,000 Gold Contracts Were Transferred To London IN ONE DAY) was originally published by Harvey Organ and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via Silver Doctors.

SaveSave